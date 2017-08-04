Interesting US development. Dem governor jumps ship!

Governor of West Virginia changes sides. The story from Ballotpedia.

Switch makes 26th Republican trifecta and 34th Republican governorship

Citing concerns with the direction of the party, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia announced that he would switch his party affiliation from Democratic to Republican at a rally yesterday evening. The Republican Party now controls 34 governorships, which is the largest number held by the party since 1922. The Democratic Party last held 34 governorships in 1986. No party has held more than 34 governorships for a period of time longer than six months.

Democrats have held the governor’s mansion in Charleston since 2001. Justice’s switch to the Republican Party gives the party trifecta and triplex control of West Virginia, making it the 26th state under a Republican trifecta, the 23rd state under a Republican triplex, and the 21st state under both at the same time. 2013 was the last time a sitting governor changed party affiliation, when Lincoln Chafee (I-RI) joined the Democratic Party.

Justice was registered as a Republican before switching to the Democratic Party in 2015. In the 2016 election, Justice defeated then-state Senate President Bill Cole (R) by a 6.8% margin, winning the seat previously held by term-limited Governor Earl Ray Tomblin (D). That year, Donald Trump secured a 41.7% margin of victory in West Virginia. Justice faces re-election in 2020.