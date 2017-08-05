Liberty Quote
To be conservative, then, is to prefer the familiar to the unknown, to prefer the tried to the untried, fact to mystery, the actual to the possible, the limited to the unbounded, the near to the distant, the sufficient to the superabundant, the convenient to the perfect, present laughter to utopian bliss.— Michael Oakeshott
Open Forum: August 5, 2017
From Snoopy’s link:
Just the thought of that happening on Australian streets warms the cockles of the heart.
There was no change of government in 2013- the anti male, anti industry push continues out of Canberra. BIRM.
So much for scariest terrorist threat evah!
One released without charge, now one charged and bailed.
Bailed.
He tweeted: ‘ALL white people are racist. White middle class, white working class, white men, white women, white gays, white children they can ALL geddit
Welcome to the race war. Your skin is your uniform and you might want to be part of it but the other sides still see you as the enemy
Thanks, muddy, I’ll bag a copy – as you say, the Poles were virtually beaten up from all sides.
ZK2A
I am with Snoopy on this:
Even if the Mugabe grip is slipping, Zim will become fiefdoms and warlords.
Armed to the teeth, with plenty of arms dealers and vested interests ( Ni Hao, PRC ! ) doubtless willing to back factions and seek more influence.
Anyone going in there to ‘restore peace’ is going to find the flak incoming from every direction.
Apart from an interest in history, I like the thesis ‘Demographics is Destiny’.
For this reason, I find David Goldman aka Spengler an interesting read.
Here is his take on forever wars of attrition – with his key thesis:
Zim hasn’t even scratched the surface yet. Long way to go before picking up the remaining pieces, if ever.
Testes making stuff up, as usual.
I have just finished re-reading Ion Idriess’ magnificent Drums of Mer, which is part penny dreadful and part anthropological gem. Published in 1933, it came of extensive research by Idriess, including visits by him to the area and long discussions with the old folks. He also scoured the records of early settlements in north Queensland.
Mer, BTW, is Eddie Mabo’s island.
The TSI war canoes could be seventy feet long and hold 100 men. There are still a few kicking around in museums. They travelled long distances in open sea using astral navigation.
Testes’ comparison of the tiny bark canoes used by mainland Aborigines to putter along rivers is laughable.
The canoes came originally from PNG, because Pacific islands don’t produce such huge, solid trees.
According to Idriess, it was a staged manufacturing process. He described it along the Fly River. A tribe upstream would source the huge logs, and float them down to the next lot, who would shape them and hollow them out. They would then send them further downstream to the crowd who finished off the surfaces and inserted the infrastructure for sails, outriggers etc, which was done by yet another lot.
Skulls were indeed currency in these trading arrangements, although not at every stage. In the book, the islanders paid 20 skulls per finished boat.
They then returned to their islands, which had permanent houses, gardens growing food, land boundaries and tidal fish traps.
The dishonest extrapolation of this culture by the High Court onto nomadic and primitive Aborigines has caused no end of trouble.
Exactly.
The whole ‘reasoning’ was made-up nonsense.
On the outer bark canoe where the churches are few…
It’s news that has passed now, but on coming across this I never cease to wonder at how monumentally retarded are these Arab sand monkeys. It can’t all be put down to the inbreeding, surely.
The Deputy Head of the Muslim Waqf that administers the top of the Temple Mount said the Israelis closed it down after the killing, not in order to search for other hidden weapons, as they claimed, but to inject chemicals into the walls of Al-Aqsa Mosque to make them crumble. American Thinker
I take back everything I’ve ever said about the ABC. ABC23 this evening, Shaun the Sheep movie. Funniest, cleverest movie ever, don’t miss it. Should be on commercial TV of course and the ABC should still be nuked but not til tomorrow. Starts just after 7pm.
One thing was concerning though. I read something about it in the Oz a few days ago. The piece suggested these nincompoop lunatics imported key bomb making materials through the freaking post. I know they can’t physically check every box, but still, it sounded very easy to get the necessary materials across the border by simply posting it.. Of course the fat mouthed security services had to advertise this aspect of the investigation… so there’s no question in further attempts to imports stuff.
