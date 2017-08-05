He says and does in private what he says and does in public

You may be sure the Administrative State is hunting through everything they can get their hands on – which includes pretty well everything that exists – to find something, anything, that will discredit Donald Trump. And the most remarkable result is that they cannot find a thing. If this is the best they can come up with, the transcript of PDT’s conversation with MT on exchanging the boat persons on Manus for some Central Americans the US won’t admit, they truly have nothing at all. This is from Andrew Bolt: TRANSCRIPT SHOCK: TURNBULL CONSPIRED WITH TRUMP ON REFUGEE CON. First Trump:
TRUMP: I am taking 2,000 people from Australia who are in prison and the day before I signed an Executive Order saying that we are not taking anybody in. We are not taking anybody in, those days are over…
The rest of the transcript is MT saying Trump doesn’t actually have to take any of them; he only has to agree to see if any of those in detention will pass the extreme vetting being imposed. This is certainly discrediting to Malcolm but not to Trump. For those who support Trump, he says and does in private what he says he will do in public. And now we have the American left revealing itself over Trump wishing to bring in only those migrants who can speak English and will be economically self-supporting. You would think that would at least be acceptable on the left, but if you think that, you don’t know the left.
The bit of this little reveal that does not reflect well on Trump at all is that he decided it was worth his time speaking to to Martin Trumble.
Based on my direct observation, my take is that few in offshore detention will get over the bar for a place in USA. When the exercise runs its course and some go to USA, some go to Cambodia, some find another place (just guessing NZ and Canada may be go to sites) and some will go back to their last embarkation point or country of origin. In the wash up there will be the identified bad guys. This will not be all the bad guys, as some will slip through the screen.
In what I do, the motto factum non dictum has been my reference point when things get fuzzy. I was in the Supermarket of a regional/ remote mining town this morning. Amongst the tradies, female and male, and other residents who are of all nationalities and presumably various dispositions, was one mother and her daughters all wearing the sack. They stood out like a flashing light as different. This is their choice. It ample demonstrates a conscious choice to display difference and challenge anyone to say so. This is not joining the team.
IMO President Trump is correct in his position that he has been sold a pup. His integrity in being transparent regarding this should be commended.
I think keeping manus open as long as the current mob live there to be one of the more useful expenditures of the federal government. Closing it would be a mistake.
Trump seems quite genuine, quirky communicator but honest. It was very amusing how he spotted the desperation about no people coming on boats. What’s with Malcolm and boats, he must have been thinking.
M. Turnbull is desperate to get this deal done, for his job and Newspoll. So that will unfold with time.
I do think there was a bargain with Obama about us taking 500 or so drug dealers prisoners from Central America off his hands. As long as they are not on boats, was what Malcolm Turnbull is thinking.
So collusion of a sort, via Obama and Julie Bishop.
Despite knowing DJT’s well communicated thoughts on immigration Turnbull arranged post US election to place DJT in the unenviable position of having to supposedly accept unwanted immigrants.
This speaks to a massive fail in terms of diplomacy and evidence of his ongoing lack of leadership – especially his own vaunted opinions of his communication abilities.
Abilities he claimed were needed, as he toppled Abbott.
Turnbull has clearly mislead the public about these arrangements for purely domestic political purposes.
His behavior here is indefensible & inexcusable.
Blood is in the water & the sharks should be circling!
What is really remarkable is Kates ability to filter out from his view the mountain of evidence of Trump’s untruthfulness, incompetence and policy ineffectiveness. Just as Kates was blind to Abbott’s major failings and the damage he does to the small government brand, so Steve is blind to the damage Trump is doing to the policy positions (which include a few good ones that we should all want to gain widespread support) that Trump has advocated. Like Abbott, Trump’s endorsement of a policy position is now almost enough to poision it’s chances of getting up. Yet we continue to be sprayed with Kates’ blinkered and naive hero worshipping of these opportunistic dills.
If you believe the transcripts that is….
