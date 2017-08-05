Liberty Quote
Everything is theoretically impossible, until it is done.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- val majkus on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Fergus on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Snoopy on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- custard on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Tel on Falling real wages and the stimulus
- srr on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- A Lurker on Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash
- lotocoti on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- val majkus on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Tel on Falling real wages and the stimulus
- stackja on Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Tom on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- srr on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- notafan on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Razor on He says and does in private what he says and does in public
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- val majkus on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- stackja on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Fergus on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- val majkus on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Fergus on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: August 5, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash
- Falling real wages and the stimulus
- He says and does in private what he says and does in public
- Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Interesting US development. Dem governor jumps ship!
- Stephen Dawson – How to conduct the Same Sex Marriage Plebiscite without new legislation
- Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog
- Shorten Attacks Business Class
- Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- David Leyonhjelm. The sharing economy
- Seminar on what’s wrong with modern economics this Tuesday
- Today you lose freedom of speech, tomorrow freedom of religion …
- Stabilizing the grid in South Australia
- Company tax cuts versus personal income tax cuts
- Safe Schools Unit Guide Goes ‘Missing’
- David Leyonhjelm. Are we really that smart?
- Young white Anglo-Saxon male at university
- Peter O’Brien – The Entsch Putsch
- Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- The distractors are complaining about the distractions they have caused
- A few more things
- Is it on?
- In bad faith
- Q&A Forum: July 31, 2017
- Monday Forum: July 31, 2017
- Donald Trump is the President and that is a very good thing indeed
- The Trump administration is an international joke
- Pots and kettles
- The Beer Whisperer: The Evolution of Rule over Others
- WX: Political Intelligence Entity
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: August 5, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
772 Responses to Open Forum: August 5, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Name for the canoe, Canoey Mc Fakeface.
‘What is next?’ Senator Gichuhi lays out her opposition to same-sex marriage
Family First senator Lucy Gichuhi has laid out the reasons why she is opposed to same-sex marriage, arguing that just because other countries have legalised it didn’t mean Australia should.
Family First senator Lucy Gichuhi has warned of the “unintended consequences” of legalising same-sex marriage, questioning what Australian society would look like in the future if it starts “experimenting” with marriage.
Senator Gichuhi made the comments in an eight-page statement on Friday outlining reasons why gay marriage should not be legalised.
The Kenyan-born politician said she never had to think about the issue before she arrived in Australia because she came from a culture where sexuality was not openly discussed.
She also revealed her brother used to be dressed as a girl and queried how that “would have played out for him” today in Australia.
When her first brother was born, with only female siblings, her family would dress him in his sisters’ clothes.
“My parents could not afford to buy new boys clothes so we dressed him in the clothes of the older girls,” Senator Gichuhi said.
“As soon as he was old enough to realise what was going on – that he was a boy dressed in girl’s clothes – he became outraged and ran off to live with our cousins next door who had more boys than girls in their family.”
Her brother “had had enough of it”, the South Australian senator said.
“At that time, I thought nothing of it,” she added.
“I wonder what my brother would say if we were growing up in Australia today? How would it have played out for him now?”
Senator Gichuhi said pressure on the government to redefine marriage was not necessarily the majority view.
Just because other countries had legalised same-sex marriage did not mean Australia had to, she said.
“If we experiment with marriage this time around, what is next? How far is too far? What will society look like in four or five generations to come?
“Society changes as it grows but it could lead to unintended consequences that could encroach into other aspects of society as we know it.”
Changing and hacking at laws would leave them virtually unrecognisable, she said, stressing the importance of preserving the constitution and Australian laws.
“Let us not remove or disturb the ancient stones our founding fathers laid. We are not just trying to fit in. We are trying to show the rest of the world how to preserve a country for generations to come by preserving the lowest civil unit – the family. There is a better way to negotiate than through intimidation and domination.
“Let us avoid political and legal confusion. Likewise, we must also be careful about ideological invention and philosophical manipulation that cannot stand against the test of time.”
Canoes mcfakeyface
Trumble can have his bark canoe.
Lamey mcLameyface
‘Australian Border Protection = Anyone But Pezzullo’
It is a source of wonder to many old APS hands how such a heavy-handed, charmless, abrasive oaf with no emotional intelligence – nor much of any other kind, so far as I could see – got to where he is and to where, it seems, he is about to go.
