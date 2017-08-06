Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash

It doesn’t quite fit the modern German social democrat narrative to delve into the reasons for the rise of National Socialism in Weimar Germany. It certainly doesn’t fit their narrative to remind them of the fact that not only did the overwhelming majority of Germans support Hitler’s party, but that there were very good reasons for them doing so. The question is, should subsequent internal and external policies be based on a sense of overwhelming guilt.
Now, I’m of the opinion that the Weimar Republic was a disaster from go to woe, not because it was governed by largely social democrats, but simply because of what they were up against.
For a start, the government was forced to move from Berlin and set up in a regional German town, called Weimar, simply because the capital was ungovernable. There was the Spartacist Revolt back in January 1919, straight after the end of the war, led by Rosa Luxembourg and William Liebknecht, both far left anarchists, who’d hoped to import a Russian style revolution to Germany. The bloody revolt was eventually put down by by Chancellor Ebert’s better equipped, better trained Freicorps, with Luxembourg and Liebknecht being summarily executed.
This was followed by the Kapp Putsch, in March 1920 (right wing) and the failed Munich Beerhall Putsch (Hitler’s Sturmabteilung – S.A.).
Much has been written of the hyperinflation, the crippling reparation payments, the starvation, the riots and the utter demoralisation of the once proud Germans; but more recent evidence has come to light that the allies, principally Britain, continued to blockade Germany after the armistice, the main purpose being to starve the Germans into a state of existential impotence. The MSM colluded in the cover up.
Being a descendent of those on the ‘winning side’, I was never a supporter of Hitler’s Lebensraum (‘living space’ policy). And there is no doubt that the totalitarianism that followed Hitler’s manipulated rise to power was anything but a nightmare, and that there was widespread complicity amongst the public as a whole. Nevertheless, these major shifts from communistic Spartacist reaction to starvation etc; to a right wing reaction to the Spartacists, followed by a disturbing re-emergence of a communist party that was consistently out-polling the National Socialists in every election up to and including that of 1928, was indeed a cause for concern to the average man in the street. The underlying fear of a Russian style revolution was palpable. The 1920s licentiousness of the elites in the major cities, particularly the then ‘gay capital of the world’, Berlin, was deeply disturbing to an essentially conservative people.
Simply put, the Third Reich was an overreaction to the events that preceded it. But today, the deep-seated, subliminal German understanding that their parents, their grandparents largely supported the Third Reich has ensured a series of centre left governments since, including the nominally conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Angela Merkel. That the guilt is still quietly eating away has ensured that the AfD anti immigration party has found it difficult to garner sufficient support and to then even hold on to its moderate early gains. Could this be partly because of a nihilistic sense that Germany deserves everything it gets? If you don’t have a strong national identity then you are vulnerable to the notion of transnationalism, and then the concept of open borders sounds nicely accommodating and entirely (politically) correct. The slogan ‘Refugees are welcome here’, is ever so nice, but if you’re drenched in guilt, a hole in the head might seem viable too.
Some might argue I’m presenting a simplistic explanation. But consider the fact that the rise of neo Marxism is largely a post war phenomenon; I say largely, but not entirely, if one takes into account the development of Critical Theory (the genesis of Political Correctness) in the FRANKFURT SCHOOL of the early 1930s. (read: symbolic of pre war German decadence). If one also considers the massive proliferation human rights and the take over of the judiciary by human rights lawyers is also a post war reaction to the human rights abuses rising out of the Third Reich; that the idea of European economic union was in part fuelled by the need to contain a potentially rampant Germany, only to be ironically dominated by the very economic powerhouse they intended to contain.
The rise of immigration and the need for continuing immigration is a topic all in itself, and cannot be effectively examined here, except to say that the reasons for the very low birth rates amongst non Muslim Europeans are driven by chosen life-styles, which are in turn economically and ideologically driven.
