Open Forum: August 5, 2017
355 Responses to Open Forum: August 5, 2017
TheirABC are trying to link snowmaking by ski resorts to Gerbil Worming:
Of course anybody with half a brain can go searching for the truth:
Plenty of information at the link that shows TheirABC is the Chicken Little, when it comes to reporting weather.
This indigenous advisory body is a Trojan horse. Oh, it’ll be harmless at first, but give it a few decades to find its rightful place in the Australian constitutional landscape. Over the years, the HC will elevate its status so it becomes the equal of – and possibly superior to – the federal parliament. The advisory body proponents are well aware of this. That’s why they’re selling it as a toothless tiger. If it really was to be a toothless tiger, as if they’d want a bar of it. Oh no. That’s not what this is about at all.
I was not writing about the “vast majority” but Garth Nix is a very, very successful author of fantasy and science fiction. From his website:
His work is average.
Good for the kids.
Calling Nikki Gemmell a writer is a disgrace to the name Gemmell.
There was only one Gemmell, and his name was David.
RIP the Legend.
Stimps – ouch.
Never been a fantasy/sci-fi fan.
but he’s solid on pretty much everything else, particularly so on gender fluidity issues.
The only dwarf I would trust is Tyrion Lannister.
True. My six year old daughter is a writer and she is offended!
Never been a fantasy/sci-fi fan.
Read David Gemmell and you will be.
I am actually not joking.
He was that good.
When I am president, methinks I will offer the convicted the option of impalement as an alternative to hanging, drawing and quartering.
When you look up the definition of tiltly-headed leftist is two words: Nikki Gemmell – I tried reading an article of hers but didn’t get far because of the fecal smell emanating from my laptop screen — a clear indication of what I was reading.
Not if you were his dad or another Lannister.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/31/opinion/australia-chinese-students.html?ref=opinion
Chinese Party monitoring Chinese students in Australia, making sure that the greater good of the chinese ruling party is always number one thinking.
How much attention does the Chinese Party pay to their bought and paid for Australian politicians, at federal, state and council level?.
To argue that the Indigenous culture of Australia was anything other than extremely backwards when the Europeans arrived, you have to fall back to mystical, unknowable and unfalsifiable assertions about their spiritual practices, beliefs and so on.
All that needs to be said is that they were incapable of boiling water.
Think about that for a second.
Breaking news, from the Oz. “not confronted by the notion of treaties with our first Australians” – you will be, when you see the size of the demand for compensation and reparations.
Not if you were his dad or another Lannister.
I’m fairly sure I would be his jester.
Or mobile step ladder.
Does anybody know if it’s true that Robert Mueller was involved in the Uranium deal. I heard that in 2009 he went to Georgia on behalf of Hillary, to set up the deal. If this is true the Trump administration must have known about it and perhaps Mueller was appointed Special Counsel in order to dig deeper and make the public aware of just who Mueller is.
Wow
Any other Cats coming up to their 5oth Wedding Anniversary?
Tyrian will be the eventual winner of The Game of Thrones. I just haven’t worked out who is Falstaff yet.
Stackja:
Please forgive me for my continual harping on to all Cattalaxians about preparedness for shit hitting the fan – maybe JC was right, maybe inside me beats the heart of a prepper – the USSR had a very extensive Civil & Industrial Defence Program right up until it collapsed.
One of the things they recognised was that even very small measures like filling bathtubs with drinking water, distributing small amounts of food to the city apartment block level, would cut down on casualties and enable the state to keep control in the event of nuclear war.
At an industrial level, large immoble machinery could be well protected by covering with cardboard/blankets/whatever, then sandbags, then earth.
For one third of what we pay for our white guilt, in ten years we could have a defence against anything short of a dinosaur killer.
LOL
LOL.
We also will be celebrating 50 years next January. Wouldn’t have changed a thing.
Any other Cats coming up to their 5oth Wedding Anniversary?
29 july 2017.
She missed it by 6 months. RIP sweet one.
the USSR had a very extensive Civil & Industrial Defence Program right up until it collapsed.
