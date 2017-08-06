Compare and contrast

The current population of the United States is approximately 323 million.
The annual legal immigration intake of the United States is 1 million. That is approximately 0.3% of the current US population.
The current population of Australia is approximately 24 million.
The annual legal immigration intake of Australia is 190,000. that is approximately 0.8% of the current Australian population.
0.3% vs 0.8%. Australia’s legal immigration program is proportionately over 2.5 times the scale of the US program.
Another way to look at it is to note that the US economy is over 18 times the scale of Australia and its population is 13 times the scale of Australia, yet its immigration program is 5 times.
Last week, the US Senate proposed halving the size of the legal US immigration program, most of which will come from reducing the family reunion numbers from 600,000 to 90,000.
Of Australia’s 190,000 program, 32% is family migration, or approximately 61,000.
Sparty would propose a discussion of Australia’s immigration program, but to do so would mean, by definition, that he is a xenophobe.
Treasurer Scott Morrison is a believer in a large immigration program because they all need to consume.
Set immigration levels high enough and you create a situation where most of the population hardly has a clue about all the subtle elements that had previously made Australia great. Look no further that our parliament to see how this works, not Australians but Globalists.
Not only would he be a xenophobe but also a hate speaker.
How’s this for a comparison:
That’s about the same or greater than Britain’s annual legal immigration intake.
Trump is cutting American immigration in half.
Theresa May has promised similar (>100 000).
Yet here the government remains unresponsive to community concerns about the pressure high immigration puts on social cohesion, housing, infrastructure and services.
But in the USA the immigration law is very poorly enforced if at all, and there are significant numbers of people actively opposed to any sort of enforcement.
I think in Australia we do a much better job of regulating the situation.
Also, a racist and homophobe; probably kicks his own dog.
Someone has to prop up the housing ponzi.
Poor fellow my country (apologies to Xavier Herbert)
Interesting – following one of Sparty’s links further afield:
Pretty much the natural increase people, being babies, are living with other folk and their infrastructure requirements are modest.
Plus I would suspect that a lot of people assumed to be here temporarily – student visas, aged parent visas ( why do we need more frail elderly people being imported ? ) aren’t EVER going home. And in the meantime they require housing, transport, utilities, infrastructure etc etc.
So effectively ‘We’* are adding a Canberra/Queanbeyan every year.
* This high rate of growth seems to be a Uniparty policy – it never gets a mention in major party election platforms. I haven’t voted for it – not directly. My opinion does not count with ‘We’.
Many moons ago I did lodge a submission to a Senate inquiry on population suggesting that bringing in large numbers from cultural groups not disposed to assimilate and who, by virtue of their numbers, could isolate themselves in self-selected ‘ghettoes’ would be a social disaster. My opinion did not count then either, but I think time has proven me correct.
What was the immigration rate for the USA when its population was 24 million? This line of research could be pursued for both countries: how has the rate varied with overall population over time. Both the USA and Australia of course exist specifically because of immigration.
Also, abolishing the invincibly stupid “diversity lottery”. What country selects immigrants completely at random?? Absurd!
This bill is an important landmark in US history, hopefully reversing some of the disastrous effects of the 1965 act. I can’t wait to see the “libertarian” movement marching lockstep with the Left in opposing this bill!
Housing developers need more customers. So they get politicians to import them.
The 32 % figure forAustralia’s ‘family’ stream is misleading, as the Productivity Commission pointed out. That’s because many people who come in under the skill stream atre in fact ‘secondary applicant’, read family members.
Stop being polite and call him what he is. Nazi.
Sorry, but that’s xenofauxb. It’s important to get the spelling corect.
The political class at war with its own people. Same with electricity.
Stop immigration for 12 months.
Nothing bad will actually happen. Except maybe some affect on house/rent prices and associated “industries.”
I think we had recent statistics to the effect that most of the jobs growth in our two largest states has been in public sector jobs – so aside from importing consumers for our retailers, and buyers/tenants for our property developers and landlords, we are importing clients for our tax and debt-funded public sectors.
