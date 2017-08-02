Liberty Quote
The anti-climate science nonsense being promulgated by ratbag groups such as Quadrant, the IPA and the utterly degenerate and despicable Catallaxy blog depend on the rantings of a handful of so-called ‘sceptics’.— Harry Clarke
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
first
Ah ha !!
Its quiet in here
Second? Podium?
Is Malcolm still PM?
Ahahahahahaha.
Here is an abridged video of Huckabee Sanders destroying the Wussia ‘story’, destroying the media and destroying the Clintons. I love the uproar at the conclusion:
Top 10
It pays to lurk.
Top 10!
Top ten too!!..
I’ll claim this spot for Stimpy
I identify as first. So there 😛
I repeat – WOW! POW!
14th!
I think the Wikileaks disclosures have proven links between the DNC, the Clinton Crime Family and numerous ‘Democrats-with-Bylines’* who are frantically running interference for the D-Rats.
I trust that these links will be followed up by the Special Prosecutor eventually tasked to probe the Clinton Crime Family.
* per Glenn Reynolds
I need an update on feelthebern’s question.
Given the AHRC report on sexual assaults at universities, conveniently coming a week or so after a protest group making the same claims started getting media attention. I’m wondering which women is coming up for some type of election? The last push of the rape culture on campus in America was astro turfing for Clinton so I’m wonder who is meant to be the beneficiary of the world’s worse statistical mock-up is meant to be.
Is Triggs going to start her own party? I notice one of the former AHRC sex discimrination commissioners has just been engaged by one of the universities to look at the problem.
Top 20 and counting
Your taxes – TheirABC:
I answered as an 18-24 year old, of no defined gender from Lakemba.
JohnWickofPolitics @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago
JohnWickofPolitics Retweeted
Good, because intent is the hardest part of an extortion case. At least you finally picked a side. How much is Soros paying you?🤔 #AntifaSpy https://twitter.com/cernovich/status/892600381431205888 …
https://twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/892615831376601088
Anyone interested, this is the twitter feed for the reporter and partner who have been on the Clinton’s
and the corrupt DNC for a long time. (Nick Short)
Scroll to 20 hours for the start of the twittering and watch see for yourself the depth of corruption they uncover.
I watched in real time overnight as he and other Trumpers teased is out til it was too late and the amount of disconnect for the next hour or more really was enlightening, I have never seen such hatred as they spun with a totally insane line of thought to justify their hatred. Then after much slagging at their insanity they all disappeared like a donut on a fat bloke’
https://twitter.com/PoliticalShort
Somewhere in the top 30 I think
I will be reading this thread a few times, and the hundreds of interactions for a long time. It fascinates me.
Here’s a test.
Denton has been promoting the right to demand others kill you. We’re now waiting for a death notice to inform us he’s knocked himself out. One cat and dog, two cat and dog, three cat and dog….
Australian TV producer, director and personality Andrew Denton is suffering from advanced heart disease
Denton must be euthanized.
Has to, with a video too, to prove it.
Really?
Euthanasia is silly for the most part. Once you’re mentally too far gone to make a choice, is when you’re usually in agony.
We just need laws that don’t harm doctors for prescribing humane doses of pain killers. If it is enough to shut down your breathing and brain function, so be it.
Apologies if this was posted before:
Early last month, an undergraduate student at the University of Sydney’s business school entered the Kemp Assembly Hall on the third floor of the Old Teachers College to sit his statistics exam. The walls of the room feature large-framed photographs of former deans and foundation heads, people who have contributed to the university. As he looked up, he noticed that each face was covered up with a piece of A4-size white paper. Was it a prank, a passing piece of student activism or a portent of something more serious? One thing is clear. Covering up white faces in photographs on university walls is entirely in keeping with the crackpot social engineering taking place on campuses and across our society.
From the Oz.
I’m sure dear leader Dan of Victoriastan will be more than willing to assist.
i’M IN!
Dot
That’s all well and good, but this bald taxeating swine has been pushing state funded euthanasia. Now that the fucker has a terminal heart condition, it’s befitting he shows us how it’s done. Go Andrew!
After all, Denton needs to die with dignity, Dot. 🙂
They were right.
Weird, I hope it was only a prank.
The amount of Democrats who will be under the gun is incredible.
Get private health insurance with unlimited hospital cover NOW.
Anyone who wants a taupe suited bureaucrat deciding if they live or die is demented and a danger to themselves and others.
