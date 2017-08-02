Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017

Posted on 4:00 pm, August 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

186 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2457362, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Second? Podium?

  5. feelthebern
    #2457363, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Is Malcolm still PM?

  6. C.L.
    #2457367, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Ahahahahahaha.

    Here is an abridged video of Huckabee Sanders destroying the Wussia ‘story’, destroying the media and destroying the Clintons. I love the uproar at the conclusion:

  11. Atoms for Peace
    #2457374, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I’ll claim this spot for Stimpy

  12. Gab
    #2457376, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I identify as first. So there 😛

  13. Indolent
    #2457377, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Here is an abridged video of Huckabee Sanders destroying the Wussia ‘story’

    I repeat – WOW! POW!

  15. Myrddin Seren
    #2457385, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Here is an abridged video of Huckabee Sanders destroying the Wussia ‘story’, destroying the media and destroying the Clintons. I love the uproar at the conclusion:

    I think the Wikileaks disclosures have proven links between the DNC, the Clinton Crime Family and numerous ‘Democrats-with-Bylines’* who are frantically running interference for the D-Rats.

    I trust that these links will be followed up by the Special Prosecutor eventually tasked to probe the Clinton Crime Family.

    * per Glenn Reynolds

  16. incoherent rambler
    #2457387, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    I need an update on feelthebern’s question.

  17. Louis
    #2457390, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Given the AHRC report on sexual assaults at universities, conveniently coming a week or so after a protest group making the same claims started getting media attention. I’m wondering which women is coming up for some type of election? The last push of the rape culture on campus in America was astro turfing for Clinton so I’m wonder who is meant to be the beneficiary of the world’s worse statistical mock-up is meant to be.

    Is Triggs going to start her own party? I notice one of the former AHRC sex discimrination commissioners has just been engaged by one of the universities to look at the problem.

  19. Baldrick
    #2457393, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Your taxes – TheirABC:

    How do you feel about the date of the Hottest 100?
    As you might have heard, triple j is reviewing the date of the Hottest 100 countdown for future years.
    Over the past 10 months we’ve been consulting with a range of people, musicians, community leaders and representative groups on their opinions of Australia Day and the implications of holding the Hottest 100 on that day.
    And now we need to hear from you – triple j’s audience. You are the people who vote, listen to and celebrate the Hottest 100. We want your thoughts on how you feel about triple j, the Hottest 100, and holding the Hottest 100 on Australia Day, January 26.
    You’ll see it’s not a yes or no survey – we’ve included a mix of closed and open-ended questions to encourage your considered responses. We want to hear the thoughts around your opinion, as well as how you personally relate to the Hottest 100.
    Although we ask for a few personal details, this survey respects your privacy and your responses will remain anonymous. Your comments will be used by triple j to help shape our decision, alongside the perspectives and learnings from other stakeholders we have spoken to. The outcome will be announced in the coming months.

    I answered as an 18-24 year old, of no defined gender from Lakemba.

  20. srr
    #2457400, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    JohnWickofPolitics‏ @Gingrich_of_PA 2h2 hours ago
    JohnWickofPolitics Retweeted

    Good, because intent is the hardest part of an extortion case. At least you finally picked a side. How much is Soros paying you?🤔 #AntifaSpy https://twitter.com/cernovich/status/892600381431205888

    https://twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/892615831376601088

  21. Beef
    #2457402, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Anyone interested, this is the twitter feed for the reporter and partner who have been on the Clinton’s
    and the corrupt DNC for a long time. (Nick Short)

    Scroll to 20 hours for the start of the twittering and watch see for yourself the depth of corruption they uncover.

    I watched in real time overnight as he and other Trumpers teased is out til it was too late and the amount of disconnect for the next hour or more really was enlightening, I have never seen such hatred as they spun with a totally insane line of thought to justify their hatred. Then after much slagging at their insanity they all disappeared like a donut on a fat bloke’

    https://twitter.com/PoliticalShort

  22. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2457404, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Somewhere in the top 30 I think

  23. Beef
    #2457406, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I will be reading this thread a few times, and the hundreds of interactions for a long time. It fascinates me.

  24. JC
    #2457407, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Here’s a test.

    Denton has been promoting the right to demand others kill you. We’re now waiting for a death notice to inform us he’s knocked himself out. One cat and dog, two cat and dog, three cat and dog….

    Australian TV producer, director and personality Andrew Denton is suffering from advanced heart disease

  25. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2457409, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Denton must be euthanized.

  26. JC
    #2457411, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Denton must be euthanized.

    Has to, with a video too, to prove it.

  27. .
    #2457412, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Denton has been promoting the right to demand others kill you.

    Really?

    Euthanasia is silly for the most part. Once you’re mentally too far gone to make a choice, is when you’re usually in agony.

    We just need laws that don’t harm doctors for prescribing humane doses of pain killers. If it is enough to shut down your breathing and brain function, so be it.

  28. Top Ender
    #2457413, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Apologies if this was posted before:

    Early last month, an undergraduate student at the University of Sydney’s business school entered the Kemp Assembly Hall on the third floor of the Old Teachers College to sit his statistics exam. The walls of the room feature large-framed photographs of former deans and foundation heads, people who have contributed to the university. As he looked up, he noticed that each face was covered up with a piece of A4-size white paper. Was it a prank, a passing piece of student activism or a portent of something more serious? One thing is clear. Covering up white faces in photographs on university walls is entirely in keeping with the crackpot social engineering taking place on campuses and across our society.

    From the Oz.

  29. Sparkx
    #2457414, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Denton must be euthanized.

    I’m sure dear leader Dan of Victoriastan will be more than willing to assist.

  31. JC
    #2457418, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Dot

    That’s all well and good, but this bald taxeating swine has been pushing state funded euthanasia. Now that the fucker has a terminal heart condition, it’s befitting he shows us how it’s done. Go Andrew!

  32. JC
    #2457419, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    After all, Denton needs to die with dignity, Dot. 🙂

  33. .
    #2457421, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    As he looked up, he noticed that each face was covered up with a piece of A4-size white paper.

    They were right.

    Weird, I hope it was only a prank.

  34. Beef
    #2457423, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    The amount of Democrats who will be under the gun is incredible.

  35. .
    #2457425, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    state funded euthanasia

    Get private health insurance with unlimited hospital cover NOW.

    Anyone who wants a taupe suited bureaucrat deciding if they live or die is demented and a danger to themselves and others.

  36. Sparkx
    #2457426, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Just heard a funny on Nein News re NAPLAN testing. Apparently students didn’t do well in writing. Some silly bindt of a teacher reckons the test is faulty and there is nothing wrong with the students. Modern edyakayshun for youse.

  37. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2457428, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    In honour of this new thread my car has decided to identify as a silver Bentley.

  38. Mark from Melbourne
    #2457430, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Denton must be euthanized.

    Just, no.

    Guy is a rolled gold trougher dickhead, but no.

  39. calli
    #2457433, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Heart surgery is very painful. I hope AD is up for the terrible discomfort.

    It might be more humane to put him down.

  40. Delta A
    #2457436, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I’ll claim this spot for Stimpy

    Stimpy said I could have it.

    Ta, Atoms.