Putin has reintroduced it.
Last year 40 million Russians participated in a drill.
Fuck off, troll.
Also, the complete absence of pre-European settlement pottery sherds, despite the fact that there are plentiful natural clay deposits in Australia.
Think about that next…
Meanwhile, check out what a pre-Neolithic, hunter-gatherer culture was achieving around 12,000BCE.
Archie Gemmill wasn’t too bad either.
Any other Cats coming up to their 5oth Wedding Anniversary?
Marriage is for normal sane people Grigsie.
Not the likes of you and me.
Concentrate on your skin tailoring business.
Have you tried the Emporium Selection Triple Cream Brie handcrafted in Highland (200g) in the new Aldi catalogue?
Looks like it would go good with ersatz Jatz.
During a speech at the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Mr Shorten pledged Labor’s support for a constitutionally-enshrined Aboriginal advisory body.
When do the descendants of settlers get a government subsidised music festival replete with politicians grovelling at our feet, listening to our gripes and promising redress?
Anthony;
The pigs.
The enforcers were the dogs.
And can settlers get compensation for their efforts in keeping other ‘indigenous’ alive?
Fuck off Septimus you troll
https://worldview.stratfor.com/article/looking-over-chinas-latest-great-wall?utm_campaign=B2C_LL_Push&utm_source=hs_email&utm_medium=email&utm_content=54950374&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9MA_mGCzK0obHdIARJomzm4b0uAu1reakKttM1tKMwCkANYRBU_5IeGUZp8qt4HtiE8NJ29AKUR3RHcMM54ssVbsHwnB53QdSjDbAt0jX4lo4pbMs&_hsmi=54950675#/
The permanent Chinese military base on the Horn of Africa, to keep open the vital trade routes.
or close them, whatever.
ABC was pleased to broadcast large slabs of appalling speeches by Maladroit Turnbull and Bilge Shorten to their aboriginal audience up north. The could have just said “We plead guilty” and saved a lot of time.
I knew it was important, but never realised it was this important to the South’s economy.
No wonder they fought a war to hold on to it.
Tyler Cowan.
Freet to air or Foxtel, if free to air will they back pay me for a decade of not watching?
I also heard one woman given a bit of a vox pop by the ABC – last night I think – saying that if we didn’t do the “recognition” thing there’d probably be no aboriginals left in 50 years.
Big call, since it’s not the (often self-identifying) numbers that are decreasing, just the pigmentation.
It rears up at 45 kts, this much heralded polar outbreak, thunder and lightning in the vanguard. Is it too late for global warming to repel this savage system? Come down ye Qld zephyrs and resist; gladden the hearts of the warmistas.
💔
Breaking news, from the Oz. “not confronted by the notion of treaties with our first Australians” – you will be, when you see the size of the demand for compensation and reparations.
That’s the whole point, such vast quantities of money sloshing around in the hands of a backwards people is an opportunity not to be missed.
Was she asked if she’d ever met any?
All that needs to be said is that they were incapable of boiling water.
A step ahead of yourself there Stimpson. First of all you have to fashion a vessel to boil it in. With a bark billy, it’s back to the drawing board.
Curious George, I’m so sorry for your loss, but glad you had just under 50 years together. xx.
NITV is showing the Garma thing. It’s just awful.
Where billions of borrowed and stolen dollars will go under the Shorten Government:
Shorten knows perfectly well that Australia will never support constitutional changes that enshrine an Aboriginal ‘advisory body’. He knows that the Makarata treaty demands by the aboriginal industry – sovereignty, compensation, independent legal system etc – far exceed anything that an Australian government could give, and hope to survive.
The little shit is however trying to imply that a Shorten Labor Government will deliver exactly these things. He is using careful weasel language to preserve plausible deniability – as the horrid creature has done his whole adult life.
Turnbull grimaces: and tries to explain overreach to the overwrought.
Just as we are: interbreds across many ethnicities and geographies. Australia is a nation of many intermixed peoples. Works out well for the rest 0f the population so what are the aborigines worried about?
