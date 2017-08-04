Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government

Views on gay marriage have changed markedly. Doubtless reflecting common perceptions, homosexual relationships were considered an abomination in the Old and New Testaments and in the Koran. Homosexual practices have remained forbidden in most Muslim countries (punishable by death in extreme cases) but in western societies over the past 50 years they became first tolerated then legal.
Even so, many people, and probably most parents, would empathise with Mrs Seinfeld who, on hearing (inaccurate) news that her son was gay, expressed concern but adding “not that there’s anything wrong with it”. And homosexuality remained until recently the butt of many wisecracks. In the 1970s one joke had a commentator ten years hence announcing the news that homosexuality has been legalised in Queensland and another responding that it had just been made mandatory in South Australia.
Doubtless the current activists are being honest in claiming they only want equality and would not force those with religious convictions to fully suppress these if they were in conflict. But the same limited aims were made by those that sought de jure legality. And while it is unlikely the Gay Rights movement would prevail over Islamic preferences, any remaining Christians and Jews sticking to Biblical injunctions would be easily overcome.
In this respect, nothing is more certain than that, following a Marriage Equality Act, future demands will be made on the wedding cake manufacturers and wedding celebrants to, on pain of legal action, also supply gay couples. And this goes back to the passionate desire for gay people to be regarded in every respect as equally normal to straight people.
One of the many institutional promoters of the gay rights cause is a captured educational establishment with, for example, the Safe Schools program encouraging more children to adopt what its gay-friendly promoters consider their latent homosexual leanings, thereby expanding the size of the minority. This renders, as a wry sardonic comment, the previously mentioned 1980s joke about South Australia in future requiring homosexual practices to be mandatory.
People may or may not register as being in favour of marriage equality but the public does not rate it as an issue. Opinion Polls notwithstanding, given Australia’s federal nature a plebiscite, and the tendency of many to hide their real views on trendy social issues means a conclusive “yes” vote is not assured. Many Liberal politicians campaigning for a Parliamentary vote recognise this, recognise the relative unimportance of the issue to their constituents and recognise the divisive nature of their campaign. Their persistence in pursuing the cause is little short of astonishing.
Excellent post (but I would say that, having made several of these arguments over the last few days).
The reasons I am going on about this “lower order issue” are that: (a) the ABC is, again, being hopelessly partisan, backing a change which many Australians do not favour; (b) Tim Wilson, and fellow campaigners, are going against the clearly stated policy of the Liberal Party; (c) MPs threatening to vote with the ALP is an utterly terrible act; (d) this is a major social issue which should not be decided by and handful of trendy, progressive politicians; and (e) the public was promised a plebiscite by the LNP, an action which Wilson voted for.
Absolutely. We must never grant a freedom, you can never be sure to what tyranny it will lead.
I would agree that it is not a major issue to Australians.
Not until the Marxists wedge of it with more attacks against the family.
The words father and mother will be replaced by Parent one, parent two, and safe schools will have a field day.
This is a well known tactic that the left told us they were going to do.
The Alinskyists are having a field day.
We were told many years ago.
watching ABC with grandchild around 8 Years ago had Not Father Bear but big bear, not mother bear but middle size bear and not baby bear but little bear. This madness really started some time ago and has snuck in to now normalise homosexuality in the school system from prep up.
Bull! The activists (as opposed to actual homosexual people, which includes a number I know personally) have ALWAYS pursued the slippery slope approach to getting more and more of what they want, which is to destroy the Christian church and thus eliminate all moral blockages to total acceptance and endorsement of their lifestyle. (However, they don’t have a clue about Islam.)
That is why the leftists have been so vociferous against defenders of marriage who employ the slippery slope argument – it is the main strategy for advancing leftist/progressive (ha!) causes. Thus they must disarm their opponents somehow – a task simplified by the helpful fifth column of useful idiots within the liberal churches.
Whether you call it the “camel’s nose in the tent” or the “frog in the pot” approach, let us be under no illusions that gay activists will stop once this particular piece of legislation passes (if it does).
Why is Tim Wilson undermining the validity of same-sex marriage in advance by refusing to have it emerge from a national vote?
I really don’t get it. Does anyone doubt that a plebiscite would be carried? The polls are 3 to 1 in favour and it even got through in Ireland, FFS.
Ramming it through Parliament is a perfect way of delegitimising the change, especially for Senile Old Guy’s reasons (d) and (e).
Also, the gay lobby’s problem was never the majority of the population, but the minority who for religious or other reasons don’t go along with gay marriage and/or ahhor homosexuality itself. A plebiscite would marginalise those people, whereas a parliamentary vote will encourage them to persist in their rejection.
This won’t stop until a lesbian Catholic priest can marry LGBQWERTY people of any amount in a Catholic church.
Their persistence in pursuing the cause is little short of astonishing.
Not really. They know a genuine plebiscite will reveal majority approval for the status quo.
They are going for broke because they want to be the fathers of change.
Neither do they rate 18C as an issue. Doesn’t mean amending it isn’t the right thing to do.
The easiest way to make this issue go away is to pass it. We don’t even need to worry about the wedding cake maker, that discrimination is already outlawed here.
Alan I scared of being taken over by people who aren’t normal. His words. Sad.
Doubtless reflecting common perceptions, homosexual relationships were considered an abomination in the Old and New Testaments …
Common perceptions based on divine revelation and also backed up by natural law.
In the eminently quotable words of Cardinal Pell, God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.
Doubtless the current activists are being honest in claiming they only want equality and would not force those with religious convictions to fully suppress these if they were in conflict.
Don’t be so naive, Alan; the goal of social revolutionaries is always theological, or I should say anti-theological.
Ho ho.
Warren Entsch expressed what I thought is very significant – the gay community want marriage and to “have children” like normal people. Now, these will be procured children who will never know their biological background, eg, who they look like, if they have a serious medical condition inherited. A huge blank. They will never have a mum and dad.It’s all wrong, but it’s bound to happen and we will have a generation of dysfunction “stolen” children.
At least there are some conservative politicians who consider the basic human rights of children – to know their parents and be raised by mum and dad.
So the marriage thing is not so important – but it will bring about trashing of the lives of children.
The entry price to the Winner’s Circle is SOG’s points b) to e).
Pyne, the parliamentary pooves, and anybody else supporting this brilliant approach to running a deeply unpopular, ineffective, near minority government is marked as unfit for purpose.
They need to be machine-gunned in the life-boats when the SS Liberal Party sinks with all hands.
Gay people are already having children. Sometimes by adoption, sometimes by surrogacy. So you’re a little late with the whole “why won’t anyone think of the children?!” Whether we pass same sex marriage or not won’t change this simple fact.
A societal evil we must also address.
“…. thereby expanding the size of the minority …”
They’ve always been recruiters.
“… Doubtless the current activists are being honest … would not force those with religious convictions to fully suppress these, if they were in conflict”
That’s very trusting.
Among the ranks of the activists are some of the most spiteful, vindictive individuals on the planet.
Or an expression of love. Depends on how miserable your outlook.