Turnbull has clearly misled the public about these arrangements – yes – but he’s been misleading us all along.
Trump is no dill.
Thanks for posting the vid, Steve, as I’d made a mental note to find it. Considering our delinquent leftist ruling class (like our troll above) are stupidest people ever born, it’s astonishing to me that destroying their infantilist toddler temper tantrums isn’t even more of a Steynesque turkey shoot.
Did anyone honestly believe that Turnbull was capable of handling the role of Prime Minister?
MT’s ‘ego’ believed he was capable of handling the role of Prime Minister!
The leaking is a much bigger issue than the leak.
Wapo got the leaks when? Who has left the WH since the leaking?
What is the chance of any covert American military operation authorised by Trump taking place without the democrats considering if it would benefit them politically to leak the plans and have the American soldiers ambushed and killed?.
What is the chance of any informer or intelligence asset overseas staying anonymous if their information stream benefits the Trump government?.
The democrats claim to be at war with the occupying Trump government, why not believe them when they say it?.
Did anyone honestly believe that Turnbull was capable of handling the role of Prime Minister?
What I think was a tremendous insult to Trump by MT was the fact he raised the refugee issue upfront when simply on a get to know you call. I doubt that MT would have done this to Obama. MT sort of felt equal to or even superior morally to Trump and his raising the issue in the first call reveals this. Good diplomacy would have initiated a discussion with the new WH team through foreign affairs first.
“Despite knowing DJT’s well communicated thoughts on immigration Turnbull arranged post US election to place DJT in the unenviable position of having to supposedly accept unwanted immigrants.
This speaks to a massive fail in terms of diplomacy” Exactly!
Let’s face it, our PM is our Prime Moron. How can he be so goddamned stupid to think he can get away with it? He tried to tell the locals he stood up for Australia’s interest! The stupid fool can’t even lie properly! However, now Trump has his measure and knows – just like us – that he is a snake in the grass and won’t be the position much longer anyway.
The latest leak was probably passed on to the DNC/MSM in January, but Wapo has been stockpiling a store of gotchas that can be used on slow news weeks — especially now that Wussiagate is as dead as a dodo.
Maybe.
Try Rince-Spin Prebiously.
I don’t see how anyone is being “sprayed” with Steve Kates’ hero-worship.
There was some healthy hero-worshipping going on in New Delhi (Stimpson J. Cat’s picture).
It’s also an insult to Australians; the likes of PM Turnbull peacock-ing to President Trump.
You imply that, like Abbott, it’s the prejudice against Trump that poisons the prospects of his own policies and attribute the prejudice (in Trump’s case) to “the mountain of evidence” of his untruthfulness, incompetence and policy ineffectiveness.
But the incompetence and policy ineffectiveness, where it does seem to exist, lies in the prejudice not the man.
Your argument would be more credible if you outlined the evidence for his untruthfulness and demonstrated the evidence is not itself too tainted by partisan reporting.
What would the world be like if HRC was president?
That phone call smacks of Trumble’s desperation to get this deal done, especially after bagging President Trump immediately after the US election. What an embarrassment to Australia. (Shorten was even worse with his Trump insults, but he is a nonentity in the US).
I don’t care what it costs to keep the Manus/Nauru reffos forever, it will always be less than allowing the gate to creak open.
My Mal Lotto day- Saturday 30 September 2017.
Oh glorious days, Mainstream Media Are Undermining the Presidency.
Day after day they are attacking president.
I hope it will continue for another four years.
Media have always been in favor of presidential power.
For the next four years, they will oppose this power.
This is good I believe in Presidential impotence.
It is a people swap, despite the silly denials.
And what sort of people do we get? How many?
President Donald Trump BIG ANNOUNCEMENT Rally in Huntington, West Virginia
I bet John Denver would have loved President Trump.
If Malcolm knew how to do a people swap he’d swap the Manus illegals for a handful of Baywatch babes.
