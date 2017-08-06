Compare and contrast

Posted on 1:12 pm, August 6, 2017 by I am Spartacus

The current population of the United States is approximately 323 million.

The annual legal immigration intake of the United States is 1 million.  That is approximately 0.3% of the current US population.

The current population of Australia is approximately 24 million.

The annual legal immigration intake of Australia is 190,000.  that is approximately 0.8% of the current Australian population.

0.3% vs 0.8%.   Australia’s legal immigration program is proportionately over 2.5 times the scale of the US program.

Another way to look at it is to note that the US economy is over 18 times the scale of Australia and its population is 13 times the scale of Australia, yet its immigration program is 5 times.

Last week, the US Senate proposed halving the size of the legal US immigration program, most of which will come from reducing the family reunion numbers from 600,000 to 90,000.

Of Australia’s 190,000 program, 32% is family migration, or approximately 61,000.

Sparty would propose a discussion of Australia’s immigration program, but to do so would mean, by definition, that he is a xenophobe.

18 Responses to Compare and contrast

  1. mh
    #2460681, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Treasurer Scott Morrison is a believer in a large immigration program because they all need to consume.

  2. old bloke
    #2460691, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:38 pm

  3. rickw
    #2460693, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Set immigration levels high enough and you create a situation where most of the population hardly has a clue about all the subtle elements that had previously made Australia great. Look no further that our parliament to see how this works, not Australians but Globalists.

  4. Uh oh
    #2460695, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Not only would he be a xenophobe but also a hate speaker.

  5. Roger
    #2460713, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    How’s this for a comparison:

    That’s about the same or greater than Britain’s annual legal immigration intake.

    Trump is cutting American immigration in half.

    Theresa May has promised similar (>100 000).

    Yet here the government remains unresponsive to community concerns about the pressure high immigration puts on social cohesion, housing, infrastructure and services.

  6. Tel
    #2460715, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    But in the USA the immigration law is very poorly enforced if at all, and there are significant numbers of people actively opposed to any sort of enforcement.

    I think in Australia we do a much better job of regulating the situation.

  7. Senile Old Guy
    #2460729, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Also, a racist and homophobe; probably kicks his own dog.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2460730, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Someone has to prop up the housing ponzi.

  9. bemused
    #2460731, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    There are none so blind as those who will not see. The most deluded people are those who choose to ignore what they already know – Thomas Chalkley

    Poor fellow my country (apologies to Xavier Herbert)

  10. Myrddin Seren
    #2460732, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Interesting – following one of Sparty’s links further afield:

    The preliminary estimated resident population (ERP) of Australia at 31 December 2016 was 24,385,600 people. This is an increase of 372,800 people since 31 December 2015, and 78,400 people since 30 September 2016.

    The preliminary estimate of natural increase for the year ended 31 December 2016 (152,600 people) was 6.5%, or 9,300 people higher than the natural increase recorded for the year ended 31 December 2015 (143,300 people).

    The preliminary estimate of net overseas migration (NOM) for the year ended 31 December 2016 (209,000 people) was 16.5%, or 29,700 people higher than the net overseas migration recorded for the year ended 31 December 2015 (179,300 people).

    Pretty much the natural increase people, being babies, are living with other folk and their infrastructure requirements are modest.

    Plus I would suspect that a lot of people assumed to be here temporarily – student visas, aged parent visas ( why do we need more frail elderly people being imported ? ) aren’t EVER going home. And in the meantime they require housing, transport, utilities, infrastructure etc etc.

    So effectively ‘We’* are adding a Canberra/Queanbeyan every year.

    * This high rate of growth seems to be a Uniparty policy – it never gets a mention in major party election platforms. I haven’t voted for it – not directly. My opinion does not count with ‘We’.

    Many moons ago I did lodge a submission to a Senate inquiry on population suggesting that bringing in large numbers from cultural groups not disposed to assimilate and who, by virtue of their numbers, could isolate themselves in self-selected ‘ghettoes’ would be a social disaster. My opinion did not count then either, but I think time has proven me correct.

  11. Helen
    #2460735, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    What was the immigration rate for the USA when its population was 24 million? This line of research could be pursued for both countries: how has the rate varied with overall population over time. Both the USA and Australia of course exist specifically because of immigration.

  12. Fisky
    #2460739, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Also, abolishing the invincibly stupid “diversity lottery”. What country selects immigrants completely at random?? Absurd!

  13. Fisky
    #2460740, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    This bill is an important landmark in US history, hopefully reversing some of the disastrous effects of the 1965 act. I can’t wait to see the “libertarian” movement marching lockstep with the Left in opposing this bill!

  14. stackja
    #2460744, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Housing developers need more customers. So they get politicians to import them.

  15. Malcolm Thomas
    #2460746, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    The 32 % figure forAustralia’s ‘family’ stream is misleading, as the Productivity Commission pointed out. That’s because many people who come in under the skill stream atre in fact ‘secondary applicant’, read family members.

  16. zyconoclast
    #2460751, posted on August 6, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Stop being polite and call him what he is. Nazi.

  17. Muddy
    #2460775, posted on August 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Sorry, but that’s xenofauxb. It’s important to get the spelling corect.

  18. miltonf
    #2460792, posted on August 6, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    The political class at war with its own people. Same with electricity.