I also heard one woman given a bit of a vox pop by the ABC – last night I think – saying that if we didn’t do the “recognition” thing there’d probably be no aboriginals left in 50 years.
People have been saying that about rangas for years too.
They are still here and are capable of making something of themselves.
Look at Ed Sheeran.
Salvatore Profiling Inc has profiled the author of that statement:
American,
Civilian,
White collar,
Tertiary educated, (non-STEM)
Employed in a tertiary non-STEM occupation,
Thinks they are smarter than the average.
She missed it by 6 months. RIP sweet one.
You’ll see her again Curious George.
Be patient.
Michael Mansell.
Sad, George, that she wont see your 50 years in person. But I bet your memories will be enough for two, anyhow. x
Given their fondness for white man’s firewater, another thing intrigues me. Most cultures discovered debil, debil alcohol by hook or by crook . If not, then plants which provided mind altering effects were especially favoured by primitives. I have no knowledge as to whether our own Natives ever sought relief from the stresses of daily existence through the use of either.
Perhaps this is because all the major parties have gone left?
And none of the major parties are doing anything about the issues above, except making them worse.
Nope, those are all inner city lefty issues.
I’ll bet good money that Michael Mansell sees himself as sitting on any advisory council.
curious george
#2459788, posted on August 5, 2017 at 12:19 pm
Very sad, George.
Stay strong.
West Australian indigenous used “pituri” as a means of seeking relief.
You could balance the budget on health care alone. Massively improving health care in the process. But if you have perverted values like the monstrous Sloan, who wants to REDUCE the tax free threshold, then you would be against anything positive like this.
What’s Warren Nein-Entsch-im-Klacker’s position on Gerbil Worming?
I also heard one woman given a bit of a vox pop by the ABC – last night I think – saying that if we didn’t do the “recognition” thing there’d probably be no aboriginals left in 50 years.
I believe that was the co-chair of the Referendum Council, Pat Anderson.
Diversions.
It’s the Economy, stupid.
Methinks Labor’s new talking ATM candidate will get up.
Nomadic existence?
Jack Thompson’s at Garma – with Mike Trumble.
Wonder who paid?
ABC Just In:
Well, it is Saturday.
Qantas Airbus A380-800, registration VH-OQD performing flight QF-7 from Sydney trying again. So far so good.
I completely agree with you, Lady Nilk, and fail to understand why your temperature is not at incandescent rage level.
This furphy of “There are many reasons to go on the contraceptive pill without having sex.” was chucked about by the Left and we were castigated and humiliated for “making our daughters go through agonising cramps because of our bigotry.”
Then of course, when the daughters were allowed to go on the pill, and of course they forgot to take it, and got pregnant, we were forbidden to ask them what was wrong and why they weren’t at school that day. And then the truth would come out that they weren’t at school because they were in day surgery having a damn abortion. And when the parents went fucking ballistic, the School Counsellor would turn up on the doorstep with a copper explaining that the 14 yo was capable of making her own mind up and that the government would put her up in a flat and her boyfriend could stay with her and they would both get money from the government.
And you look in the eyes of the copper and the Social Worker and you see not a bloody glimmer of sympathy or decency in their eyes.
When they’ve gone, you and wife stand at the door of your eldest daughters bedroom. You look around at the tattered old bear on the poorly made bed, the Freddie Mercury poster.
And your world, well, your world lies in ashes at your feet, at you cannot comprehend why.
In case any of the visitors to Garma think Arnhem Land is an equal part of Australia (say, just like Byron Bluesfest, or Splenda in the Grass, or Moobma, or the Deni Ute Muster):
Wamring.
Somebody remind me how Australia was one of those countries that pointed the big finger at South Africa, over their policy of apartheid?
Are we experiencing a low-intensity Birdstrike?