I dunno, but it’s be plausible, although not likely. Savage reckons there will be a civil war if the Trumpster is removed.
As an aside, Savage’s kid is a self made billionaire.
https://youtu.be/8BOo2beZSVg
Gender diversity increases the combat capacity of the Australian military.
Of course, but they fail to explain that they are battling the enemy within, a culturally marxist war to the death with the domestic political enemies of Stalin.
The Australian left fully intend to open the borders and overthrow the deplorable racist settler culture, so the armed forces are only useful in a paramilitary domestic political role, keeping down the reactionaries.
Therefore gender infinity and cultural marxist diversity do indeed increase the lefts ability to combat clinging deplorable colonial Australia.
Good reason to never allow the military to be deployed on the streets of Australia, we do need to consider what orders a fanatical Stalinist anti-australian leftist government would give the military if they could.
Shaun the Sheep is brilliant, but not down to TheirABC.
It’s a Brit thing.
My favourite episode is where Shaun and friends have a disco. All the young ewes throw their handbags into the centre and do a circle dance. It’s just one of those moments …
Thanks for that Egg. I’ll see you and raise it a bit.
On the outer bark canoe where the churches are few,
And men of religion are scanty,
On a road recently upgraded by folk who’d allegedly invaded
A clutch of politicians wet their panties.
I don’t expect to survive.
I fear for our kids, especially our daughter.
Breaking, from the Oz. Got to maintain that inner city voteherd, eh, Tony. Burke.
Thanks, Ted.
A hopeless Granny, I remember almost every first laugh of my children… and now my grandchildren. One little anxious baby* had her first giggle – and many subsequent giggles – over Shaun. He’s been a family favourite ever since.
*Granny brag: that anxious little baby has grown into a talented singer who has the title role in the state choir production this year. Here’s hoping she doesn’t think of Shaun the Sheep during her performance.
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/they%e2%80%99re-building-a-trump-centric-movement-but-don%e2%80%99t-call-it-trumpism/ar-AApvB93?li=AAgfLCP&ocid=AARDHP
I dunno, we could ask the starving people of Venezuela what orders a fanatical leftist government will issue the military in order to retain power ?
In fairness to Tony Burke (I never thought I’d say this) under older immigration policies there were people who never learned to speak English, the nonnas, the Grik grandmas (sorry, don’t know what they are called) and so on. But, everyone else in their family spoke English, and they were financially supported.
That said, he is deliberately missing the point. The nonnas et al were a tiny number of people in the big picture. In his world, not so much.
The oldies will remember those post war migrants, and their valiant efforts to speak English. Syntax all over the place, but at least they intimated their readiness to jump on board. Some, among more recent imports, actively resist any such temptation. Once inside the ghetto why bother? For one particular lot, the example to avoid the language taint, is set by the Chief Mufti himself.
Hook into this:
The Fallen State.
I’ve got a cold. My nose is runny and I sneeze. And the temperature goes down to 27° at night and is currently 30°.
Usually every virus that gets into my breathing system shudders at the squalor, draws its skirts up and withdraws in disgust. Either Sri Lankan phages are less discriminating or that part of me is less disgusting than usual.
I put it down to poor quality cigars.
All four Islamist terror suspects RELEASED?!?!
WTF?!
This is war, fuck these traitors…
500 Nations. How does one pronounce that in indigene
languages
For my money, nothing more then a calculated insult. The Grand Mufti’s office confirms that he speaks fluent, if accented English, ” but prefers to use a translator.”
Herodotus
#2460869, posted on August 6, 2017 at 5:57 pm
Wunderbar!
Dr B.
Stop whining. You know what Spiky would say. Drink a shedload of spirits and hit the pit.
Tailgunner. They may not even have been thr right people. Never underestimate the incomptence of our Plod. When it comes to bursting into the wrong addresses, shooting the wrong people and so on, they are right up there.
Don’t forget, they were relying on someone else’s intelligence, having none of their own.
All four Islamist terror suspects RELEASED?!?!