For Tim Wilson, who is gay, has a personal stake in this issue, so should declare this and refrain from commenting. Unfortunately, many politicians now seem to put pursuing their own agenda above the public interest.
A major promise during the campaign for the last election was for a plebiscite on “gay marriage”. That was LNP policy and should be followed. Were a plebiscite held, I would expect “gay marriage” to get up, although probably with a smaller majority than some would think.
There is no reason to not have a plebiscite. The “cost” argument, given the amounts of money the government wastes, is ridiculous. Nor is there any reason to give credence to predictions of hate against gays. To date, all the vicious and hateful comments on this issue have come from the gay lobby, and their supporters, and have been directed at those supporting traditional marriage. This is hardly surprising, the “traditionals” are largely conservative and these people tend to be polite, unlike the left who are frequently vicious, feral and violent.
The ALP, and some independents, have blocked the plebiscite in the Senate and I would expect them to continue to do so. The response should be “No plebiscite, no gay marriage”. And the government should hammer that message home at every opportunity: “It’s not us; it is the ALP and undemocratic independents”. The LNP is, however, under Turnbull, weak and terminally divided, and being undermined from within by Wilson, Entsch and others. These are going directly against party policy and I would boot them. That, however, would bring down the government, so it is not going to happen.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the economy is crashing, debt is booming, along with electricity prices, while the politicians pontificate on social issues which are none of their concern.
Anti diversity screed
From inside Google, long piece
Christian, or UN compliant, Soros & Co. backed, SJW’s?
Vatican justice branch sets anti-corruption goals for 2018
Vatican City, Aug 2, 2017 / 09:32 am (CNA/EWTN News).- After hosting a discussion earlier this summer, the Vatican office for justice has outlined several goals and action points in their plan to fight corruption, which will be a central focus for the upcoming year.
On June 15 the International Consultation Group for justice, corruption, organized crime and mafias, part of the Vatican dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, organized an “International Debate on Corruption.”
The event, hosted in collaboration with the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences, drew some 50 participants from all over the world, including anti-mafia and anti-corruption magistrates, bishops, Vatican officials, representatives from the U.N. and various States, heads of movements, victims and ambassadors.
As a result of that meeting, the consultation group has issued a joint text July 31 highlighting their priorities and providing 21 goals and actions points they hope to accomplish in the coming year.
In the text, the group noted that among Pope Francis’ monthly prayer intentions for 2018 is the petition “that those who have material, political or spiritual power may resist any lure of corruption,” to which the month of February will be dedicated.
“Corruption, prior to being an act, is a condition,” they said. “Hence the need for culture, education, training, institutional action, citizen participation.”
To encourage this, the group said that from September of this year on, they will place a special focus on anti-corruption efforts, and plan to formulate different definitions of “corruption,” which was mentioned in a book-length interview with Cardinal Peter Turkson titiled “Corrosione,” or “Corrosion.”
Published the same day as the June 15 debate on corruption, the book was presented during the event and features a forward by Pope Francis, who called corruption a “form of blasphemy” and a “cancer that weighs our lives.”
According to the text, the group “will not just come up with virtuous exhortations, because concrete gestures are needed.” To educate means having credible teachers, they said, “even in the Church.”
As an international network, the group and the Church itself will work “with courage, resolution, transparency, spirit of collaboration and creativity.”
The group insisted that “anyone seeking alliances to obtain privileges, exemptions, preferential or even illegal pathways, is not credible.”
“If we decide to follow this behavior, we can all run the risk of becoming unsuitable, harmful and dangerous,” they said, adding that those “taking advantage of their position to recommend people who are often not recommendable – both in terms of value and honesty – are not credible.”
“Thus, the action of the Consultation Group will be educational and informative, and will address public opinion and many institutions to create a mentality of freedom and justice, in view of the common good.”
Consequences arising as a result of corruption are not often recognized, they said, noting that “one is unaware that an act of corruption is often at the base of a crime.”
Because of this, the group aims to intervene and “fill this gap, especially wherever, in the world, corruption is the dominant social system.”
With the help of bishops’ conferences and local churches, members will also dedicate themselves to investigating a global response to the “excommunication of the mafia” and other similar criminal groups, as well as “the prospect of excommunication for corruption.”
Pope Francis himself said in a June 2014 visit to Calabria, a region plagued by mafia activity, called the local criminal branch, known as the ‘Ndrangheta, “adorers of evil” and said that those who have chosen this path “not in communion with God. They are ‘excommunicated,’” as an invitation to conversion.
