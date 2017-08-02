Young white Anglo-Saxon male at university

I’m glad not to be a young white Anglo-Saxon male at an Australian university. They are accused of possessing white male privilege, while older men who may have previously mentored these young men are soaking up the love as Male Champions of Change. Not that those older white men, who have reached the pinnacle of their careers as CEOs and departmental secretaries (and the like), are showing the courage of their convictions and resigning their positions in favour of women or minorities. No way – they can preach about their virtue while collecting a fat salary.
Universities are a hot bed of abuse, according to the latest HRC report. Women reporting harassment, abuse and assault are axiomatically victims and survivors. Men are axiomatically abusers and perpetrators, not alleged abusers and alleged perpetrators. Some ugly guy stares at you (or you think he is staring at you) – he is an abuser, you are a victim. And the morning after if the consenting woman starts to regret the encounter then we have abuse – consent means not just before or during the encounter but afterwards too. Is it harassment if the young man is winning an argument?
Universities are supposed to be places to argue and discuss points of view and evidence. Yet our young white men will get howled down if his views are unfashionable or well made with claims of white male privilege. The male form is seen as aggressive and assertive hence the need for safe spaces or argument free zones.
And then there is the claim in universities and government that they encourage and practice diversity. But that has nothing to do with diversity of opinion – there seems to be more group think in government departments and universities than in the past. Hence the decline in the quality of our public service and a decline in the quality of a university education (with some honourable exceptions – Professor Davidson does try to educate his students and hold them to a high standard even as the universities discourage the awarding of failing grades).
I have been married for over twenty-five years. When I met my wife at university many years ago, it took at least three attempts before she would agree to date me. Today I would be a harasser.
A lot of this is about conflating the trivial with the serious. Whether it be serious abuse of alcohol or modest drinking of alcohol, the anti-alcohol lobbyists treat it as alcohol abuse. Or whether it is someone staring at a woman or sustained verbal abuse it is treated as serious harassment. This has been a well worn technique by lobbyists to overstate the extent of a problem and hence try to capture more resources to address the said problem.
What about building resilience? Focus on the real crimes – rape, murder etc. If a person is upset because someone looked at them or had the audacity to pay them a compliment they are not victims or survivors. Really this is madness. We have to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune – we are confronted each day with people who cause us discomfort: they are not attractive or too attractive; silent or talkative; have body odour, sneeze, cough, stare, snore, sneer, suffer halitosis, fart, walk too slowly, block the path of my car, and so on. Part of living in a city is having to put up with all these people, some of whom we like, a few we love, many we despise and a few we hate. But we are supposed to get on with our lives without complaining too much. No you are not a victim or survivor if some ugly guy stares at you. Any more than you are a victim or a survivor if someone farts in a lift. Get a bit of perspective!
But in a case of reductio ad absurdum young students are also taught they can be any or all genders. And in one fell swoop one can move from the male gender as an abuser to the female gender as a victim.
Meanwhile most people in the world struggle to feed and shelter themselves. These absurdities being confined mainly to western universities where the privileged students live cocooned lives mouthing platitudes about the lot of the poor but in reality despising them.
How did our species last 200,000 years with this type of coddling? Where governments and universities are expected to protect the young from the full range of emotions. Life for this lot is not nasty brutish and short. In the Victorian age the government tried to protect people from joy. Now the government tries to protect the young from fear, anger, sadness, joy, disgust, jealousy, shame, surprise, trust and anticipation. Once you take the emotion out of the human being you end up with a Dalek or a Cyberman (sorry, Cyberperson).
What about Sinc!?
Don’t worry mate, another passing uni fad, they’ll be shouting & moaning about some other complete bit of crap next week.
Strong Men Create Good Times.
Good Times Create Weak Men.
Weak Men Create Bad Times.
Bad Times Create Strong Men.
p.s. If I were a young man wanting to attend University in Australia I would consider doing online studies because that grants you necessary separation from the majority of the PC/Social Justice silliness that goes on in modern universities.