All of this at the same time as we are in a race to have the world’s highest power costs, and the world’s most unaffordable housing – which makes it increasingly likely that we continue to lose jobs and miss new opportunities in internationally competitive sectors of the economy, and thus become ever more reliant on foreign debt and asset sales to keep the whole circus going. Complete and utter madness.
We need those immigrants.
I mean, if we don’t import masses of 3rd world, low IQ, non english speaking migrants from Syria, Eritrea, Somalia, Bangladesh e.t.c who is going to pay for our pensions and gold plated boomer retirement lifestyle?
Think of all the Afghans sitting on Manus and Nauru, all that untapped entrepreneurial potential waiting to contribute to our economy ! (Afghan welfare usage after 5 years of Oz residency is 91%)
Helen should ask what welfare benefits the United States made available to the immigrants that arrived when the population of America was 24 million.
Without slavery would the population growth of the South have been as fast?.
Would a slower population growth have avoided the Indian Wars?.
The developing resources of America would have come into production, but would a more structured immigration system have avoided the civil war, the indian wars and the civil war?.
mh
#2460681, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:28 pm
That might be true if a significant proportion of the immigrants (if not the majority) were not beneficiaries of the taxpayer (i.e. on welfare), instead of being taxpayers themselves.
Reducing immigration would reduce the demand for housing. This industry is the only thing that keeps Australia from entering a permanent recession/depression. We no longer produce anything apart from houses. Our energy costs and labour regulations make it impossible to compete on the world stage and these do not constrain the housing industry. Our politicians on both sides know the economic jig will be up if they cut immigration.
Happily, we live in a good regional city where immigration has been manageable and mostly beneficial, re medical skills, university/education, IT and generally nice, assimilating new citizens.
Sydney and Melbourne seem to have big problems, though, and big immigrant populations with big problems.
I don’t give a shit how many. As long as each one
– speaks and reads rudimentary English enough to be able to function
– has a useful skill that would get them employment
– carries long term health insurance long enough that they’re unlikely to be looking for Medicare for a pre existing issue
– is on probation and will only qualify for full residency after a long period of employment, good conduct and English fluency
– they are without burdensome families without these skills
– they are of good character
– they can be identified and checked out
Our politicians on both sides know the economic jig will be up if they cut immigration.
The current rate of economic “growth” at c. 0.3% shows that returns on this Ponzi scheme are drying up.
A year? A decade would be better.
This industry is the only thing that keeps Australia from entering a permanent recession/depression
Let the housing industry collapse. Young Australians are being priced out of their own housing market.
That’s what the people in Sydney and Melbourne said at first.
Actually, until recently it was more like 240,000 per year. There was an additional 50,000ish Kiwis moving to Australia each year – and their numbers were not counted in official immigration statistics due to the mutual tans-migration scheme between Australia and New Zealand.
Another interesting point – immigration pundits keep pointing to Australia’s “inadequate” refugee intake. But as Sparta pointed out, although Australia’s official refugee intake is 19,000 per year, in reality it is more like 79,000 as the majority of the family reunion bunch as family of the inital refugees.
Yeah, why not? It’s not his money he is giving away, he is guaranteed a very comfortable life after retirement or being booted out at the next election.
They have a vote like everyone else and they can vote as if house affordability is important to them.
Obviously the one thing Australia needs now is more Muslim immigrants. Think of the benefits:
More people to help identify terrorists,
More security jobs at airports,
More public service jobs at Centrelink,
More jobs for bollard manufacturers,
You know it makes sense.
This is exactly right. And this subset of the migrant intake is guaranteed to be lifetime welfare recipients, and not just direct dole, but services like health, as they will never be buying private health insurance. This is the real secret as to why health spending has blown out in the last 20 years, and is now growing parabolically. The ageing population excuse is a lie.
We can thank Tony Abbott’s moronic moral signalling, suggested to him by Greg Sheridan, to increase our refugee intake by 3x — all over the staged picture of a drowned boy.