  41. Tom
    #2457439, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    From ye olden freddo:

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders
    She’s very good at her job.

    In my book, Huckabee Sanders is the No.1 PR flak in the world. The White House press corps she has to deal with is a verminous swamp of political activists spruiking for the murderous, corrupt DNC kleptocracy. They don’t do journalism, but one Alinkyist gotcha after another straight out of Rules For Radicals. Huckabee Sanders’ flawless juxtaposition between off-the-cuff responses and reading notes prepared to stamp on the WH stenographers’ disgraceful professional misconduct is brilliant.

    They’re going about it exactly arse-about. An ethical journalist interested in breaking stories would be able to extract tons of stuff from Huckabee Sanders. But, by identifying themselves as enemies of the White House and shouting spittle flecked demands at her, the leftard press-scum get nothing.

    The full video of today’s briefing is a masterclass in neutering unethical behaviour by DNC activists pretending to be journalists.

  42. Diogenes
    #2457440, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Get private health insurance with unlimited hospital cover NOW.

    Waste of money, especially if the palliative care place you actually end up in does not have an agreement with the insurance company, as my 82yo step father (lung cancer) found out. He needed hospitalisation to stabilise him after several falls (adjusting & changing pain & other meds), and he ended up in one not fully covered his fund, but it was the only palliative bed between Strathfield & Penrith. Once he was stabilised he was booted out, and step sister has got him into a full residential care place(not covered by ANY insurance) and is trying to sell his unit to pay for it.

    He will not go back in palliative care until he requires the 24 hour morphine drip. The days of spending weeks or months in palliative care as mum and dad did are gone.

  43. Beef
    #2457441, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    I’m pretty sure they have the goods on McCain for being the slime ball who passed off the dodgy dossier from the spook to Chuck Shumer, If you can, find the spot where he gives a press conference, it is unreal. He was calling all and sundry Democrats slimy. The commentator on the feed I was watching was less than impressed.

  44. Entropy
    #2457442, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I don t mind Andrew Denton. I might not agree with him on most things, but at least he is more considered in his arguments than the average ABC denizen.

    I wish him well.

  45. flyingduk
    #2457443, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    why all the moronic comments about Denton? Its a basic libertarian principle that if you own your own life and body, then you also own the right to determine the time and method of its ending.

  46. Beef
    #2457444, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Tom …see the twitter feed I dumped up page. It’s all run and done and they’re all fucked

  47. Sparkx
    #2457445, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Some more modern edyakayshun for youse. A young male product of the system seeking to enter the workforce informed me that “masheens” that make “conjoot” are kept in “wear houses”. I wished him luck.

  48. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2457446, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    A woman from the Perth suburb of Southern River has been killed by her two dogs, a bull mastiff and a Staffordshire bull terrier.

    Police and ambulance were called to the property, but the woman’s body could not be recovered for some time because of the dogs “guarding” her body.

    The dogs are now in the pound.

    Two questions;
    1. If armed police were on the scene why are these dogs still alive?
    2. Is a dog’s life more important than rendering immediate aid to an obviously severely mauled human?

    We are regressing as a species.

  49. JC
    #2457447, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Ent
    He’s a nauseating leftwing twerp and his wife is too. Both of them have been living off the taxpayer for yonks.Frankly, I’ve had enough of having to support both of them. I says we knock him off and save more taxpayer funds from the operation and inevitable convalescence. Thumb down.

  50. .
    #2457449, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Not very Christian either, duk.

    Not very different to a pro euthanasia person wishing an agonising and long death to someone who opposes euthanasia.

  51. Beef
    #2457450, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Clintons will be hanged, and too many to list. You think of them, they’re fucked.

  52. Chris
    #2457451, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    So in an environment of increasing Bollards of Peace, could those familiar with modern self-defence ironmongery recommend a suitable item for private terrorist deterrence? I am thinking if recent bollard rampages were ended with personal defence tools, there should be more preparedness in public places.

    Just like defibrillators and oxygen for first aiders, the right tools in the hands of trained responders save lives.

  53. Sparkx
    #2457452, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    flyingduck, we have merely noted his supporting position for euthanasia and are simply suggesting that it may be a good time for him to demonstrate his support given the terrible discomfort he will experience otherwise.

  55. Oh come on
    #2457454, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Oh great. Denton croaking it will lead ABC news bulletins for the next 6 months. They sure do like to publicly (and on the public dime) mourn their own.

    The reporting of Mark Colvin’s death was simply a disgraceful waste of taxpayer money. Not only did they extensively cover his death, but also his funeral, which occurred (IIRC) an unusually long time after his death. Actually I’m not even sure it was his funeral – could have been some public service weeks or months after his death. Of course covered on ABC national news. For a man the vast majority of Australians have never heard of.

  56. Beef
    #2457455, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    No shit , I was gasping as each highlight passes, I really couldn’t believe I was seeing so much dirt dumped,,,,ALL OVER,,, as I mentioned. Never forget it. Typing here so I can Bookmark in case I lose my links.

  57. Tintarella di Luna
    #2457456, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    BS’s BS on equalidy is shot down by HILDA

    Inequality is not at a 75-year high, according to the author of Australia’s largest economic and lifestyle survey, which showed declines in real household disposable income and plummeting rates of home ownership.
    The University of Melbourne Household Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia study showed a typical household’s real disposal income was $76,200 in 2015, down from $77,400 in 2009, while home ownership rates have fallen from 36 per cent in 2001 to 25 per cent in 2015.

    However, study author and Melbourne Institute deputy director Roger Wilkins said although the news was grim, it did not back up Labor leader Bill Shorten’s oft-repeated claim that inequality is at a 75-year high.

    “I would push back a bit against that very broad sweeping statement that inequality is at a 75-year high, not just because if anything inequality looks like it’s been edging downwards since the GFC, but also because 75 years ago we didn’t have Medicare, we had a much less progressive income tax system, so I think when you take a broader look at the distribution of economic wellbeing across the community, I think Australia is a more equal place than it was even 40 years ago,” Professor Wilkins told Sky News.

    Labor employment spokesman Brendan O’Connor said the HILDA figures confirmed Labor’s message about growing inequality, particularly among middle and working class families.

    READ MORE
    Senior couple walking on the beachRetirement a more distant goal
    “What we’re seeing is a widening gap between the very rich in our society, and those people who are earning their capital from their hard work,” Mr O’Connor told ABC radio.

    “What we’ve seen over time, while it’s fair to say that we’ve had a good story over 25 years about economic growth and uninterrupted growth, there’s been this widening gap and people are feeling that they are being left behind. There’s some very obvious statistics.

    “You can stand back and look at, for example, the latest GDP figures that show employees are now receiving 51.5 per cent of income, which is now the lowest in more than 50 years.

    “You can see the minimum wage 20 years ago was 63 per cent of the median wage. It’s now down to 53 per cent of the median wage.

    “So this gap is widening, and there’s a series of reasons, but one I believe is that there’s significant changes occurring in the labour market. New forms of employment — growing precarious employment, increased casualisation, use of sham contracting and other forms of employment that are really pushing wages down. People quite rightly feel they’re not getting their fair share.”