WTF?!
This is war, fuck these traitors…
Seriously??!! How the fuck??!!
Well it WOULD be “racist” to do otherwise, in this brave new PC world.
Is it just me, or is there a trend in television ads to picture kids as ambiguous gender.?
+eleventy.
don’t think that’s right – from the Oz – last para is the relevant one
What you have there is a dim little black-ish girl who has been empowered by doing Afrikan American studies so she is now ‘more than just a leader’ ( her words)
The significance is that this useless little git has been allowed to believe she can change the world for the better by peddling platitudes. She has never grown up and will never be required to.
Evening all. I notice the stock of adjectives is running a bit low.
Expect a delivery first thing tomorrow. Made it a … order, so please keep … usage to a minimum.
These things aren’t renewable you know!
White ex- cop harangues black guy.
Steve Jones Enlightenment Lecture – Is Human Evolution Over?’
My reading of it is that one was released without being charged, one’s on bail, and two others are still in custody.
Don’t you just love the good Presbyterian names?
#toostupidtosurvive
Seriously??!! How the fuck??!!
No, two remain in custody.
The other two may yet be charged but can’t be held indefinitely without charge on the presently available evidence.
That wasn’t a whine. One day I’ll do you a whine so you’ll see the difference.
It’s not serious enough to hit the spirits. Just a sniffle, it’s mainly a surprise because I never have them.
But you have Spiky accurately. Nobody who approached her for female sympathy would survive the experience.
BoN;
I always thought that hydrogen sulfide stunk like buggery until it got to lethal levels when it became undetectable to the nose. And you needed large amounts of it to do do the job – like a dozen 9kg BBQ size cylinders to fill a medium size aircraft.
Praying Medic @prayingmedic 12h12 hours ago
.@realDonaldTrump is guilty of being elected
Accomplices: 63 Million Americans
Judge & Jury: 535 servants of the people
See the problem?
From one of the SSM threads.
Worth sharing some stuff from Myrddin Seren
You could have added a final embellishment with the image of the Black Hand Five yelling ‘Let’s Roll’ as they push hard in to the cockpit…….
Myrddin
the imagery of your words are fantastic in relation to SSM.
Black Hand Five
…push hard into the cock pit.
Dr BeauGan.
1. You have a runny nose.
2. Your feet are smelly.
3. You are upside down.
Dad joke #854.
applause…
Been communing with various Sydney Cats today.
To think that barely four months ago I’d never met jupes, Mr Rusty or da Beer Whisperer.
It’s so good to be back in my spiritual ‘ome.
FMD
If the 4 are released, out on bail, then they can stop the security farce at the airports.
Many thanks to the originator of ‘Any moslem, anywhere, anytime’used it at a bbq today, much nodding of heads.
Guilty as charged, Winston.
Yes, I rather thank that I do. 🙂
Is it possible that Smith (Reps) and Parry (Senate) can get their act together this week and release the lowdown on Murphy J. ? Or are they being constrained by forces unknown?
I have a bucket of metaphors in the shed if that will help.
Beautiful imagery with the Sun in prominence. Coupled with glorious harmonic resonance.
60.73 km / 37.733 miles. Snaefell Mountain Course. As a human brain would see it. Photons hitting the retina, decisions to be made.
If you have a spare 19:09 minutes in time? Enjoy the show.
Volume at zero on the TT vid.
Let Zimmer tell the story.
Magic.
I quoted that to Spiky once. She laughed and said:
“Don’t count on it.”
She was later quoted as being ‘disappointed’ in the PM, citing the ‘elephant* in the room’…
*I think she ate it?
Makes a mockery of the cutlery farce on aircraft.
Winston – People do die of it. I recall a couple of guys who died in a boat off Nth Qld. The bilges got some oil into them and the bacteria converted the oil and sulfate from sea water into H2S.
It isn’t hard to make. But yes you need a lot of it to be toxic. And a tram, or even a plane, has pretty good ventilation.
BoN – are you talking about 2000? Not H2S. O2 deficiency due to rusting inside the bilge.
