Liberty Quote
There is no limit to the ingenuity of man if it is properly and vigorously applied under conditions of peace and justice.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Open Forum: August 5, 2017
712 Responses to Open Forum: August 5, 2017
Import the gitmo wahhabis and give them all jobs at the ABC, so that the abc staff that all know what islam is truly, peacefully about can deradicalise them.
OK, my DD is very anti gun and thinks Americans are crazy and America has the largest number of mass killings anywhere. What is the definition of a mass killing I said? Any more than one she said. I’d have to take a look at those figures I said.
So I have had a bit of a scout around, most USA deaths by gun are suicide, but Japan has very strong gun laws and double the suicide rate, so getting rid of guns is not likely to change this. People who want to die will find a way.
There seems to be a lot of gun use that is related to gangs, and quite some are misadventure or just plain accidental, I found a link that listed the most common causes of death in USA and guns didn’t even get on the table – but I wonder if anyone has a handy link I can place on my space chook page which deals with the figures properly – not hysterically – I would appreciate it.
I’m not one way or the other, but I feel she is succumbing to the mamamia thinkset including for energy. Shakes head. I agreed we should be socialist and keep some of the gas extracted, or buy it at the prevailing export price, but insisted that renewables are not what they are named, when considered in a whole of life cycle.
Peter Stuyvestant
I say: do realise you’ve misspelled Stuyvesant?
Rolling Stone Promotes ‘Professional Cuddling’ as Way of ‘Coping’ With Trump
But what makes the organized effort of being held, a service that comes with a cost (Cuddlist sessions go for $80 an hour), something that aids in relieving the fear and discomfort that has come with Trump’s presidency?Apparently, anti-Trump cuddling is a response to abusers… people like the President: A significant number of those seeking professional cuddling services have experienced abuse, and some see in Trump qualities that remind them of past trauma.Conservatives reacted to Barack Obama’s election a
different way. Gun sales grew 158 percent since the Second Amendment opponent took office.
Kittehs. I need a cuddle NOW! Mates’ rates of course.
Chuckle. Today’s thread has been blessed with so many delightful visitors.
Thank youse one and maybe all.
LOL. That’ll fire up patio boy.
Someone’s been screwing Madonna??
ABC current affairs shake-up could see 7.30 shift to 9.30 and Lateline axed
Watching the Forth bridge on SBS. Magnificent.
Another triumph for hideous old white men.
New AMA guidelines: “Bottle-feeding mums need support too”
[the 4%of] Mums unable to breastfeed may feel “a sense of guilt or failure” Dr Gannon said, adding that GPs and other medical practitioners need to help remove stigma around bottle-feeding by reassuring women about the “efficacy and safety” of using formula.
What about support for men with boobb who can’t breast feed and women without boobs who can’t breast feed?
Val, I have enough of my usual havanas left to smoke one every other day. I smuggled them in. I fill in by smoking some things called Cortès which are entirely local. Badly rolled and too small. Oh, I am suffering, believe me.
If I were going to live here I’d follow mark C’s suggestion and raze the local wildlife. But I’m only here another five weeks. The only wildlife I really have it in for are mosquitoes and politicians. I’m not sure how well ddt works on politicians.
I thought Yass was supposed to be in the UK, but I’m fairly sure I spied her at the IMAX in Melbourne this afternoon, though what she would have taken from Dunkirk is hard to imagine. Perhaps a doppelgänger… (terrific movie BTW)
Watch the sheltered workshop inhabitants dodge wall-to-wall towel heads at the watercooler?
Peter Stumblebum?
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucccccccccckkkk.
Link
It’s time to return the Knights of St John and the Teutonic Knights back into being military orders.
Or maybe just found a new one, the Miles of St Michael, or of St Sebastian, or Ignatius of Loyola, or Adrian of Nicomedia.
Or all of them.
The very late Lateline.
Donald J. Trump Retweeted
James WoodsVerified account @RealJamesWoods 21h21 hours ago
I’ve never witnessed such hatred for a man who is willing to work for free to make his beloved country a better place. It is pathological.