Just heard a funny on Nein News re NAPLAN testing. Apparently students didn’t do well in writing. Some silly bindt of a teacher reckons the test is faulty and there is nothing wrong with the students. Modern edyakayshun for youse.
In honour of this new thread my car has decided to identify as a silver Bentley.
Just, no.
Guy is a rolled gold trougher dickhead, but no.
Heart surgery is very painful. I hope AD is up for the terrible discomfort.
It might be more humane to put him down.
Stimpy said I could have it.
Ta, Atoms.
From ye olden freddo:
In my book, Huckabee Sanders is the No.1 PR flak in the world. The White House press corps she has to deal with is a verminous swamp of political activists spruiking for the murderous, corrupt DNC kleptocracy. They don’t do journalism, but one Alinkyist gotcha after another straight out of Rules For Radicals. Huckabee Sanders’ flawless juxtaposition between off-the-cuff responses and reading notes prepared to stamp on the WH stenographers’ disgraceful professional misconduct is brilliant.
They’re going about it exactly arse-about. An ethical journalist interested in breaking stories would be able to extract tons of stuff from Huckabee Sanders. But, by identifying themselves as enemies of the White House and shouting spittle flecked demands at her, the leftard press-scum get nothing.
The full video of today’s briefing is a masterclass in neutering unethical behaviour by DNC activists pretending to be journalists.
Waste of money, especially if the palliative care place you actually end up in does not have an agreement with the insurance company, as my 82yo step father (lung cancer) found out. He needed hospitalisation to stabilise him after several falls (adjusting & changing pain & other meds), and he ended up in one not fully covered his fund, but it was the only palliative bed between Strathfield & Penrith. Once he was stabilised he was booted out, and step sister has got him into a full residential care place(not covered by ANY insurance) and is trying to sell his unit to pay for it.
He will not go back in palliative care until he requires the 24 hour morphine drip. The days of spending weeks or months in palliative care as mum and dad did are gone.
I’m pretty sure they have the goods on McCain for being the slime ball who passed off the dodgy dossier from the spook to Chuck Shumer, If you can, find the spot where he gives a press conference, it is unreal. He was calling all and sundry Democrats slimy. The commentator on the feed I was watching was less than impressed.
I don t mind Andrew Denton. I might not agree with him on most things, but at least he is more considered in his arguments than the average ABC denizen.
I wish him well.
why all the moronic comments about Denton? Its a basic libertarian principle that if you own your own life and body, then you also own the right to determine the time and method of its ending.
Tom …see the twitter feed I dumped up page. It’s all run and done and they’re all fucked
Some more modern edyakayshun for youse. A young male product of the system seeking to enter the workforce informed me that “masheens” that make “conjoot” are kept in “wear houses”. I wished him luck.
A woman from the Perth suburb of Southern River has been killed by her two dogs, a bull mastiff and a Staffordshire bull terrier.
Police and ambulance were called to the property, but the woman’s body could not be recovered for some time because of the dogs “guarding” her body.
The dogs are now in the pound.
Two questions;
1. If armed police were on the scene why are these dogs still alive?
2. Is a dog’s life more important than rendering immediate aid to an obviously severely mauled human?
We are regressing as a species.
Ent
He’s a nauseating leftwing twerp and his wife is too. Both of them have been living off the taxpayer for yonks.Frankly, I’ve had enough of having to support both of them. I says we knock him off and save more taxpayer funds from the operation and inevitable convalescence. Thumb down.
Not very Christian either, duk.
Not very different to a pro euthanasia person wishing an agonising and long death to someone who opposes euthanasia.
Clintons will be hanged, and too many to list. You think of them, they’re fucked.
So in an environment of increasing Bollards of Peace, could those familiar with modern self-defence ironmongery recommend a suitable item for private terrorist deterrence? I am thinking if recent bollard rampages were ended with personal defence tools, there should be more preparedness in public places.
Just like defibrillators and oxygen for first aiders, the right tools in the hands of trained responders save lives.
flyingduck, we have merely noted his supporting position for euthanasia and are simply suggesting that it may be a good time for him to demonstrate his support given the terrible discomfort he will experience otherwise.
I love this movie. With a few switcheroos it’s the ideal tribunal set up once the anti left revolution is in full swing.
“Exile or death”
Oh great. Denton croaking it will lead ABC news bulletins for the next 6 months. They sure do like to publicly (and on the public dime) mourn their own.