Bob Hawke first promised a treaty, a nonsense idea (how can a nation enter into a treaty with its own people?), with an eye on how history would regard hiim.
We pay dearly for the vanity of politicians.
I bet there was as much consuming as communing. 🙂
Good health to all our Cat boys.
Sneak preview of the latest in the Terminator franchise.
It’s set in Australia and Skynet is stillborn on the NBN.
What’s Lee Lin Chin wearing tonight – a 1949 Chinese factory workers uniform?
Love the Isle of Man footage.
Sorry if my earlier report was wrong – Channel Nein news I swear said the fourth had been released on a weapon charge only, I may have mistaken it for “all four”…
Cheers, Delta.
Skol, Rabz.
An underrated pop classic:
The United Nations has ruled that Australia is breaching its human rights obligations
Um. Skuse me.
What United Nations. Was it the Security Council? Was it the General Assembly?
Or, could it have been the Dept of Foreign Affairs Marxist fagot appointment to the UN Human Rights farce.
Abbott was right. Australians are sick of UN bulltish.
Battleship. 7Mate. Go Mo!
Rabz, such a cool song, thank you.
She’s in Fashion
Seven people of no description have been busy in Melbourne again.
Hunt for seven hooded thugs armed with hammers who robbed three service stations in just 24 hours across Melbourne
The guy on the left with the white gloves hasn’t fully covered up…you can see his wrist fairly clearly.
DFAT P3do Gaystapo?
Okay Rabz let’s have an underrated classic off.
Fleetwood Mac Say You Love Me
Leichhardt Sausage Fest – A Farce in One Act
Scene:
The Coen pub in Far North Queensland
Characters:
Warren: A local politician
Garth: A local cocky
Warren: (Stamps foot) It’s just not fair!
Garth: (Wearily looking up from his beer) What?
Warren: Gays have a right to marry and they can’t.
Garth: Jeez, here we go again. Mate, they can. My cousin did it. It’s called a civil union.
Warren: But it’s not Marriage!
Garth: Good thing too.
Warren: What!? Are you a homophobe?
Garth: Pull the other one, mate. I just don’t like the idea.
Warren: I knew it… you’re Christian.
Garth: A God botherer? Nah, mate but you must be.
Warren: What!? No way. Why would you say that?
Garth: So there’s no God?
Warren: A Flying Spaghetti Monster? NO way.
Garth: Okay then, you can’t say it’s ‘not fair’
Warren: Why not?
Garth: Because the word ‘fair’ means there’s a ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ that can’t be changed.
Warren: I know what’s fair. I don’t need a god for that!
Garth: No mate, what you’ve got is just an ‘opinion’… like everyone else on the planet.
Warren: Huh?
Garth: And you said they have a ‘right‘ to marry?
Warren: Of course. They do!
Garth: Okay then, what’s a ‘right’?
Warren: It’s a moral or legal entitlement.
Garth: Whoa there, Tex. I agree you can create a legal entitlement but without God there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’, therefore no morality, only preferences.
Warren: Bulldust! As a people, we can decide what’s moral.
Garth: Really? So if we invite 30 million muslims to become Australia citizens, will you be comfortable with what we as a people decide what is moral?
Warren: Wait… what…?
Garth: …and what do you reckon the life expectancy of your ‘legal’ entitlement to marriage would be with 30 million muslims in Australia?
Warren: oh…
Garth: So here’s some free advice, mate. You can take you ‘opinions’ and shove ’em where the sun don’t shine.
Warren: oh…
Garth: And one last thing, if I was gay, there’s no way I’d want to marry you, anyway
Warren: Why not?
Garth: Because you’re an hysterical bloody idiot like the rest of your gay marriage mates.
(Takes a long draught of his beer)
So until you fix the budget deficit, the stagnant economy, the base-load power problem, illegal immigration, unemployment, the ice epidemic, islamic terrorism, and the rape and beatings in aboriginal communities, you and your mates can just piss off.
Very good, Riccardo. ‘Cept everyone in Coen knows that Entsch is queer so Garth would say ‘you’ instead of ‘they’.
