Peter O’Brien – Another gay parliamentarian sees the light

Senator Dean Smith is another gay MP who, like Penny Wong , not too long ago apparently opposed same-sex marriage but in recent years has seen the light and now insists that everyone else share in the joy of their conversion and join them tout-de-suite, notwithstanding that others, less compromised by self-interest, may need longer to achieve salvation.
“My journey on this I think is very, very similar to the great bulk of Australians,” he said.
“People might recall that just a few years ago I opposed same sex marriage. I characterised it as a campaign of the left, I didn’t think there was community support for it. I even said there were better issues to be talking about.
“As I looked at my own views, as I scrutinised the views of others, I came to the view that there was nothing to fear from same sex marriage in our country.
For starters, let me reiterate, Smith is gay so it might be a bit presumptuous of him to imagine the great bulk of Australians think like him. His wording suggests that at one time he thought that there may well be something to fear from same-sex marriage. I wonder if he would like to enlighten us as to what those fears may have been. Might they not be ones currently shared by other Australians, not yet convinced by the strident demands and deliberately obstructionist and offensive actions of the LBGTI lobby that same-sex marriage is quite benign and not just the start of a campaign of trashing other cherished social institutions?
Smith goes on to put one of the more asinine arguments against the proposed plebiscite – that it is an abrogation of the MP’s duty and sets a dangerous precedent. (This latter, by the way, is one of the profundities bestowed upon us by our favourite professor of politics Peter van Onselen. Apparently, every time the going gets tough MPs will throw their hands in the air and call a plebiscite) :
“In addition to that, I decided to uphold that cherished principle of parliamentary democracy, and now, with two thirds of the Australian community being very comfortable with the idea of same sex marriage, the idea, a Liberal idea I might add, of equality before the law for all people, and in this case same sex couples, I’ve come to a clear view that the time is now for a parliamentary vote on same sex marriage.
We elect MPs to parliament to represent us because it is impractical for every government decision to be referred back to the entire people. In doing so we accept that they will inevitably make decisions some of us don’t like. But does that really mean that there are no circumstances in which it might be useful to seek full agreement on a particular issue? Most government decisions are quite complex and involve multiple options. But a plebiscite in which a simple yes/no question can be put, particularly on a social issue that has no bearing on the economy, defence, trade, education, health etc etc, is hardly likely to lead to the demise of ‘parliamentary democracy’. Seeking to confirm the endorsement of the voters is somehow going to weaken parliamentary democracy? Seriously?
Smith justifies his position on the basis that ‘two thirds of the Australian community’ are very comfortable with the idea of same-sex marriage. That may or may not be true but it also seems that a majority of Australians apparently want a plebiscite – which is rather more emphatic than ‘being comfortable with’.
It is the arrogance of Smith’s assumption that, because he has satisfied himself that he now knows what is right, we must all fall into line with him that infuriates me.
So has he put forward a private member’s bill to protect people who have a conscientious objection to SSM, who risk being persecuted and financially ruined by the Waffen SSM yet?
That is the measure with which all such proponents should be measured. If they are not protecting religious people, especially those in small businesses, then they can be presumed to be anti-Christian totalitarians.
Because the fascist Waffen SSM will go after Christians immediately once a SSM bill is signed into law.
these boosters for ssm quite erroneously say that the vast majority of Australians support ssm. Then what is the problem in testing that theory in a plebescite. Once again the political and media elite telling us what to do when it suits their particular narrative. Bring on more plebescites and have a more informed public on critical issues such as changing the marriage act.
Smith justifies his position on the basis that ‘two thirds of the Australian community’ are very comfortable with the idea of same-sex marriage.
Highly dubious. The left has a history of manipulating polls in order to arm their cultural warriors. Protagonists like Smith keep referring to polls in a transparent attempt to justify a parliamentary vote because they are afraid the left would be defeated in a plebiscite. They know the polls have been weaponised and, as such, are basically bullshit.
he now knows what is right, we must all fall into line with him that infuriates me
Tend to agree that this whole issue is no longer about gay marriage. It is actually now about our system of democracy. I have moved from agnostic to passionate about the need to vote on this. I don’t really care about the result but do care about the process. I, like I think a lot of my peers, will accept the result, either way. What we are not prepared to accept in our local “representative” voting on this issue, on our behalf. The vast majority if not 100% of the labor will vote along “unofficial” party lines. Very few would be brave enough to withstand the SJW outrage. A lot of the LNP will be likewise too weak to withstand the onslaught. If ever a single issue needed to be tested in a formal process it is this one, not so much about whether “2 blokes and a cocker spanial make a family” but whether we actually believe in the “will of the people” being the fundamental building block of our political system.
The greatest moral challenge of our time is to prevent the bursting of the bubble between our esteemed elites and the morally and intellectually retarded commoner who will poison the air simply by daring to continue breathing – Muddy.
Thank you, kc. I firmly believe that when the bubble bursts, the planet will simply implode and project caramel-flavoured popcorn far into space, (which will in turn destroy other galaxies, hence The Big Pop). Time as we know it is in our hands. The separation of valuables and retards must be retained at all costs.
