I’m going to have to find a better class of fish wrap

There I was wrapping the fish when this column by Greg Sheridan caught my eye: All credit to Turnbull for trying to seal deal with a troubled Trump. I gave you my view a couple of days ago but this is surreal. So let me take you to the end of the DT-MT transcript:
MT: You can certainly say that it was not a deal that you would have done, but you are going to stick with it.
DT: I have no choice to say that about it. Malcolm, I am going to say that I have no choice but to honour my predecessor’s deal. I think it is a horrible deal, a disgusting deal that I would have never made. It is an embarrassment to the United States of America and you can say it just the way I said it. I will say it just that way. As far as I am concerned that is enough Malcolm. I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.
So what does Sheridan say about the significance of this first-ever phone call between the PM and the new president:
A sensible prime minister goes into a conversation with a US president with two objectives in mind: to build a relationship and to secure one or more specific outcomes.
The fact of the matter is that the Australian-American alliance is crucial to both countries. But if you think MT came away with anything other than the most comprehensive disdain from PDT you are as out of the picture as Greg Sheridan himself seems to be.
Greg Sheridan is not a DT fan.
A decent Prime Minister would recognise a land mine left by the worst American President in history and would consider the deal null and void.
Not far off binning my sub to the Oz. The op/ed has been veering left for a while, it’s near impossible to get a letter published, the content is mor opinion than fact, and now the two cartoonists are shit. Fairfax lite, like the LNP becoming Labor lite. The meeja in this country is embarrasingly unprofessional, illiterate and utterly compromised. Anyone who still takes any notice is deranged.
Steve – your argument here is a tad subtle for me. Clearly you’re pissed off because the infidel dared type Trump’s (pbuh) name but what exactly is wrong with Sheridan’s comment:
To be sure it violates my “one thing at a time” rule, but why else would Turnbull call Trump?
Trump’s obviously a shrewd judge of character, unlike the bedwetters in the Liberal party room. Mind you, many of us also spotted the character and intellectual flaws of Little Lord Fartleroy before his first stint at leadership, even before his insipid failure as a cabinet minister. Why would Trump waste his time on a walking corpse?
Sheridan views everything through the lens of the free wine that comes with the free food that comes with the free name-drop. In other words, some wannabe journalist repeats some shit he heard from someone of great self-importance in payment for a free feed. Newspapers are barely good enough to wrap prawn heads for a reason.
The only reason I still subscribe to the Oz is I need to vent my anger with them in the comments.
Poor old Greg Sheridan is a well known Trump hater who once again is shredding his credibility.
His contributions to The Australian must always be qualified and discounted by that reality.
His glowing references to Turnbull are something else – a pathetic and self destructive attempt to ingratiate himself with a failing Prime Minister who desperately needs all the help he can get.
Surely it’s the parliamentary party that’s failing- and that’s not helping the PM.
More unhinged commentary from Kates.
I wonder what Trump will think of the Prime Minister who is poised to take over when the Liberals implode and the CFMEU’s puppet is installed in the Lodge.
It seems to be forgotten that this wretched deal was a little landmine stitched up by Obama and Turnbull after Trump had won the election. Trump was losing skin by honouring any part of the deal, and it was respect for the ally Australia, not leftist Turnbull, that pushed Trump to go with it.
Trump’s clear disappointment in his supposed ally Australia is pithily displayed in his last line:
Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.
We (our company) deal with CEOs and Chairmen of companies who can be of benefit to us to many millions and more, but it would never occur to me to push business on the introductory meeting.
MT has no political nous and seems no sense of protocol either.
We are the poorer for it.
To see peeeps defending and excusing him is distressing.