I thought it might have been this Steve Jones.
One of my top ten favorite guitarists.
A month away from 50 years!!!!
Dusty Springfield – HeatWave
Or more likely ‘youse’.
She’ll carry on …
My God, those Ospreys are dangerous looking whirly-gigs.
So sad that three fine young men – Marines – died in such ‘basic’ circumstances.
Shy Ted #2460858, posted on August 6, 2017 at 5:38 pm
Wonderful! Thank you so much.
Just got home from a children and grown-ups party. Birthday girl turned three and is delightful – I have looked after her a few times when her mum has been desperate. You will be pleased to learn that the majority of her presents were very girly indeed. Some key featured offerings included a My Little Pony tutu with wings (the Pegasus variety) and a couture outfit (chosen by me, so very pretty indeed) of a fairy party dress, long length net skirt, with many delightful additional appliqued flowers, set off by a special wand and a fur and diamond tiara I would have loved to wear when under five. Some Barbie’s too, rather moderne in girls can do anything themes, but nevertheless very pretty and with long hair. Flexible limbs which we all agreed was an improvement on the straight legged Barbies of our youth. ps. I didn’t ever own one, so was very deprived.
Have not watched television for aeons Shy Ted. Thanks for your tip. Shaun brought the pixels alive again, and a journey into whimsy with a message. Could not help thinking what Pomerantz would make of it all.
Al Jolson impersonators? They should be pretty easy to track down. Just set up a Hey Hey Its Saturday sting operation.
You’re on some bad shit there, stacky. Ring 000 or if you’re too far gone try crawling next door. Good luck.
30 years ago the RAAF a recruiter at my school. They held tests – simulators, reflexes, ability to withstand G force and inverse G, psych, fitness etc. None of these were gender biased. So they are telling me that wymminz were scoring better on tests, and they were thrown in the bin and pilot jobs offered to men instead? At the same time as the armed forces were actively recruiting TRANNIES?
Another theory is that men scored better in testing for combat roles, and they’re lying to us now.
Winston at 1142
H2S stinks.
Not sure what concentration is required for a lethal effect, but popping the oxygen masks would be an obvious and effective reaction, and would happen quickly!
Go Tigers! Hey Leigh Lowe Get over here and explain yourself!
How delightful
I bought daughter Jugulum a Tutu from honkers, (i was on deployment in the RAN), for her 4th birthday, the sheer delight to see her dancing around is a cherished memory.
Snoopy, we conducted an exercise in Coen a long way back in time.
Pub had a white side and a black side, natch.
The copper had a local punishment for the troublemakers which involved sentencing them to slashing by hand, the long grass in a large paddock for a day or three.
So far from Canberra pollies in so many ways.
‘Tiny bark canoes used by mainland aboriginals to putter along rivers’
U stupid woman. The Torres Strait aboriginal pama nyungan speakers, at first denied by snoopy the conspiracy nut when I wrote about them last year, not only built ocean going canoes but were agriculturalists too. Bark canoes in the pilbara and kimberley were used for trips to the islands not rivers. The coastal arnhemlanders have trad instructions in song form for building sailing lepas and outriggers, which they stopped building when the trepang voyages stopped, missionaries arrived and they were given motor boats. Ion idriess??? Ffs he got his yarns from pubs.
The rotten egg smell is a very low concentration, with higher levels, as would be found in a enclosed space, olfactory fatigue, (loss of smell), occours very quickly.
The gassing incidents on HMAS Stalwart and Newcastle escaleted very quickly.
ConC from Wiki – but we were taught lower thresholds 500ppb as a max for death to occour.
50–100 ppm leads to eye damage.
At 100–150 ppm the olfactory nerve is paralyzed after a few inhalations, and the sense of smell disappears, often together with awareness of danger.[34][35]
320–530 ppm leads to pulmonary edema with the possibility of death.[25]
530–1000 ppm causes strong stimulation of the central nervous system and rapid breathing, leading to loss of breathing.
800 ppm is the lethal concentration for 50% of humans for 5 minutes’ exposure (LC50).