The reporting of Mark Colvin’s death was simply a disgraceful waste of taxpayer money. Not only did they extensively cover his death, but also his funeral, which occurred (IIRC) an unusually long time after his death. Actually I’m not even sure it was his funeral – could have been some public service weeks or months after his death. Of course covered on ABC national news. For a man the vast majority of Australians have never heard of.
No shit , I was gasping as each highlight passes, I really couldn’t believe I was seeing so much dirt dumped,,,,ALL OVER,,, as I mentioned. Never forget it. Typing here so I can Bookmark in case I lose my links.
BS’s BS on equalidy is shot down by HILDA
Chris
#2457451, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm
Bazooka
Good question, Chris.
I suppose, one could come up with a personal defence tool slightly more sophisticated than the XR5 Tactical Assault Rock if one put one’s mind to it.
Something which was, say, capable of flinging more than one projectile at great rate over a medium distance. Preferably using some form of mechanical advantage such that even the weaker amongst us could be accommodated. It would need to be small enough for both portability and concealment.
No, got nothing.
All true in an impeded free market in health care. But that’s not what we have. Our health care is the soviet model.I find it unacceptable where the entity cutting the check for my health care is also the one with a foot in the door in the debate about assisted suicide. (The State)
If you’re going to interject I suggest you know what the fuck you’re talking about next time, champ.
Denton supports statist based assisted suicide. It will end up where doctors will be forced to put down people
with some doing with glee.
Denton has a terminal illness. If he’s true to his word he should bowl himself over.
Lets go further.There should be a lifetime limit on how much anyone can shake the taxpayer down. Past t such an amount and all APS staff leave their jobs. In the event of a terminal illness they are put down.
It’s only fair, no?
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Denton flew to the US for some kind of advanced treatment not available in Australia? It could very well happen. It’s not as though he doesn’t have the money to do so. I’d be surprised if he didn’t at least investigate the option.
Running a contract in a purpose built mining town in NW QLD. CFMU bunting predominant. Big money all round even if you’re pushing a broom in the mines. Talked with a nearby cattle farmer. EU certified. Can’t get workers. Can’t compete with the wages. Ice all over the place. Sheesh
Thanks JC for your erudite answer, after 30+ years as a medical practitioner, is was under the false impression that I did know what the fuck I was talking about… I shall be forever in your debt you bozo!
Moochie died on the way back to his home planet.
Not entirely, Diogenes.
It was this time last year that my mother went into palliative care, provided by the (church run) aged institution where she’d lived in various residential facilities for the past 25 years. My brothers and I, and a grandson, rostered ourselves to stay with her 24/7 until she died six weeks later. In that time, she – and we – were given the ultimate in loving care and consideration: sandwich platters for whomever was on roster, regular attention from the nursing staff and quiet counsel from her extraordinary doctor*, who frankly and in great detail addressed the issue raised by Dot:
Her doctor took me aside after a particularly stressful incident and explained that the morphine plus (forgot the other) medication that she was receiving regularly was approved palliative procedure. Mother hated the injections, but they did lull her into temporary, drugged respite, for which we were all very grateful.
*Her doctor had, at one stage during his stellar career, been President of the AMA, in the days when that was still something to be proud of. He sprung us one evening feeding our dying mother her request of smoked salmon on cream cheese toasties, with a few good sips of Jacob’s Creek Chardy.
He was delighted.
Taxpayer money of course…. selling leftist garbage.
I’m hearin; Kid Rock and Connor Macgregor are fielding offers from Trump, and California grizzle guts Dems want to secede, lolol
Well that’s proof right there. Thirty years as a doc gives you the right to diagnose and treat people. It’s doesn’t give you the right to talk about other stuff when you clearly don’t know anything about it… as you showed in your first comment.
I’m guessing you’re not being serious about thanking me, but you should.
why all the moronic comments about Denton? Its a basic libertarian principle that if you own your own life and body, then you also own the right to determine the time and method of its ending.
You’ve never had to worry about a potential enforced institutionalization have you?
You really want to trust the state to decide who lives and dies?
‘Andrew Denton is seriously ill’
A couple of years back, the SMH did a half page gush, with pictures, about how Denton gave up his valuable time to spend a day – well, probably a bit less than a day – selling the Big Issue in support of the homeless on the streets of Sydney’s CBD.