Yes, as individuals.
Legal partnerships can be registered by those who meet the specific requirements for each type.
I understand the left have swept their way through the institutions.
How the hell did they sweep their way through the Liberal Party??
(Let’s not get carried away with my contradiction between implosion and projection).
Probably he and his partner want to “have” children. Procured from somewhere, with the basic human rights of children to know and access and be part of their biological and cultural makeup pushed aside. My interpretation is that this is wrong and civilised society puts the needs of the vulnerable, the innocents, first.
There is an arrogance attaching to all politicians who believe that they (the government) can solve all manner of issues and problems. That is how you end up with the highest electricity and housing prices in the world while living in one of the most energy rich, least densely populated countries in the world. It is compounded when the government starts meddling around in social issues.
Smith was correct, remains correct, and no doubt realises he’s still correct – SSM *is* a project of the Left. However, like most of his LNP colleagues, he has either lost interest in resisting the Left or is in fact a closet Leftist. Every non-Leftist, regardless of their sexual orientation, must resist the current SSM push. The Left doesn’t give a shit about queers being able to marry. It seeks to neuter the moral authority of certain institutions – especially religious institutions – that currently act as bulwarks against Leftist post-structuralism by harnessing the proxy violence of the state to force these institutions to act in direct contravention of their moral values. The Left in this country is no better than the disgusting authoritarians that run China who refuse to allow the ‘official’ Roman Catholic church operating in that country to recognise the authority of the Vatican in matters relating to that church. They are all the children of Mao, and they do what they do for the same reasons Mao did what he did.
But many of us are looking about the world where SSMirage has become legalised and we are thinking that there may be much – for some – to fear.
Putting aside the topic of children, I have no objection to same sex couples having the same legal rights (and responsibilities) as heterosexual couples. However I do object to the social blackmail and vilification of those who believe, as I do, that marriage is an institution between a woman and a man. The molestation of tradition and history when ssm could simply go by another name, is a naked, aggressive, and entirely unprovoked threat to my values, dignity, and compassionate respect for others. That those who are attacking me are doing so from protected cover, yet brand me an aggressor when I simply motion to raise my hands in defence, is cowardice of a high order.
And their casual change of stance and dismissal of their obligations to voters means we can’t take their promises on religious protection seriously either.
Muddy
#2460481, posted on August 6, 2017 at 11:06 am
Very well said, Muddy.
You have stated my view exactly.
This same Dean Smith claimed on Insiders, this morning (apologies Rowan Dean, I took the bullet too) that the overwhelming majority opposed the plebiscite, yet when I last looked 63% wanted one. I suspect they smoke some potent stuff in WA, because the leafy green has stewed his now soggy grey matter.
Thank you Delta. It irritates me enormously that these people have claimed ‘victim’ status. Their behaviour and tactics are simply projection. Probably what annoys me even more, however, is that they have not been called out significantly enough for what they are, which is why I used the phrase ‘molestation of tradition and history.’ While they claim to have been negatively stereotyped themselves, they feel free to negatively stereotype those who wish to rationally debate them.
I could go on, but I don’t want to raise my blood pressure too much.
On a vaguely related matter, three or four decades ago, there was an anthropologist in Africa who wrote about his experiences with a tribe (in Uganda perhaps?) called Iks. What he wrote about them was later disputed, but he described them as disgusting creatures who had no sense of community or empathy or compassion, who defecated on their neighbours’ doorsteps and celebrated the tragedies of others. Our politicians, I believe (and yes, this is a broad generalisation) could very well be Iks.
So these political idiots expect us to believe them when they say:
“I opposed tontine fanger vapourlock for political reasons despite being a tontine fanger”
“I supported a plebiscite on tontine fanger vapourlock (for political reasons despite being a tontine fanger)”
“Tontine fanger vapourlock is absolutely supported by 70% of the peasants”
“But I oppose letting mere peasants having a say despite any promises any politician might have made on tontine fanger vapourlock”
“Despite the fact that I would have won a plebiscite on tontine fanger vapourlock as 70% of the peasants supported it, obviously.”
“So bugger the plebiscite, and bugger you, peasants”
“Oh, and you dirty peasants I have lied to? Trust me.”
How about ‘no, you lying hypocritical scumbag‘?
It’s ridiculous that a tenth-order issue like this is absorbing our political process.
Correct, and also correct in the p3ddophilia sense too.
Like Newton and Truong.
And remember that the poor little kid these perverts were pimping to other homopeddoes at age 4 was Newtons’s biological son.
And that they were sexually abusing him from when he was two weeks old.
Also remember that the ABC lauded Newton and Truong to the skies as the perfect example of homosexual ‘parents’.
They were dead right, just not in the way they thought.
If this truly was simply a desire for gays to get married, I wouldn’t give a rat’s arse. Do whatever you like, call your arrangement whatever you want to. I don’t have to agree with your description of your arrangement, but who gives a shit what I think. If that’s a deal-breaker for you, stay out of my business and I’ll stay out of yours.