One might point to the rise of feminism, or the innate selfishness that propels consumerism, or a host of other reasons, but the end result is the undermining of Western culture due to a fundamentally Marxist concept of transnationalism, and the rising reaction of nationalism in countries like Poland, Hungary, Slovenia etc, these in turn ostracised as being xenophobic, racist, Islamophobic and a host of other phobics, when really all they are doing is acting in the national interest. Unfortunately, too many Europeans are primed to interpret the Polish, Hungarian etc response as a mark of ultra nationalism. I would argue that an ‘America first’ response is mere common sense.
What is lacking with regards to the vast majority of individuals, most political parties and far too many countries, is an ability to peer into the future. The silent majority may indeed sniff out the fact that a system is broke and then vote for a Brexit or a Trump, but that in itself is a reaction and I’m a strong supporter of both. Yet I find myself regarding the state of society in Australia and thinking ‘we desperately need a conservative revolution, but at the same time knowing that a conservative lashing out will result in an overreach, which will inevitably invite in its opposite. In my quieter moments I know it is better for the conservative voice to quietly, relentlessly allow itself to be heard, to make inroads in the collective consciousness, and that way, to show reveal the forces that would undermine our Western Civilisation. Nothing limp-wristed though, just a matter of staring a man in the eyes and speaking the truth regardless.
How many can handle the truth?
Which ties into an inability to learn from the lessons of the past.
So for every action, there will always be an equal and opposite reaction.
Thus history repeats.
Endlessly.
Not overreach, it will be ferocious.
It is the way the pendulum works.
A nasty stain on the underwear of society requires a very harsh cleanser.
Yep, the silent majority are very pissed off, their standard of living is being destroyed, every value they hold dear is being purposefully trampled.
The Weimar Republic was pretty much a disaster from go to whoa
German guilt: widespread complicity, yes, but many would have been afraid and who could blame them.
If it’s better for the conservative voice to be calmly relentless – well, we do have Cory Bernardi
That 15,000 ought to be 150,000 by now. So many people won’t put the money where the mouth is.
Warty, a very thoughtful post. I think you are right, and that it is time for the conservative pendulum to increase its momentum, but it needs to be carefully done, and as you say, slowly. We shall not win in a rush, and should not. Conservatism cannot be seen as just another reaction. I do sense in many a longing, a nostalgia, a desire for a return to the seemingly ‘simpler’ times of the past. That is a small opening for conservatism, to speak of preservation and simplicity, of family and community, and of nation as pride rather than change without improvement. Conservatism is about verities and people are not immune to these. Conservatism must be welcoming rather than censorious. It must also put forward a vision of a conservative future, where freedom is a key value and civility and respect, friendship and enjoyment, knowledge and learning, are all given a main place. Useful and rewarded work, a place in the social order, should also be a right. Conservatism has always recognized that and still should.
I think the time for the Australian Conservatives has arrived, as a political movement, to allow conservatives a voice, a quiet but determined one, a legitimate voice in the current social ‘conversation’ which is badly skewed left. Conservatism is rarely out on the streets, but it often has its best voice around the kitchen table. Which is why Gillian Triggs wanted to enter there to silence it. Time for it become a voting voice, imho, but not one attached to personalities or flash-in-the-pan political movements. That is the German response between the wars and leads to polarization of the extremes.
Turnbull is attempting a move to the middle. The current social delusions are so great that the unthinking elite put the middle is somewhere near the Labor Green-Left. The kitchen table talk says otherwise.
Indeed but now add the context of the 1870 Franco-Prussian War, still fresh in memory a century ago.
The victorious Prussians were seen as extracting exorbitant and brutal reparations (whether that was actually true), the French seethed in Revanchism, and the tit for tat can be seen to have old roots back at least a century before, and we could argue per Edmund Burke that the British were always the moderates in European conflicts, including the Versailles Treaty, while Euros jumped from one extreme to another.