Another objective the group will pursue is to “develop the almost-lost relationship between justice and beauty,” since “our extraordinary historical, artistic and architectural heritage will be a formidable element supporting educational and social actions against all forms of corruption and organized crime.”
They will also seek to promote a political mindset which, in their words, is capable of “enlightening actions towards civil institutions, to ensure that international treaties are effectively enforced and laws are standardized to best pursue the tentacles of crime, which go well beyond state borders.”
To this end, the principals of both the Palermo and Merida Conventions against transnational organized crime and corruption will be studied.
Peace and the relationship between peace processes and various forms of corruption will be another area of study, since corruption “also causes a lack of peace.”
“A movement, an awakening of consciences, is necessary,” the group said. “This is our primary motivation, which we perceive as a moral obligation. Laws are necessary but not sufficient.”
Key areas of focus, then, will be education, culture and citizenship, they said, stressing that “we need to act with courage to stir and provoke consciences, shifting from widespread indifference to the perception of the severity of these phenomena, in order to fight them.”
http://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/vatican-justice-branch-sets-anti-corruption-goals-for-2018-29844/
Thanks, Val. A riveting half-hour about the roots of Trumpism. Click on it even if you’re not into the subject to enjoy the fantastic Mark Steyn Show opener and closer.
Those bark canoes, or barques as they are commonly known, are more versatile than you think. Some years ago now, I recall an Abo. ne’er-do-well stating: that a Native Title claim to a slab of Antarctica was a legitimate pursuit. This was reported as serious news by the usual suspects in the media.
‘we have a spending problem’ should be hammered home to pollies at every possible opportunity; get rid of all those useless entities like the HRC for a start
Exclusive: Here’s The Full 10-Page Anti-Diversity Screed Circulating Internally at Google
A software engineer’s 10-page screed against Google’s diversity initiatives is going viral inside the company, being shared on an internal meme network and Google+. The document’s existence was first reported by Motherboard, and Gizmodo has obtained it in full.
In the memo, which is the personal opinion of a male Google employee and is titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” the author argues that women are underrepresented in tech not because they face bias and discrimination in the workplace, but because of inherent psychological differences between men and women. “We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism,” he writes, going on to argue that Google’s educational programs for young women may be misguided.
So that’s why Lucky Jack sometimes referred to Surprise as “the barky”.
Thanks, GM.
Had a late start to my scanning today, so Thanks for this 🙂 –
Poofter Senator Dean Smith doing his best to blow up the Liberal party on their Insiders.
val majkus
#2460382, posted on August 6, 2017 at 9:13 am
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the economy is crashing, debt is booming, along with electricity prices, while the politicians pontificate on social issues which are none of their concern.
‘we have a spending problem’ should be hammered home to pollies at every possible opportunity; get rid of all those useless entities like the HRC for a start
Try to get Liberal MPs to understand that
As I keep saying to them, you could get rid 50% of the Federal Public Servants in Canberra and they will still vote for Labor/Greens – so what have you Liberals got to lose by sacking Federal Public Servants?
Because “Public” Servants do not serve the “Public”, they only serve themselves, by building their own fiefdoms?
Who’s the deadsht being interviewed on Insiders?
First, the UN is a joke, routinely electing people from tyrannies to its “human rights” panel. Second, Australia is a sovereign nation and UN rulings should not override our laws.
Third, “human rights” are, themselves, a joke as now just about any whim will be regarded by the UN, or some other body, as a “human right”.
Fourth, it very much looks like “Queensland woman Fiona Kumari Campbell” travelled to Canada to take advantage of its laws about same-sex marriage, since it was not available in Australia. She would have known that “same-sex divorce” would not be possible in Australia (she has a legal background).
She is in a mess of her own making and now wants to change Australian law to suit her circumstances.
No. She went to Canada to take advantage of their laws. If she wants to change that, she should go back to Canada. Australian laws do not get changed to help people who have made bad choices.
Watch Lucy be howled down as an “Uncle Tom”.
Could you trust these pricks, once they get their way? And what about the baker who refuses to cobble together rainbow cakes?
9:00AM
Ministers and celebrants will be protected from legal action if they refuse to marry same-sex couples under a proposal by a group of Liberal MPs.
so true OldOzzie, witness the spend on consultant’s reports