    Assistant Minister for Social Services Zed Seselja said the HILDA survey results, particularly on home ownership, were very concerning.

    “All of us want to see Australians have the opportunity to own their own home,” Senator Seselja told Sky News.

    “It’s the great Australian dream and unfortunately, particularly in some of our larger cities in recent years, it’s gotten harder.

    “I acknowledge that, and that’s one of the reasons if you look at the last budget we had a series of measures that are aimed at addressing that, but there’s no doubt that the supply of land and the choking of the supply of land in a lot of our large cities and not having the infrastructure to service that land supply has been critical. So state and territory and local governments have a lot of work to do.

    “We have said we will assist those governments in all sorts of ways and we’ve announced a range of measures, so yes, it is a very important issue. It’s one we’re very cognisant of and it’s one we want to continue to work with states and territories on.”

  58. old bloke
    #2457457, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Chris
    #2457451, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Bazooka

  59. Mark from Melbourne
    #2457458, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    So in an environment of increasing Bollards of Peace, could those familiar with modern self-defence ironmongery recommend a suitable item for private terrorist deterrence? I am thinking if recent bollard rampages were ended with personal defence tools, there should be more preparedness in public places.

    Just like defibrillators and oxygen for first aiders, the right tools in the hands of trained responders save lives

    Good question, Chris.

    I suppose, one could come up with a personal defence tool slightly more sophisticated than the XR5 Tactical Assault Rock if one put one’s mind to it.

    Something which was, say, capable of flinging more than one projectile at great rate over a medium distance. Preferably using some form of mechanical advantage such that even the weaker amongst us could be accommodated. It would need to be small enough for both portability and concealment.

    No, got nothing.

  60. JC
    #2457460, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    why all the moronic comments about Denton? Its a basic libertarian principle that if you own your own life and body, then you also own the right to determine the time and method of its ending.

    All true in an impeded free market in health care. But that’s not what we have. Our health care is the soviet model.I find it unacceptable where the entity cutting the check for my health care is also the one with a foot in the door in the debate about assisted suicide. (The State)

    If you’re going to interject I suggest you know what the fuck you’re talking about next time, champ.

    Denton supports statist based assisted suicide. It will end up where doctors will be forced to put down people
    with some doing with glee.

    Denton has a terminal illness. If he’s true to his word he should bowl himself over.

  61. JC
    #2457461, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Lets go further.There should be a lifetime limit on how much anyone can shake the taxpayer down. Past t such an amount and all APS staff leave their jobs. In the event of a terminal illness they are put down.

    It’s only fair, no?

  62. Oh come on
    #2457462, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Wouldn’t it be hilarious if Denton flew to the US for some kind of advanced treatment not available in Australia? It could very well happen. It’s not as though he doesn’t have the money to do so. I’d be surprised if he didn’t at least investigate the option.

  63. overburdened
    #2457463, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Running a contract in a purpose built mining town in NW QLD. CFMU bunting predominant. Big money all round even if you’re pushing a broom in the mines. Talked with a nearby cattle farmer. EU certified. Can’t get workers. Can’t compete with the wages. Ice all over the place. Sheesh

  64. flyingduk
    #2457465, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Thanks JC for your erudite answer, after 30+ years as a medical practitioner, is was under the false impression that I did know what the fuck I was talking about… I shall be forever in your debt you bozo!

  65. GerardO
    #2457466, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Moochie died on the way back to his home planet.

  66. Delta A
    #2457467, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    The days of spending weeks or months in palliative care as mum and dad did are gone.

    Not entirely, Diogenes.

    It was this time last year that my mother went into palliative care, provided by the (church run) aged institution where she’d lived in various residential facilities for the past 25 years. My brothers and I, and a grandson, rostered ourselves to stay with her 24/7 until she died six weeks later. In that time, she – and we – were given the ultimate in loving care and consideration: sandwich platters for whomever was on roster, regular attention from the nursing staff and quiet counsel from her extraordinary doctor*, who frankly and in great detail addressed the issue raised by Dot:

    We just need laws that don’t harm doctors for prescribing humane doses of pain killers

    Her doctor took me aside after a particularly stressful incident and explained that the morphine plus (forgot the other) medication that she was receiving regularly was approved palliative procedure. Mother hated the injections, but they did lull her into temporary, drugged respite, for which we were all very grateful.

    *Her doctor had, at one stage during his stellar career, been President of the AMA, in the days when that was still something to be proud of. He sprung us one evening feeding our dying mother her request of smoked salmon on cream cheese toasties, with a few good sips of Jacob’s Creek Chardy.

    He was delighted.

  67. JC
    #2457468, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    It’s not as though he doesn’t have the money to do so. I’d be surprised if he didn’t at least investigate the option.

    Taxpayer money of course…. selling leftist garbage.

  68. Beef
    #2457469, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I’m hearin; Kid Rock and Connor Macgregor are fielding offers from Trump, and California grizzle guts Dems want to secede, lolol

  69. JC
    #2457470, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Thanks JC for your erudite answer, after 30+ years as a medical practitioner, is was under the false impression that I did know what the fuck I was talking about…

    Well that’s proof right there. Thirty years as a doc gives you the right to diagnose and treat people. It’s doesn’t give you the right to talk about other stuff when you clearly don’t know anything about it… as you showed in your first comment.

    I shall be forever in your debt you bozo!

    I’m guessing you’re not being serious about thanking me, but you should.

  70. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457471, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    why all the moronic comments about Denton? Its a basic libertarian principle that if you own your own life and body, then you also own the right to determine the time and method of its ending.

    You’ve never had to worry about a potential enforced institutionalization have you?
    You really want to trust the state to decide who lives and dies?

  71. Des Deskperson
    #2457472, posted on August 2, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    ‘Andrew Denton is seriously ill’

    A couple of years back, the SMH did a half page gush, with pictures, about how Denton gave up his valuable time to spend a day – well, probably a bit less than a day – selling the Big Issue in support of the homeless on the streets of Sydney’s CBD.

    The puff emphasised that Denton wasn’t just passively flogging the paper, but he was out there jumping about actively confronting the punters, getting in their faces about homelessness and poverty.

    Someone – possibly Denton himself – had obviously gone to a grea deal trouble to bring Denton’s generosity and sacrifice on behalf of the oppressed to the attention of the public.

    The article did not mention whether Denton had donated any of his own valuable and considerable money to the cause of homelessness; given the tone of the article, I assume that if he had done so, it would certainly have been, as they say emblazoned.

    As a result of this, I went, perhaps unfairly, from regarding Denton as just another second generation ABC mediocrity – his dad was for many years an ABC radio announcer and producer – to actively despising and disliking him.

  72. JC
    #2457473, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Stimson.

    I had a bunch of delicious Chinese dumplings yesterday. You should try some. I ordered two loads and I think my lunch companions were shocked how I wolfed them down.

  73. Beef
    #2457474, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    If you want to hear something you’d never think you’d hear look out for loopy Nancy to say we should not oppose anyone who doesn’t want an Abortion.

    You heard me Abortion , It has been a long crazy night for Beef

  74. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457475, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    after 30+ years as a medical practitioner, is was under the false impression that I did know what the fuck I was talking about

    Are you a surgeon, or do you just refer to the same books I do when diagnosing?
    I’m curious.
    Also can you cure me?