The puff emphasised that Denton wasn’t just passively flogging the paper, but he was out there jumping about actively confronting the punters, getting in their faces about homelessness and poverty.
Someone – possibly Denton himself – had obviously gone to a grea deal trouble to bring Denton’s generosity and sacrifice on behalf of the oppressed to the attention of the public.
The article did not mention whether Denton had donated any of his own valuable and considerable money to the cause of homelessness; given the tone of the article, I assume that if he had done so, it would certainly have been, as they say emblazoned.
As a result of this, I went, perhaps unfairly, from regarding Denton as just another second generation ABC mediocrity – his dad was for many years an ABC radio announcer and producer – to actively despising and disliking him.
Stimson.
I had a bunch of delicious Chinese dumplings yesterday. You should try some. I ordered two loads and I think my lunch companions were shocked how I wolfed them down.
If you want to hear something you’d never think you’d hear look out for loopy Nancy to say we should not oppose anyone who doesn’t want an Abortion.
You heard me Abortion , It has been a long crazy night for Beef
after 30+ years as a medical practitioner, is was under the false impression that I did know what the fuck I was talking about
Are you a surgeon, or do you just refer to the same books I do when diagnosing?
I’m curious.
Also can you cure me?
So not a doctor then.
And what about the person that refuses to perform the state sanctioned termination?
Once you have state legislated culling, there is an individual who becomes the executioner.
Its ok to euthanase but not ok to administer heroin.
No limits on narcotics and painkillers for terminally ill would be first step before killing them.
More pile on than a rugby scrum, I’m starting to enjoy this
Respect Stimp. The man owns a white coat.
When you get the diagnosis the smart money is on starting to hoard morphine. NHS style nursing homes are not much to look forward to.
You know, I have no great issue with offing yourself, if that’s what you want to do. But I do have an issue with it when we have a Sovietized medical system and insurance plan.
Could you fucking imagine the melee/death toll if this fucker was treasurer and had deficit problem. Fme, Shane Wand would have obliterated entire wards.
His dad was “Kit” Denton, who wrote the novel “Breaker Morant.” Not a bad yarn, but it bore very little relationship to the truth.
Not long before you went for the victim hood gown.
Does anyone know where Macbeth is?
Not anywhere within a couple hundred K of Barky?
Great stuff.
I believe there is a doctor in the house; can I get an opinion about toe fungus: should I drink vodka before or after I soak the toe in it? Serious question.
Anyone coming to the AC Melbourne meeting tonight?
Just like defibrillators and oxygen for first aiders, the right tools in the hands of trained responders save lives.
Just like fire extinguishers.
Ironically fire extinguishers do have a downside to, occasionally they explode, usually killing the user.
Of course the benefits are considered in a rational manner, and hence there are no calls to ban all fire extinguishers, or limit size.
Such rationality is virtually never applied to that other important quick response tool, outside of the USA.
As demonstrated in Team America World Police! I like the way you think, oldbloke.
Yeah, Mark, it’s a puzzler, isn’t it?
I like the old Instapundit catchphrase – “A pack not a herd”
From Hinderaker:
JC: ‘victim hood’ is one word not two ….. champ
Talking about leftist hypocrisy, there’s quite an amusing kerfuffle going down in NZ with the new youngish Labour leader being questioned about her intentions to have a child. Conversation as follows:
Oppn leader responds:
But the next morning
But she is different from other women because
Like no other woman has acknowledged or been open about this “dilemma” before. Nevertheless, according to the Labour leader:
Right. So it’s perfectly acceptable for voters, in their role as ’employers’ come election time, to have that question answered. But it’s absolutely not OK for any other type of employer to ask or have that question answered in any other scenario.
Actually, this isn’t just an issue limited to politics. It’s a double standard held in society. I bet the vast majority of voters would think they have a right to know if the alternative PM leading a party that might soon form government is planning to take a lot of time off work to have a child. They would say they have an interest in the intentions of the alternative PM – that they shouldn’t be seeking the role if they are harbouring plans that they know will require them to soon absent themselves from it, should they obtain it. Yet most voters wouldn’t permit business managers and owners to hold the same considerations and concerns regarding their business interests as those voters hold regarding their electoral interests. It’s the same issue, yet different standards are applied to different people.
For those triggered by my 5:16 comment – do you think I’m serious about putting AD down? Really?
London to a brick he’ll fight on to the end, and I wish him well.
