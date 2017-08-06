Peter O’Brien – Another gay parliamentarian sees the light

Senator Dean Smith is another gay MP who, like Penny Wong , not too long ago apparently opposed same-sex marriage but in recent years has seen the light and now insists that everyone else share in the joy of their conversion and join them tout-de-suite, notwithstanding that others, less compromised by self-interest, may need longer to achieve salvation.

Here he is in The Australian:

“My journey on this I think is very, very similar to the great bulk of Australians,” he said. “People might recall that just a few years ago I opposed same sex marriage. I characterised it as a campaign of the left, I didn’t think there was community support for it. I even said there were better issues to be talking about. “As I looked at my own views, as I scrutinised the views of others, I came to the view that there was nothing to fear from same sex marriage in our country.

For starters, let me reiterate, Smith is gay so it might be a bit presumptuous of him to imagine the great bulk of Australians think like him. His wording suggests that at one time he thought that there may well be something to fear from same-sex marriage. I wonder if he would like to enlighten us as to what those fears may have been. Might they not be ones currently shared by other Australians, not yet convinced by the strident demands and deliberately obstructionist and offensive actions of the LBGTI lobby that same-sex marriage is quite benign and not just the start of a campaign of trashing other cherished social institutions?

Smith goes on to put one of the more asinine arguments against the proposed plebiscite – that it is an abrogation of the MP’s duty and sets a dangerous precedent. (This latter, by the way, is one of the profundities bestowed upon us by our favourite professor of politics Peter van Onselen. Apparently, every time the going gets tough MPs will throw their hands in the air and call a plebiscite) :

“In addition to that, I decided to uphold that cherished principle of parliamentary democracy, and now, with two thirds of the Australian community being very comfortable with the idea of same sex marriage, the idea, a Liberal idea I might add, of equality before the law for all people, and in this case same sex couples, I’ve come to a clear view that the time is now for a parliamentary vote on same sex marriage.

We elect MPs to parliament to represent us because it is impractical for every government decision to be referred back to the entire people. In doing so we accept that they will inevitably make decisions some of us don’t like. But does that really mean that there are no circumstances in which it might be useful to seek full agreement on a particular issue? Most government decisions are quite complex and involve multiple options. But a plebiscite in which a simple yes/no question can be put, particularly on a social issue that has no bearing on the economy, defence, trade, education, health etc etc, is hardly likely to lead to the demise of ‘parliamentary democracy’. Seeking to confirm the endorsement of the voters is somehow going to weaken parliamentary democracy? Seriously?

Smith justifies his position on the basis that ‘two thirds of the Australian community’ are very comfortable with the idea of same-sex marriage. That may or may not be true but it also seems that a majority of Australians apparently want a plebiscite – which is rather more emphatic than ‘being comfortable with’.

It is the arrogance of Smith’s assumption that, because he has satisfied himself that he now knows what is right, we must all fall into line with him that infuriates me.