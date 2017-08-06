I’m going to have to find a better class of fish wrap

There I was wrapping the fish when this column by Greg Sheridan caught my eye: All credit to Turnbull for trying to seal deal with a troubled Trump. I gave you my view a couple of days ago but this is surreal. So let me take you to the end of the DT-MT transcript:

MT: You can certainly say that it was not a deal that you would have done, but you are going to stick with it. DT: I have no choice to say that about it. Malcolm, I am going to say that I have no choice but to honour my predecessor’s deal. I think it is a horrible deal, a disgusting deal that I would have never made. It is an embarrassment to the United States of America and you can say it just the way I said it. I will say it just that way. As far as I am concerned that is enough Malcolm. I have had it. I have been making these calls all day and this is the most unpleasant call all day. Putin was a pleasant call. This is ridiculous.

So what does Sheridan say about the significance of this first-ever phone call between the PM and the new president:

A sensible prime minister goes into a conversation with a US president with two objectives in mind: to build a relationship and to secure one or more specific outcomes.

The fact of the matter is that the Australian-American alliance is crucial to both countries. But if you think MT came away with anything other than the most comprehensive disdain from PDT you are as out of the picture as Greg Sheridan himself seems to be.