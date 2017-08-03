Company tax cuts versus personal income tax cuts

I know it is not a propitious time to discuss tax cuts, but I do side with Paul Keating that company tax cuts (with full dividend imputation) are essentially tax cuts for foreigners. While I have a lot of respect for Michael Potter, on this issue he is quite wrong (as is the BCA).
Rather than reducing the company tax rate, the government should reduce personal income tax rates. It is a long standing principle that the gap between the top personal income tax rate and the company tax rate should be narrowed, not widened.
The claim that Australia is suffering an investment drought as mentioned by Michael Potter in today’s AFR does not stack up. We continue to run a current account deficit, hence a capital account surplus. Any worthwhile project can obtain finance. Many poor projects cannot and should not obtain finance.
We are in the midst of a mindless debate on inequality, even though it has not widened as claimed by Bill Shorten. What matters mainly are that living standards rise over time – North Korea is probably more equal conventionally measured but would be a terrible place to live.
Rather than giving tax cuts to foreigners with a company tax cut, the Government could have cut income tax rates providing a benefit to Australian workers. That would have helped reduce the potency of the fallacious inequality debate. Cutting the company tax rate at this stage simply adds fuel to that argument.
This is simplistic. Yes, for a taxpayer on a marginal income tax rate higher than the corporate tax rate who receives a franked dividend, the corporate rate doesn’t matter. Franking credits don’t go overseas, hence the claim about tax cuts for foreigners. But can you consider two further points: 1) what about tax payers whose marginal rate is lower than the corporate rate (eg super funds), and b) what is the effect on the return on investment for the owners of capital, whether foreign or not – is it better to invest in projects where the rate is lower or higher? What will that mean for investment in Australian producer goods, plant and equipment?
It’s OK, toots, there won’t be any company tax cuts.
Or any income tax cuts, either.
There will however, be lots of tax increases and lovely new taxes such as death duties and CGT on family homes.
Winning!
Why not both?
That would necessitate cuts to the budget but it’s not as if there isn’t plenty of fat to trim.
I’ll volunteer for the razor gang.
Perhaps if governments repealed some black, green and red tape then Australian individuals and companies might invest in Australian projects, think Adani, Darwin port and who knows how many other businesses, likely thousands, or start their own businesses, then company tax cuts would be a tax cut to Australians, not foreigners. And I look around the country at the various political parties and think, “won’t happen in my lifetime”.
Yes, we are borrowing for the purpose of consumption, and we pretend it is “capital”.
This process is strip-mining the lives of future Australians. They won’t pay you know, they will realize what has been done to them (I will explain it to them) and then they will say, Far Queue and default on the debt.
” company tax cuts (with full dividend imputation) are essentially tax cuts for foreigners.”
What demands do foreigners whose companies invest and operate in Australia place on Australia’s economic and welfare systems?
Apart from utilising our legal and protection services, bugger all.
They won’t pay you know, they will realize what has been done to them (I will explain it to them) and then they will say, Far Queue and default on the debt.
Their future:
The Banana Republic of Venestralia.
What Shy Ted said. It’s a wonder anyone invests in Australia at all. There’ll be fuckall economic activity left to tax the way things are doing.
LQC – which do you consider more important: the loosening of fiscal policy and the distributional benefit of reducing rates on low/middle income earners (many of whom already pay little income tax already); or the effect of changes in marginal rates on middle/high income earners – the wedge that distorts the price signals in wages? Can you fix both?
Everything belongs to the government. We just get to pay for it.
LCQ.
I half agree, there should be no gap, so my simplistic idea…
BOTH federal income & company taxes rates should fall to 0%. The federal govt keeps the GST & sets it at a rate to pay for ONLY Border Protection(defence, customs including the TGA, immigration), and social security(ie enumerated powers under section 51) and pay off the debt over a nominated period of years. So no bickering about how much is “returned” to the states.
The states then levy their own taxes to pay for health , education , infrastructure etc. If the state wants to set up its own medicare , fine, if not …, if they want to subsidise solar and not build coal, they will not be able to cost shift their decision to another state, if they want to build gold plated school halls fine. I will then up sticks and move to a state that matches my philosophy. Anything the states really really want the Feds to coordinate, like say ACARA, or Nurses & DRs registration they contribute equally to the cost.
I want every bastard who looks at an invoice or docket to see what the federal government is costing them, and every time they look at their payslip how much the state is costing them.
And there is a sane tax policy is one sentence.
As long as the net tax vampires outnumber the net tax payers, it won’t matter what you put on payslips or invoices.
Unless voting is limited to those who pay the taxes, it will only get worse.
(Same for Locsl Councils. Only ratepayers get to vote)
Corporations don’t pay taxes; people do.
Corporations are owned by shareholders: large pension funds, 401k plans, university and other endowments, and individual investors. The corporate income tax is just another government mandate that raises the cost of doing business—just like the minimum wage, unemployment taxes, the employer share of payroll taxes, health-insurance mandates, family-leave requirements, and government regulations. The corporate tax burden is borne by shareholders through lower dividends and share prices, passed along to consumers through higher prices, and paid by workers in companies in the form of lower wages.
The corporate income tax is a double tax.
The same income is taxed once at the corporate level as profit and then again at the individual level as income when it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. It is a double tax just like individuals having to pay an income tax and a payroll tax on the same income.
The corporate income tax is a hidden tax.