Concentrations over 1000 ppm cause immediate collapse with loss of breathing, even after inhalation of a single breath.
Watching a repeat of Insiders. Bloody hell. What a bunch of smarmy F wits.
Trump is a fool. Not briefed. It’s all about his vanity.
Haven’t these idiots learnt anything after the election. Apparently not.
It’s not that hard. Trump had just been to an election, a major plank of which was around controlling immigration and Trumble comes along with a proposition that makes Trump look like a tool. It’s not that hard to comprehend his anger.
PPM dammit
Outrigger connected to the Transom
Genoa connected the main mast
Spin-naker connected to the
Main spar
Dem Bones Dem Bones.
“And now for tomorrow’s headlines…”
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/man-injects-drugs-testicles-mcdonalds-10933870
Abbott was right. Australians are sick of UN bulltish.
I do not remember him even suggesting we withdraw from the UN or any of its bodies.
I watched the Fleetwood Mac and other pop stuff posted, playing it on my Bluetooth speaker so as to give the neighbours something to think about.
It all looks horribly dated. There’s something sad about watching a tubby Stevie Knicks waddling around the stage. Tusk, with Roman soldiers playing drums and horns was embarrassing. And epicene singers in Led Zeppelin did nothing for me.
‘Bob Hawke first proposed a treaty’
David burramurra was the first
Bravo, Carpe!
Imagine the
for a nuclear sub. The musical score would make “War and Peace” seem like a post-it note.
The guy on the left with the white gloves hasn’t fully covered up…you can see his wrist fairly clearly.
Al Jolson impersonators? They should be pretty easy to track down. Just set up a Hey Hey Its Saturday sting operation.
Love it!
No no. Diversity is a strength.
That is a scientific FACT.
Would the passenger oxygen masks aboard an aircraft prevent toxic gas in the cabin atmosphere being inhaled?
They don’t appear to be designed to seal around the face (unlike the pilot and cabin crew masks).
Any aviator Cats know?
The Pictures are Better on Radio.
Thank you Egg & Herodetus. Allow me to continue:
Now Mike was the dad of a transitioning lad,
Vegan, healthy, and highly gay prized,
Strong as the rest, but poor Mike had no rest,
As the lad had never been sodomised.
And his wife used to cry, ‘if the darling should die’
No labor leader could then shag him.
By luck he survived, till a greens pollie arrived,
Who agreed straight away to buggerize him.
Fleetwood Mac’s DVD The Dance presents them well though – perhaps at their peak.
Mrs TE is reading Mick Fleetwood’s autobiography. Features industrial loads of cocaine, but he has come out of the other side relatively OK.
Dixie Chicks Landslide
Much better than Fleetwood Mac.
Safely dug in at Kalgoorlie in preparation for Diggers and Dealers mining conference Monday to Wednesday.
Freezing cold night, and not venturing out after dark, although everything seemed pretty quiet on the short trip into town from the airport.
The consensus among peers seems to be that the Usual Suspects will not be able to resist attempting to disrupt this fairly high profile event with protest marches, riots etc.
Should be an interesting few days networking, schmoozing and sniffing out the big money on offer in the industry.
If you listen to those songs very carefully, turns out they got the early Israelites interested in a new idea called “monotheism”. They all sailed back afterwards, not wanting to miss supper.
Pedro, the passenger system appears to be constant flow with rebreather bag similar to the WW2 A8A. Once you empty the bag on inhalation the last part of the inhale takes in ambient air. So I don’t think it would help all that much.
Torres Strait culture was heavily influenced by contact with New Guinea slash and burn horticulturalists and tribal warfare traditions. The non-islander aboriginal cultures had a quality material culture, but no big war canoes. Nor did the coastal hunter-gatherers in easy territories in the eastern coastal areas have big war canoes, as they had even less need for such and no cultural awareness of them. Small canoes were the ones reported by early settlers. The desert cultures did well enough with traded goods and their own technologies in a very difficult environment. No-one sensible doubts that humanity in the antipodean far reaches was still humanity in all of its inventiveness. It was just horribly isolated, and stultified. It was also brutal, as all early cultures were, heavily dependent on age and sexual distinctions in kinship structure and on male power for enforcement of norms.