.@SebGorka on @RealDonaldTrump’s common sense immigration proposal @RealDrGina
Aug 4, 2017
President Trump unveiled the RAISE Act — a common sense merit-based immigration policy. Dr. Sebastian Gorka joins Dr. Gina Loudon to discuss.
didn’t even know it worked on mosquitoes, I’ve yet to be convinced, my father used to dip the sheep off shears in DDT until it was prohibited and my mother used to say it added a nice tip to the fleece.
On pollies, applied to their morning wheat bix probably works quite well
what a shame you couldn’t send us any photos, we’re all dying to see your bush hide out
Apparently to the Hollywood types, “pleasuring a dog” is art.
So they have moved on from everybody having a dog walker I see.
This season is all about dog pleasuring.
That dog wanking Hansel, so hot right now.
How very GrigoryM
Queer Kids Stuff – Bearing stands in for Teddy
I have a few pix of tuk-tukking along side the railway line on the way to the laundry service, Val. I ought to take a video of the whole journey and post it on YouTube. It would likely get me expelled from the country.
Watching the Forth bridge on SBS. Magnificent.
Another triumph for hideous old white men.
Calli. There’s a Youtube thingie out there somewhere on building the Millau Viaduct in France. Goes for about an hour. Stupefying technology. And from the drawing board, and then across the valley, this magnificent structure crept its way. Only one drawback, the commentary is somewhat aggravating. The bridge a testimony to Western achievement.
DrBeuGan:
Oh! Alibaba again.
Great prices on strychnine, politicians for the eradication of.
Dad was like that. Before they banned tetraethyl lead he got a supply of it and made his own super for donkeys years. He liked his 1960s V8’s to run smoothly. He sorted a 44 gallon drum of DDT. No mozzies around our place. Ever. The old chook shed was like a warehouse for exotic chemicals. I used the last of the ammonium nitrate he gave me on the veggie patch only ten years ago. Pity he was never into guns. I’d probably have enough for a medium sized war if he had been!
Bob Ross Paints Muhammad with Period Blood!
Louder With Crowder
Inspired by BuzzFeed’s recent ‘LadyLike’ video, Bob Ross teaches us the joy of painting Muhammad (PBUH)… in period blood!
Six of the best cruelty-free cars
Not everyone wants leather seats in their next car.
If you are a strict vegan, it’s important to reach out to the manufacturer before purchasing cars claiming to be cruelty-free. While these promise a leather free interior, even cloth seats can be glued together with adhesives derived from animals and many cars do not come with cruelty-free steering wheels.
What next cruelty free steaks and burgers?
don’t do it Dr BG, at least not before that little gift is ready to crawl into Spikey’s cleavage
BTW what part of her does her nickname come from?
Thanks SRR, that was bloody hilarious.
$3 million for this?
At the same time 3-bedroom houses were being built on Elcho Island for $600,000 each.
There can’t have been much difference in the construction.
How long before the floorboards a removed and used for fire wood?
Her temperament.
Thanks guys. Another reason to re-visit the south of France. Time was limited and I had a choice that day – Millau or the Pont du Gard.
The Romans won.
Coming up on Malaysian Dwarf Television: “How a transgender man gave birth”.
Drum roll please.
To himself.
thought it was a toss up between her hair style and that but I was tipping hair style
Processing aids
AIDS confirmed!!!
A bit of fun on a Saturday night.
Long lost Aussie 80’s music clip, synchronized to an Aussie having fun on a bike. Play both clips at the same time. Watch the bloke on the bike.
Bike clip at 25% sound volume, music at 75%!
It’s good fun.
Hey, for the Cat’s shooters, settled on a Pardus 5-round magazine lever action for the rabbit gun. I did not like the Adler, it was rattly out of the box. The Pardus is entry-level and odd (a lever-action mag fed is definitely quirky and it’s made only for our market), but the new one’s 5th gen compared to the initial ones in this market. So they have ironed out the bugs and fixed the ejection problem.
it ‘fit’ when I shouldered it, and the finish is workmanlike. Action’s tight again unlike the Adler. Mag is bespoke and very high quality. Metal not placcy.