In case of Bollard of Peace failure, one is supposed to hide behind one’s telephony device and calmly dial the constabulary on zero zero zero.
That got me thinking. Whatever happened to the punishment of exile. I always thought it was a pretty decent way to punish people.
More pile on than a rugby scrum, I’m starting to enjoy this
Lobotomy used to be enjoyable too.
It’s also irreversible, much like euthanasia.
Why don’t they do it anymore, can anyone tell me?
The main aim of medicine is to alleviate suffering.. if some lame MD’s can’t read between the lines that this gives them a lot of scope re: pain management, psychological suffering, etc then they should be taught.
I think there are perhaps more deaths from fire extinguishers ‘falling on’ people than those damn fridges. It’s terrifying.
I’m guessing you’re not being serious about thanking me, but you should
escapade? espalier? estimate? What’s the word I’m looking for?
Escalate! That’s it – escalate darn it. Always escalate.
You could just say ‘doctor’. Or ‘surgeon’. Or ‘GP’. But your choice of wording could mean you took a first aid course in the mid-80s. And the fact you chose to use the imprecise wording rather than a more straightforward and specific choice makes me think the latter is closer to reality than the former.
Respect Stimp. The man owns a white coat.
Meh.
Straitjackets are technically white coats.
I’m not impressed.
How about sourtoe cocktails?
Famous Shriveled Toe Returned to Yukon Bar (June)
If the sourtoe cocktail fails to work the whale testicles beer ought to.
Actually, a small fire extinguisher has potential.
Club. Projectile vomiter. Trip hazard. Better than empty hands.
Perhaps an emergency oxygen cylinder with the right adapter could be innocent, while adaptable to social work…
after 30+ years as a medical practitioner
Please say Naturopath please say Reiki healing please say Psychiatrist please say Acupuncturist please say Chiropractor…..
Ah, an appeal to victimhood followed up by a good dose of pedantry. And the peculiar use of punctuation, particularly the ellipsis. Hrm. Familiar, very familiar.
I diagnose ‘flyingduk’ as our favourite Vietnam vet, Numbers!
last time I wore a white coat was 1987 SJC. I’m in more of a ‘scrubs’ line of work now.
Calli;
No, no!
It’s cool!
Just gimme the drugs! All of the drugs!
Seriously, though, I am impressed beyond all impressing with Fentanyl – didn’t screw with my head like Morphine does.
And that’s what makes it so damned dangerous…
In case of Bollard of Peace failure, one is supposed to hide behind one’s telephony device and calmly dial the constabulary on zero zero zero.
And wait for them to eventually turn up, and then shoot you accidentally.
And, as he never fails to remind us, Numbers is a vet. Aha! Medical practitioner right there. Boom!
Top something – fvck yeah!
I diagnose flyinduk as our favourite Vietnam vet, numbers
Near miss Sir, although I did serve in Iraq and Afghanistan
On a related topic, I was following a car today with a bumper sticker which said ” Proud Vietnam Veteran – we were winning when I left”
Good to hear you scrub those spuds after you’ve peeled them, Numbers. Very hygienic.
Does he have enough rope?
I had a bunch of delicious Chinese dumplings yesterday. You should try some. I ordered two loads and I think my lunch companions were shocked how I wolfed them down.
I love dim sum.
But none of that chicken feet sh$t.
That’s degenerate degeneracy.
It’s a modicum of the love I have for my Asian ethnic family that I tolerate them eating that heathen filth in my presence.
But no chopsticks.
It’s simple barbarism.
And, as he never fails to remind us, Numbers is a vet.
What the f$ck has a veterinarian got to add to the conversation?
Jesus Christ.
if I say ‘Medical Retrieval Doctor’, will that bring disapproval?
Perhaps an emergency oxygen cylinder with the right adapter could be innocent, while adaptable to social work…
Very, plumbing fittings and a ball valve is all that is required, rare earth magnets to retain things that might exit unit at high velocity. If you are really up market there are high capacity dump valves.
Compressed gas tools is a useful area of study given impending disarmament and the attendant need for increasing amounts of social work.
One of the many milking Aunty’s teat via a ‘Production company’ (Zapruder’s Other Films, et al).
A new game called terrorist blowback. For every Australian killed in a terrorist attack, we arm 1000 good men and women to concealed carry. Some one else can make up the rules for the game.
Denton must be euthanized.
Does he have enough rope?
Pay that.