No need to denigrate these early forms of human lifestyle, our ancestors were there too, and particularly, no need to glorify them. They’re long gone elsewhere and doesn’t really exist any more in Australia.
Test Pattern is often incorrect and does nothing for his reputation by his rudeness to women here.
Where are you staying in Kal?
Ion Idriess worked for some years in the Torres Strait.
As in worked, not sat under a tree smoking a pipe.
How many years did you work in the Torres Strait?
(We need to know, so’s we can determine if it is you or Ion Idriess who is the greater authority on the Torres Strait).
Sweden has introduced military conscription – perhaps the UK should consider its own form of youth force
At the moment, too many working-class boys are underperforming, lacking in motivation, technical and social skills. In short, many are unemployable. It may be time for a radical solution
Supplementary question for Testpattern:
If a story is heard in a pub, does it, have greater or lesser authenticity than a story heard whilst receiving a handjob from a Lubra on the wharf?
What do I need to explain?
I haven’t bagged the Tigers for three weeks now!
Zulu,
A fleabag motel on the edge of town that will remain nameless for the shame it would bring upon my family if they knew I was reduced to this appalling low standard of accomodation, despite the gouging price being charged,
One step up from a swag in the bush.
There wouldn’t be a commercial bed available anywhere in Kal for the next few days. I booked this dump six months ago as it was the best on offer at the time.
Theatre of the mind, as they call it in advertising circles.
I’ve written my fair share of that stuff.
A.S.E.A.N Conference In Manilla – Primary Secretary Tillerson Discussions Surround North Korea…
Posted on August 6, 2017 by sundance
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference in Manilla, Philippines. The primary topic on everyone’s mind is North Korea and the economic sanctions agreed upon yesterday as conveyed in the unanimous U.N. Security Council resolution.
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/asean-1-manilla.jpg
Specifically, all conference participants are familiar with the (generally non-discussed) historic activity of China where they agree to sanctions then become willfully blind to violations of those sanctions; and essentially enable the DPRK to increase hostility.
During this visit U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is delivering a very severe message that U.S. President Donald Trump is well aware of all historic behavior, and President Trump is not going to allow willful blindness. It is a new era in economic consequence.
The ASEAN audiences at the conference appear accepting of the first-hand message and welcoming a new understanding that President Trump is not going to allow status quo. Here’s the play-by-play as captured by AP during the early part of the conference.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/06/a-s-e-a-n-conference-in-manilla-primary-secretary-tillerson-discussions-surround-north-korea/#more-136802
Preschools are rife with ‘heteronormativity,’ prof claims
A graduate student who teaches sociology at the University of Michigan recently published an article declaring that preschool classrooms are rife with “heteronormativity” that perpetuates “inequalities related to gender.”
Heidi Gansen asserts that “preschool is a good place to begin this examination, because practices that facilitate heteronormativity in classrooms become more engrained in later years of schooling.”
Was talking to Miss 12 about her teachers.
She and the kids in her class LOVE the two “toughest” teachers, the ones that maintain discipline, set deadlines and reject shoddy work.
She seems to clearly recognise that a tough approach by teachers only serves to better prepare her and her classmates for the future.
Her opinion on SSM? “A stupid joke, marriage is between a man and a woman.”
The Leftards are building the most ferocious generation of conservatives yet!
Just looking at hotel prices in KL, I can’t get over how cheap they are.
You may find, srr, that it is ‘Manila’ (one “L”)
Manilla is an entirely different metropole, I very much doubt ASEAN is being held there.
Any muslim, any place, any time ™
I’m claiming credit for that one.
I’m getting t-shirts printed. I figure I’ll get about 20 meters into the local shopping centre before being arrested.
Leigh Lowe
Repeat after me!
They are the real deal
They are the real deal
Etc
Haitian lawmakers vote to ban same-sex marriages
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haitian lawmakers have approved legislation prohibiting same-sex marriages as well as banning all forms of public demonstrations in support of homosexuality.