BTW, there is no such thing as neo-Marxism. All such claims fall flat when details are examined. It’s just a catch-cry. You may have German roots but if you rely on Anglo summaries of German thought you will be led astray. Start by looking closely at Kant who is probably the most important German philosopher, then note the links between his thought and the Frankfurt School:
‘Their emphasis on the “critical” component of theory was derived significantly from their attempt to overcome the limits of positivism, materialism, and determinism by returning to Kant’s critical philosophy and its successors in German idealism, principally Hegel’s philosophy, with its emphasis on dialectic and contradiction as inherent properties of human reality. ‘ (Wikipedia Frankfurt school, but study it yourself, especially the works of Habermas and his links to Catholicism).
Which was a logical backlash to the ‘great starvation’ which revisionists are now saying was not “that” bad that started for the poor in 1915/6 with the introduction of rationing, when the blockade, a legitimate war time measure, really began to bite. The war crime was then to intensify the blockade to include the land borders post 11/11/18 to force the govt to sign Versailles. With the wheat fields of Prussia, and other Baltic & Slavic States, a food supply could be guaranteed. This rather than the racial nonsense was the underlying reason
Also I would like to point out that at no point did the Nazi party itself command more than 37% in any election, and that was in 1932. Once they had the hands on the ‘levers of power’, eg police and education/propaganda/culture(they were really the same thing) ministries , there was a lot go along to get along stuff happening, given the choice was at best a beating, at worst time in a KZ.
I thought that too when I became a member about a month ago. Then I thought, well, it’s taken me quite a while to part with a mere $25 and my electoral roll name, so why should I expect others to be quicker, or even as quick? My nature is to be enthusiastic, but many people withhold judgement for a longer time. Conservative people are, after all, inherently conservative, and all power to that. 🙂
Many will still be doing the wait and see. Some will see a better fit elsewhere, or are waiting for more amalgamations, or drift from the Liberals (or Labor), or more AC policies. The motto should be ‘hasten slowly’, swan along but peddle hard under the water to propel the swan forward.
One old bruce. There is no one answer, and certainly no simple answer to your pertinent question, but the over the top Prussian demands on the reparation front were conveniently forgotten, albeit not from the French (part of their justification for their military occupation of the Rhineland).
The interesting aspect to the rapidity with which the French fulfilled the reparation demands, was that the Rothschilds stepped in: had they not it may have been quite another story.
Incidentally, saying that there is not such thing as neo-Marxism is akin to saying that there was no such thing as the NCC (a part of the DLP) because they had no signed up members. Neo-Marxism is a term, just as the Cultural Marxism (that came out of the same Frankfurt School) is just a term. What is more relative is the underlying philosophy that was part of the driving force behind neo-Marxism or Cultural Marxism, manifesting in the writings of people like Gramski, Herbert Marcuse etc. So a catch-cry it may be, but with some substance too.
With regards to Kant, one needs to point to which threads influenced those thinkers in the Frankfurt School, realising that Kant also influenced particularly conservative philosophers like Roger Scruton, before whom I lay down my prayer mat.
Indeed, that is so, Old Bruce. However, when such theoretical underpinnings are translated via inept and/or adulatory university teachings to a generation of students an intellectualized ‘critical theory’ ends up as just a bowdlerized form of class envy in the recipients. Not surprising, for German idealism is intellectual nonsense to start with, a fig leaf to cover nothingness; whereas religion is a much more effective cover for that. TAFE and high school teachers now peddling this simplified ‘class system’ rubbish have most likely never heard of Kant. The theory of ‘Occupy and the One Per Cent’ is just pure communism. ‘Gender theory’ is its confused and dispossessed love child.
So really, it’s back to origins after all. Marx and Engels had definitely heard of Kant. 🙂
Start the gentle conservative turn-around with the obvious – biology.
The biological foundation of marriage & children.
The biological foundation of two distinct sexes.
The political platform that can expand from this –
“Don’t trust anyone who attempts to trick you about these.”