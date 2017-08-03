Today you lose freedom of speech, tomorrow freedom of religion …

I wonder if Vic Alhadeff appreciates the irony, or even sees a connection?
Here he is advocating against free speech:
The proposed changes, if passed, will send a dangerous signal that hate speech is sanctioned as a form of freedom of speech, that bigotry has a place in our society. While we accept this is not the Government’s intention, that will be the effect, and those so inclined will be encouraged to take bigotry into the public domain. Even in situations of unambiguous abuse, the victim will be required to prove that the abuse may incite a third party to racial hatred – an extremely difficult test to satisfy.
Those who bring diversity to our country will be more susceptible to racist taunts aimed at their culture, their tradition, their faith, their skin colour. They will be rendered vulnerable to hate speech.
Our government has a duty to make racism socially unacceptable and to provide the targets of racism with a legal course of action. The proposed changes will take our society in the opposite direction – at great cost to us all.
Here he is complaining about his freedom to worship being denied:
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Vic Alhadeff told news.com.au he had never heard of any other religious group being denied a place of worship just because they were targeted by outside extremists and that the move was a dangerous precedent.
“It’s a very sad day for Australia if an established community, which needs a house of worship, is refused permission to build it because of fear that others may pose a threat,” he said.
“This simply shows how we’re all losing our freedoms. Those who want us to be afraid are winning, and this ill-conceived judgment represents a dangerous precedent.”
Having sold my birthright for a mess of pottage he is complaining that his right to worship has been lost? Gee, how did that happen? Why didn’t anyone say anything? Oh wait …
So it’s now OK to surrender to Islamists according to Davidson.
Our governments have no duty, no responsibility and no authority to do any such thing. They have a duty, a responsibility and an authority to uphold the common law. Therein are sufficient protections for those that feel they need protecting.
Looking at the date of the original article, it seems Vic Alhadeff’s political correctness was representative of more than half the senate, and unfortunately, a shabby few in the Liberal Party itself. Tony Abbott abandoned making changes to s. 18C, as it turns out, because of insufficient support in the party room. As he told us, post coup, it was one of his main regrets he didn’t pursue this harder.
The whole concept of human rights has turned so many of us into limp-wristed bed wetters; and we do indeed seem to have lost the ability to stand up for ourselves, and worse still, become litigiously minded when we come across those who do indeed have the balls to speak up.
The lack of gumption shown by the Coalition over s.18C has been replaced by the whole SSM furore in the Liberal Party today, with a handful of Liberal gays prepared to take their own party to the cleaners over personal hobby horses.
Where is Genghis Khan when you need him.
What can you say? Vic.
Well might you say ‘whyisitso’. If you go over Sinc’s ‘article’ he is actually posting two written by a bleeding heart called Vic Alhadeff, and then comments himself by means of a bit of irony: ‘Having sold my birthright for a mess of pottage he is complaining that his right to worship has been lost? Gee, how did that happen? Why didn’t anyone say anything? Oh wait . . .’
In short, Sinc is ridiculing such a surrender.
Pinkos have no understanding of the concept of irony, nor do they ever see the obvious and inevitable enintended consequenses of their intrusive idiocy. Fully expected fromWaverley as well, a weathervane of what to expect as the greens and labor continue to mege into a critical mass of marxist stupidity and cupidity. Hopefully they’ll give the nod to a mosque next door to the peee-em’s pile.
You reap what you sow Vic. Harden up pal!
“If the freedom of speech be taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”—George Washington
The most important principle involved in free speech is this: The true test of a free society in terms of freedom of speech is not whether popular and “responsible” speech is protected from government assault but instead whether the most vile and despicable speech receives such protection.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2004/11/jacob-hornberger/the-real-meaning-of-free-speech/
the introduction of hate-speech prohibitions into international law was championed in its heyday by the Soviet Union and allies. Their motive was readily apparent. The communist countries sought to exploit such laws to limit free speech.
http://www.hoover.org/research/sordid-origin-hate-speech-laws
Inner city councillors like those in Waverley, woollahra etc.. FMD ; serve up some cous cous, with the Tagine at the dinner party .. and there you go, in synch and got the vibe. Bet they still get stuck into the vino in a braggy way tho. Please can we build a massive mosque in Point Piper?? Forcibly take 30-40 mansions for a car park and an on-site merchandise outlet too (Burqas R us?) .
Woollahra Council just fought to the death to not be amalgamated with lesser socio-dem types. They should rename themselves Triggs-ville. All pose, no substance. Fakes.