It is easy for liberals, progressives, and Democrats to persuade the typical American worker to support the corporate tax since it is a tax that he thinks he is not paying. But of course, he is paying it. Just like he is paying the federal tax on airline tickets and just like he is paying the federal and state excise taxes on gasoline even though these things don’t necessarily show up on his receipt.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/05/laurence-m-vance/makes-us-poorer/
Hey. Maybe personal income tax rates ought to be 100%, then no one can set up a company and become a foreigner copping sweet corporate income tax cuts, right?
Your argument is as stupid as saying there are still murders, ergo neither life imprisonment or capital punishment have a deterrence effect. The effect is marginal and you should know this, or you have bullshitted to us your apparent level of competence.
The company tax rate should be nil.
“but I do side with Paul Keating that company tax cuts (with full dividend imputation) are essentially tax cuts for foreigners.”
Paul Keating is lying politicians :
“The company tax rate fell under his watch from 49 per cent to 39 per cent in 1988, and again to 33 per cent in 1993.”
Probably the same in Australia – for federal employees in Washington, D.C, substitute Federal Employees Canberra
Government Employees Earn Almost Double The Average American
There’s a reason government jobs are so sought after: The average government salary is nearly double the average American worker’s.
The average government salary in 2016 was $83,072, according to a report on federal salaries from the Office of Personnel Management released in July.
By comparison, the average wage index for the U.S. in 2015, the most recent available calculation, was $48,098, according to the Social Security Administration.
Unsurprisingly, federal employees in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding metropolitan areas of Maryland and Virginia, where the managers and top-level agency executives work, had the highest average salaries.
While the federal workforce is hardly representative of the entire U.S., the gap disparity between average salaries has been growing for some time. In 2001, the average government worker made 1.39 times what non-government employees made, but that ratio grew to 1.58 by the middle of 2016, according to BLS data compiled by Bloomberg News.
we do not live in the vacuum.
if our competition reduce tax rate than we are going out of business if we do not do same.
that is why decentralization is good for people — we can vote with our feet.
Swamp? Washington D.C. is a veritable supermassive black hole.
OldOzzie
#2458086, posted on August 3, 2017 at 12:33 pm
unfortunately true, we have 1,9 mill leeches in australia
There’s sweet FA going on now. Transport companies are now begging for business. That’s always a sign that things aren’t good. But hey, SSM, windmills and other assorted lefty unicorns are the order of the day. You know, #importantstuff
Tax cuts, reigning in government spending/debt, red tape and allowing business to grow and flourish? Not so much.
Our Agile and Innovative Potential Greatness™ Centre-Marxist PM has seen to that.
Your argument is as stupid as saying there are still murders, ergo neither life imprisonment or capital punishment have a deterrence effect. The effect is marginal and you should know this, or you have bullshitted to us your apparent level of competence.
Dot – the captain cannot multitask on anything let alone taxation opinion, it’s beyond his/its comprehension.
I’m still scratching my head about this phara: “The claim that Australia is suffering an investment drought as mentioned by Michael Potter in today’s AFR does not stack up. We continue to run a current account deficit, hence a capital account surplus. Any worthwhile project can obtain finance. Many poor projects cannot and should not obtain finance.” I thought that a trading account might somehow, not sure how, be different to an investment account. I mean, the deficit the captain refers is capital (imports) that has flowed out of Australia and is accounted against capital flowing back in (exports) so the captain wants this scenario to now reflect foreign investment as an export. I’ll continue to scratch the head trying to figure the rationale out. It took me many years to figure out why, some many years ago, that accountants boosted company value by including an asset value of/to ‘Goodwill’ – FMD that brings back memories.
Note that I never said we shouldn’t reduce the company tax rate. I said the prioruty should be on the income tax rates. When Keating reduced the company tax rate he reduced the top marginal tax rate by more thus narrowing the gap. As for a capital account surplus it means a net inward flow of capital. We do not have an investment strike in Australia and those who say so don’t understand economics 101
Max your argument about countries competing is mercantilist. Countries have comparative advantages while companies compete. Again economics 101
Countries compete for capital. Let’s say we’re more competitive than Venezuela, for the moment.
It is correct to suggest that company tax cuts favour offshore investors, since there are no company taxes for most domestic investors given that these are returned via franking credits on dividends paid. However, this only applies to the proportion of company profits in which dividends are paid, around 60% of the total. The remainder are taxed at the company tax rate. Of course, to the extent that retained earnings are used to invest in new plant and equipment, there will be a depreciation benefit accruing to lower taxes paid in the future, although this will not apply to investments in land or working capital, the latter being expensed which will reduce the tax bill but then generate further taxable cash flows.
As a result, LQC is only partly correct. Offshore shareholders will gain the full benefit of any company tax cut, until the company tax rate falls below 20%, the non-resident dividend withholding tax rate. However, domestic shareholders will continue to gain a benefit from company tax cuts depending upon how the company in which they have invested spends any retained earnings.
Thus, it is not unreasonable to expect that a company tax cut will spur investment, even though a cut in personal income taxes will likely have an greater impact on investment.
All forms of income ought to be treated equally and taxed at a much lower flat rate with a high tax-free threshold.
Just because we still have investment doesn’t mean that it hasn’t decreased or it is maximised as potential investment and output (that the rate of growth of FDI hasn’t been reduced).
We can never have enough capital, foreign and domestic. That raises wages and our standard of living.
The iron rule of politics is that personal tax cuts are only provided to those persons who pay little or no tax. Otherwise, the cuts are not ‘fair’.