In years gone by I was working in Arnhem Land at the time of one of the Garma Festivals. Leading up to the festival the blackfellas (and they mostly are very black and undoubtedly Aboriginal) just couldn’t get organized to make it happen. Quietly, behind the scenes a vast army of whitefellas (Caucasian whitefellas, not Aboriginal whitefellas) swung into action with their earthmoving equipment and such and in next to no time it looked like a place where a festival could be held. The same army removed all traces of their presence and efforts. The gullible really did come from far and wide and marveled at several days of absolute tedium and poclaiming “you see what can be achieved when Aboriginal people are left to live their culture in their own languages on their own land”. And then they went back to their inner cities and GP’s who had to treat them for scabies and chardonnay withdrawals. We used to say GARMA stood for Genuine Aborigines Really Missing Alcohol. But it was only for a few days and then they were back on the green cans. I’ve tried to watch it for old times sake but the pollies are just nauseating.
No one forces Aboriginals to live in Arnhem Land.
Wonder how much all that cost.
The Gullible never wondered who was paying?
How many attendees at Garma?
Wonder where that $1815 per head ends up?
Smoking ceremony being held?
Possibly 1234, Dot. Aka “Little Numbers”. 🙂
Waar is jou pass, kaffir?
Biggest cuck and SJW I have ever seen:
https://www.theguardian.com/profile/luke-buckmaster
This guy is like poison to me. Chris Lilley is too racist, etc.
Strike a light. Does someone want to send him a King Billy Cokebottle CD from the Gilgandra truck stop?
That’s about $Four & a half Million in ticket sales, plus you gotta get yourself to Gove. Can’t find Nhulhuhlulinbhohy on a map? Never mind:
Who’s paying is one thing. But who’s minding the cats?
From over at the Oz. Well spoken.
TAILS!
ALERT!
You should consider this event.
It could be like Austin Powers #4: Black Magic
Just took delivery of Jordan Peterson’s book Maps of Meaning.
My sincerest condolences.
Mum and Dad would have been 49 years in September. We lost Mum five weeks ago 🙁
Hey bloke, not just whitey who can clip ticket.
There are no words.
I’m so sorry, Winston. DD is 14 and I cannot imagine…
This may have been quite a shock initially.
It would still be – but it is no longer a surprise.
If it happened to me, I wouldn’t say a word, or perhaps I’d thank them.
Next time that copper had trouble in the street, he’s on his own – my boys would follow the liquor act & remain behind our door threshold.
Next time that copper put one foot wrong, or provides one ill-considered quote (sooner or later we all say something unwise), there’s body cam, audio, CCTV & infra-red photographs (if necessary) landing on the Commissioner’s desk.
The School Counsellor would have made enough enemies to make it easy for them to accidentally contract amoebic dysentery or something, at every school fete & church fair in town.
And, why, pray tell, would such medicinal purposes require 12 year olds treated by their non-family doctor at school without their parents knowledge?
That’s a very interesting point, Winston. These days the schools all have these online programs that the parents log into providing information about their child’s performance. While I despise it for teaching the children that everything they do is observed and logged, it can also be a handy tool when “learning resources” are uploaded for parents’ information. In my case I have plenty of Safe [sic] Schools propaganda downloaded and set aside.
Attendance is logged; if your child is late then that is noted. If your child is absent, there are codes for whether the absence is approved or not by teacher or parent. Given the amount of box-ticking that goes on for these programs, I’ve caught out several teachers over the past few years where my girl has been marked as absent or late when neither was the case.
If your daughter is noted as absent with approval and you have no knowledge of it, then there would be questions requiring answers.
The schools and social workers can also designate your child as a “mature minor” – mine came home with a note suggesting she should consider seeing a social worker. This was due to being upset about some stupid classwork and going off to “wellness”, which is like the sickbay but for when you’re feeling bad rather than being sick.
The schools spend so much time focusing on sex ed, relationships and feelz it’s a wonder any of the kids can count to a hundred when they finish their six years in purgatory
Oh, and my temperature is usually at incandescant rage level, as any facebookians Cats who are friends will know from occasional posts. 😀
It’s just not a practical level for daily functioning.
Taxpayers foot how much of the bill for this?
Many years ago, a girl I knew persuaded me to go roller skating. “It’s easy, you’ll pick it up in no time,” she said. And of course I fell over. And over and over. And she laughed, how she laughed. Until then I hadn’t plumbed the depths of sadism and perfidy of young females.