But we know that this is not what the SSM push is all about. We know that it isn’t, as evidenced by gaystapo agents going to freaking pizza parlours or little old lady flower arrangers trying to get them to cater non-existent events, and then bringing lawfare or public condemnation against them when they refuse. We know that it’s not because the Left is salivating at the prospect of forcing the Pope at gunpoint to marry gay couples in the Sistine chapel.
SSM must be opposed on the grounds that it’s a Leftist Trojan horse that seeks to rend the already bedraggled social fabric of our civilisation.
It’s claimed that two-thirds are comfortable with same-sex marriage.
One of our local cafes is run by two very personable homosexual men who mingle with the regulars and in slow times all sorts of things are discussed. But haven’t heard anyone ask the proprietors “What do you think of the SSM talk that’s all over the news?”. If the majority are relaxed about SSM, it should be a fairly ‘comfortable’ matter to bring up. But it isn’t.
Politicians maintain that theatre of being caring and enthusiastically attending upon the thoughts and needs of voters. They pretend to be profoundly moral and intelligent.
Their press releases, interviews and sound bites drip with this imposture.
It is theatre on both sides, they play their side and we play along. But we all know it is pretense
What is astounding is they actually think that we believe it.
Any pollie that stands on his dignity deserves the pillorying and they will get.
So a Senate member decides a romantic notion of a minority is really something else.
And the view of a majority of voters means nothing.
The light at the end of the tunnel is a torch.
It’s the next train coming Stimpy…
It’s nor just Christian or other religious owners of small businesses who might have a moral objection to SSM.
That has to be remembered and respected.
Logic implies that so much bullshit and kerfuffle on the National agenda regarding so few constituents is about the broader agenda. I am sick of hearing about homos, indigs, reffos and any of the many other identity groups that the predominant group of citizens, who have generally benign attitudes towards, should bend over and capitulate to. It’s not as if the good old taxpayer hasn’t been flogged for no benefit over years, or that anyone I have known has intentionally caused any of the harm. If someone of limited scope like me can see I am being played for a fool, surely the agenda setters can see that this constant shoving of this shit down people’s throats is counterproductive in terms of fostering acceptance. Therein lies the question of the aims of all this. IMO it’s about the revolution as it has been since the Left started stacking institutions of power and influence with a vengeance in the 80’s. It seems to have been decided that the sheep have been disabled to the point where whatever blow back may come will be a piss in the ocean.
BTW I remain constantly disgruntled by whining, lazy bludgers and their enablers, as I have been since leaving school at 15 and never being without work. The place is rooted.
Ditto, overburdened.
There is nothing to fear from the removal of individual bricks from the foundation of a building.
Until it collapses on top of you.
Is there support in the community?
Smith justifies his position on the basis that ‘two thirds of the Australian community’ are very comfortable with the idea of same-sex marriage.
As are 97% of climate scientists.
Smith goes on to put one of the more asinine arguments against the proposed plebiscite
ASSinine.
good one.
overburdened
#2460683, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:33 pm
Logic implies that so much bullshit and kerfuffle on the National agenda regarding so few constituents is about the broader agenda. I am sick of hearing about homos, indigs, reffos and any of the many other identity groups that the predominant group of citizens, who have generally benign attitudes towards, should bend over and capitulate to. It’s not as if the good old taxpayer hasn’t been flogged for no benefit over years, or that anyone I have known has intentionally caused any of the harm. If someone of limited scope like me can see I am being played for a fool, surely the agenda setters can see that this constant shoving of this shit down people’s throats is counterproductive in terms of fostering acceptance. Therein lies the question of the aims of all this. IMO it’s about the revolution as it has been since the Left started stacking institutions of power and influence with a vengeance in the 80’s. It seems to have been decided that the sheep have been disabled to the point where whatever blow back may come will be a piss in the ocean.
BTW I remain constantly disgruntled by whining, lazy bludgers and their enablers, as I have been since leaving school at 15 and never being without work. The place is rooted.
A double thumbs up
‘two thirds of the Australian community’
Selective editing? Might that be ‘two thirds of the Australian homosexual community?’
“Another gay parliamentarian sees the light” — could be the oncoming train ….
I find it a bit intriguing that most of these 5 in particular are new to parliament this last election or thereabouts. So maybe IMO, the Liberal pre-selections for candidates was deliberately stacked with gay candidates. This is my observation, so if the Coalition won, then the same sex marriage would obtain a good foothold, because both sides and both leaders would now be committing themselves to the same sex agenda. Does Australia really have to tow this atheistic, international western community agenda? If so, then how destructive and morally irresponsible can the world get.
This +10000000000000000000000000000000
It is instructive to observe just who are lining up behind the jackbooted totalitarians of the Left to either give implicit support for this, or to run distraction/interference.
Thus the enemies of freedom and liberty are revealed.
This gay bastard needs a kick in nuts for assuming he can speak for me. He can go and **** himself.
Muddy, you are indeed a Cat treasure.
And this is Australia’s leading libertarian blog!
‘Presumptuous’ indeed.
As per Delta A: Meneer Modderman you are indeed a CT.
O, come on: yes, SSM is a Trojan Horse, but I think the real question is ‘whose soldiers are inside it’? If we knew that we might stand a chance of defeating this fifth column.