  75. Frank
    #2457476, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    after 30+ years as a medical practitioner

    So not a doctor then.

  76. incoherent rambler
    #2457477, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    You really want to trust the state to decide who lives and dies?

    And what about the person that refuses to perform the state sanctioned termination?
    Once you have state legislated culling, there is an individual who becomes the executioner.

  77. incoherent rambler
    #2457478, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Its ok to euthanase but not ok to administer heroin.
    No limits on narcotics and painkillers for terminally ill would be first step before killing them.

  78. flyingduk
    #2457479, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    More pile on than a rugby scrum, I’m starting to enjoy this

  79. incoherent rambler
    #2457480, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Respect Stimp. The man owns a white coat.

  80. Frank
    #2457481, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Its ok to euthanase but not ok to administer heroin.

    When you get the diagnosis the smart money is on starting to hoard morphine. NHS style nursing homes are not much to look forward to.

  81. JC
    #2457482, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    And what about the person that refuses to perform the state sanctioned termination?
    Once you have state legislated culling, there is an individual who becomes the executioner.

    You know, I have no great issue with offing yourself, if that’s what you want to do. But I do have an issue with it when we have a Sovietized medical system and insurance plan.

    Could you fucking imagine the melee/death toll if this fucker was treasurer and had deficit problem. Fme, Shane Wand would have obliterated entire wards.

  82. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2457483, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    his dad was for many years an ABC radio announcer and producer – to actively despising and disliking him.

    His dad was “Kit” Denton, who wrote the novel “Breaker Morant.” Not a bad yarn, but it bore very little relationship to the truth.

  83. JC
    #2457484, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    More pile on than a rugby scrum, I’m starting to enjoy this

    Not long before you went for the victim hood gown.

  84. Winston Smith
    #2457485, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Does anyone know where Macbeth is?
    Not anywhere within a couple hundred K of Barky?

  85. cohenite
    #2457486, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    C.L.

    #2457367, posted on August 2, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Ahahahahahaha.

    Here is an abridged video of Huckabee Sanders destroying the Wussia ‘story’, destroying the media and destroying the Clintons. I love the uproar at the conclusion:

    Great stuff.

    I believe there is a doctor in the house; can I get an opinion about toe fungus: should I drink vodka before or after I soak the toe in it? Serious question.

  86. MsDolittle
    #2457487, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Anyone coming to the AC Melbourne meeting tonight?

  87. rickw
    #2457488, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Just like defibrillators and oxygen for first aiders, the right tools in the hands of trained responders save lives.

    Just like fire extinguishers.

    Ironically fire extinguishers do have a downside to, occasionally they explode, usually killing the user.

    Of course the benefits are considered in a rational manner, and hence there are no calls to ban all fire extinguishers, or limit size.

    Such rationality is virtually never applied to that other important quick response tool, outside of the USA.

  88. Chris
    #2457489, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    bazooka

    As demonstrated in Team America World Police! I like the way you think, oldbloke.

    No, got nothing.

    Yeah, Mark, it’s a puzzler, isn’t it?

    I like the old Instapundit catchphrase – “A pack not a herd”
    From Hinderaker:

    As Glenn wrote long ago, in any mass shooting event, there is one group of people who, by definition, are already there–the “victims.” Only, if they are armed and dangerous, they don’t have to be victims. They can be first responders.

    My weekends have been so busy lately that I haven’t been shooting much. But tomorrow, I’m going to the range.

  89. flyingduk
    #2457490, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    JC: ‘victim hood’ is one word not two ….. champ

  90. Oh come on
    #2457491, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Talking about leftist hypocrisy, there’s quite an amusing kerfuffle going down in NZ with the new youngish Labour leader being questioned about her intentions to have a child. Conversation as follows:

    A lot of women in New Zealand feel like they have to make a choice between having babies and having a career, or continuing their career at a certain point in their lives — late 30s…is that a decision that you feel you have to make, or that you feel that you’ve already made?

    Oppn leader responds:

    “It is unacceptable. It is a woman’s decision about when they choose to have children.

    “It should not predetermine whether they are given a job or have job opportunities.”

    But the next morning

    Richardson defended his remarks, saying a potential employer had a right to know if they would have to let a staff member take “a year of leave”.

    “I’m not saying don’t employ that person,” he said.

    Ms Ardern countered: “Why would you ask if it wasn’t going to prejudice your decision?”

    But she is different from other women because

    she had previously been open about the “dilemma”.

    Like no other woman has acknowledged or been open about this “dilemma” before. Nevertheless, according to the Labour leader:

    for other women it is totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace

    Right. So it’s perfectly acceptable for voters, in their role as ’employers’ come election time, to have that question answered. But it’s absolutely not OK for any other type of employer to ask or have that question answered in any other scenario.

    Actually, this isn’t just an issue limited to politics. It’s a double standard held in society. I bet the vast majority of voters would think they have a right to know if the alternative PM leading a party that might soon form government is planning to take a lot of time off work to have a child. They would say they have an interest in the intentions of the alternative PM – that they shouldn’t be seeking the role if they are harbouring plans that they know will require them to soon absent themselves from it, should they obtain it. Yet most voters wouldn’t permit business managers and owners to hold the same considerations and concerns regarding their business interests as those voters hold regarding their electoral interests. It’s the same issue, yet different standards are applied to different people.

  91. calli
    #2457492, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    For those triggered by my 5:16 comment – do you think I’m serious about putting AD down? Really?

    London to a brick he’ll fight on to the end, and I wish him well.

  92. Atoms for Peace
    #2457493, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    In case of Bollard of Peace failure, one is supposed to hide behind one’s telephony device and calmly dial the constabulary on zero zero zero.

  93. JC
    #2457494, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    That got me thinking. Whatever happened to the punishment of exile. I always thought it was a pretty decent way to punish people.

  94. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457495, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    More pile on than a rugby scrum, I’m starting to enjoy this

    Lobotomy used to be enjoyable too.
    It’s also irreversible, much like euthanasia.
    Why don’t they do it anymore, can anyone tell me?

  95. MsDolittle
    #2457496, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    The main aim of medicine is to alleviate suffering.. if some lame MD’s can’t read between the lines that this gives them a lot of scope re: pain management, psychological suffering, etc then they should be taught.

  96. Chris
    #2457498, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Ironically fire extinguishers do have a downside to, occasionally they explode, usually killing the user.

    I think there are perhaps more deaths from fire extinguishers ‘falling on’ people than those damn fridges. It’s terrifying.

  97. Damienski
    #2457499, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I’m guessing you’re not being serious about thanking me, but you should

    escapade? espalier? estimate? What’s the word I’m looking for?

    Escalate! That’s it – escalate darn it. Always escalate.

  98. Oh come on
    #2457500, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    after 30+ years as a medical practitioner

    You could just say ‘doctor’. Or ‘surgeon’. Or ‘GP’. But your choice of wording could mean you took a first aid course in the mid-80s. And the fact you chose to use the imprecise wording rather than a more straightforward and specific choice makes me think the latter is closer to reality than the former.

