Open Forum: August 5, 2017

  4. Zyconoclast
    #2459443, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Hat trick
    Trifecta

  6. Zyconoclast
    #2459445, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Modesty prevents…

  7. Winston Smith
    #2459448, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Reality Prevents…
    Winston and Reality meet again!

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2459449, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:05 am

    New fred? All bright and shiny and new?

    Flings his opera cloak over his shoulders, finds his top hat, and leaves singing old and bawdy marching songs…

    It will be Hell in the trenches, in the morning, I’m telling you!

  11. Winston Smith
    #2459452, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:06 am

    ZK2A
    In “The Door Into Summer” I found his relationship with Ricky to be quite creepy.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2459453, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:07 am

    ZK2A
    In “The Door Into Summer” I found his relationship with Ricky to be quite creepy.

    Never read that particular novel.

  13. Baldrick
    #2459454, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:08 am

    13th Battalion A.I.F

    Buckley, Maurice Vincent (1891–1921)
    On 18 September the 13th Battalion took part in the attack on Le Verguier. Setting off behind the creeping barrage it cleared several enemy outposts, two of which fell to Buckley’s Lewis-gun. When a field-gun held up one company he rushed towards it, shot the crew and raced under machine-gun fire across open ground to put a trench-mortar out of action. He then fired into an enemy dug-out and captured thirty Germans. By the end of the day he had rushed at least six machine-gun positions, captured a field-gun and taken nearly 100 prisoners: he was awarded the Victoria Cross.
    Buckley returned to Australia and was discharged in December 1919; next year he began work as a road-contractor in Gippsland. On 15 January 1921 he was injured when he tried to jump his horse over the railway gates at Boolarra. He died twelve days later in hospital at Fitzroy.

  14. Motelier
    #2459455, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Bugger.

    So lurking around waiting for the new thread doesn’t even garrauntee a top ten possie.

    (sulk)

  15. Zyconoclast
    #2459457, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Just saw Maocolm saying to some bloke in a wheelchair, “I want to learn from you.” Attending the Garma Festival. I’m thinking what the hell is a Garma?

    About Garma
    In its 19th year, Garma has become Australia’s Indigenous equivalent of the World Economic Forum held annually at Davos in Switzerland. Hosted, coordinated and programed in entirety by the Yothu Yindi Foundation (YYF), Garma attracts an exclusive gathering of 2,500 political and business leaders from across the globe. YYF is committed to improving the state of Indigenous disadvantage by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

  16. Zyconoclast
    #2459459, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Garma

    Versus

    Davos

    I understand the comparison. I can barely tell the difference between them.

  17. Winston Smith
    #2459460, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Bloke has a bitchy missus who drugs him for his business fortune and gets him put into cryosleep for ten years, then when he wakes up he finds a mad scientist who has a time machine who sends him back into the past where he meets up with his eight year old niece and gives her an envelope to be opened in ten years time with a proposal for marriage.
    So he gets shanghied into cryosleep, then finds Ricky, the niece, and gets married and they start a family and live for ever after.
    Oh. And he has a cat who won’t go out to piss when it’s snowing until he gets shown every door because the cat is convinced one of them leads into summer.
    So. Creepy.

  18. Mark A
    #2459463, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    spacechooking
    39C at 4:20PM here feels like 59, no wind, not even a butterfly’s worth of a breeze.
    Not good, supervising works.
    Everyone is on edge.
    /space

  19. struth
    #2459464, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

    god…….the start of this thread is a disgrace.
    I’m not there.

    Zycominglast didn’t.

    Hog.

  20. struth
    #2459467, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:36 am

    When the millions of Africans invaded Europe they marched in to the tune Always take the weather with you, from Crowded House….which was also an appropriate name for the official band of the movement.

  21. jupes
    #2459468, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Oh no!

    An alleged skeptic might be coming to Australia to pollute our minds!

    Only Greenpeace knows what is really going on, so let’s go to them for an informed opinion.

  23. C.L.
    #2459471, posted on August 5, 2017 at 1:12 am

    The first ped0ph1le government in the world – the Andrews Labor government – gives green light to 11 year-olds to have sex:

    Girls as young as 11 could obtain a prescription for the contraceptive pill from school without their parents’ knowledge, under updated guidelines for a Victorian program that make it clear parental consent is not a legal ­requirement.

    Guidelines for the Doctors in Secondary Schools program, made public this week, suggest teachers will have the authority to overrule parents who have objected to their child seeing a doctor during school time, with “all secondary school-aged students … considered ­mature enough to make a decision to see a GP”.

    Parents cut out of teens’ access to the pill at school.

  24. Gab
    #2459474, posted on August 5, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Girls as young as 11 could obtain a prescription for the contraceptive pill from school without their parents’ knowledge, under updated guidelines for a Victorian program that make it clear parental consent is not a legal ­requirement.

    attack on school kids?
    next up, Andrews lowers the age of consent to age one.

    What the hell is behind this latest Andrews’ grooming of kids?

  25. Hydra
    #2459475, posted on August 5, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Strange night.

    Work drinks turned into giving my details to the cops as a witness to a potential homicide.

    Stay safe peeps.

  26. Hydra
    #2459476, posted on August 5, 2017 at 2:07 am

    The first ped0ph1le government in the world – the Andrews Labor government – gives green light to 11 year-olds to have sex:

    There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2459478, posted on August 5, 2017 at 2:16 am

    There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.

    For an 11 year old who is prepubescent?

  28. RobK
    #2459479, posted on August 5, 2017 at 2:24 am

    There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.
    Without parents consent?

  29. Mark A
    #2459480, posted on August 5, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Hydra
    #2459476, posted on August 5, 2017 at 2:07 am

    The first ped0ph1le government in the world – the Andrews Labor government – gives green light to 11 year-olds to have sex:

    There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.

    I left the girly talk about these matters concerning our children to my wife and took care of the other side.

    I see no relevance of your comment to this. What are you implying?

  30. OldOzzie
    #2459485, posted on August 5, 2017 at 3:01 am

    The Punch Line from Judith Sloan The Australian Article – Trusts tax will cause economic damage in the name of equality

    Indeed, the chief weakness in our tax system is the design of the income tax schedule and the disincentives it creates for investment, work effort, risk-taking and entrepreneurship. Not only is the top marginal tax rate far too high, it also cuts in at too low a level — $180,000 a year, a figure that has been unchanged for many years. In addition, the tax-free threshold is too high, leading to a steeply rising set of marginal tax rates. Compare this with New Zealand, with a top marginal tax rate of 30 per cent and a company tax rate of 28 per cent, and you can appreciate how out of alignment is our tax system.

  31. dover_beach
    #2459486, posted on August 5, 2017 at 3:07 am

    There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.

    Sure, sure, girls suffering some debilitating illness are being denied the medicinal use of the contraceptive pill by their family doctor and their tyrannical parents; thereby, the state must step in to allow doctors in schools to secretly treat these girls.

    Beep boop.

