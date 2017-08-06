Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash

It doesn’t quite fit the modern German social democrat narrative to delve into the reasons for the rise of National Socialism in Weimar Germany. It certainly doesn’t fit their narrative to remind them of the fact that not only did the overwhelming majority of Germans support Hitler’s party, but that there were very good reasons for them doing so. The question is, should subsequent internal and external policies be based on a sense of overwhelming guilt.

Now, I’m of the opinion that the Weimar Republic was a disaster from go to woe, not because it was governed by largely social democrats, but simply because of what they were up against.

For a start, the government was forced to move from Berlin and set up in a regional German town, called Weimar, simply because the capital was ungovernable. There was the Spartacist Revolt back in January 1919, straight after the end of the war, led by Rosa Luxembourg and William Liebknecht, both far left anarchists, who’d hoped to import a Russian style revolution to Germany. The bloody revolt was eventually put down by by Chancellor Ebert’s better equipped, better trained Freicorps, with Luxembourg and Liebknecht being summarily executed.

This was followed by the Kapp Putsch, in March 1920 (right wing) and the failed Munich Beerhall Putsch (Hitler’s Sturmabteilung – S.A.).

Much has been written of the hyperinflation, the crippling reparation payments, the starvation, the riots and the utter demoralisation of the once proud Germans; but more recent evidence has come to light that the allies, principally Britain, continued to blockade Germany after the armistice, the main purpose being to starve the Germans into a state of existential impotence. The MSM colluded in the cover up.

Being a descendent of those on the ‘winning side’, I was never a supporter of Hitler’s Lebensraum (‘living space’ policy). And there is no doubt that the totalitarianism that followed Hitler’s manipulated rise to power was anything but a nightmare, and that there was widespread complicity amongst the public as a whole. Nevertheless, these major shifts from communistic Spartacist reaction to starvation etc; to a right wing reaction to the Spartacists, followed by a disturbing re-emergence of a communist party that was consistently out-polling the National Socialists in every election up to and including that of 1928, was indeed a cause for concern to the average man in the street. The underlying fear of a Russian style revolution was palpable. The 1920s licentiousness of the elites in the major cities, particularly the then ‘gay capital of the world’, Berlin, was deeply disturbing to an essentially conservative people.

Simply put, the Third Reich was an overreaction to the events that preceded it. But today, the deep-seated, subliminal German understanding that their parents, their grandparents largely supported the Third Reich has ensured a series of centre left governments since, including the nominally conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Angela Merkel. That the guilt is still quietly eating away has ensured that the AfD anti immigration party has found it difficult to garner sufficient support and to then even hold on to its moderate early gains. Could this be partly because of a nihilistic sense that Germany deserves everything it gets? If you don’t have a strong national identity then you are vulnerable to the notion of transnationalism, and then the concept of open borders sounds nicely accommodating and entirely (politically) correct. The slogan ‘Refugees are welcome here’, is ever so nice, but if you’re drenched in guilt, a hole in the head might seem viable too.

Some might argue I’m presenting a simplistic explanation. But consider the fact that the rise of neo Marxism is largely a post war phenomenon; I say largely, but not entirely, if one takes into account the development of Critical Theory (the genesis of Political Correctness) in the FRANKFURT SCHOOL of the early 1930s. (read: symbolic of pre war German decadence). If one also considers the massive proliferation human rights and the take over of the judiciary by human rights lawyers is also a post war reaction to the human rights abuses rising out of the Third Reich; that the idea of European economic union was in part fuelled by the need to contain a potentially rampant Germany, only to be ironically dominated by the very economic powerhouse they intended to contain.

The rise of immigration and the need for continuing immigration is a topic all in itself, and cannot be effectively examined here, except to say that the reasons for the very low birth rates amongst non Muslim Europeans are driven by chosen life-styles, which are in turn economically and ideologically driven.

One might point to the rise of feminism, or the innate selfishness that propels consumerism, or a host of other reasons, but the end result is the undermining of Western culture due to a fundamentally Marxist concept of transnationalism, and the rising reaction of nationalism in countries like Poland, Hungary, Slovenia etc, these in turn ostracised as being xenophobic, racist, Islamophobic and a host of other phobics, when really all they are doing is acting in the national interest. Unfortunately, too many Europeans are primed to interpret the Polish, Hungarian etc response as a mark of ultra nationalism. I would argue that an ‘America first’ response is mere common sense.

What is lacking with regards to the vast majority of individuals, most political parties and far too many countries, is an ability to peer into the future. The silent majority may indeed sniff out the fact that a system is broke and then vote for a Brexit or a Trump, but that in itself is a reaction and I’m a strong supporter of both. Yet I find myself regarding the state of society in Australia and thinking ‘we desperately need a conservative revolution, but at the same time knowing that a conservative lashing out will result in an overreach, which will inevitably invite in its opposite. In my quieter moments I know it is better for the conservative voice to quietly, relentlessly allow itself to be heard, to make inroads in the collective consciousness, and that way, to show reveal the forces that would undermine our Western Civilisation. Nothing limp-wristed though, just a matter of staring a man in the eyes and speaking the truth regardless.