  99. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457501, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Respect Stimp. The man owns a white coat.

    Meh.
    Straitjackets are technically white coats.
    I’m not impressed.

  100. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2457503, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I believe there is a doctor in the house; can I get an opinion about toe fungus

    How about sourtoe cocktails?

    Famous Shriveled Toe Returned to Yukon Bar (June)

    There are some truly stomach-churning drinks in the world including wine made from baby mice and beer made from whale testicles smoked with sheep’s dung. But one of the contenders for the most off-putting drink was recently sabotaged: someone stole the dried shriveled human toe used to make the famous Sourtoe Cocktail at Dawson City’s Downtown Hotel, reports Paul Tukker at CBC News.

    The key ingredient in the Sourtoe Cocktail, the dried-out digit was mailed back on Thursday

    If the sourtoe cocktail fails to work the whale testicles beer ought to.

  101. Chris
    #2457505, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Actually, a small fire extinguisher has potential.

    Club. Projectile vomiter. Trip hazard. Better than empty hands.

    Perhaps an emergency oxygen cylinder with the right adapter could be innocent, while adaptable to social work…

  102. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457507, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    after 30+ years as a medical practitioner

    Please say Naturopath please say Reiki healing please say Psychiatrist please say Acupuncturist please say Chiropractor…..

  103. Oh come on
    #2457508, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Ah, an appeal to victimhood followed up by a good dose of pedantry. And the peculiar use of punctuation, particularly the ellipsis. Hrm. Familiar, very familiar.

    I diagnose ‘flyingduk’ as our favourite Vietnam vet, Numbers!

  104. flyingduk
    #2457509, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    last time I wore a white coat was 1987 SJC. I’m in more of a ‘scrubs’ line of work now.

  105. Winston Smith
    #2457510, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Calli;

    Heart surgery is very painful. I hope AD is up for the terrible discomfort.

    No, no!
    It’s cool!
    Just gimme the drugs! All of the drugs!
    Seriously, though, I am impressed beyond all impressing with Fentanyl – didn’t screw with my head like Morphine does.
    And that’s what makes it so damned dangerous…

  106. rickw
    #2457512, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    In case of Bollard of Peace failure, one is supposed to hide behind one’s telephony device and calmly dial the constabulary on zero zero zero.

    And wait for them to eventually turn up, and then shoot you accidentally.

  107. Oh come on
    #2457513, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    And, as he never fails to remind us, Numbers is a vet. Aha! Medical practitioner right there. Boom!

  108. egg_
    #2457514, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Top something – fvck yeah!

  109. flyingduk
    #2457516, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I diagnose flyinduk as our favourite Vietnam vet, numbers

    Near miss Sir, although I did serve in Iraq and Afghanistan

    On a related topic, I was following a car today with a bumper sticker which said ” Proud Vietnam Veteran – we were winning when I left”

  110. Oh come on
    #2457517, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Good to hear you scrub those spuds after you’ve peeled them, Numbers. Very hygienic.

  111. egg_
    #2457518, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Denton must be euthanized.

    Does he have enough rope?

  112. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457519, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I had a bunch of delicious Chinese dumplings yesterday. You should try some. I ordered two loads and I think my lunch companions were shocked how I wolfed them down.

    I love dim sum.
    But none of that chicken feet sh$t.
    That’s degenerate degeneracy.
    It’s a modicum of the love I have for my Asian ethnic family that I tolerate them eating that heathen filth in my presence.
    But no chopsticks.
    It’s simple barbarism.

  113. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457520, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    And, as he never fails to remind us, Numbers is a vet.

    What the f$ck has a veterinarian got to add to the conversation?
    Jesus Christ.

  114. flyingduk
    #2457521, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Please say Naturopath please say Reiki healing please say Psychiatrist please say Acupuncturist please say Chiropractor…..

    if I say ‘Medical Retrieval Doctor’, will that bring disapproval?

  115. rickw
    #2457522, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Perhaps an emergency oxygen cylinder with the right adapter could be innocent, while adaptable to social work…

    Very, plumbing fittings and a ball valve is all that is required, rare earth magnets to retain things that might exit unit at high velocity. If you are really up market there are high capacity dump valves.

    Compressed gas tools is a useful area of study given impending disarmament and the attendant need for increasing amounts of social work.

  116. egg_
    #2457524, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    a rolled gold trougher

    One of the many milking Aunty’s teat via a ‘Production company’ (Zapruder’s Other Films, et al).

  117. Atoms for Peace
    #2457525, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    A new game called terrorist blowback. For every Australian killed in a terrorist attack, we arm 1000 good men and women to concealed carry. Some one else can make up the rules for the game.

  118. Roger
    #2457527, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Denton must be euthanized.

    Does he have enough rope?

    Pay that.

  119. Frank
    #2457528, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    please say Reiki healing

    I knew a couple of people that did Reiki, one of them a medical student. She could do it over the phone and also to horses if need be. Apparently all you needed to do was stand out in the paddock with the mobile over the affected fetlock and she would lay on the hands at the other end. Then send the bill.

  120. Armadillo
    #2457529, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I’ve finally figured out what’s going on with the dead foxes on the roads. Truck outside of Gunnedah this morning with about 15 farmers in Utes scurrying about with boxes to and fro. Big baiting operation going on. Stage two to mop up resistance apparently. The pigs are next.

  121. Baldrick
    #2457530, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    ‘Andrew Denton is seriously ill’

    Am I supposed to give a toss?

  122. flyingduk
    #2457531, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Nice up day in the cryptosphere btw, the bitcoin split seems to have gone off painlessly so far.

  123. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457532, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    if I say ‘Medical Retrieval Doctor’, will that bring disapproval?

    Depends on what you specialize in.
    Flying is unnatural and should be discouraged except in emergencies.
    Have people ever made mistakes when practicing triage?

  124. Gab
    #2457533, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I see it duk hunting season at the Cat. Good.

  125. John Constantine
    #2457534, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Owning your own scuba diving gear is legal.

    A scuba compressed air tank, mounted on your back makes an interesting source of propellant for whatever needs propelling.

    The point at which an air rifle powered by a scuba tank and firing speciality projectiles stops being a theoretical and legal pondering and becomes homeland security stuff is a grey area.

  126. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2457535, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Respect Stimp. The man owns a white coat.

    Meh.
    Straitjackets are technically white coats.
    I’m not impressed.

    Can’t let that go through to the keeper, here is white coat guy Dr Anthony Daniels’ column in the latest Quadrant:

    The Dictatorship of the Psychiatrists

    The name C.H. Noack meant nothing to me until I bought a copy of Reginald Spencer Ellery’s Psychiatric Aspects of Modern Warfare, published in 1945. Noack had written his name on the flyleaf, and I have long since adopted the habit of looking up on the internet the names of the previous owners of my second-hand books.

    In fact, it was altogether more likely that it had belonged to Charles Hugh Noack (1917–69), a Melbourne psychiatrist, all of whose scientific papers were published under the name C.H. Noack. One of them, in the Medical Journal of Australia for 1951, was a pioneering work subsequently cited in much of the medical literature on the subject. Noack and a colleague successfully treated a hundred cases of mania with lithium carbonate, thus contributing to one of the very few advances in psychiatry since time began.

