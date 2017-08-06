What is the end game here?

So the rebel Liberal-five have released their draft legislation:

Religious ministers and civil celebrants will be protected from legal action if they refuse to marry same-sex couples under a proposal by a group of Liberal MPs.

Senator Dean Smith, MPs Warren Entsch, Trevor Evans, Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman, have circulated a private members’ bill to colleagues ahead of a special party room meeting in Canberra to discuss the issue on Monday. The draft legislation will remove existing restrictions to allow “two people” to marry, regardless of their sex or gender, according to News Corp Australia. It reports the bill will extend religious freedoms to all religious ministers, while service providers — such as bakers, florists and photographers — will need to prove a link to a religious body to object.

I have some issues with that – first and foremost “protected from legal action” means absolutely nothing. The next Labor-Green government will remove that provision. Just look at Victorian abortion laws – doctors either have to perform the procedure on demand or refer the patient to someone who will perform the procedure. So legal protection for ministers and celebrants is just rubbish. Mind you, I suspect most churches etc. will very quickly establish marriage rites for gays, after all they want to compete for congregations. You can’t just rock up and get married – you need to be a paid member of the congregation for a period of time, go to marriage classes, promise to have any kids baptised, etc. etc. etc. There is big money in marriage. But let’s not kid ourselves that legal protection will long survive any change in government. The left have invested too much effort in delegitimizing religion to walk away from that easy victory.

Then there is the bit about also exempting service providers on the basis of demonstrating a link to a religious body. Really? Now I understand why they want to do this – but I just can’t see how this exemption can be justified under the law. I’m happy to agree that the government shouldn’t force people to interact (either in the market or socially) if they don’t want to do so. But that is very much a minority perspective – government forces all sorts of interactions across all sorts of human relationships. What about non-religious people who might have a philosophical opposition (a theoretical argument, I suspect) to gay marriage? Having a self-declared group of people exempt from the general law of the land (and a mix of federal and state laws) doesn’t work well. What would stop state governments from setting higher licence fees or just generally harassing those businesses that wish to exercise their federal right to religious freedom on this ground?

What the Liberal-five is proposing is incoherent and simply not credible. Even if it did work in the short-run (doubtful) it cannot and will not survive a change in government.

Speaking of which …

I can understand how a prime minister can “get rolled” in the cabinet or party room on any specific issue. After all those institutional features exists to debate and stress test ideas and policies. I cannot understand how a prime minister can be rolled on the floor of the House. Having the confidence of a majority on the floor of the House is the selection criteria to be prime minister. If a prime minister loses a vote on the floor of the House the governor-general quite rightly can and should ask the PM to either resign or demonstrate that he can command a majority on the floor of the House.

So whatever Turnbull does tomorrow he needs to be decisive – a change in strategy and past performance to be sure. He must either stare down the conservative wing and go with gay marriage or stare down the Liberal-five. Either way he is going to lose some skin. Unless the Liberal-five can demonstrate they have the numbers in the Parliament Turnbull should stare them down.

That would be tough – they are in his faction. They are probably more correct than wrong on this issue. I’m not a fan of the plebiscite policy but the Liberals did take it to the last election. A lot of people like the idea of being asked and will vote “yes”. Bedwetters who crap on about it not being binding are clutching at straws – it would be a very brave Liberal who voted against gay marriage in the Parliament after a “yes” vote. In the meantime, Labor and the Greens have nothing to lose by voting against the Liberal-five model. Nothing to lose. In the meantime, the Liberal-five would have undermined their own leader, and perhaps fatally damaged the government.

So at the special party room meeting I would set out the rules as follows: Let’s hammer it out. Discuss the issues, explore the options. But anyone who goes against the party room decision (whatever that may be) on this issue, will be asked to sit on the cross-bench and not be part of the caucus until the next election.