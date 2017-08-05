Open Forum: August 5, 2017

  1. John Constantine
    #2460083, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Import the gitmo wahhabis and give them all jobs at the ABC, so that the abc staff that all know what islam is truly, peacefully about can deradicalise them.

  2. Helen
    #2460084, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    OK, my DD is very anti gun and thinks Americans are crazy and America has the largest number of mass killings anywhere. What is the definition of a mass killing I said? Any more than one she said. I’d have to take a look at those figures I said.

    So I have had a bit of a scout around, most USA deaths by gun are suicide, but Japan has very strong gun laws and double the suicide rate, so getting rid of guns is not likely to change this. People who want to die will find a way.

    There seems to be a lot of gun use that is related to gangs, and quite some are misadventure or just plain accidental, I found a link that listed the most common causes of death in USA and guns didn’t even get on the table – but I wonder if anyone has a handy link I can place on my space chook page which deals with the figures properly – not hysterically – I would appreciate it.

    I’m not one way or the other, but I feel she is succumbing to the mamamia thinkset including for energy. Shakes head. I agreed we should be socialist and keep some of the gas extracted, or buy it at the prevailing export price, but insisted that renewables are not what they are named, when considered in a whole of life cycle.

  3. Roger
    #2460085, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Peter Stuyvestant

    I say: do realise you’ve misspelled Stuyvesant?

  4. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2460086, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Rolling Stone Promotes ‘Professional Cuddling’ as Way of ‘Coping’ With Trump

    But what makes the organized effort of being held, a service that comes with a cost (Cuddlist sessions go for $80 an hour), something that aids in relieving the fear and discomfort that has come with Trump’s presidency?Apparently, anti-Trump cuddling is a response to abusers… people like the President: A significant number of those seeking professional cuddling services have experienced abuse, and some see in Trump qualities that remind them of past trauma.Conservatives reacted to Barack Obama’s election a
    different way. Gun sales grew 158 percent since the Second Amendment opponent took office.

    Kittehs. I need a cuddle NOW! Mates’ rates of course.

  5. calli
    #2460087, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Chuckle. Today’s thread has been blessed with so many delightful visitors.

    Thank youse one and maybe all.

  6. Rabz
    #2460088, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    do realise you’ve misspelled Stuyvesant?

    LOL. That’ll fire up patio boy.

  7. Marcus Classis
    #2460090, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Gab
    #2460077, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:29 pm
    Apparently to the Hollywood types, “pleasuring a dog” is art.

    Someone’s been screwing Madonna??

  9. calli
    #2460094, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Watching the Forth bridge on SBS. Magnificent.

    Another triumph for hideous old white men.

  10. Zyconoclast
    #2460095, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    New AMA guidelines: “Bottle-feeding mums need support too”

    [the 4%of] Mums unable to breastfeed may feel “a sense of guilt or failure” Dr Gannon said, adding that GPs and other medical practitioners need to help remove stigma around bottle-feeding by reassuring women about the “efficacy and safety” of using formula.

    What about support for men with boobb who can’t breast feed and women without boobs who can’t breast feed?

  11. DrBeauGan
    #2460097, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Val, I have enough of my usual havanas left to smoke one every other day. I smuggled them in. I fill in by smoking some things called Cortès which are entirely local. Badly rolled and too small. Oh, I am suffering, believe me.

    If I were going to live here I’d follow mark C’s suggestion and raze the local wildlife. But I’m only here another five weeks. The only wildlife I really have it in for are mosquitoes and politicians. I’m not sure how well ddt works on politicians.

  12. Perfidious Albino
    #2460098, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I thought Yass was supposed to be in the UK, but I’m fairly sure I spied her at the IMAX in Melbourne this afternoon, though what she would have taken from Dunkirk is hard to imagine. Perhaps a doppelgänger… (terrific movie BTW)

  13. egg_
    #2460099, posted on August 5, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Import the gitmo wahhabis and give them all jobs at the ABC

    Watch the sheltered workshop inhabitants dodge wall-to-wall towel heads at the watercooler?

  14. egg_
    #2460100, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I say: do realise you’ve misspelled Stuyvesant?

    Peter Stumblebum?

  15. Marcus Classis
    #2460101, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucccccccccckkkk.

    Link

    It’s time to return the Knights of St John and the Teutonic Knights back into being military orders.

    Or maybe just found a new one, the Miles of St Michael, or of St Sebastian, or Ignatius of Loyola, or Adrian of Nicomedia.

    Or all of them.

  16. egg_
    #2460102, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    ABC current affairs shake-up could see 7.30 shift to 9.30 and Lateline axed

    The very late Lateline.

  17. srr
    #2460103, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Donald J. Trump Retweeted
    James Woods‏Verified account @RealJamesWoods 21h21 hours ago

    I’ve never witnessed such hatred for a man who is willing to work for free to make his beloved country a better place. It is pathological.

  18. srr
    #2460105, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    .@SebGorka on @RealDonaldTrump’s common sense immigration proposal @RealDrGina
    Aug 4, 2017
    President Trump unveiled the RAISE Act — a common sense merit-based immigration policy. Dr. Sebastian Gorka joins Dr. Gina Loudon to discuss.

  19. val majkus
    #2460106, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    The only wildlife I really have it in for are mosquitoes and politicians. I’m not sure how well ddt works on politicians.

    didn’t even know it worked on mosquitoes, I’ve yet to be convinced, my father used to dip the sheep off shears in DDT until it was prohibited and my mother used to say it added a nice tip to the fleece.
    On pollies, applied to their morning wheat bix probably works quite well
    what a shame you couldn’t send us any photos, we’re all dying to see your bush hide out

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2460107, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Apparently to the Hollywood types, “pleasuring a dog” is art.

    So they have moved on from everybody having a dog walker I see.
    This season is all about dog pleasuring.

    That dog wanking Hansel, so hot right now.

  21. Baldrick
    #2460108, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Peter Stuyvestant
    #2459761, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:51 am
    So Sloan reckons tax rort trusts for the rich are swell and the tax free threshold is too high. It’s time for the glue factory for her. She was always useless. Now she is just offensive.

    How very GrigoryM

  22. srr
    #2460110, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Queer Kids Stuff – Bearing stands in for Teddy

  23. DrBeauGan
    #2460111, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I have a few pix of tuk-tukking along side the railway line on the way to the laundry service, Val. I ought to take a video of the whole journey and post it on YouTube. It would likely get me expelled from the country.

  24. stackja
    #2460112, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Ingredients in different varieties of Peter Stuyvesant

    Peter Stuyvesant Classic
    Product Weight : 0.8524g
    Tobacco Weight :0.6438g
    Ingredients listed in descending order by weight:
    Tobacco
    Water
    Processing aids

    Peter Stuyvesant Filter
    Product Weight : 0.9160g
    Tobacco Weight :0.7135g
    Ingredients listed in descending order by weight:
    Tobacco
    Water

    Peter Stuyvesant Fine
    Product Weight : 0.8316g
    Tobacco Weight :0.5876g
    Ingredients listed in descending order by weight:
    Tobacco
    Water
    Processing aids

  25. stackja
    #2460113, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Typical of Rembrant Tobacco Co’s style in the ’80s. This is a compilation of four older commercials,

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2460115, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Watching the Forth bridge on SBS. Magnificent.
    Another triumph for hideous old white men.

    Calli. There’s a Youtube thingie out there somewhere on building the Millau Viaduct in France. Goes for about an hour. Stupefying technology. And from the drawing board, and then across the valley, this magnificent structure crept its way. Only one drawback, the commentary is somewhat aggravating. The bridge a testimony to Western achievement.

  27. Marcus Classis
    #2460116, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    DrBeuGan:

    If I were going to live here I’d follow mark C’s suggestion and raze the local wildlife. But I’m only here another five weeks. The only wildlife I really have it in for are mosquitoes and politicians. I’m not sure how well ddt works on politicians.

    Oh! Alibaba again.

    Great prices on strychnine, politicians for the eradication of.

    Dad was like that. Before they banned tetraethyl lead he got a supply of it and made his own super for donkeys years. He liked his 1960s V8’s to run smoothly. He sorted a 44 gallon drum of DDT. No mozzies around our place. Ever. The old chook shed was like a warehouse for exotic chemicals. I used the last of the ammonium nitrate he gave me on the veggie patch only ten years ago. Pity he was never into guns. I’d probably have enough for a medium sized war if he had been!

  28. srr
    #2460117, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Bob Ross Paints Muhammad with Period Blood!
    Louder With Crowder

    Inspired by BuzzFeed’s recent ‘LadyLike’ video, Bob Ross teaches us the joy of painting Muhammad (PBUH)… in period blood!

  29. zyconoclast
    #2460118, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Six of the best cruelty-free cars
    Not everyone wants leather seats in their next car.

    If you are a strict vegan, it’s important to reach out to the manufacturer before purchasing cars claiming to be cruelty-free. While these promise a leather free interior, even cloth seats can be glued together with adhesives derived from animals and many cars do not come with cruelty-free steering wheels.

    What next cruelty free steaks and burgers?

  30. val majkus
    #2460119, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    It would likely get me expelled from the country.

    don’t do it Dr BG, at least not before that little gift is ready to crawl into Spikey’s cleavage
    BTW what part of her does her nickname come from?

  31. Marcus Classis
    #2460120, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    srr
    #2460110, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm
    Queer Kids Stuff – Bearing stands in for Teddy

    Thanks SRR, that was bloody hilarious.

  32. stackja
    #2460121, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2460115, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    Watching the Forth bridge on SBS. Magnificent.
    Another triumph for hideous old white men.

    Calli. There’s a Youtube thingie out there somewhere on building the Millau Viaduct in France. Goes for about an hour. Stupefying technology. And from the drawing board, and then across the valley, this magnificent structure crept its way. Only one drawback, the commentary is somewhat aggravating. The bridge a testimony to Western achievement.

    Various videos about:
    Millau Viaduct construction

  33. zyconoclast
    #2460122, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    $3 million for this?
    At the same time 3-bedroom houses were being built on Elcho Island for $600,000 each.
    There can’t have been much difference in the construction.

    How long before the floorboards a removed and used for fire wood?

  34. DrBeauGan
    #2460123, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    BTW what part of her does her nickname come from?

    Her temperament.

  35. calli
    #2460124, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Thanks guys. Another reason to re-visit the south of France. Time was limited and I had a choice that day – Millau or the Pont du Gard.

    The Romans won.

  36. zyconoclast
    #2460125, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Coming up on Malaysian Dwarf Television: “How a transgender man gave birth”.

    Drum roll please.

    To himself.

  37. val majkus
    #2460126, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Her temperament.

    thought it was a toss up between her hair style and that but I was tipping hair style

  38. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2460127, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Processing aids

    AIDS confirmed!!!

  39. Steve trickler.
    #2460128, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    A bit of fun on a Saturday night.

    Long lost Aussie 80’s music clip, synchronized to an Aussie having fun on a bike. Play both clips at the same time. Watch the bloke on the bike.

    Bike clip at 25% sound volume, music at 75%!

    It’s good fun.





  40. Marcus Classis
    #2460129, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Hey, for the Cat’s shooters, settled on a Pardus 5-round magazine lever action for the rabbit gun. I did not like the Adler, it was rattly out of the box. The Pardus is entry-level and odd (a lever-action mag fed is definitely quirky and it’s made only for our market), but the new one’s 5th gen compared to the initial ones in this market. So they have ironed out the bugs and fixed the ejection problem.

    it ‘fit’ when I shouldered it, and the finish is workmanlike. Action’s tight again unlike the Adler. Mag is bespoke and very high quality. Metal not placcy.

  41. The Beer Whisperer
    #2460130, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Big Brother/Sister is listening.

    Big trannie. You know it makes sense.

  42. zyconoclast
    #2460131, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Hey.
    That is uncalled for.
    I like Guy Sebastian.
    He’s a good guy and a Christian.
    Leave him out of this.
    Also don’t make me defend Christians.
    I don’t like it.

    Guy is buff enough to look after himself

  43. Motelier
    #2460132, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Glad to see a remake of a fillm that looks as though it will upset the SJW’s.

    Of course the plot behind the “Taken” trilogy must have caused conniptions among the left, Muslims and feminazis.

    Lets see daughter of a man with “skills” gets kidnapped in Paris by a young lady smuggling ring being run buy “those in the know” for the benefit of powerful interests that happen to pray to Allah several times a day.

    Man with skills takes 3 “episodes” to finally realise they are murdurous lying scum.

    Was Mr Liam Nielson taken to task over this?

    No? Why not.

  44. DrBeauGan
    #2460133, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    thought it was a toss up between her hair style and that but I was tipping hair style

    Given that she is a tough chick and has the admirable habit of saying exactly what she thinks when she thinks it,(same as me and most children below the age of seven), her hair style and dresses are very conventionally feminine. She thinks feminists have missed the point.

  45. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2460134, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    How long before the floorboards a removed and used for fire wood?

    So you saw ’em being built too?
    Wondered why they weren’t rockblock on concrete – which pretty much prevents that happening.
    At the time I near fainted to learn the construction cost.

    Looking at that anchor shaped thing at Garma escarpment it is difficult to see how it could have cost much more than would have a 3-bedroom house with laundry bathroom & kitchen.

  46. zyconoclast
    #2460135, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Apparently to the Hollywood types, “pleasuring a dog” is art.

    Dog pleasures man!

    Now that’s a headline

  47. srr
    #2460136, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Problems with Muslim Communities in Britain
    The Thinkery
    Aug 4, 2017
    This happens every day.

  48. Dr Faustus
    #2460137, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    At the end of the Garma Festival of folkloric mumbo jumbo and cynical politics:

    Turnbull speaks like a minor character from the Lord of the Rings:

    ‘We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you and we need to steer it wisely to achieve that goal of Makarrata,’ he said.

    He is indeed in a canoe: a famous canoe, up a well-known creek.

    Shorten speaks like the shitty retail politician he is:

    ‘We support a declaration by all parliaments, we support a truth telling commission, we are not confronted by the notion of treaties with our first Australians,’ he said.

    ‘I can lead Mr Turnbull and the Liberal party to water but I can’t make them drink,’ he said.

    …Mr Shorten said ‘Aboriginal Australians do not need a balanda (white person) lecture about the difficulty of changing the constitution’.

    He will be PM shortly – and we are all very much fucked as a consequence.
    You can not run a G20 nation like this.

  49. zyconoclast
    #2460138, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Typical of Rembrant Tobacco Co’s style in the ’80s. This is a compilation of four older commercials,

    That looks like an ad for tampons. All that carefree action.
    Even the products have a vaguely similar silhouette.*

    *I have never used either product.

  50. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460139, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    I am sure the hurt feelings of all the big cats and the sensibilities of the kittehs have been mollified by the apology of this grub

    : Halal chief apologises for Facebook rant

  51. val majkus
    #2460140, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    her hair style and dresses are very conventionally feminine

    now that’s not something I was expecting, I had her dressed as one of those motorbike chiks, boots to the knee, loose black cotton trousers, an orange t shirt (with the gift nestling in her cleavage), a black leather jacket with maybe a redback spider logo on the back of it; possibly touting a gun or knife or maybe a martial arts expert; one of those stand up hairstyles, or maybe a mohawk cut; quite the difference a nick name adds to a person; all homage to her!

  52. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460141, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Turnbull speaks like a minor character from the Lord of the Rings:

    ‘We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you and we need to steer it wisely to achieve that goal of Makarrata,’ he said.

    He is indeed in a canoe: a famous canoe, up a well-known creek.

    Shorten speaks like the shitty retail politician he is:

    In the barbed wire canoe up that smelly creek and no paddle and not wanting to use the lily whites

  53. Nick
    #2460142, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Tint, seriously, where’s the outrage been? Imagine if say, Mark Latham had said similar?

  54. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460143, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Mark Latham is a conservative God now so of course he’d be excoriated.

  55. Oh come on
    #2460144, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I have a dream

    We will fight them on the beaches…we shall never surrender

    Tear down this wall!

    The lady’s not for turning

    And gentlemen in England now a-bed
    Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
    And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
    That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Rousing stuff, Trumble. Keep paddling that canoe up that creek.

  56. Oh come on
    #2460146, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Halal chief apologises for saying what he thinks

  57. Oh come on
    #2460147, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Faaaark. Australia is in the damned canoe.

    I sense the birth of a meme.

  58. Muddy
    #2460148, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    ‘I am willing to piss on the head of Anglo taxpaying Australians from the top of my inner-city penthouse guarded by my CFMEU goons, if that would please any of you’ said Mr. Shorten at the Garma Festival.

  59. .
    #2460149, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    The real reason for pipe smoking.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIcr_FLUVV4

    This guy is a guru. Better him than Carlos Castaneda or Marshall Appewhite.

  60. Muddy
    #2460150, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    ‘I’m also willing to piss in any canoe if you hold it for me,’ he added.

  61. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460151, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    This and other famous quotes from Mike Trumble – jobs ‘n’ growth, continuity and change, I’m going home, not my fault, Abbott Abbott Abbott

  62. val majkus
    #2460152, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    are you sure that’s Turnball?

  63. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2460153, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Halal chief apologises for Facebook rant

    The greasy fat Facebook fellating f$ck.
    I’ll give him some halal choices let me tell you.

  64. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460154, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Oh look a couplet from Mike Trumble

    We are not alone in the canoe
    we are in the canoe with all of you

    I’m a poet
    And I don’t know it

    and now a quatrain

  65. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460155, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    fat Facebook fellating f$ck.

    Stimpson – excellent example of alliteration, top of the class

  66. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2460156, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    and now a quatrain

    No Canoe For You.

  67. egg_
    #2460157, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Being steered by the Rudder?

  68. Oh come on
    #2460158, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Lemme get this straight. Your boss is an Italian piggery owner who seems to have a lot of questionable business interests which employ several large neckless gentlemen, and he walked in on you and his beloved eldest daughter engaged in things that husbands and wives do?

    Geez mate you’re really in the canoe.

  69. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460159, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    No Canoe For You.

    What, just the creek and what’s in it, eh?

  70. Gab
    #2460160, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    This and other famous quotes from Mike Trumble – jobs ‘n’ growth, continuity and change, I’m going home, not my fault, Abbott Abbott Abbott

    And let’s not forget “agile and disruptive”.

  71. Rabz
    #2460161, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    She thinks feminists have missed the point.

    Doc, my millionaire socialist sister knows this, but would never admit it.

    But she does enjoy her Absolutely Fabulous lifestyle.

  72. Muddy
    #2460162, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    You are not alone in the canoe: we’ll also give you an outboard motor, a fishfinder, a handful of grenades, and some roof-racks to carry it on the Landcruiser.

  73. Snoopy
    #2460163, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    we are in the canoe with all of you

    It must be a monster boat.

  74. Muddy
    #2460164, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Methinks a new nickname is deserved: Malcanoe?

  75. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2460165, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Gawdalmighty.

    Trumble should die of shame for ever having uttered those words in public.

    WTF is he talking about? Is he talking to kindergarten kiddies or something?

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460166, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Oh look a couplet from Mike Trumble

    We are not alone in the canoe
    we are in the canoe with all of you

    I’m a poet
    And I don’t know it

    Row, Row Row your boat
    Gently down the stream

    I think there is something in that for all of us.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460167, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Must be one big arsed canoe

  78. Oh come on
    #2460168, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    What makes you think feminists have missed the point, or that they’re even aiming at it? Getting the point doesn’t appear to be an objective they’re remotely interested in.

  79. Rabz
    #2460169, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    This and other famous quotes from Mike Trumble:

    crickets …

  80. Oh come on
    #2460170, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Did the canoe metaphor run all the way through his speech? Ergggggggh. A little part of my soul died.

  83. egg_
    #2460173, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Methinks a new nickname is deserved: Malcanoe?

    Malborigine?
    Mates with blackfella Katter?

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460175, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Methinks a new nickname is deserved: Malcanoe?

    Malcaholic

  86. egg_
    #2460176, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Kumbaya…

  87. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460177, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Could it be metaphorical perhaps the Malcanoe was to take on board the ideas and talking points discussed – may the great spirits of the Kimberley prevent it foundering on the way back to “the meeting place”

  88. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2460178, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    The Agile Of You May Join Us In The Canoe.
    Whites To The Back Up The Front If You’re Black.

  89. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460179, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2460172, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:37 pm
    The Malturd Canoe Name

    thank you Carpe

  90. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2460180, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Did he balls it up?

    Surely it should read YOU are not alone in the canoe, we…etc. And he could have finished up with, “We are us.”

    Not that it makes much difference to the overall cringeworthiness of the utterance.

  91. Rabz
    #2460181, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Seriously, did that fat waffling windbag really utter that?

  92. .
    #2460182, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Get in the fucking canoe, Shinji.

  93. srr
    #2460183, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    🇺🇸Jojoh888 🇺🇸 🌹‏ @jojoh888 23h23 hours ago

    This needs to go viral.
    Facebook bans President Trump’s prayer team page,
    while keeping Teen Vogue who is teaching 11 y/o how to have sex.
    https://twitter.com/jojoh888/status/893458020881051648

  94. Muddy
    #2460184, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    A new children’s book by Mem Fox: ‘Malcolm and the Canoe.’
    ‘Malcolm had always wondered what it was like to paddle a canoe, but he didn’t want to get his hands dirty, or his feet wet, or sit on a seat that a poor person had sat on before him…

  95. egg_
    #2460185, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    You are not alone in the poo, we are in the poo with all of you

    FTFY

  96. Oh come on
    #2460187, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Who can forget the haunting wails from history as parents returned to their canoes and found their oars had been taken? This loss reverberates through the generations like the eddies of a swiftly flowing creek drumming the bow of a kayak. Yet there’s more bad blood that needs bailing out of history’s canoe.
    For too long it has seemed as though there has only been room in the canoe for some Australians. Well, today, in this place, we shall don the lifejackets of reconciliation and embark together upon this modest vessel. And I make this solemn promise to you all – when we have jointly floated down the stream of national unity, there will be a Commonwealth Landcruiser at the other end, and my government will provide every assistance to load those canoes onto its capacious trailer.

  97. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460188, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    You are not alone in the poo, we are in the poo with all of you

    This is reality couplet creation, great effort egg_

  98. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2460189, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    A new children’s book by Mem Fox

    P$do Magic?

  99. Muddy
    #2460190, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Oh bollocks. Caught in moderation. Such a delicate little petal, this program. Sigh. Was just laughing at Carpe’s Malcaholic.
    On the upside, we might end up with some new material for the Catictionary when all this wit finally fades.

  100. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460191, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Oh come on
    #2460187, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    You’ve done this before, haven’t you?

  101. Andrew
    #2460192, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Tint, seriously, where’s the outrage been? Imagine if say, Mark Latham had said similar?

    Or if he had said that wishes the best for everyone but that he privately holds to a traditional Christian definition of marriage.

  102. egg_
    #2460193, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    we are in the poo canoe with all of you?

  103. Muddy
    #2460195, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Apparently, ‘Once you go canoe, you never go back.’ Or something.

  104. Rabz
    #2460196, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    You are alone in the poo, one is not in the poo with all of you

    Fixed. That fat stupid monumentally boring windbag will be out of lives soon (hopefully) but this z-grade pre-islamic third world hellhole will still be almost a trillion dollars in debt.

    Try paddling that down shit creek.

  105. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460197, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    we are in the poo canoe with all of you?

    Shorten smelly

  106. srr
    #2460198, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Right Angle- Democrat’s Piping Hot Better Deal! 08/04/17

    Aug 4, 2017
    Democrats release a new slogan that sounds oddly like a pizza commercial.

    Bill Whittle, Steve Green, and Scott Ott break down the Democratic message.

  107. Muddy
    #2460199, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    I suspect a few of us are feeling punsive tonight.

  108. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460200, posted on August 5, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    And gentlemen in England now a-bed
    Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,

    “Once more into the breach, dear friends, once more
    or we’ll seal the breach with out English dead.”

    Fvcking canoes, FFS.

  109. cohenite
    #2460201, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Marcus Classis

    #2460129, posted on August 5, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Hey, for the Cat’s shooters, settled on a Pardus 5-round magazine lever action for the rabbit gun. I did not like the Adler, it was rattly out of the box.

    The Pardus range:

    http://i0.wp.com/www.firearmownersunited.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/pardus.jpg

  110. Oh come on
    #2460202, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Tinta, I tried my hardest to ensure a canoe motif ran through the speech but I’m sure Mal would have made even more gratuitous use of the metaphor.

  111. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460203, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    That’s how it’s done, Lord Waffles. Watch and learn.

  112. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2460204, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    God! Wouldn’t Bill Leak have fun with this canoe. Cap’n Mal at the helm; sycophants in first class, Textor’s deplorables in steerage. The natives in their own war canoes staging a meet and greet.

  113. Oh come on
    #2460205, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Um, Zulu. I don’t think that’s the message Mal was wanting to get across.

  114. Muddy
    #2460206, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    It’s a shame we’ll never get to see that Leaky canoe.

  115. srr
    #2460207, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Lori Hendry‏ @Lrihendry 11h11 hours ago

    Prophetic Reagan

    https://twitter.com/Lrihendry/status/893636034663198721

    –Ronald Reagan on meeting @realDonaldTrump #MAGA

  116. val majkus
    #2460208, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    what do canoes have to do with anything? Not even relevant to SSM

  117. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460209, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    INDIGENOUS
    ABC’s Michelle Guthrie joins indigenous call
    The Australian
    8:45PM August 5, 2017

    ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has announced a big shift as the national broadcaster fully adopts the indigenous constitutional recognition proposals contained in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

    Ms Guthrie’s move will likely answer what Cape York leader Noel Pearson has previously slammed as the ABC’s embrace of the “soft bigotry of low expectations”, as well as setting it on a path to backing the “yes” case in a referendum.

    Speaking at the annual Garma cultural festival at Gulkula, on the Gove peninsula in northeast Arnhem Land, Ms Guthrie committed the ABC to moving “beyond the news cycle of panic and despair and [taking] the long view of all the complexities of indigenous life”.

    Her dramatic offer came on a day when Bill Shorten also emphasised Labor’s determination to adopt the full recommendations of the Prime Minister’s Referendum Council, which itself included the Uluru Statement’s aspirations.

    These include a constitutionally mandated indigenous advisory body to the parliament and a Statement of Recognition outside the constitution, as well as the Uluru Statement’s call for a Makarrata commission.

    Makarrata is from the local Yolngu Matha word for a process of coming together after conflict, in this case to be bestowed on a body that would oversee agreement-making and truth-telling processes nationwide.

    Malcolm Turnbull refused to embrace the recommendations at key sessions through the day, saying they required further study.

    However Mr Pearson said he would follow Gumatj clan leader and Garma host Galarrwuy Yunupingu’s lead in trusting the Prime Minister’s goodwill on the matter.

    Ms Guthrie told guests at a corporate open-air gala dinner that the ABC would back the constitutional reform push by aggressively targeting more positive depictions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander life.

    She said that “while we have an obligation to tell the difficult stories, we must also tell of the successes … we must be prepared to make these stories a regular part of our reporting, a central part of our coverage and not simply episodic or tokenistic”.

    Mr Pearson has previously attacked the embrace of what he called a soft bigotry by “false progressives” in the media, the environment movement and education circles for its tendency to hold indigenous people and the poor back from economic and social advancement. His criticism has included the ABC.

    From the Oz. That’s all right, the referendum has the support of the A.B.C.

  118. val majkus
    #2460210, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    the ABC’s in the canoe – huh!

  119. Muddy
    #2460211, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    It’s not a proper canoe if it doesn’t have a cup holder. No beverage storage space, no travel. Thanks anyway.

  120. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460212, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Tinta, I tried my hardest to ensure a canoe motif ran through the speech but I’m sure Mal would have made even more gratuitous use of the metaphor.

    I thought yours was sooooo much better than the crap written by someone else to be butchered the hollowman headpiece and codpiece filled with straw

  121. srr
    #2460213, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Wünder Zödä‏ @Poutymcgee Jul 12

    [God creating cats]

    Take pure evil, roll it in fur and give it an anus that stares directly into your soul.

  122. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460214, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    That’s all right, the referendum has the support of the A.B.C.

    Excellent then it’s bound to fail

  123. Top Ender
    #2460215, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Henry V would have lasted about 10 seconds without a helmet on.

    Bloody filmmakers do that all the time, so we can see the expressions on the faces of their stars.

    Which never is one of abject terror, saying “oh fuck” as is the case in real battles. I recall getting rocketed once and trying to get my whole head inside my Kevlar helmet. Shame job and just glad my oppo was trying to get under a concrete barrier at the time.

  124. srr
    #2460216, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    timjbo‏ @pleaseuseaussie 4h4 hours ago
    timjbo Retweeted 7 News Brisbane

    Ding Dong the penny has dropped, the Labor greens will be in big trouble next election, as in SA & Vic.. federally both major parties >👎same

    7 News Brisbane‏Verified account @7NewsBrisbane

    Nearly half of Queensland voters believe renewable energy is to blame for an increase in their electricity bill.

    https://twitter.com/7NewsBrisbane/status/893747272604725248

  125. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460217, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Ms Guthrie told guests at a corporate open-air gala dinner that the ABC would back the constitutional reform push by aggressively targeting more positive depictions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander life.

    More positive depictions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander life? Such as what, precisely?

  126. srr
    #2460218, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    timjbo‏ @pleaseuseaussie Aug 4

    #auspol It’s not about science anymore, it’s not about policy to combat #climatechange it is about religion
    https://twitter.com/pleaseuseaussie/status/893440842005757953
    @chriskkenny
    @RouleReport

  127. Muddy
    #2460219, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Reconciliation. Recognition. Submission.

  128. Oh come on
    #2460220, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    None of this is going to end well.

  129. testpattern
    #2460221, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Mals canoe metaphor came from djapirri muninggirritj.

  130. Muddy
    #2460222, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Names for the ABC canoe?

  131. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460223, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Names for the ABC canoe?

    “Titanic?”

  132. Muddy
    #2460224, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    It’s not the origin of the metaphor, but the hollowness and poor flotation, balance and steering, that has been observed and commented upon. But that’s probably still raycist of us.

  133. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460225, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Names for the ABC canoe?

    It’s a poetic Flotilla;

    Piston Broke
    Chokesondik
    Far Canal
    Jesuis Charlie

  134. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460226, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    But that’s probably still raycist of us.

    In my view it’s canoeist, but we could have a referendum

  135. Muddy
    #2460227, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Raycism – an inability or unwillingness to judge a person based solely on their shadow.

  136. JC
    #2460228, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Woolfe

    Hey JC,
    What do you think of us vanguard etf’s (vti, vxf). Am thinking of investing half my super in us funds in us market. Can’t see any upside in oz investments at the moment.

    You gotta be a little bit careful in investing for retirement outside of the currency zone where you are going to spend your retirement funds. I’d put some money into US stocks, but I would go overboard as you have to remember that your prime currency in the Australian dollar. It’s always worth being cautious with retirement funds.

  137. Oh come on
    #2460229, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Mr Pearson has previously attacked the embrace of what he called a soft bigotry by “false progressives” in the media

    A dog whistle to conservatives – Pearson’s speciality and his silver service meal ticket. Should be good for a few hundred mil more.

  138. Muddy
    #2460230, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Only tinnies are canoeist, Tinta.

  139. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460231, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2460225, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    You’re certainly putting out the challenges tonight Carpe

  140. calli
    #2460232, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    King Mal Canoe t – standing on the brink, little pudgy hands waving back the tide of defeat.

  141. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460233, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Only tinnies are canoeist, Tinta.

    That’s racist against those who have gelcoat

  142. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460234, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    You’re certainly putting out the challenges tonight Carpe

    Lady Jugulum is in Osaka for work

    I get to be naughty.

  143. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460235, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Only tinnies are canoeist, Tinta.

    Thanks Muddy it’s hard to tell from this angle

  144. Zyconoclast
    #2460236, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460203, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    That’s how it’s done, Lord Waffles. Watch and learn.

    This is also very good.

    Once more into the fray,
    Into the last good fight I’ll ever know.
    Live and die on this day.
    Live and die on this day.

  145. twostix
    #2460237, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Clearly we need a federal department for the protection of aboriginals.

  146. Tintarella di Luna
    #2460238, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Lady Jugulum is in Osaka for work
    I get to be naughty.

    Good thing every now and again.

  147. jupes
    #2460239, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    We are not alone in the canoe, we are in the canoe with all of you

    Yeah well I don’t want to get in the canoe. It doesn’t look too sturdy and I don’t reckon it would last too long. Not surprisingly, none of them did:

    While bark canoes were used by people in river systems, lakes and estuaries throughout Australia before British colonisation, no canoes from that period survive and so in 1938 the Australian Museum commissioned this canoe to be built in the pre-European-contact style.

  148. twostix
    #2460240, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    If we allow this referendum and special abo thing to be created, in 100 years it is an absolute guarantee that the 2117 left will be using that as an example of how disgusting and backwards we were:

    “They didn’t even treat them the same, and they made them have a separate parliament, disgusting racist attitudes of the 2017’s”

  149. srr
    #2460241, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Praying Medic and 7 others liked
    Grizzle Maximus‏ @GrizzleMaximus Aug 3

    Kurt Russell tears into the political correctness whores stifling free speech & perverting the constitutional rights of other Americans.
    https://twitter.com/GrizzleMaximus/status/893266642230284288

  150. notafan
    #2460243, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    First I knew of an Abo canoe.

    Okay I checked, they had a few bark canoes, very flimsy fellows, until the 17th century when they learnt dugout canoe techniques from their northern neighbours.

    Thousands of trees and thousands of years and they were still fiddling with bark until around 3, 400 hundred years ago.

    Meanwhile the despised white man had moved on to bigger and better boats.

    I bet Malcolm wrote that speech all by himself.

    They call him Mr Lamebull

  151. srr
    #2460244, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Names for the ABC canoe?

    Shiny
    Rainbow
    Unicorn
    Squirrel

  152. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460245, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Carpe, one of the next generation has secured her dream job – teaching English in Japan. I did pass on your advice for Westerners living in Japan, including your comment that, if a Japanese cop takes off his white gloves, someone is in BIG trouble. Said member of the next generation says that she knows I’ve moved in some pretty rough circles, but how did I come by that piece of information…

  153. .
    #2460246, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Everyone talking about aborigines and canoes right now is stupid, they’re also satanic narrative controllers who gang up on poor SRR and stop her from posting about the real issues that their masters would prefer not mentioned at all.

  154. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460247, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    How would you structure the tax system so that mothers only breast-fed? Never bottle-fed?

  155. notafan
    #2460248, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Oh no it’s more gayredherringcrumbs!

  157. The Beer Whisperer
    #2460250, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Why does Turnbull fucking himself in a canoe remind me of American beer?

  158. twostix
    #2460251, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Leftwing lunatic over-run Youtube just announced a new policy where they ban videos that mock Islam.

    Also they’re going to start rigging the search results so that if you look up Wrongthink videos, they make sure you see some GoodThink videos too by stuffing them into the results whether you want them or not.

    (They’ve done that with the suggestion box for ages now I know.)

  159. Bruce in WA
    #2460252, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Hey, for the Cat’s shooters, settled on a Pardus 5-round magazine lever action for the rabbit gun. I did not like the Adler, it was rattly out of the box. The Pardus is entry-level and odd (a lever-action mag fed is definitely quirky and it’s made only for our market), but the new one’s 5th gen compared to the initial ones in this market. So they have ironed out the bugs and fixed the ejection problem.

    it ‘fit’ when I shouldered it, and the finish is workmanlike. Action’s tight again unlike the Adler. Mag is bespoke and very high quality. Metal not placcy.

    You done good! Very, very good! Cheap, maybe, but absolutely value for money. I had an older Bentley pump action, 20″ barrel. Cheap, rattled like shit but threw straight patterns … until the Howard xunt said it had to be crushed!

  160. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460253, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Spot of spacechooking for Cats with an interest in history -the mailman’s camels have delivered Allen Paul’s book on the Katyn Forrest massacre.

    If there was any doubt that “Uncle Joe” Stalin was one of the most evil bastards who ever drew breath on the face of this planet…Over a million Polish teachers, lawyers, shopkeepers, doctors and their families deported to Siberia, and several thousand Polish officers and N.C.O’s, including many of Poland’s peacetime leaders, shot.

    Stalin virtually wiped out the Polish professional, and middle class.

  161. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460254, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Why does Turnbull fucking himself in a canoe remind me of American beer?

    Fvcking near water?

  163. dover_beach
    #2460256, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    And, where, pray tell, did I comment on the ethics or otherwise of the policy?

    Cats create a better strawman than the Greens.

    So your comment was an aside so far as the conversation was concerned rather than a rationale for the policy?

  164. Andrew
    #2460257, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    jobs ‘n’ growth, continuity and change,

    How’s that growth coming along?

  165. Baldrick
    #2460258, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    They may as well include honorary doctorates in chocolate wrappers. Today’s Willy Wonka recipients:

    Kate McClymont ✔ @Kate_McClymont
    Congrats to Laurie Oakes, Sarah Ferguson, Caroline Jones, Ray Martin, Geraldine Doogue, Michelle Grattan @Sydney_Uni

  166. srr
    #2460259, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 58m58 minutes ago
    /pol/ News Forever Retweeted The Federalist

    College is without a doubt a hive for anti-White indoctrination.
    Professors teach Whites to hate themselves, and minorities to hate Whites.

    The Federalist‏Verified account @FDRLST

    College Reinstates Professor Who Said White People Should ‘F***ing Die’
    https://twitter.com/FDRLST/status/892769465544331264

  168. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2460261, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Malcolm, I am not in the Canoe with you.
    You are in the Canoe with me.

    Now f$cking paddle, you Canoe-Cucking Cuckwit.

  169. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460262, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Now f$cking paddle, you Canoe-Cucking Cuckwit.

    Up shyte creek in a barbed wire canoe…

  170. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460263, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460245, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Carpe, one of the next generation has secured her dream job – teaching English in Japan.

    Said member of the next generation says that she knows I’ve moved in some pretty rough circles, but how did I come by that piece of information…

    Tell her to embrace it and live the dream, it is a bit odd at first but once you start meeting your neighbors and get to know people it is a lot of fun.

    As for the other part, that was near the harbour district in Tokyo

  171. Zyconoclast
    #2460264, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Now f$cking paddle, you Canoe-Cucking Cuckwit.

    Up shyte creek in a barbed wire canoe…

    And the inserted gerbil.
    Never forget the gerbil.

  172. Fisky
    #2460265, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Mr Pearson has previously attacked the embrace of what he called a soft bigotry by “false progressives” in the media, the environment movement and education circles for its tendency to hold indigenous people and the poor back from economic and social advancement. His criticism has included the ABC.

    Pearson has been running this bait-and-switch for 15 years. He’s a phoney!

  173. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460266, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Asking the experts; What taxation policy would you use to maintain the welfare safety net, but still get nearly everyone off the welfare?

  174. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460267, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Names for the ABC canoe?

    Shiny
    Rainbow
    Unicorn
    Squirrel

    Stool Stained
    Crusty Grundies
    Jackie Jackie
    Map of Tassie

  175. Snoopy
    #2460268, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    ABC Just In

    A major search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Queensland for the crew of a United States Marine Corps (USMC) aircraft.

    The US Military confirmed one of its MV-22 Ospreys was involved in a “mishap” off the east coast.

    The tilt-rotor aircraft had been in Queensland as part of the Talisman Sabre joint training exercise between Australian and United States military forces, which ended on July 25.

    The exercises were taking place in Shoalwater Bay training area near Rockhampton in Central Queensland.

  176. Fisky
    #2460269, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Asking the experts; What taxation policy would you use to maintain the welfare safety net, but still get nearly everyone off the welfare?

    It would be nice to have fewer thresholds and raising exemptions, but we really need to cut immigration immigration in half (at least). Maybe shut it down completely.

  177. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460270, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    What taxation policy would you use to maintain the welfare safety net,

    Define welfare safety net first.

  178. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460271, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Tell her to embrace it and live the dream, it is a bit odd at first but once you start meeting your neighbors and get to know people it is a lot of fun.

    My compliments, and thank you Carpe – I’ll pass those remarks to the young lady concerned.

  180. Zyconoclast
    #2460273, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Asking the experts; What taxation policy would you use to maintain the welfare safety net, but still get nearly everyone off the welfare?

    Make sure the welfare recipient first pays the taxpayer 110% of the the amount they were about to receive.
    The 10% premium will be paid to the taxpayer as a tax cut.

    Theory bring, if something is going to cost you more than it is worth, you won’t bother.
    Unless of course you really want to.

  181. C.L.
    #2460274, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    SBS is on in the background, and Lee Lin Chin is reading the headlines.

    “A medical marvel. Transgender man gives birth.”

    Mmyes, a medical marvel that a woman gave birth to a child.
    That’s like saying, “a medical marvel … transgender woman wears a jock-strap.”
    Two things: note the total lack of interest in, or newsworthiness of, the fact that the innocent baby is now in the hands of a seriously deranged individual. None whatsoever.

    Second: these are the people who routinely mock various conservatives for being anti-science.

  182. memoryvault
    #2460275, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    The US Military confirmed one of its MV-22 Ospreys was involved in a “mishap” off the east coast.

    They flew over most mornings last week, at 10.30am, heading south.
    I used to take my coffee out on the porch to wait for them.
    Sad.

  183. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460276, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    My compliments, and thank you Carpe – I’ll pass those remarks to the young lady concerned.

    ZK2A – Also tell her to get used to internet speeds that shit all over Oz speeds.

  184. Zyconoclast
    #2460277, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    The gerbil . . . Armageddon.

    MV
    First time I’ve seen this. Very funny.
    I wouldn’t risk searching for gerbil insertion. My innocent eye…

  185. srr
    #2460278, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Tom Hall ☘‏ @TomHall Aug 2

    Robot that solve a Rubik’s Cube.

    Made by a High School Student.

    https://twitter.com/TomHall/status/892850504572706818

    Feeling rather dumb…

    🍎

    #WednesdayWisdom #Tech
    9GAG Fun

  186. memoryvault
    #2460279, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Define welfare safety net first.

    Therein lies the crux of the problem, Carpe.
    About half or more of what is paid in “welfare”, isn’t.
    It’s pork-barreling vote buying.
    Get rid of that, and the rest becomes relatively simple, and manageable.

  187. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460280, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    ZK2A – what part of Japan?

  188. srr
    #2460281, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Gavin McInnes‏Verified account @Gavin_McInnes 18h18 hours ago

    Dear black parents, “The Talk” is child abuse.

  189. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2460282, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    ZK2A – what part of Japan?

    Kobe, IIRC.

  190. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460283, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Total fail by Zyconoclast. The exercise specified tax policy only and not removing the safety net. Also it was ask the experts. Not the hangers on.

  191. dover_beach
    #2460284, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    ABC chief joins indigenous call

    We have now on so many issues the apparatus of power aligned against the common man. This will not end well.

  192. dover_beach
    #2460285, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:05 am

    “A medical marvel. Transgender man gives birth.”

    Mmyes, a medical marvel that a woman gave birth to a child.

    Or like saying, a gay couple is ‘having’ a baby. The whole intent of these usages is to confound ordinary thinking about sex and gender.

  193. Carpe Jugulum
    #2460286, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:08 am

    ZK2A – what part of Japan?

    Kobe, IIRC.

    Just down the road from us in Arima

    Lots of expats in Kobe, a great town.

  194. C.L.
    #2460287, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:18 am

    A mentioned above (somebody) …

    ABC chief joins indigenous call
    Guthrie
    STEPHEN FITZPATRICK
    ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie says the national broadcaster fully adopts indigenous constitutional recognition proposals.

    Um, exactly how does the ABC – paid for by everybody – ‘adopt’ an ideological position?
    They are, of course, banned from doing so by law.

  195. .
    #2460289, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460266, posted on August 5, 2017 at 11:32 pm
    Asking the experts; What taxation policy would you use to maintain the welfare safety net, but still get nearly everyone off the welfare?

    You would absolutely minimise taxation – by the collection rates, the myriad of taxation types and total revenue.

    Compare the total wage costs, accounted properly using activity based costing before on costs of a worker, but also counting on costs and related taxes in the same manner (including taxes on taxes, like GST on stamp duty for professional liability). Now compare those to their after tax (ALL TAXES) disposable income.

    Now compare that after tax (ALL TAXES) disposable income to the amount of tax paid on that total activity based costed amount, for both the employer and the employee and for pre and post on cost situations.

    The amount of total tax paid to employ, let alone paid by employees is staggering, the combined total of the amounts is astonishing. In any case, this is true even for the lowest paid workers.

    That isn’t a specific answer to tax and poverty traps, or incentives to go from welfare to work, but permanently real increasing household income and real GDP growth is a great idea to increase employment and reduce dependence on welfare.

    Savings and incomes increase and costs decline. Investment and profit retention can rise.

  196. dover_beach
    #2460290, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Um, exactly how does the ABC – paid for by everybody – ‘adopt’ an ideological position?
    They are, of course, banned from doing so by law.

    This is true but it is never observed. Do we see, for instance, the ABC being neutral on same-sex ‘marriage’? Do we see SBS being neutral on transgender issues?

  197. Fisky
    #2460291, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Another devastating blow to constructivist “student-centred” education, favoured by Numbers, Testes, etc.

    Research in the sociology of education argues that the educational system provides different learning opportunities for students with different socioeconomic backgrounds and that this circumstance makes the educational process an important institutional context for the reproduction of educational inequality. Using combined survey and register data for more than 56,000 students in 825 schools, this article conducts the first empirical test of the argument that instructional strategies which emphasize student responsibility and activity, also referred to as student-centered instruction, increase educational inequality. We analyze whether the impact of student-centered instructional strategies on academic achievement differs for students with different socioeconomic backgrounds. Results suggest that a student-centered instructional strategy has a negative impact on academic achievement in general, and for students with low parental education in particular. Our findings support the argument that the instructional strategy of schools is an important mechanism in generating educational inequality through the stratification of learning opportunities.

    http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/01425692.2015.1093409?journalCode=cbse20&amp;

  198. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460292, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

    So by your own admission you are not ending poverty traps? Maybe you are increasing them? Sloan wants to? Good luck so much as stabilising welfare acceptance without reducing poverty traps? Anyone else? This is what Sloan is not accounting for. Increased poverty traps and cycling good money through government. Poor people paying taxes, these taxes being cycled and paid back to them as welfare. Clear and rampant wealth extinction like bombs falling from the sky.

  199. Fisky
    #2460293, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Oh dear! CATO Institute scholar opposes California’s Proposition 187 referendum, which would have cut illegal immigrants off welfare. The “libertarian” movement is a fraud, all they do is running interference for Leftists while achieving nothing for liberty.

    (((Alex Nowrasteh)))‏ @AlexNowrasteh Aug 3
    More
    “Prop 187 Turned CA Blue.” Those who claim otherwise must give another explanation for why Texas is different.

  200. Fisky
    #2460295, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Sky News Australia‏Verified account @SkyNewsAust Jun 23
    More
    .@chrisberg says SA’s bank levy is a ‘catastrophic tax’ that makes SA look like Aust’s most risky place to invest http://bit.ly/2rY0C02

    Not as catastrophic as Chris Berg’s plan to move 4 billion people from the Third World into the West…

  202. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460297, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Yes Fisky. Very appropriate example of how dysfunctional the libertarians have become. That’s what I think about lowering the tax free threshold. That’s why I had to put the kick in on Sloan. It’s not okay. I think she should quietly change her tune. And all this faux tough guy talk about cutting taxes; Firstly cutting taxes is for sissies. Real men cut spending. And this faux tough guy tax cut mania ignores the 80-20 rule in that we get the best results from slashing one or two key taxes. Not by trying to be with the cool kids on the right.

  203. C.L.
    #2460298, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:50 am

    AMA signs off on child abuse (in addition to its well-known support for killing unborn children at any age) … former AMA boss has had enough, unleashes baseball bat:

    A former senior Australian Medical Association official has lashed out at the peak medical body’s campaign for same-sex marriage, accusing it of using false and misleading information in claiming the reform was a public health issue.

    Dr Chris Middleton, a former president of the Tasmanian AMA, has joined with five AMA members in penning a 15-page report savaging the credibility of the national body’s Position Statement on Marriage Equality.

    Dr Middleton, who was inducted in the AMA Roll of Fellows in 2011, renounced his life membership of the body and was critical of its process to adopt a position in favour of gay marriage …

    “The position statement has very little to say about medicine and was little more than a politically motivated, ideologically-driven opinion piece which is dressed up as evidence-based health policy,” Dr Middleton said…

    Dr Middleton’s report was scathing of the AMA for its “demonstrably false” claim that children raised by gay parents do not suffer poorer psychological health than children who are raised by their biological mother and father.

    The report also said the AMA defended this claim by refusing to acknowledge peer-reviewed research which countered its position.

    “Decades of research have confirmed that children do best, on average, when raised by their married biological mother and father,” the report said.

    “By denying publicly that there is any such evidence of detriment to children, while admitting privately that there is, the AMA has misled the public on a crucial aspect of the marriage debate and must be held to account.”

    Dr Middleton said yesterday the AMA “suppressed evidence” that didn’t suit its position.

    “You would never be able to get away with this is medical literature, leaving out critical references because those references don’t suit your narrative,” he said.

    Dr Middleton said the AMA also provided “feeble” evidence for its assertion that legalising same-sex marriage would improve the health of gay people and give them better access to healthcare.

    “The evidence quoted in their statement is far too weak to support the claims. One of these claims used the Sydney Morning Herald (as its evidence). This is a medical body making a serious politically persuasive claim based on an article in a newspaper,” he said.

    AMA misleading on gay marriage in The Australian.

  204. .
    #2460299, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:51 am

    No Peter.

    Don’t be silly.

    You fail to consider how much tax we pay and what this does to costs, incomes, growth and hence employment opportunities and the budget constraints of the indigent.

    Cut taxes enough and you could even cut the dole rate. How much excise tax does an average person on the dole pay?

    Let’s say we don’t want to do anything too dramatic with spending. I’d say go to a 30% GST only. (The balance MUST be balanced each year). Move to a basic income which is opt in with a taper and income threshold and a payments card is also opt in. Remove wage regulation (non-fiscal but necessary in toto).

    The savings in removing welfare churn and cutting of foreigners from welfare nearly make up for the “loss” in revenue. It would raise about 23% of GDP even assuming a non-trivial black economy component. There would be permanently high growth and savings and profit retention grew and immediate increases in output, productivity and real wages as costs would fall and incomes increased.

    From here could create a TABOR to get the rate to 20% or less over a decade or so with economic growth. Non-fiscal policies would be a lower inflation rate and ensuring that regulation and public spending pass a CBA or it is repealed or doesn’t go ahead. Eventually, leave regulation up to insurers and caveat emptor.

    We cannot truly tackle unemployment without looking at occupational licensing which is truly insidious.

  205. .
    #2460300, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:53 am

    The budget must be balanced…long day!

  206. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460302, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Prioritise which tax cuts will get the best results for increasing the stock of producer goods.

  207. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460303, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Yes the budget must be in surplus. Blanket tax cuts won’t get you there it’s sissy talk. Spending cuts is where it’s at.

  208. Fisky
    #2460304, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:57 am

    The savings in removing welfare churn and cutting of foreigners from welfare nearly make up for the “loss” in revenue.

    But “libertarians” do not want to do either. Most libertarians strongly supported Angela Merkel’s policy of bringing over 1,000,000 foreigners into Germany and putting nearly all of them on welfare. This really got them punching their air in delight, finally we have defeated the nativist haters for good!

  209. .
    #2460305, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:58 am

    That’s simple, eliminate corporate taxes.

    Or treat all income the same, keep imputation and have a high TFT and a low, flat rate.

    Or don’t have any income taxes at all – which tax labour (PIT, payroll) and capital (CGT/CIT).

  210. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460306, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:01 am

    By your own statement you said the budget must be balanced? You are being the tough guy Jeb Bush as candidate Trump would have it.

  211. .
    #2460308, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Peter eliminate any corporate welfare (primarily renewable subsidies), welfare churn and welfare for foreigners, along with foreign aid and you’ve got 185+ bn of savings right there.

    That would cut total (all levels) public spending in Australia by about 27%. None of the above is justifiable and either by definition cannot have a positive ROI or is a proven loser.

  212. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2460309, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Sure no problem there. How about subsidies for prescription medicines and funnel part of that back to increase pensions?