    So there you go, lithium carbonate for bipolar disorder was established by a guy from Melbourne.
    Going even further our Cat colleague Test Pattern is busy trying to dig up lithium in the Pilbara so he can turn it into lithium carbonate.
    That is because lithium carbonate is needed for Tesla batteries.
    Which brings me to the news that Elon Musk confirmed on Monday he is bipolar.
    Which is fun if he gets prescribed lithium carbonate.
    He and his cars will get the same medicine.

  127. Chris
    #2457536, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Blowback.
    Its not just for terrorists. People who blow out public deficits without proper benefit-cost analysis and positive NPV and IRR should trigger sanctions too.

  128. Winston Smith
    #2457538, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Chris;

    So in an environment of increasing Bollards of Peace, could those familiar with modern self-defence ironmongery recommend a suitable item for private terrorist deterrence? I am thinking if recent bollard rampages were ended with personal defence tools, there should be more preparedness in public places.

    Unfortunately, in Australia, the Police Forces have a monopoly on the legal use of force.
    Like most monopolists, they refuse to give it up.
    You can have a spray can of mortein beside the bed in case a mossie with a 12 inch wingspan breaks in, but not to deter a thug who threatens to bash you with a nulla nulla. You can, however grab the nearest thing – hallelujah – Mortein! and spray him in the eyes.
    So the trick is to have a common object that you know how to use and use it.
    It also helps to have two 44 gallon open top drums and a 25 kg bag of caustic soda if you are a SA resident.

    You may be able to procure one of these in your state. Not the first one, but. Too bulky.
    Just remember they ain’t toys. You don’t want hit one of the mates with one at the pub and find out he’s got Wolf Parkinson White Syndrome, or suffers from Ventricular Tachycardia and you’ve just put him into Ventricular Fibrillation and the morgue.

  131. Baldrick
    #2457542, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I see it duk hunting season at the Cat. Good.

    Lake Macquarie duks I believe.

  132. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457543, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    John Cade is the man I think BON.

    ARE YOU BIPOLAR?
    Maybe not medically tho. Dunno. Bad feelings correlate to bad events, so maybe real problem is getting carried away in what I sign up for.
    — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2017

    This f$cking taxsucking maggot needs a good slap.

  134. flyingduk
    #2457545, posted on August 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    A scuba compressed air tank, mounted on your back makes an interesting source of propellant for whatever needs propelling.

    At least in SA, the definition of a firearm is ” A device designed to fire shot, bullets or other projectiles by means of burning propellant or compressed gas…” so they can ping you for your scuba powered gun if they want to

  135. Makka
    #2457546, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Denton supports statist based assisted suicide. It will end up where doctors will be forced to put down people
    with some doing with glee.

    Wait until we have activist judges determined to their bit for qualidy and inter-generational unfairness. The death committees will be working overtime getting through all the sentences.

  136. flyingduk
    #2457547, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Have people ever made mistakes when practicing triage?

    I’m an anaesthetist, all anaesthetics are experiments

  137. Nick
    #2457548, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    In case of Bollard of Peace failure, one is supposed to hide behind one’s telephony device and calmly dial the constabulary

    In Melbourne they are tastefully decorated with SJW themes such as the Aboriginal flag.

  139. Winston Smith
    #2457554, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Cohenite;

    I believe there is a doctor in the house; can I get an opinion about toe fungus: should I drink vodka before or after I soak the toe in it? Serious question.

    You’ve got old fart grey nurse Winston.
    Drink the vodka instead of soaking the toe in it. Otherwise it’s a waste of good or bad vodka.
    grab an old towel and line your shower floor in it. Get a bowl that you can put both feet in, add water to cover feet and add four grains of potassium permanganate (Condys Crystals) It will turn the water a very light pink.
    Any more is a waste, and too much will burn your feet. Grab five pairs of socks, dump them in the water and then wring them out and hang them on the line.
    Now soak your feet for ten minutes while you have a coffee or beer.
    When finished, gently pour the pink water on the towel in the shower and kill off the spores waiting to bite your arse.
    Repeat for two weeks.

  140. Rabz
    #2457555, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    For a man the vast majority of Australians have never heard of.

    And those who had wish they hadn’t.

    As for Denton, he’s a sanctimonious rolled gold hypocrite and loathsome leftist douchebag but I don’t think he should be euthanased.

    I hope that’s some consolation, toots. I’m more interested at the moment in ridding this planet of the scourge that is the Trumble Coalition Team.

    Let’s ready those shipping containers and bulldozers, Cats! 🙂

  141. Winston Smith
    #2457559, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Calli;

    For those triggered by my 5:16 comment – do you think I’m serious about putting AD down? Really?

    Of course you wouldn’t ‘put AD down’.
    That would be a cruel and horrid thing to do, and I for one could not imagine in my wildest drug fuelled dreams, our Calli doing something so outrageous.
    I can however, imagine our Callie wiping his fevered brow and averting his eyes for him as she cackled maliciously while she thrust a nine inch nail into his brain and out his pointy little ears.
    Whilst sobbing, of course.
    Our Calli has feelings, she does.

  142. Bruce in WA
    #2457560, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    So what now – pussypits? snatchpits? …………….can’t bring myself to type some of the others……………

    VagVault? FannyFortress? TwatTrench? SlitPit? CoochCavity?

  144. @SeditionaryI
    #2457563, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    The humble didgeridoo, perfect for home defence, large round slab of wood, an ornament, a musical instrument, and in the right hands, deadly.

    And once you’ve beaten the intruder with it you can sit back and play a tune and wait for police to arrive.

  145. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2457564, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I’m an anaesthetist, all anaesthetics are experiments

    My favourite medicos and the only competent doc at my kid’s birth.

    Dave did his job like a seasoned jet jockey. He was straight up too. The worst case scenario he mapped out was way fucked, but rational for probability.

    I had complete confidence in him. I can’t say that about too many other quacks.

  146. Bruce in WA
    #2457565, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I had a triple bypass 12 years ago. Early recovery was quick but painful (and if you cough …) and my best friend was my “teddy bear”. Day after the op I was on my feet, walking on the spot; 48 hours after the op I was taken off painkillers except for Panadol. I don’t like the odious Denton one little bit, in fact I loathe the man. But I wish him good luck — there is a 20% failure rate with the operation, apparently (according to my cardiologist).

  147. Winston Smith
    #2457566, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Flyingduk;
    please don’t tell me you got married in a pirate ship…
    I won’t dob if you did…

  148. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2457567, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    And once you’ve beaten the intruder with it you can sit back and play a tune and wait for police to arrive.

    I like this. I like it a lot. Not recommended from an evidentiary perspective, but.

  149. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457568, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    In Melbourne they are tastefully decorated with SJW themes such as the Aboriginal flag.

    It can be comforting to think of them as indestructible ashtrays.

  150. stackja
    #2457570, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Ice cream chain Ben and Jerry’s takes same-sex marriage debate to Tony Abbott in Manly

    Robbie Patterson, Manly Daily
    May 26, 2017 5:43pm

    Ben and Jerry’s in Manly is refusing to serve two scoops of the same flavour to customers until two people of the same gender can legally wed in Australia.