I knew a couple of people that did Reiki, one of them a medical student. She could do it over the phone and also to horses if need be. Apparently all you needed to do was stand out in the paddock with the mobile over the affected fetlock and she would lay on the hands at the other end. Then send the bill.
I’ve finally figured out what’s going on with the dead foxes on the roads. Truck outside of Gunnedah this morning with about 15 farmers in Utes scurrying about with boxes to and fro. Big baiting operation going on. Stage two to mop up resistance apparently. The pigs are next.
Am I supposed to give a toss?
Nice up day in the cryptosphere btw, the bitcoin split seems to have gone off painlessly so far.
if I say ‘Medical Retrieval Doctor’, will that bring disapproval?
Depends on what you specialize in.
Flying is unnatural and should be discouraged except in emergencies.
Have people ever made mistakes when practicing triage?
I see it duk hunting season at the Cat. Good.
Owning your own scuba diving gear is legal.
A scuba compressed air tank, mounted on your back makes an interesting source of propellant for whatever needs propelling.
The point at which an air rifle powered by a scuba tank and firing speciality projectiles stops being a theoretical and legal pondering and becomes homeland security stuff is a grey area.
Can’t let that go through to the keeper, here is white coat guy Dr Anthony Daniels’ column in the latest Quadrant:
The Dictatorship of the Psychiatrists
So there you go, lithium carbonate for bipolar disorder was established by a guy from Melbourne.
Going even further our Cat colleague Test Pattern is busy trying to dig up lithium in the Pilbara so he can turn it into lithium carbonate.
That is because lithium carbonate is needed for Tesla batteries.
Which brings me to the news that Elon Musk confirmed on Monday he is bipolar.
Which is fun if he gets prescribed lithium carbonate.
He and his cars will get the same medicine.
Blowback.
Its not just for terrorists. People who blow out public deficits without proper benefit-cost analysis and positive NPV and IRR should trigger sanctions too.
Chris;
Unfortunately, in Australia, the Police Forces have a monopoly on the legal use of force.
Like most monopolists, they refuse to give it up.
You can have a spray can of mortein beside the bed in case a mossie with a 12 inch wingspan breaks in, but not to deter a thug who threatens to bash you with a nulla nulla. You can, however grab the nearest thing – hallelujah – Mortein! and spray him in the eyes.
So the trick is to have a common object that you know how to use and use it.
It also helps to have two 44 gallon open top drums and a 25 kg bag of caustic soda if you are a SA resident.
You may be able to procure one of these in your state. Not the first one, but. Too bulky.
Just remember they ain’t toys. You don’t want hit one of the mates with one at the pub and find out he’s got Wolf Parkinson White Syndrome, or suffers from Ventricular Tachycardia and you’ve just put him into Ventricular Fibrillation and the morgue.
Duck Dodgers & 24 1/2 Century?
I forgotted the link.
Dill.
Lake Macquarie duks I believe.
John Cade is the man I think BON.
ARE YOU BIPOLAR?
Maybe not medically tho. Dunno. Bad feelings correlate to bad events, so maybe real problem is getting carried away in what I sign up for.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017
This f$cking taxsucking maggot needs a good slap.
Spray glue and lighter.
A scuba compressed air tank, mounted on your back makes an interesting source of propellant for whatever needs propelling.
At least in SA, the definition of a firearm is ” A device designed to fire shot, bullets or other projectiles by means of burning propellant or compressed gas…” so they can ping you for your scuba powered gun if they want to
Denton supports statist based assisted suicide. It will end up where doctors will be forced to put down people
with some doing with glee.
Wait until we have activist judges determined to their bit for qualidy and inter-generational unfairness. The death committees will be working overtime getting through all the sentences.
In Melbourne they are tastefully decorated with SJW themes such as the Aboriginal flag.
Carburetor cleaner & lighter.
Cohenite;
You’ve got old fart grey nurse Winston.
Drink the vodka instead of soaking the toe in it. Otherwise it’s a waste of good or bad vodka.
grab an old towel and line your shower floor in it. Get a bowl that you can put both feet in, add water to cover feet and add four grains of potassium permanganate (Condys Crystals) It will turn the water a very light pink.
Any more is a waste, and too much will burn your feet. Grab five pairs of socks, dump them in the water and then wring them out and hang them on the line.
Now soak your feet for ten minutes while you have a coffee or beer.
When finished, gently pour the pink water on the towel in the shower and kill off the spores waiting to bite your arse.
