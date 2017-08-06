Compare and contrast

The current population of the United States is approximately 323 million.

The annual legal immigration intake of the United States is 1 million. That is approximately 0.3% of the current US population.

The current population of Australia is approximately 24 million.

The annual legal immigration intake of Australia is 190,000. that is approximately 0.8% of the current Australian population.

0.3% vs 0.8%. Australia’s legal immigration program is proportionately over 2.5 times the scale of the US program.

Another way to look at it is to note that the US economy is over 18 times the scale of Australia and its population is 13 times the scale of Australia, yet its immigration program is 5 times.

Last week, the US Senate proposed halving the size of the legal US immigration program, most of which will come from reducing the family reunion numbers from 600,000 to 90,000.

Of Australia’s 190,000 program, 32% is family migration, or approximately 61,000.

Sparty would propose a discussion of Australia’s immigration program, but to do so would mean, by definition, that he is a xenophobe.