    Store manager Mel Court wants customers to give the former prime minister a frosty reception by writing their thoughts on a post card.

    Ms Court and her team will hand-deliver to his office before the next sitting of Parliament on June 13.

  151. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457571, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    I’m an anaesthetist, all anaesthetics are experiments

    I had a feeling you were practiced at putting people to sleep.

  152. cohenite
    #2457572, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Winston Smith

    #2457554, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Thanks Winston: Condys Crystals eh, that takes me back; when I was a kid we used it to blow up things.

  153. stackja
    #2457577, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Liberty Quote
    Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!
    — Ronald Reagan

    And the wall fell down.

  154. Tom
    #2457580, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I’m an anaesthetist, all anaesthetics are experiments

    My god you’re desperate, Goolgeory.

  155. calli
    #2457582, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Ya got me there, Winston.

    I thought my secret was safe.

  156. Makka
    #2457583, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Ben and Jerry’s in Manly is refusing to serve two scoops of the same flavour to customers until two people of the same gender can legally wed in Australia.

    Store manager Mel Court wants customers to give the former prime minister a frosty reception by writing their thoughts on a post card.

    We can be absolutely sure that such a compromising sensible attitude will prevail right across the spectrum of gaynazi scumbags. Those who choose not to participate in poofter marriage can expect full understanding from such reasonable people.

  157. herodotus
    #2457584, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Nice comment by Peta Credlin on the Bolt Report. With some justification she said:
    “If you want the insights of people who have actually worked in the political system, you watch Sky. The rest of the media just wet a finger and stick it in the air.”

    You might disagree with her estimate of where the wetted finger of some journalists are being stuck, but I thought it was fair comment.

  158. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457586, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    And once you’ve beaten the intruder with it you can sit back and play a tune and wait for police to arrive.

    And we shall call it our Welcome To Country Ceremony.

  160. stackja
    #2457590, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Why Tony Abbott won’t back gay marriage bill, marriage ‘protects women and children’
    Staff writers, AAP, News Corp Australia Network
    an hour ago
    TONY Abbott has spoken more about why he won’t be supporting a bill for marriage equality, and what he believes the institution of marriage preserves.

    Mr Abbott was interviewed on Sydney talkback radio station 2GB where he restated his opposition to marriage equality and claimed marriage had “evolved” to “protect women and children”.

    “The concept of marriage is between a man and a woman, preferably for life open to children, that long predates our constitution, it long predates our parliament, it long predates the civil law, frankly,” he said.

    “It is something that evolved many centuries ago to protect women and children in a world where they were much less secure than they are now. That’s why I would be very reluctant to change.”

    The former prime minister’s comments come after he also warned that Liberal Party members who cross the floor to support a same-sex marriage bill will be engaging in a “serious attack on the authority” of Malcolm Turnbull.

    His sharp comment came less than a week out from a party room meeting which will discuss further steps to progress the issue.

  161. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2457591, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Thanks Winston: Condys Crystals eh, that takes me back; when I was a kid we used it to blow up things.

    Occasionally I yearn for those years.

    We used to make”napalm” – polystyrene soaked and mixed with lawn mower fuel (two-stroke IIRC) making a flammable gel. Ignited and flung from the end of a long stick it made a formidable weapon and was marginally safer than molotov cocktails.

    Active risk management. It’s got me this far.

  162. Baldrick
    #2457592, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Ben and Jerry’s in Manly is refusing to serve two scoops of the same flavour to customers until two people of the same gender can legally wed in Australia.

    The ice-cream Nazi – “No double scoop for you!”

  163. Tom
    #2457594, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Beyond belief:

    German authorities have arrested an Islamist extremist mole in the country’s domestic intelligence agency who is suspected of passing on state secrets to fellow radicals. The 51-year-old had been working at the agency since April 2016 and was responsible for observing the German Islamist scene.

    A statement from prosecutors on Wednesday said the man was being investigated on suspicion of preparing an act of violent subversion, breaching official secrecy, and of willingness to commit a crime. A spokesman for the German interior ministry said it was the first time an Islamist had been discovered in the intelligence agency’s own ranks.

    Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the Verfassungsschutz, said the man had been “radicalised by someone in his immediate circle, without anyone noticing”. He said foreign spy services were continually trying to infiltrate the agency, as they were in other western intelligence services. Germany has stepped up its surveillance of radical groups since two terror attacks in the summer that were carried out by refugees linked to the militant group Isis.

    Security officials believe there are 9,200 ultra-conservative Salafists in Germany and about 1,200 men and women whom they classify as potential terrorists.

    Earlier this month, German police carried out nationwide raids on an Islamic educational organisation they said was a front for the recruitment of jihadis to fight for Isis in Syria.

    German prosecutors also claimed to have broken an international Islamist terrorist network with the arrest of five men, including the group’s suspected ringleader. They were allegedly involved in recruiting people for jihad and smuggling them out of Germany to join Isis in Syria.

    German media reports said the Verfassungsschutz mole was a naturalised German of Spanish descent who converted to Islam two years ago. Spiegel news magazine said he had pledged his allegiance in 2014 to the Salafist preacher and recruiter Mohamed Mahmoud, who is fighting for Isis in Syria.

  164. johanna
    #2457595, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Des Deskperson
    #2457328, posted on August 2, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    “Isn’t it odd that we are still banned from knowing anything about the man behind the attempted bombing of the ACL in Canberra – involving the largest home-made vehicular explosive device in Australian history … but we know the names, address, ages, backgrounds and blood-ties of the four three men being questioned over an increasingly improbable-sounding ‘threat’ to bring down a passenger jet with a meat grinder?’

    And while the cops are alleging that the three alleged grinder bombers had strong ties to ISIS, we know for a fact that Jadan Duong was rather passionate – presumably in both senses of the word – about SSM. Here’s Jadan in the SMH a while back:

    ” To instate a law which dictates and restricts peoples very emotional needs is unjust. It’s contradictory, especially when there is strong evidence which has proven that “traditional” marriages are not always based upon or work ”

    I don’t think the gay angle is very persuasive. After all, nowadays it is a badge of honour. It may explain why he did it, but not the cover up.

    I still reckon that he had links to security agencies who would be very embarrassed if he spilled the beans, and have been busily offering blandishments and threats for him to shut up.

  165. stackja
    #2457596, posted on August 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    UN urges changes to citizenship overhaul
    Dan McCulloch, Australian Associated Press
    August 2, 2017 5:51pm
    The United Nations is urging changes to the Turnbull government’s proposed overhaul of citizenship laws, flagging concerns they may fall foul of international conventions.

    The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is among nearly 500 individuals and organisations to make submissions to a Senate committee investigating the citizenship crackdown.

    Its concerns centre on tougher English language requirements, longer waiting times, blocking applications based on criminal histories and potential consequences for abandoned children.

  166. Makka
    #2457598, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    The former prime minister’s comments come after he also warned that Liberal Party members who cross the floor to support a same-sex marriage bill will be engaging in a “serious attack on the authority” of Malcolm Turnbull

    Oh come ON , Tony. We all know that Malturd is giving this whole pantomime a big nod and a wink. He wants this to happen. It will be his crowning glory- the final destruction of the weak as piss Liberal Party.