Mark Steyn is hitting peak form as a guest speaker on tele.
His experience from his tv show has made him a superb media performer these days, almost as good as his writing. How funny was that interview?
Inside Long Island’s war with MS-13 (Tucker Carlson)
Nah I don’t buy Trumble’s explanation to Trump – you can take 100, you can take a thousand, you can take zero; it’s up to you – if this were true, then the call wouldn’t need to be tense in the slightest. Trump would simply say fine, we’ll send our agents over to vet your illegals, but I’m telling you now that none of them are going to meet our vetting criteria; one of which will be a mandatory IQ of…hrm…190. I’ll make up a few more impossibly stringent criteria that your refugees will be incapable of fulfiling, but there’s a taster for you. Now, let’s talk about happy things.
There’s got to be something in the details of the (still secret) agreement that in effect obliges the Yanks to take some, most or all of the internees on Nauru and Manus, and Trump and both Trumble know it. Otherwise the testy phone call simply doesn’t make sense.
Not despite. Because of.
The Kenyan specifically did this deal in his post-election lame duck period to shit Trump666 and create a policy problem for him. St Malcolm took advantage of the Kenyan’s hatred for T666 to palm off people he didn’t want and would be angered by.
My guess is even St Mal isn’t opportunistic enough to use the Kenyan’s hatred to solve Oz’s problem at the obvious cost of great harm to the relationship. He was a co-conspirator, and the two of them laughed at the idea of sticking a knife into their mutual enemy. As soon as they leak the transcript of that call, we will know that for sure.
can’t buy this as the lady of the pants was 100% expected to win.
the deal was done prior to the election.
It does highlight what a terrible negotiator he is. Here we had the Kenyan deliberately trying to hurt the incoming POTUS. But somehow we took it up the ass. We give them a LOOK at 1250 generally useless but not particularly criminal MOMEAs (one assumes any actually wanted terrorists would have been handed over to the proper authorities by now rather than left with the general refuse) – they are not obliged to take even 1 if they don’t pass extreme vetting, which they won’t.
In return, they send us 500 or so bad hombres who ARE genuinely harmful.
The Kenyan would probably have offered to take the 1250 just to show his “compassion” in contrast to T666 – we could have swapped them for a can of Coke.
Only thing I don’t understand is why T666 didn’t jump at the offer.
Steyn is on fire in that video. I really like listening to the guy, mainly because he is right.
News just in: Steve Kates cannot read.
The GITMO deal makes some sense.
In any case. Obama would not have agreed for nothing. There is a people swap involved, we just don’t know for sure whether it’s the drug dealers.
My hunch is the drug dealers. Obama – like him or not – was one of the trickiest Presidents and had a way of pulling the wool over other world leader’s eyes, simply because he was Barack Obama. He always came out on top.
What damage is that?
The listings of Trump’s accomplishments (found all over the internet now, but nowhere within the media or in your mind) tell a far different story. The media (and, no doubt, you) focus almost exclusively on the health care mess – made a mess on purpose by Obama & Co. in order to make repeal tough.
But he is changing the system itself, not merely little policies here and there.
Your main anger lies in the fact that what he is accomplishing is happening outside of the proper realm of the governmental class. You ignore what he has already accomplished – conservative-oriented results all – because you’re not truly conservative – you are a backer of the rule of the right and proper people like . . . like . . . like you!
So spare me your sensitivities about his demeanor and his language. Admit out loud that you never truly wanted to see conservative goals reached – you simply wanted it to be your group in charge, and if that happened to involve conservative principles, well, so what?
He’s a lawyer, you don’t necessarily have to be all that intelligent to be a professional liar.
OK, he’s not such a good lawyer then. Wouldn’t even make a good journalist on that basis…
The activists behave as if the occupants are not permitted to leave. They can go home whenever they choose and we would pay and even throw in some goodbye money.
Nah, Malcolm is the only shark on the reef, the rest are remoras or clownfish.