Repeat for two weeks.
And those who had wish they hadn’t.
As for Denton, he’s a sanctimonious rolled gold hypocrite and loathsome leftist douchebag but I don’t think he should be euthanased.
I hope that’s some consolation, toots. I’m more interested at the moment in ridding this planet of the scourge that is the Trumble Coalition Team.
Let’s ready those shipping containers and bulldozers, Cats! 🙂
Calli;
Of course you wouldn’t ‘put AD down’.
That would be a cruel and horrid thing to do, and I for one could not imagine in my wildest drug fuelled dreams, our Calli doing something so outrageous.
I can however, imagine our Callie wiping his fevered brow and averting his eyes for him as she cackled maliciously while she thrust a nine inch nail into his brain and out his pointy little ears.
Whilst sobbing, of course.
Our Calli has feelings, she does.
VagVault? FannyFortress? TwatTrench? SlitPit? CoochCavity?
Trim bucket?
The humble didgeridoo, perfect for home defence, large round slab of wood, an ornament, a musical instrument, and in the right hands, deadly.
And once you’ve beaten the intruder with it you can sit back and play a tune and wait for police to arrive.
My favourite medicos and the only competent doc at my kid’s birth.
Dave did his job like a seasoned jet jockey. He was straight up too. The worst case scenario he mapped out was way fucked, but rational for probability.
I had complete confidence in him. I can’t say that about too many other quacks.
I had a triple bypass 12 years ago. Early recovery was quick but painful (and if you cough …) and my best friend was my “teddy bear”. Day after the op I was on my feet, walking on the spot; 48 hours after the op I was taken off painkillers except for Panadol. I don’t like the odious Denton one little bit, in fact I loathe the man. But I wish him good luck — there is a 20% failure rate with the operation, apparently (according to my cardiologist).
Flyingduk;
please don’t tell me you got married in a pirate ship…
I won’t dob if you did…
I like this. I like it a lot. Not recommended from an evidentiary perspective, but.
In Melbourne they are tastefully decorated with SJW themes such as the Aboriginal flag.
It can be comforting to think of them as indestructible ashtrays.
I’m an anaesthetist, all anaesthetics are experiments
I had a feeling you were practiced at putting people to sleep.
Thanks Winston: Condys Crystals eh, that takes me back; when I was a kid we used it to blow up things.
And the wall fell down.
My god you’re desperate, Goolgeory.
Ya got me there, Winston.
I thought my secret was safe.
Ben and Jerry’s in Manly is refusing to serve two scoops of the same flavour to customers until two people of the same gender can legally wed in Australia.
Store manager Mel Court wants customers to give the former prime minister a frosty reception by writing their thoughts on a post card.
We can be absolutely sure that such a compromising sensible attitude will prevail right across the spectrum of gaynazi scumbags. Those who choose not to participate in poofter marriage can expect full understanding from such reasonable people.
Nice comment by Peta Credlin on the Bolt Report. With some justification she said:
“If you want the insights of people who have actually worked in the political system, you watch Sky. The rest of the media just wet a finger and stick it in the air.”
You might disagree with her estimate of where the wetted finger of some journalists are being stuck, but I thought it was fair comment.
And once you’ve beaten the intruder with it you can sit back and play a tune and wait for police to arrive.
And we shall call it our Welcome To Country Ceremony.
Nurse!
Occasionally I yearn for those years.
We used to make”napalm” – polystyrene soaked and mixed with lawn mower fuel (two-stroke IIRC) making a flammable gel. Ignited and flung from the end of a long stick it made a formidable weapon and was marginally safer than molotov cocktails.
Active risk management. It’s got me this far.
The ice-cream Nazi – “No double scoop for you!”
Beyond belief:
I don’t think the gay angle is very persuasive. After all, nowadays it is a badge of honour. It may explain why he did it, but not the cover up.
I still reckon that he had links to security agencies who would be very embarrassed if he spilled the beans, and have been busily offering blandishments and threats for him to shut up.
The former prime minister’s comments come after he also warned that Liberal Party members who cross the floor to support a same-sex marriage bill will be engaging in a “serious attack on the authority” of Malcolm Turnbull
Oh come ON , Tony. We all know that Malturd is giving this whole pantomime a big nod and a wink. He wants this to happen. It will be his crowning glory- the final destruction of the weak as piss Liberal Party.
Get on with it Mal. Hit the fkn button!
Internet won for the day.
