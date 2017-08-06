Compare and contrast

The current population of the United States is approximately 323 million.
The annual legal immigration intake of the United States is 1 million. That is approximately 0.3% of the current US population.
The current population of Australia is approximately 24 million.
The annual legal immigration intake of Australia is 190,000. that is approximately 0.8% of the current Australian population.
0.3% vs 0.8%. Australia’s legal immigration program is proportionately over 2.5 times the scale of the US program.
Another way to look at it is to note that the US economy is over 18 times the scale of Australia and its population is 13 times the scale of Australia, yet its immigration program is 5 times.
Last week, the US Senate proposed halving the size of the legal US immigration program, most of which will come from reducing the family reunion numbers from 600,000 to 90,000.
Of Australia’s 190,000 program, 32% is family migration, or approximately 61,000.
Sparty would propose a discussion of Australia’s immigration program, but to do so would mean, by definition, that he is a xenophobe.
Treasurer Scott Morrison is a believer in a large immigration program because they all need to consume.
Set immigration levels high enough and you create a situation where most of the population hardly has a clue about all the subtle elements that had previously made Australia great. Look no further that our parliament to see how this works, not Australians but Globalists.
Not only would he be a xenophobe but also a hate speaker.
How’s this for a comparison:
That’s about the same or greater than Britain’s annual legal immigration intake.
Trump is cutting American immigration in half.
Theresa May has promised similar (>100 000).
Yet here the government remains unresponsive to community concerns about the pressure high immigration puts on social cohesion, housing, infrastructure and services.
But in the USA the immigration law is very poorly enforced if at all, and there are significant numbers of people actively opposed to any sort of enforcement.
I think in Australia we do a much better job of regulating the situation.
Also, a racist and homophobe; probably kicks his own dog.
Someone has to prop up the housing ponzi.
Poor fellow my country (apologies to Xavier Herbert)
Interesting – following one of Sparty’s links further afield:
Pretty much the natural increase people, being babies, are living with other folk and their infrastructure requirements are modest.
Plus I would suspect that a lot of people assumed to be here temporarily – student visas, aged parent visas ( why do we need more frail elderly people being imported ? ) aren’t EVER going home. And in the meantime they require housing, transport, utilities, infrastructure etc etc.
So effectively ‘We’* are adding a Canberra/Queanbeyan every year.
* This high rate of growth seems to be a Uniparty policy – it never gets a mention in major party election platforms. I haven’t voted for it – not directly. My opinion does not count with ‘We’.
Many moons ago I did lodge a submission to a Senate inquiry on population suggesting that bringing in large numbers from cultural groups not disposed to assimilate and who, by virtue of their numbers, could isolate themselves in self-selected ‘ghettoes’ would be a social disaster. My opinion did not count then either, but I think time has proven me correct.
What was the immigration rate for the USA when its population was 24 million? This line of research could be pursued for both countries: how has the rate varied with overall population over time. Both the USA and Australia of course exist specifically because of immigration.
Also, abolishing the invincibly stupid “diversity lottery”. What country selects immigrants completely at random?? Absurd!
This bill is an important landmark in US history, hopefully reversing some of the disastrous effects of the 1965 act. I can’t wait to see the “libertarian” movement marching lockstep with the Left in opposing this bill!
Housing developers need more customers. So they get politicians to import them.
The 32 % figure forAustralia’s ‘family’ stream is misleading, as the Productivity Commission pointed out. That’s because many people who come in under the skill stream atre in fact ‘secondary applicant’, read family members.
Stop being polite and call him what he is. Nazi.
Sorry, but that’s xenofauxb. It’s important to get the spelling corect.
The political class at war with its own people. Same with electricity.