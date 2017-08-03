Stabilizing the grid in South Australia

The closure of South Australia’s GM Holden Car Factory (13,000 jobs) will help stabilise South Australia’s green electricity grid, according to the government AEMO. Holden closure will help Energy Market Operator manage SA’s blackout risk.
How many more jobs will have to be shed to make the grid safe?
It’s OK. Anyone who loses their job can become a windmill whisperer.
Biggest snow job in years – they couldn’t get the Northern Power Station demolished so fast.
My brother said that the NPS was the 3rd youngest generator in Australia.
Dammit Rafe, I was going to post the Energy Source and Distribution link in the open thread. Gotta be real fast in this place.
Amazing. Just shut down the economy and there will be enough power for all.
They’re also going to be installing diesel generators at the empty factory to ensure that the lights stay on this summer at the cost of $100m. I’m not kidding:
NSW pulled the same stunt when they closed the Kurri aluminium smelter in 2012
Listen you right-wing f***wits (h/t Windmills Weatherill), this is a story with nothing but upside.
The soon-to-be empty Holden factory will house $100 million worth of CO2 belching diesel generators to keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing!
Beat me to it Art.
This is sheer unadulterated lunacy.
Coming soon to your state.
Next power we be rationed by the house number. Evens from 6 pm to 7 pm, odds from 7 pm to 8 pm. Don’t start the roast at 6:55 pm!
Softies. Who needs electrickery when you exist in a cave and gain sufficient physical and mental sustenance from a diet of dirt cakes and sea whale watching?
Well Holden could’ve gone back to its roots, making horse drawn buggies, they used to make those without lectrickery.
How any rational, sentient being could believe that beggars the imagination,
And 53% of Australians want the ALP back to finish the job of destroying Australia started by Rudd/Gillard
Misfit – Weatherill has recently taken to describing anyone critical of the ruinable energy utopia that he has created in Mainland Tasmania as a “rightwing f***wit“.
As we all suspected, Leftard energy policy is centred on eliminating the need for any, by government fiat.
Freeze in the dark plebs! What energy crisis?
Now, get on your knees and give it up for Gaia. The planet is SAVED! And all it took was a few jackboots on the necks of once-free citizens to achieve that amazing feat.
A small price wouldn’t you agree – especially when it is someone else paying.
Gotta love the Marxists – really nice and compassionate people. Fine specimens of humanity.
Robot smartmeters will equally share electricity with all, according to their usefullness to the State.
You do not ask for more than your Fair Share, do you Comrade?.
100% of the electricity the State rations you, is exactly the 100% you will get.
Negative capitalism. Or better put – post structural Marxism. Especially relevant when the rise in power prices was one of the reasons Ford/Toyota/GM all decided to exit the country.
Electricity stability, economy nihility.
Insanity hilarity.