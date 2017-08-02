Young white Anglo-Saxon male at university

I’m glad not to be a young white Anglo-Saxon male at an Australian university. They are accused of possessing white male privilege, while older men who may have previously mentored these young men are soaking up the love as Male Champions of Change. Not that those older white men, who have reached the pinnacle of their careers as CEOs and departmental secretaries (and the like), are showing the courage of their convictions and resigning their positions in favour of women or minorities. No way – they can preach about their virtue while collecting a fat salary.

Universities are a hot bed of abuse, according to the latest HRC report. Women reporting harassment, abuse and assault are axiomatically victims and survivors. Men are axiomatically abusers and perpetrators, not alleged abusers and alleged perpetrators. Some ugly guy stares at you (or you think he is staring at you) – he is an abuser, you are a victim. And the morning after if the consenting woman starts to regret the encounter then we have abuse – consent means not just before or during the encounter but afterwards too. Is it harassment if the young man is winning an argument?

Universities are supposed to be places to argue and discuss points of view and evidence. Yet our young white men will get howled down if his views are unfashionable or well made with claims of white male privilege. The male form is seen as aggressive and assertive hence the need for safe spaces or argument free zones.

And then there is the claim in universities and government that they encourage and practice diversity. But that has nothing to do with diversity of opinion – there seems to be more group think in government departments and universities than in the past. Hence the decline in the quality of our public service and a decline in the quality of a university education (with some honourable exceptions – Professor Davidson does try to educate his students and hold them to a high standard even as the universities discourage the awarding of failing grades).

I have been married for over twenty-five years. When I met my wife at university many years ago, it took at least three attempts before she would agree to date me. Today I would be a harasser.

A lot of this is about conflating the trivial with the serious. Whether it be serious abuse of alcohol or modest drinking of alcohol, the anti-alcohol lobbyists treat it as alcohol abuse. Or whether it is someone staring at a woman or sustained verbal abuse it is treated as serious harassment. This has been a well worn technique by lobbyists to overstate the extent of a problem and hence try to capture more resources to address the said problem.

What about building resilience? Focus on the real crimes – rape, murder etc. If a person is upset because someone looked at them or had the audacity to pay them a compliment they are not victims or survivors. Really this is madness. We have to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune – we are confronted each day with people who cause us discomfort: they are not attractive or too attractive; silent or talkative; have body odour, sneeze, cough, stare, snore, sneer, suffer halitosis, fart, walk too slowly, block the path of my car, and so on. Part of living in a city is having to put up with all these people, some of whom we like, a few we love, many we despise and a few we hate. But we are supposed to get on with our lives without complaining too much. No you are not a victim or survivor if some ugly guy stares at you. Any more than you are a victim or a survivor if someone farts in a lift. Get a bit of perspective!

But in a case of reductio ad absurdum young students are also taught they can be any or all genders. And in one fell swoop one can move from the male gender as an abuser to the female gender as a victim.

Meanwhile most people in the world struggle to feed and shelter themselves. These absurdities being confined mainly to western universities where the privileged students live cocooned lives mouthing platitudes about the lot of the poor but in reality despising them.

How did our species last 200,000 years with this type of coddling? Where governments and universities are expected to protect the young from the full range of emotions. Life for this lot is not nasty brutish and short. In the Victorian age the government tried to protect people from joy. Now the government tries to protect the young from fear, anger, sadness, joy, disgust, jealousy, shame, surprise, trust and anticipation. Once you take the emotion out of the human being you end up with a Dalek or a Cyberman (sorry, Cyberperson).