I actually keep a nice boomerang given me by a Flying Doc mate. I practice parry, and sometimes, riposte. It would be a good start for the possibly’Mentally-Ill-Stabby-Goat-Botherer-of-Unknowable-Motive.
But re-socialising a ‘Truck of No Known Appearance or Motive’ needs something more like a Portable Sky Piano. Oldbloke’s bazooka is the goods.
They really do want to sell ice cream to the far left and no one else.
BJs severely pissed off Trump supporters, climate realists and also the boys in blue after they supported the BLM fascists.
I hope they go bankrupt.
A transnational looting cartel, branchstacked and controlled by the crony dictators and kleptocrats of the world’s totalitarian hellhole gets to submit a list of demands to draft Australia’s immigration policy.
What are the odds that activists from outside the Anglosphere demand an end to speaking English as a foundation of Australian culture?.
Is it a surprise that the transnational looting cartels want to ban prejudice against criminals?.
Cohenite;
Just a while ago I was watching a clip of an Me 262 at an airshow and was just about to come back when I saw them wheeling out an Me 163. Then I realised they were going to launch it!
The fuel for the Me 163 – and I’m going from memory here – were potassium permanganate and some caustic solution which would ‘explode’ when mixed.
I looked at the towing plane, the Me 163, and the crowds of people, and thought to myself “surely they’re not going to fly that above here?”
But thankfully, they just let it glide.
Actually I’ll put the clip up – there’s a couple of shots of a Spitfire with, I think, a five blade prop, sp may be a Seafire. An early model Me 109 -probably a D, and a nice G version.
Huckabee Sanders is the best thing to happen to Trump’s WH staff. He needs to get her in front of the cameras kicking lefturd heads every day. I love the way she treats those MSM retards with total unconcealed contempt, talking down to them like the morons they are.
She’s fantastic.
Another great day.
Sold another motorhome ( that’s 5 units in two days)
Got home and am watching a replay of Bolt and the Liberal party are a step closer to blowing up.
Winning!
It will be his crowning glory- the final destruction of the weak as piss Liberal Party.
I don’t think so Makka. He sees it as the making of the new fresh LNP, and his crowning glory around the world as the Australian PM who brought in SSM and revitalised the old party of angry white men into a Tim Wilson type party.
Bill Shorten desperately wants that for himself too. Both of them dream of this “honour”. Neither want a plebiscite – because just possibly it will be no, and absolutely neither wants to risk that.
Mentally-Ill-Stabby-Goat-Botherer-of-Unknowable-Motive.
Oy.
Leave mentally ill out of it.
I don’t go calling Christians or Buddhists or Atheists or Scientologists or J$ws or Muslim’s mentally ill, do I?
Dot said yesterday:
Which linkages? Do you have specific questions about them?
I may know someone who knows someone.
I don’t think so Makka. He sees it as the making of the new fresh LNP,
candy,
The Liberal Party as we know it will be finished. The base and a large portion of it’s former members, deserted. He’s welcome to the stinking putrid carcass left behind.
Who gives a flying f … f … f … f … fig!
The numbers are clear, we don’t have a rape epidemic.
What we do have is a hysteria epidemic.
There are several different ways in which it manifests. Ugly chicks screaming and waving placards are a clear case. Are these rational people with an argument and facts to support it? No.
Global warming activists with predictions of doom which consistently fail. Those who rabbit on about ‘marriage equality’. Those who refer to the ‘LGBTQI community’. In all cases, are we dealing with rational people with an argument and supporting data? Or do we have hysterics with deep convictions and intense feelings but no coherent case? It’s apparent that we are dealing with hysteria.
There’s a lot of it about. I don’t know what causes it, but I can recognise pathology when I see it.
Journalists and politicians are particularly vulnerable. This comes from their natural affinity for bullshit, perhaps. Practical people are much less likely to be affected. The quackademics in the arts have no natural defence against it.
How do we help our poor sick friends? Somehow we have to get them used to reality again. Some real threat to them might be the kindest, quickest treatment. Something involving piano wire or pikes or shipping containers perhaps.
Somewhat confronting video to watch, but apparently someone reckoned she could take on any man on the base, and win..
Her problem isn’t that she’s a woman, it’s that she doesn’t have a single f**ing clue how to box!!
CL:
You have just made Monty cry.
More reason to trust plane security
She’s good enough to run, herself.
That’s true.
Neither did he!