Big trannie. You know it makes sense.
Hey.
That is uncalled for.
I like Guy Sebastian.
He’s a good guy and a Christian.
Leave him out of this.
Also don’t make me defend Christians.
I don’t like it.
Guy is buff enough to look after himself
Glad to see a remake of a fillm that looks as though it will upset the SJW’s.
Of course the plot behind the “Taken” trilogy must have caused conniptions among the left, Muslims and feminazis.
Lets see daughter of a man with “skills” gets kidnapped in Paris by a young lady smuggling ring being run buy “those in the know” for the benefit of powerful interests that happen to pray to Allah several times a day.
Man with skills takes 3 “episodes” to finally realise they are murdurous lying scum.
Was Mr Liam Nielson taken to task over this?
No? Why not.
Given that she is a tough chick and has the admirable habit of saying exactly what she thinks when she thinks it,(same as me and most children below the age of seven), her hair style and dresses are very conventionally feminine. She thinks feminists have missed the point.
So you saw ’em being built too?
Wondered why they weren’t rockblock on concrete – which pretty much prevents that happening.
At the time I near fainted to learn the construction cost.
Looking at that anchor shaped thing at Garma escarpment it is difficult to see how it could have cost much more than would have a 3-bedroom house with laundry bathroom & kitchen.
Apparently to the Hollywood types, “pleasuring a dog” is art.
Dog pleasures man!
Now that’s a headline
Problems with Muslim Communities in Britain
The Thinkery
Aug 4, 2017
This happens every day.
At the end of the Garma Festival of folkloric mumbo jumbo and cynical politics:
Turnbull speaks like a minor character from the Lord of the Rings:
He is indeed in a canoe: a famous canoe, up a well-known creek.
Shorten speaks like the shitty retail politician he is:
He will be PM shortly – and we are all very much fucked as a consequence.
You can not run a G20 nation like this.
Typical of Rembrant Tobacco Co’s style in the ’80s. This is a compilation of four older commercials,
That looks like an ad for tampons. All that carefree action.
Even the products have a vaguely similar silhouette.*
*I have never used either product.
I am sure the hurt feelings of all the big cats and the sensibilities of the kittehs have been mollified by the apology of this grub
now that’s not something I was expecting, I had her dressed as one of those motorbike chiks, boots to the knee, loose black cotton trousers, an orange t shirt (with the gift nestling in her cleavage), a black leather jacket with maybe a redback spider logo on the back of it; possibly touting a gun or knife or maybe a martial arts expert; one of those stand up hairstyles, or maybe a mohawk cut; quite the difference a nick name adds to a person; all homage to her!
In the barbed wire canoe up that smelly creek and no paddle and not wanting to use the lily whites
Tint, seriously, where’s the outrage been? Imagine if say, Mark Latham had said similar?
Mark Latham is a conservative God now so of course he’d be excoriated.
…
Rousing stuff, Trumble. Keep paddling that canoe up that creek.
Halal chief apologises for saying what he thinks
Faaaark. Australia is in the damned canoe.
I sense the birth of a meme.
‘I am willing to piss on the head of Anglo taxpaying Australians from the top of my inner-city penthouse guarded by my CFMEU goons, if that would please any of you’ said Mr. Shorten at the Garma Festival.
The real reason for pipe smoking.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIcr_FLUVV4
This guy is a guru. Better him than Carlos Castaneda or Marshall Appewhite.
‘I’m also willing to piss in any canoe if you hold it for me,’ he added.
This and other famous quotes from Mike Trumble – jobs ‘n’ growth, continuity and change, I’m going home, not my fault, Abbott Abbott Abbott
are you sure that’s Turnball?
Halal chief apologises for Facebook rant
The greasy fat Facebook fellating f$ck.
I’ll give him some halal choices let me tell you.
Oh look a couplet from Mike Trumble
I’m a poet
And I don’t know it
and now a quatrain
Stimpson – excellent example of alliteration, top of the class
and now a quatrain
No Canoe For You.