I was reminded of the incident this morning cooking breakfast. I had put four beef sausages and some olive oil in my frying pan. Then the lot slid off the gas ring on to me and the kitchen floor. Fortunately the oil was merely warm, not hot. The gas ring is less than horizontal, a contraption placed on a ricketty table and fed by a big cylinder. I have seen campers using comparable equipment. I retrieved three of the four sausages, the fourth is awol. I put them back in the rescued frying pan, reasoning that anything picked up off the floor would be cooked and probably wouldn’t be any less fit for human consumption than what was inside the sausages.
That left me skating in bare feet on olive oil. I did it better than the roller skating. I have discovered that the path to preserving sanity in a foreign country is to get lots of those paper towel rolls. I used a lot of them to mop up the oil, not entirely successfully, but at least my feet no longer leave olive oil prints everywhere.
The kitchen floor will remain a death trap until the cockroaches have eaten all the olive oil. And the fourth sausage. I may eat out for a few days. It is as well that I have recovered my land legs, and Sri Lanka for no longer rolls, pitches, gyres and gimbles.
Today I check out some more black onyx and silver cufflinks, and pay a deposit on Spiky’s silver centipede. Life is full of interest.
Pituri is a mild nicotine plant. Leaves gathered and dried in the warmth of a fire, mixed with fine white sieved ash from a special tree and chewed. Quite often stuck behind the ear or inside the lip. I used to sit by my Kitty when she was making it and I a small child. Very old to my young eyes she would pass the time by telling sand stories of children and animals, making the impression of their tracks into the sand, as they appeared in the story and sweeping it clear for the next scene. She was beautiful, and kind, and loved children. I was fortunate to know her. She was the mother of my Yae, who is also running through the sky now, on her made young legs. Yae, who when my little legs could no longer keep up, carried me for miles upon her shoulders, looking for bush tucker. Sweet ladies. Long ago.
Grandmother, not mother. XX
Like the Countess, Winston, there are no words. Not when yours hit so close to home. 🙁
My girl just turned 15 and I consider her a target for the thought police due to my having occasional “words” with teachers about the material being taught.
Last year I took her to the hospital in the middle of the night with suspected appendicitis and even in Emergency I was asked to step outside the curtain while a male doctor asked her if she was sexually active and if there was a possibility of her being pregnant.
We really are living in a dystopian world, and it breaks my heart for those children and adolescents stuck in the schools. Including my own.
Has Mick Gooda completed his Don Dale report?
I enjoyed reading that Helen, thanks.
The Princess of Robben Island is a lock for the role of Constitutional expert in the new Indigenous advisory body.
And she laughed, how she laughed. Until then I hadn’t plumbed the depths of sadism and perfidy of young females.
I must have a sadistic side to me. My man’s clumsiness and messiness makes me laugh too. The kitchen after he has been in it is a sight to behold. He’s very handy in the kitchen though (a brilliant cook), so I think I’ll keep him – that and the fact he’s a Libertarian with a rather large conservative bent. I like the combo.
Thanks, Helen.
Sorry – didn’t mean to upset anyone – it happened about late 80’s – just burst out.
Have no idea what triggered it.
DrBeauGan, your morning breaky story made me lol. It sounds so familiar.
Helen”
The white ash. That’s what the elders used to get their visitors to bring them up. Had to be a specific type of white ash.
Now I know.
Thank you.
Shy Ted
#2459865, posted on August 5, 2017 at 1:59 pm
Still plenty of whitefellas in evidence behind the scenes at Garma today – including the NITV camera crew*.
*Is such work beneath the dignity of the ‘Aboriginal Industry’?
Hmm. I have a theory that females are incapable of empathy until they’ve had a child. Then they use it to manipulate the child, and subsequently extend the habit to everyone else.
Did Nova have time for a ‘Tim Tam’ legover?
And, where, pray tell, did I comment on the ethics or otherwise of the policy?
Cats create a better strawman than the Greens.
Dr, some women can be down right nasty. Not all of us are.