The Senate earlier this week approved the measure that includes sanctions and specifies that perpetrators, co-perpetrators and accomplices of a homosexual marriage face a penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 Gourdes (One Gourde=US$0.01 cents).
When the vote was taken on Tuesday night, 50 per cent of the total Senate was not present. But 12 Senators voted in favour of the bill, while one voted against and another abstained.
This bill, in addition to prohibiting marriage, or attempted marriage, between two people of the same sex in Haiti, also prohibits all forms of public demonstrations in support of homosexuality and proselytism in favour of such acts and stipulates that “any promotion, in any form or by any means, constitutes an offense of contempt of good morals and public decency”.
The bill also includes foreigners on Haitian territory, stating “no foreigner can avail himself of his personal status and the provisions of the law of his country to solicit the celebration in Haiti of a marriage between two persons of the same sex”.
“All senators are opposed to same-sex marriage so this only reflects their commitments made at the time of their campaigns,” said Senator Youri Latortue, President of the Senate.
President of the “Kouraj” Association, Charlot Jeudy, said that his group, which is recognised by the state and defends the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual (LGBTI), community, said the legislation is “an attack against the LGBTI community in Haiti”.
Is anyone Brisbane Northside interested in this? Message from a friend received just now. A paid position. That’s all I know.
Ask Sinc for my email if you are interested.
‘who agreed straight away to buggerise him…
…in shit indeed indeed in shit (h.lawson)
But u wouldn’t want to know the whole ballad would u
Why gender is best defined by what’s between your legs rather than what’s in your head.
What a tragedy:
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/britains-youngest-sex-swap-patient-10935892
When we ‘had the farm” Kalgoorlie used to serve quite well for a spot of R and R.
Three dickheads at a restaurant I won’t mention either, thought it was fun to reduce a waitress, on her first night, almost to tears.
The owner walked in, and threw a piazza voucher in front of them.
“I’ve got people beating down the doors to eat here. I can’t get good staff for love or money. I don’t need your custom. Shut the door on your way out.”
Testes, please share with us the identity of the Torres Strait trees these ocean going canoes were built from.
Having done that, please advise the names of the crops that the Muralagl of the Prince of Wales group of islands grew.
Surprise! The vast “Early Learning” complex that has been carefully setup across the west which, at this point, is quasi-compulsory is now going to explain how the 1920 Bolshevik child rearing policies were, in fact, exactly correct and your toddlers will be enjoying hearing about them.
The daycare situation is the biggest problem of our time. It is communist countries that force toddlers into government controlled “nurseries” so women can be “productive”. It is rotten communist countries that indoctrinate babies and toddlers with communist propaganda while they’re trapped there.
But it is dying and broken nations which have large percentages of their mothers happy and relieved to be getting rid of their one six month old baby – handing him over to the mass scale baby sitting empire and paying some prole girl $17 an hour – because they “need me time”, they “need the social outlet” of standing in a clothes shop or, the reality, they “need” a trip to Bali this year and hubby wants a 2016 model Prado.
Hillary has a hard decision to make.
Idriess wrote a novel outlaws of the leopold in which he fictionalised jandamarra as sandamarra. All done from a pub. He got the locals pissed and wrote down their stories. Whitefellas version of course. Can’t trust him further than u can throw a star picket.
The real deal … until the end of August.
‘If u listen to those songs…new idea called monotheism’
That would be from the adjustment movement period. See burramurra and treaty.
No urinals on the new Navy aircraft carrier
The new aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford has all sorts of high-tech gear equipped for 21st century naval warfare. But there is one thing that male sailors will notice is no longer available: Urinals.
For the first time, every bathroom on the Ford — known throughout military circles as a head — is designed to be “gender-neutral,” meaning all of the urinals have been replaced with flush toilets and stalls, Navy officials say.
The vast majority of the 5,000-plus sailors who will deploy aboard the carrier Ford are men, as women account for only about 18 percent of sailors in the Navy.
What Obama said.