Being steered by the Rudder?
Lemme get this straight. Your boss is an Italian piggery owner who seems to have a lot of questionable business interests which employ several large neckless gentlemen, and he walked in on you and his beloved eldest daughter engaged in things that husbands and wives do?
Geez mate you’re really in the canoe.
What, just the creek and what’s in it, eh?
And let’s not forget “agile and disruptive”.
Doc, my millionaire socialist sister knows this, but would never admit it.
But she does enjoy her Absolutely Fabulous lifestyle.
You are not alone in the canoe: we’ll also give you an outboard motor, a fishfinder, a handful of grenades, and some roof-racks to carry it on the Landcruiser.
It must be a monster boat.
Methinks a new nickname is deserved: Malcanoe?
Gawdalmighty.
Trumble should die of shame for ever having uttered those words in public.
WTF is he talking about? Is he talking to kindergarten kiddies or something?
Row, Row Row your boat
Gently down the stream
I think there is something in that for all of us.
Must be one big arsed canoe
What makes you think feminists have missed the point, or that they’re even aiming at it? Getting the point doesn’t appear to be an objective they’re remotely interested in.
crickets …
Did the canoe metaphor run all the way through his speech? Ergggggggh. A little part of my soul died.
Paddle-in bottleshop?
The Malturd Canoe Name
Malborigine?
Mates with blackfella Katter?
Far Canoe
Malcaholic
Kumbaya…
Could it be metaphorical perhaps the Malcanoe was to take on board the ideas and talking points discussed – may the great spirits of the Kimberley prevent it foundering on the way back to “the meeting place”
The Agile Of You May Join Us In The Canoe.
Whites To The Back Up The Front If You’re Black.
thank you Carpe
Did he balls it up?
Surely it should read YOU are not alone in the canoe, we…etc. And he could have finished up with, “We are us.”
Not that it makes much difference to the overall cringeworthiness of the utterance.
Seriously, did that fat waffling windbag really utter that?
Get in the fucking canoe, Shinji.
🇺🇸Jojoh888 🇺🇸 🌹 @jojoh888 23h23 hours ago
This needs to go viral.
Facebook bans President Trump’s prayer team page,
while keeping Teen Vogue who is teaching 11 y/o how to have sex.
https://twitter.com/jojoh888/status/893458020881051648
A new children’s book by Mem Fox: ‘Malcolm and the Canoe.’
‘Malcolm had always wondered what it was like to paddle a canoe, but he didn’t want to get his hands dirty, or his feet wet, or sit on a seat that a poor person had sat on before him…
FTFY
Who can forget the haunting wails from history as parents returned to their canoes and found their oars had been taken? This loss reverberates through the generations like the eddies of a swiftly flowing creek drumming the bow of a kayak. Yet there’s more bad blood that needs bailing out of history’s canoe.
For too long it has seemed as though there has only been room in the canoe for some Australians. Well, today, in this place, we shall don the lifejackets of reconciliation and embark together upon this modest vessel. And I make this solemn promise to you all – when we have jointly floated down the stream of national unity, there will be a Commonwealth Landcruiser at the other end, and my government will provide every assistance to load those canoes onto its capacious trailer.
This is reality couplet creation, great effort egg_
A new children’s book by Mem Fox
P$do Magic?
Oh bollocks. Caught in moderation. Such a delicate little petal, this program. Sigh. Was just laughing at Carpe’s Malcaholic.
On the upside, we might end up with some new material for the Catictionary when all this wit finally fades.
You’ve done this before, haven’t you?
Or if he had said that wishes the best for everyone but that he privately holds to a traditional Christian definition of marriage.
we are in the poo canoe with all of you?
Apparently, ‘Once you go canoe, you never go back.’ Or something.
Fixed. That fat stupid monumentally boring windbag will be out of lives soon (hopefully) but this z-grade pre-islamic third world hellhole will still be almost a trillion dollars in debt.
Try paddling that down shit creek.
Shorten smelly
Right Angle- Democrat’s Piping Hot Better Deal! 08/04/17
Aug 4, 2017
Democrats release a new slogan that sounds oddly like a pizza commercial.