    Get on with it Mal. Hit the fkn button!

  167. Oh come on
    #2457599, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Denton must be euthanized.

    Does he have enough rope?

    Internet won for the day.

  168. Chris
    #2457600, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    The humble didgeridoo, perfect for home defence, large round slab of wood, an ornament, a musical instrument, and in the right hands, deadly.

    I actually keep a nice boomerang given me by a Flying Doc mate. I practice parry, and sometimes, riposte. It would be a good start for the possibly’Mentally-Ill-Stabby-Goat-Botherer-of-Unknowable-Motive.

    But re-socialising a ‘Truck of No Known Appearance or Motive’ needs something more like a Portable Sky Piano. Oldbloke’s bazooka is the goods.

  169. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2457601, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Ice cream chain Ben and Jerry’s takes same-sex marriage debate to Tony Abbott in Manly

    They really do want to sell ice cream to the far left and no one else.
    BJs severely pissed off Trump supporters, climate realists and also the boys in blue after they supported the BLM fascists.
    I hope they go bankrupt.

  170. John constantine
    #2457602, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    A transnational looting cartel, branchstacked and controlled by the crony dictators and kleptocrats of the world’s totalitarian hellhole gets to submit a list of demands to draft Australia’s immigration policy.

    What are the odds that activists from outside the Anglosphere demand an end to speaking English as a foundation of Australian culture?.

    Is it a surprise that the transnational looting cartels want to ban prejudice against criminals?.

  171. Winston Smith
    #2457603, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Cohenite;

    Thanks Winston: Condys Crystals eh, that takes me back; when I was a kid we used it to blow up things.

    Just a while ago I was watching a clip of an Me 262 at an airshow and was just about to come back when I saw them wheeling out an Me 163. Then I realised they were going to launch it!
    The fuel for the Me 163 – and I’m going from memory here – were potassium permanganate and some caustic solution which would ‘explode’ when mixed.
    I looked at the towing plane, the Me 163, and the crowds of people, and thought to myself “surely they’re not going to fly that above here?”
    But thankfully, they just let it glide.
    Actually I’ll put the clip up – there’s a couple of shots of a Spitfire with, I think, a five blade prop, sp may be a Seafire. An early model Me 109 -probably a D, and a nice G version.

  172. Makka
    #2457605, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Huckabee Sanders is the best thing to happen to Trump’s WH staff. He needs to get her in front of the cameras kicking lefturd heads every day. I love the way she treats those MSM retards with total unconcealed contempt, talking down to them like the morons they are.

    She’s fantastic.

  173. stackja
    #2457606, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2457601, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm
    Ice cream chain Ben and Jerry’s takes same-sex marriage debate to Tony Abbott in Manly

    They really do want to sell ice cream to the far left and no one else.
    BJs severely pissed off Trump supporters, climate realists and also the boys in blue after they supported the BLM fascists.
    I hope they go bankrupt    .

    Ben and Jerry’s began promoting its Black and Tan flavour – cream stout with a whirl of chocolate – this month, but said it was unaware of the connotations that the name has in Ireland.

  174. custard
    #2457607, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Another great day.

    Sold another motorhome ( that’s 5 units in two days)

    Got home and am watching a replay of Bolt and the Liberal party are a step closer to blowing up.

    Winning!

  175. candy
    #2457608, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    It will be his crowning glory- the final destruction of the weak as piss Liberal Party.

    I don’t think so Makka. He sees it as the making of the new fresh LNP, and his crowning glory around the world as the Australian PM who brought in SSM and revitalised the old party of angry white men into a Tim Wilson type party.

    Bill Shorten desperately wants that for himself too. Both of them dream of this “honour”. Neither want a plebiscite – because just possibly it will be no, and absolutely neither wants to risk that.

  176. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2457609, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Mentally-Ill-Stabby-Goat-Botherer-of-Unknowable-Motive.

    Oy.
    Leave mentally ill out of it.
    I don’t go calling Christians or Buddhists or Atheists or Scientologists or J$ws or Muslim’s mentally ill, do I?

  177. Andrew M.
    #2457611, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Dot said yesterday:

    Why on earth would I support “government”. By definition, it is failure. Statistical linkage keys.

    Which linkages? Do you have specific questions about them?
    I may know someone who knows someone.

  178. Makka
    #2457613, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I don’t think so Makka. He sees it as the making of the new fresh LNP,

    candy,
    The Liberal Party as we know it will be finished. The base and a large portion of it’s former members, deserted. He’s welcome to the stinking putrid carcass left behind.

  179. Bruce in WA
    #2457614, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    The United Nations is urging changes to the Turnbull government’s proposed overhaul of citizenship laws, flagging concerns they may fall foul of international conventions.

    Who gives a flying f … f … f … f … fig!

  180. DrBeauGan
    #2457615, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    The numbers are clear, we don’t have a rape epidemic.

    What we do have is a hysteria epidemic.

    There are several different ways in which it manifests. Ugly chicks screaming and waving placards are a clear case. Are these rational people with an argument and facts to support it? No.

    Global warming activists with predictions of doom which consistently fail. Those who rabbit on about ‘marriage equality’. Those who refer to the ‘LGBTQI community’. In all cases, are we dealing with rational people with an argument and supporting data? Or do we have hysterics with deep convictions and intense feelings but no coherent case? It’s apparent that we are dealing with hysteria.

    There’s a lot of it about. I don’t know what causes it, but I can recognise pathology when I see it.

    Journalists and politicians are particularly vulnerable. This comes from their natural affinity for bullshit, perhaps. Practical people are much less likely to be affected. The quackademics in the arts have no natural defence against it.

    How do we help our poor sick friends? Somehow we have to get them used to reality again. Some real threat to them might be the kindest, quickest treatment. Something involving piano wire or pikes or shipping containers perhaps.

  181. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2457616, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2017/08/the-dangers-for-women-in-believing-false-feminist-prophets-like-marise-payne.html

    Somewhat confronting video to watch, but apparently someone reckoned she could take on any man on the base, and win..

  182. Bruce in WA
    #2457617, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2017/08/the-dangers-for-women-in-believing-false-feminist-prophets-like-marise-payne.html

    Somewhat confronting video to watch, but apparently someone reckoned she could take on any man on the base, and win..

    Her problem isn’t that she’s a woman, it’s that she doesn’t have a single f**ing clue how to box!!

  183. Marcus Classis
    #2457618, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    CL:

    Here is an abridged video of Huckabee Sanders destroying the Wussia ‘story’, destroying the media and destroying the Clintons. I love the uproar at the conclusion:

    You have just made Monty cry.

  185. C.L.
    #2457620, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Huckabee Sanders is the best thing to happen to Trump’s WH staff. He needs to get her in front of the cameras kicking lefturd heads every day. I love the way she treats those MSM retards with total unconcealed contempt, talking down to them like the morons they are.

    She’s fantastic.

    She’s good enough to run, herself.

  186. Eddystone
    #2457621, posted on August 2, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Her problem isn’t that she’s a woman, it’s that she doesn’t have a single f**ing clue how to box!!

    That’s true.

    Neither did he!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *