Today you lose freedom of speech, tomorrow freedom of religion …

I wonder if Vic Alhadeff appreciates the irony, or even sees a connection?

Here he is advocating against free speech:

The proposed changes, if passed, will send a dangerous signal that hate speech is sanctioned as a form of freedom of speech, that bigotry has a place in our society. While we accept this is not the Government’s intention, that will be the effect, and those so inclined will be encouraged to take bigotry into the public domain. Even in situations of unambiguous abuse, the victim will be required to prove that the abuse may incite a third party to racial hatred – an extremely difficult test to satisfy. Those who bring diversity to our country will be more susceptible to racist taunts aimed at their culture, their tradition, their faith, their skin colour. They will be rendered vulnerable to hate speech. Our government has a duty to make racism socially unacceptable and to provide the targets of racism with a legal course of action. The proposed changes will take our society in the opposite direction – at great cost to us all.

Here he is complaining about his freedom to worship being denied:

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Vic Alhadeff told news.com.au he had never heard of any other religious group being denied a place of worship just because they were targeted by outside extremists and that the move was a dangerous precedent. “It’s a very sad day for Australia if an established community, which needs a house of worship, is refused permission to build it because of fear that others may pose a threat,” he said. “This simply shows how we’re all losing our freedoms. Those who want us to be afraid are winning, and this ill-conceived judgment represents a dangerous precedent.”

Having sold my birthright for a mess of pottage he is complaining that his right to worship has been lost? Gee, how did that happen? Why didn’t anyone say anything? Oh wait …