Bill Whittle, Steve Green, and Scott Ott break down the Democratic message.
I suspect a few of us are feeling punsive tonight.
“Once more into the breach, dear friends, once more
or we’ll seal the breach with out English dead.”
Fvcking canoes, FFS.
The Pardus range:
http://i0.wp.com/www.firearmownersunited.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/pardus.jpg
Tinta, I tried my hardest to ensure a canoe motif ran through the speech but I’m sure Mal would have made even more gratuitous use of the metaphor.
That’s how it’s done, Lord Waffles. Watch and learn.
God! Wouldn’t Bill Leak have fun with this canoe. Cap’n Mal at the helm; sycophants in first class, Textor’s deplorables in steerage. The natives in their own war canoes staging a meet and greet.
Um, Zulu. I don’t think that’s the message Mal was wanting to get across.
It’s a shame we’ll never get to see that Leaky canoe.
Lori Hendry @Lrihendry 11h11 hours ago
Prophetic Reagan
https://twitter.com/Lrihendry/status/893636034663198721
–Ronald Reagan on meeting @realDonaldTrump #MAGA
what do canoes have to do with anything? Not even relevant to SSM
From the Oz. That’s all right, the referendum has the support of the A.B.C.
the ABC’s in the canoe – huh!
It’s not a proper canoe if it doesn’t have a cup holder. No beverage storage space, no travel. Thanks anyway.
I thought yours was sooooo much better than the crap written by someone else to be butchered the hollowman headpiece and codpiece filled with straw
Wünder Zödä @Poutymcgee Jul 12
[God creating cats]
Take pure evil, roll it in fur and give it an anus that stares directly into your soul.
Excellent then it’s bound to fail
Henry V would have lasted about 10 seconds without a helmet on.
Bloody filmmakers do that all the time, so we can see the expressions on the faces of their stars.
Which never is one of abject terror, saying “oh fuck” as is the case in real battles. I recall getting rocketed once and trying to get my whole head inside my Kevlar helmet. Shame job and just glad my oppo was trying to get under a concrete barrier at the time.
timjbo @pleaseuseaussie 4h4 hours ago
timjbo Retweeted 7 News Brisbane
Ding Dong the penny has dropped, the Labor greens will be in big trouble next election, as in SA & Vic.. federally both major parties >👎same
More positive depictions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander life? Such as what, precisely?
timjbo @pleaseuseaussie Aug 4
#auspol It’s not about science anymore, it’s not about policy to combat #climatechange it is about religion
https://twitter.com/pleaseuseaussie/status/893440842005757953
@chriskkenny
@RouleReport
Reconciliation. Recognition. Submission.
None of this is going to end well.
Mals canoe metaphor came from djapirri muninggirritj.
Names for the ABC canoe?
“Titanic?”
It’s not the origin of the metaphor, but the hollowness and poor flotation, balance and steering, that has been observed and commented upon. But that’s probably still raycist of us.
It’s a poetic Flotilla;
Piston Broke
Chokesondik
Far Canal
Jesuis Charlie
In my view it’s canoeist, but we could have a referendum
Raycism – an inability or unwillingness to judge a person based solely on their shadow.
Woolfe
You gotta be a little bit careful in investing for retirement outside of the currency zone where you are going to spend your retirement funds. I’d put some money into US stocks, but I would go overboard as you have to remember that your prime currency in the Australian dollar. It’s always worth being cautious with retirement funds.
A dog whistle to conservatives – Pearson’s speciality and his silver service meal ticket. Should be good for a few hundred mil more.
Only tinnies are canoeist, Tinta.
You’re certainly putting out the challenges tonight Carpe
King Mal Canoe t – standing on the brink, little pudgy hands waving back the tide of defeat.
That’s racist against those who have gelcoat
Lady Jugulum is in Osaka for work
I get to be naughty.
Thanks Muddy it’s hard to tell from this angle
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2460203, posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:03 pm
That’s how it’s done, Lord Waffles. Watch and learn.
This is also very good.
Once more into the fray,
Into the last good fight I’ll ever know.
Live and die on this day.
Live and die on this day.
Clearly we need a federal department for the protection of aboriginals.
Good thing every now and again.
Yeah well I don’t want to get in the canoe. It doesn’t look too sturdy and I don’t reckon it would last too long. Not surprisingly, none of them did:
If we allow this referendum and special abo thing to be created, in 100 years it is an absolute guarantee that the 2117 left will be using that as an example of how disgusting and backwards we were:
“They didn’t even treat them the same, and they made them have a separate parliament, disgusting racist attitudes of the 2017’s”
Praying Medic and 7 others liked
Grizzle Maximus @GrizzleMaximus Aug 3
Kurt Russell tears into the political correctness whores stifling free speech & perverting the constitutional rights of other Americans.
https://twitter.com/GrizzleMaximus/status/893266642230284288
First I knew of an Abo canoe.
Okay I checked, they had a few bark canoes, very flimsy fellows, until the 17th century when they learnt dugout canoe techniques from their northern neighbours.
Thousands of trees and thousands of years and they were still fiddling with bark until around 3, 400 hundred years ago.
Meanwhile the despised white man had moved on to bigger and better boats.
I bet Malcolm wrote that speech all by himself.
They call him Mr Lamebull
Shiny
Rainbow
Unicorn
Squirrel
Carpe, one of the next generation has secured her dream job – teaching English in Japan. I did pass on your advice for Westerners living in Japan, including your comment that, if a Japanese cop takes off his white gloves, someone is in BIG trouble. Said member of the next generation says that she knows I’ve moved in some pretty rough circles, but how did I come by that piece of information…
Everyone talking about aborigines and canoes right now is stupid, they’re also satanic narrative controllers who gang up on poor SRR and stop her from posting about the real issues that their masters would prefer not mentioned at all.
How would you structure the tax system so that mothers only breast-fed? Never bottle-fed?
Oh no it’s more gayredherringcrumbs!
No longer a hair, it’s a hair fire.
https://twitter.com/mashable/status/893657576444796928
Why does Turnbull fucking himself in a canoe remind me of American beer?
Leftwing lunatic over-run Youtube just announced a new policy where they ban videos that mock Islam.
Also they’re going to start rigging the search results so that if you look up Wrongthink videos, they make sure you see some GoodThink videos too by stuffing them into the results whether you want them or not.
(They’ve done that with the suggestion box for ages now I know.)
You done good! Very, very good! Cheap, maybe, but absolutely value for money. I had an older Bentley pump action, 20″ barrel. Cheap, rattled like shit but threw straight patterns … until the Howard xunt said it had to be crushed!
Spot of spacechooking for Cats with an interest in history -the mailman’s camels have delivered Allen Paul’s book on the Katyn Forrest massacre.
If there was any doubt that “Uncle Joe” Stalin was one of the most evil bastards who ever drew breath on the face of this planet…Over a million Polish teachers, lawyers, shopkeepers, doctors and their families deported to Siberia, and several thousand Polish officers and N.C.O’s, including many of Poland’s peacetime leaders, shot.
Stalin virtually wiped out the Polish professional, and middle class.
Fvcking near water?
Whoops… haircut..
So your comment was an aside so far as the conversation was concerned rather than a rationale for the policy?
How’s that growth coming along?
They may as well include honorary doctorates in chocolate wrappers. Today’s Willy Wonka recipients:
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 58m58 minutes ago
/pol/ News Forever Retweeted The Federalist
College is without a doubt a hive for anti-White indoctrination.
Professors teach Whites to hate themselves, and minorities to hate Whites.
USSR!
Malcolm, I am not in the Canoe with you.
You are in the Canoe with me.
Now f$cking paddle, you Canoe-Cucking Cuckwit.
Up shyte creek in a barbed wire canoe…
Tell her to embrace it and live the dream, it is a bit odd at first but once you start meeting your neighbors and get to know people it is a lot of fun.
As for the other part, that was near the harbour district in Tokyo
Now f$cking paddle, you Canoe-Cucking Cuckwit.
Up shyte creek in a barbed wire canoe…
And the inserted gerbil.
Never forget the gerbil.
Pearson has been running this bait-and-switch for 15 years. He’s a phoney!
Asking the experts; What taxation policy would you use to maintain the welfare safety net, but still get nearly everyone off the welfare?
Stool Stained
Crusty Grundies
Jackie Jackie
Map of Tassie
ABC Just In
It would be nice to have fewer thresholds and raising exemptions, but we really need to cut immigration immigration in half (at least). Maybe shut it down completely.
Define welfare safety net first.
My compliments, and thank you Carpe – I’ll pass those remarks to the young lady concerned.
The gerbil . . . Armageddon.
Asking the experts; What taxation policy would you use to maintain the welfare safety net, but still get nearly everyone off the welfare?
Make sure the welfare recipient first pays the taxpayer 110% of the the amount they were about to receive.
The 10% premium will be paid to the taxpayer as a tax cut.
Theory bring, if something is going to cost you more than it is worth, you won’t bother.
Unless of course you really want to.
Mmyes, a medical marvel that a woman gave birth to a child.
That’s like saying, “a medical marvel … transgender woman wears a jock-strap.”
Two things: note the total lack of interest in, or newsworthiness of, the fact that the innocent baby is now in the hands of a seriously deranged individual. None whatsoever.
Second: these are the people who routinely mock various conservatives for being anti-science.
They flew over most mornings last week, at 10.30am, heading south.
I used to take my coffee out on the porch to wait for them.
Sad.
ZK2A – Also tell her to get used to internet speeds that shit all over Oz speeds.
The gerbil . . . Armageddon.
MV
First time I’ve seen this. Very funny.
I wouldn’t risk searching for gerbil insertion. My innocent eye…
Tom Hall ☘ @TomHall Aug 2
Robot that solve a Rubik’s Cube.
Made by a High School Student.
https://twitter.com/TomHall/status/892850504572706818
Feeling rather dumb…
🍎
#WednesdayWisdom #Tech
9GAG Fun
Therein lies the crux of the problem, Carpe.
About half or more of what is paid in “welfare”, isn’t.
It’s pork-barreling vote buying.
Get rid of that, and the rest becomes relatively simple, and manageable.
ZK2A – what part of Japan?
Gavin McInnesVerified account @Gavin_McInnes 18h18 hours ago
Dear black parents, “The Talk” is child abuse.
Kobe, IIRC.
Total fail by Zyconoclast. The exercise specified tax policy only and not removing the safety net. Also it was ask the experts. Not the hangers on.
We have now on so many issues the apparatus of power aligned against the common man. This will not end well.
Or like saying, a gay couple is ‘having’ a baby. The whole intent of these usages is to confound ordinary thinking about sex and gender.
Just down the road from us in Arima
Lots of expats in Kobe, a great town.
A mentioned above (somebody) …
Um, exactly how does the ABC – paid for by everybody – ‘adopt’ an ideological position?
They are, of course, banned from doing so by law.
You would absolutely minimise taxation – by the collection rates, the myriad of taxation types and total revenue.
Compare the total wage costs, accounted properly using activity based costing before on costs of a worker, but also counting on costs and related taxes in the same manner (including taxes on taxes, like GST on stamp duty for professional liability). Now compare those to their after tax (ALL TAXES) disposable income.
Now compare that after tax (ALL TAXES) disposable income to the amount of tax paid on that total activity based costed amount, for both the employer and the employee and for pre and post on cost situations.
The amount of total tax paid to employ, let alone paid by employees is staggering, the combined total of the amounts is astonishing. In any case, this is true even for the lowest paid workers.
That isn’t a specific answer to tax and poverty traps, or incentives to go from welfare to work, but permanently real increasing household income and real GDP growth is a great idea to increase employment and reduce dependence on welfare.
Savings and incomes increase and costs decline. Investment and profit retention can rise.
This is true but it is never observed. Do we see, for instance, the ABC being neutral on same-sex ‘marriage’? Do we see SBS being neutral on transgender issues?
Another devastating blow to constructivist “student-centred” education, favoured by Numbers, Testes, etc.
http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/01425692.2015.1093409?journalCode=cbse20&
So by your own admission you are not ending poverty traps? Maybe you are increasing them? Sloan wants to? Good luck so much as stabilising welfare acceptance without reducing poverty traps? Anyone else? This is what Sloan is not accounting for. Increased poverty traps and cycling good money through government. Poor people paying taxes, these taxes being cycled and paid back to them as welfare. Clear and rampant wealth extinction like bombs falling from the sky.
Oh dear! CATO Institute scholar opposes California’s Proposition 187 referendum, which would have cut illegal immigrants off welfare. The “libertarian” movement is a fraud, all they do is running interference for Leftists while achieving nothing for liberty.
Not as catastrophic as Chris Berg’s plan to move 4 billion people from the Third World into the West…
Surprise!
Judicial Watch Warns California: 11 Counties Have More Voters than Voting-Age Citizens
Yes Fisky. Very appropriate example of how dysfunctional the libertarians have become. That’s what I think about lowering the tax free threshold. That’s why I had to put the kick in on Sloan. It’s not okay. I think she should quietly change her tune. And all this faux tough guy talk about cutting taxes; Firstly cutting taxes is for sissies. Real men cut spending. And this faux tough guy tax cut mania ignores the 80-20 rule in that we get the best results from slashing one or two key taxes. Not by trying to be with the cool kids on the right.
AMA signs off on child abuse (in addition to its well-known support for killing unborn children at any age) … former AMA boss has had enough, unleashes baseball bat:
AMA misleading on gay marriage in The Australian.
No Peter.
Don’t be silly.
You fail to consider how much tax we pay and what this does to costs, incomes, growth and hence employment opportunities and the budget constraints of the indigent.
Cut taxes enough and you could even cut the dole rate. How much excise tax does an average person on the dole pay?
Let’s say we don’t want to do anything too dramatic with spending. I’d say go to a 30% GST only. (The balance MUST be balanced each year). Move to a basic income which is opt in with a taper and income threshold and a payments card is also opt in. Remove wage regulation (non-fiscal but necessary in toto).
The savings in removing welfare churn and cutting of foreigners from welfare nearly make up for the “loss” in revenue. It would raise about 23% of GDP even assuming a non-trivial black economy component. There would be permanently high growth and savings and profit retention grew and immediate increases in output, productivity and real wages as costs would fall and incomes increased.
From here could create a TABOR to get the rate to 20% or less over a decade or so with economic growth. Non-fiscal policies would be a lower inflation rate and ensuring that regulation and public spending pass a CBA or it is repealed or doesn’t go ahead. Eventually, leave regulation up to insurers and caveat emptor.
We cannot truly tackle unemployment without looking at occupational licensing which is truly insidious.
The budget must be balanced…long day!
Prioritise which tax cuts will get the best results for increasing the stock of producer goods.
Yes the budget must be in surplus. Blanket tax cuts won’t get you there it’s sissy talk. Spending cuts is where it’s at.
But “libertarians” do not want to do either. Most libertarians strongly supported Angela Merkel’s policy of bringing over 1,000,000 foreigners into Germany and putting nearly all of them on welfare. This really got them punching their air in delight, finally we have defeated the nativist haters for good!
That’s simple, eliminate corporate taxes.
Or treat all income the same, keep imputation and have a high TFT and a low, flat rate.
Or don’t have any income taxes at all – which tax labour (PIT, payroll) and capital (CGT/CIT).
By your own statement you said the budget must be balanced? You are being the tough guy Jeb Bush as candidate Trump would have it.
Peter eliminate any corporate welfare (primarily renewable subsidies), welfare churn and welfare for foreigners, along with foreign aid and you’ve got 185+ bn of savings right there.
That would cut total (all levels) public spending in Australia by about 27%. None of the above is justifiable and either by definition cannot have a positive ROI or is a proven loser.
Sure no problem there. How about subsidies for prescription medicines and funnel part of that back to increase pensions?