If such a thing as white male privilege existed (not saying it does) then those older men that you refer to are more likely to have had it than the unfortunate category of young whiteYWM males have now.
Sadly too many of the men and women in ‘positional’ safety spend almost no effort defending YWM.
Lazy, opportunistic scum.
It bloody well should be.
They would have to be among the most ridiculous embarrassing imbeciles in human history.
If a young white male wants to get educated and prosper, don’t go to university. They are bastions of ignorant intolerance striving to produce intellectually adequate public servants.
I just went for the hippy pussy.
Whatta we want?
Da-leks!
What’ll they do?
Exterminate!
When do we wan ’em?
Yesterday!
Where’ll we be?
Pissin our pants!
I’m disgusted that female toilets don’t have urinals for peeing into while standing.
So… your porcelain throne at home – do you sit when you pee there?
Why would it be different in the ladies?
Wait… do they have different toilets too? Do they?
Which university degrees are really necessary? I can only think of one: Medicine.
The rest could be done at TAFE.
Create problem or exacerbate/exaggerate existing problem.
Pose as solution-holder for said problem.
Pretend you desire to solve said problem (for which you now receive payment), but cannot because ‘others’ are preventing you from doing so.
Create or exacerbate/exaggerate obstacles.
Repeat last step until death.
BTW I have seen gals and one in particular put blokes to shame in the micturition from a standing start stakes. The problem is that in years gone by the students were indulged because of the surety that through the processes of learning that they would grow out of it. Now the rear guard of erudite and experienced educators is almost gone and have been replaced with narrow individuals led to believe that their opinions and knowledge are of as much value as anyone else. The race to the bottom is on in earnest now that the children of this stupidity are now in positions of influence. I refrain from using the
term, ‘teaching’.
When I tried to illustrate an example of paradigm shift by referring to Ferdinand Magellan, I had a shiny young thing with a Master’s degree immediately respond at the mention of Ferdie that she ‘didn’t know what that is’, but she knows the brand of shoes someone in the television program Sex in the City (which I have not seen btw so deprived am I) and, ‘I bet you don’t’. I said no, then decided it was time to hang up the spurs. Naturally I became bored so have re-wired my activities to cameo appearances and see ya. So much better. The show is rooted.
I mean the show of Civil Society, though I suspect Sex in the City is too
Everyone should all understand that there is a covert plan being imposed by the Left on our unsuspecting society: The Frankfurt School of Critical Theory.
This was a philosophy developed first in the 1920s when traditional Marxist theory was not being readily accepted in Europe and in America. The Theory depended on breaking down our traditional Western Christian culture by creating chaos to the point that people would clamour for the stability that the Marxists claimed would come from a Centralised Marxist Government, as had been inflicted on the Russian people, and that has now morphed into the UN’s One World Government.
The Frankfurt School has an 11 point plan to destroy Western society:
1. The creation of racism offences.
2. Continual change to create confusion and unrest.
3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children.
4. The undermining of the authority of schools and teachers.
5. Huge immigration to destroy identity.
6. The promotion of excessive drinking.
7. Emptying of churches.
8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime.
9. Dependency on the state and on state benefits.
10. The Control and dumbing down of the media.
11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family.
One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of ‘pan-sexualism’ – the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes and the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women. To further their aims they would:
• Attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children.
• Abolish differences in the education of boys and girls
• Abolish all forms of male dominance – hence the presence of women in the armed forces
• Declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors’
These changes are happening. There is unease in the community and concern that our governance is chaotic.
If you want more, see here: https://redgreenalliance.com/2016/02/11/political-correctness-the-postmodern-cult/
The silencing of men. Those tutorials must be awful. The sheer terror of normal sexual expression, a bit of flirty liking such as women and men have always had. And no man ever daring to venture an opinion. Might as well save the money and all go home.
University is finished. Do it online if you have to do it at all.