Liberty Quote
A new type of superstition has got hold of peoples minds, the worship of the state. People demand the exercise of the methods of coercion and compulsion, of violence and threat. Woe to anybody who does not bend his knee to the fashionable idols!— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- dover_beach on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- OldOzzie on Shorten Attacks Business Class
- dover_beach on Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- OldOzzie on Shorten Attacks Business Class
- Mark A on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- RobK on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- RobK on Stephen Dawson – How to conduct the Same Sex Marriage Plebiscite without new legislation
- Hydra on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Hydra on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Gab on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Mark A on Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- Helen on Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- C.L. on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- JC on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- jupes on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- Mitch M. on Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- struth on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- Motelier on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Interesting US development. Dem governor jumps ship!
- Stephen Dawson – How to conduct the Same Sex Marriage Plebiscite without new legislation
- Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog
- Shorten Attacks Business Class
- Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- David Leyonhjelm. The sharing economy
- Seminar on what’s wrong with modern economics this Tuesday
- Today you lose freedom of speech, tomorrow freedom of religion …
- Stabilizing the grid in South Australia
- Company tax cuts versus personal income tax cuts
- Safe Schools Unit Guide Goes ‘Missing’
- David Leyonhjelm. Are we really that smart?
- Young white Anglo-Saxon male at university
- Peter O’Brien – The Entsch Putsch
- Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- The distractors are complaining about the distractions they have caused
- A few more things
- Is it on?
- In bad faith
- Q&A Forum: July 31, 2017
- Monday Forum: July 31, 2017
- Donald Trump is the President and that is a very good thing indeed
- The Trump administration is an international joke
- Pots and kettles
- The Beer Whisperer: The Evolution of Rule over Others
- WX: Political Intelligence Entity
- Who is Imran Awan and why is there not wall-to-wall coverage of his arrest?
- A new health insurance system in the United States
- Warty – The NSW Launch of the Australian Conservative Party
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: August 5, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
2
3
Hat trick
Trifecta
Fez trick
Modesty prevents…
Reality Prevents…
Winston and Reality meet again!
New fred? All bright and shiny and new?
Flings his opera cloak over his shoulders, finds his top hat, and leaves singing old and bawdy marching songs…
It will be Hell in the trenches, in the morning, I’m telling you!
15th …
catches the team
ZK2A
In “The Door Into Summer” I found his relationship with Ricky to be quite creepy.
Never read that particular novel.
13th Battalion A.I.F
Bugger.
So lurking around waiting for the new thread doesn’t even garrauntee a top ten possie.
(sulk)
Just saw Maocolm saying to some bloke in a wheelchair, “I want to learn from you.” Attending the Garma Festival. I’m thinking what the hell is a Garma?
About Garma
In its 19th year, Garma has become Australia’s Indigenous equivalent of the World Economic Forum held annually at Davos in Switzerland. Hosted, coordinated and programed in entirety by the Yothu Yindi Foundation (YYF), Garma attracts an exclusive gathering of 2,500 political and business leaders from across the globe. YYF is committed to improving the state of Indigenous disadvantage by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.
Garma
Versus
Davos
I understand the comparison. I can barely tell the difference between them.
Bloke has a bitchy missus who drugs him for his business fortune and gets him put into cryosleep for ten years, then when he wakes up he finds a mad scientist who has a time machine who sends him back into the past where he meets up with his eight year old niece and gives her an envelope to be opened in ten years time with a proposal for marriage.
So he gets shanghied into cryosleep, then finds Ricky, the niece, and gets married and they start a family and live for ever after.
Oh. And he has a cat who won’t go out to piss when it’s snowing until he gets shown every door because the cat is convinced one of them leads into summer.
So. Creepy.
spacechooking
39C at 4:20PM here feels like 59, no wind, not even a butterfly’s worth of a breeze.
Not good, supervising works.
Everyone is on edge.
/space
god…….the start of this thread is a disgrace.
I’m not there.
Zycominglast didn’t.
Hog.
When the millions of Africans invaded Europe they marched in to the tune Always take the weather with you, from Crowded House….which was also an appropriate name for the official band of the movement.
Oh no!
An alleged skeptic might be coming to Australia to pollute our minds!
Only Greenpeace knows what is really going on, so let’s go to them for an informed opinion.
Trump faces Mueller.
“Never settle”
The first ped0ph1le government in the world – the Andrews Labor government – gives green light to 11 year-olds to have sex:
Parents cut out of teens’ access to the pill at school.
attack on school kids?
next up, Andrews lowers the age of consent to age one.
What the hell is behind this latest Andrews’ grooming of kids?
Strange night.
Work drinks turned into giving my details to the cops as a witness to a potential homicide.
Stay safe peeps.
There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.
For an 11 year old who is prepubescent?
“There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.”
Without parents consent?
Hydra
#2459476, posted on August 5, 2017 at 2:07 am
The first ped0ph1le government in the world – the Andrews Labor government – gives green light to 11 year-olds to have sex:
There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.
I left the girly talk about these matters concerning our children to my wife and took care of the other side.
I see no relevance of your comment to this. What are you implying?
The Punch Line from Judith Sloan The Australian Article – Trusts tax will cause economic damage in the name of equality
Indeed, the chief weakness in our tax system is the design of the income tax schedule and the disincentives it creates for investment, work effort, risk-taking and entrepreneurship. Not only is the top marginal tax rate far too high, it also cuts in at too low a level — $180,000 a year, a figure that has been unchanged for many years. In addition, the tax-free threshold is too high, leading to a steeply rising set of marginal tax rates. Compare this with New Zealand, with a top marginal tax rate of 30 per cent and a company tax rate of 28 per cent, and you can appreciate how out of alignment is our tax system.
Sure, sure, girls suffering some debilitating illness are being denied the medicinal use of the contraceptive pill by their family doctor and their tyrannical parents; thereby, the state must step in to allow doctors in schools to secretly treat these girls.
Beep boop.