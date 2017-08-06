What is the end game here?

So the rebel Liberal-five have released their draft legislation:
Religious ministers and civil celebrants will be protected from legal action if they refuse to marry same-sex couples under a proposal by a group of Liberal MPs.
Senator Dean Smith, MPs Warren Entsch, Trevor Evans, Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman, have circulated a private members’ bill to colleagues ahead of a special party room meeting in Canberra to discuss the issue on Monday. The draft legislation will remove existing restrictions to allow “two people” to marry, regardless of their sex or gender, according to News Corp Australia. It reports the bill will extend religious freedoms to all religious ministers, while service providers — such as bakers, florists and photographers — will need to prove a link to a religious body to object.
I have some issues with that – first and foremost “protected from legal action” means absolutely nothing. The next Labor-Green government will remove that provision. Just look at Victorian abortion laws – doctors either have to perform the procedure on demand or refer the patient to someone who will perform the procedure. So legal protection for ministers and celebrants is just rubbish. Mind you, I suspect most churches etc. will very quickly establish marriage rites for gays, after all they want to compete for congregations. You can’t just rock up and get married – you need to be a paid member of the congregation for a period of time, go to marriage classes, promise to have any kids baptised, etc. etc. etc. There is big money in marriage. But let’s not kid ourselves that legal protection will long survive any change in government. The left have invested too much effort in delegitimizing religion to walk away from that easy victory.
Then there is the bit about also exempting service providers on the basis of demonstrating a link to a religious body. Really? Now I understand why they want to do this – but I just can’t see how this exemption can be justified under the law. I’m happy to agree that the government shouldn’t force people to interact (either in the market or socially) if they don’t want to do so. But that is very much a minority perspective – government forces all sorts of interactions across all sorts of human relationships. What about non-religious people who might have a philosophical opposition (a theoretical argument, I suspect) to gay marriage? Having a self-declared group of people exempt from the general law of the land (and a mix of federal and state laws) doesn’t work well. What would stop state governments from setting higher licence fees or just generally harassing those businesses that wish to exercise their federal right to religious freedom on this ground?
What the Liberal-five is proposing is incoherent and simply not credible. Even if it did work in the short-run (doubtful) it cannot and will not survive a change in government.
Speaking of which …
I can understand how a prime minister can “get rolled” in the cabinet or party room on any specific issue. After all those institutional features exists to debate and stress test ideas and policies. I cannot understand how a prime minister can be rolled on the floor of the House. Having the confidence of a majority on the floor of the House is the selection criteria to be prime minister. If a prime minister loses a vote on the floor of the House the governor-general quite rightly can and should ask the PM to either resign or demonstrate that he can command a majority on the floor of the House.
So whatever Turnbull does tomorrow he needs to be decisive – a change in strategy and past performance to be sure. He must either stare down the conservative wing and go with gay marriage or stare down the Liberal-five. Either way he is going to lose some skin. Unless the Liberal-five can demonstrate they have the numbers in the Parliament Turnbull should stare them down.
That would be tough – they are in his faction. They are probably more correct than wrong on this issue. I’m not a fan of the plebiscite policy but the Liberals did take it to the last election. A lot of people like the idea of being asked and will vote “yes”. Bedwetters who crap on about it not being binding are clutching at straws – it would be a very brave Liberal who voted against gay marriage in the Parliament after a “yes” vote. In the meantime, Labor and the Greens have nothing to lose by voting against the Liberal-five model. Nothing to lose. In the meantime, the Liberal-five would have undermined their own leader, and perhaps fatally damaged the government.
So at the special party room meeting I would set out the rules as follows: Let’s hammer it out. Discuss the issues, explore the options. But anyone who goes against the party room decision (whatever that may be) on this issue, will be asked to sit on the cross-bench and not be part of the caucus until the next election.
It doesn’t matter what protections are put into law. Left wing activists who want to trash a bakery or vandalise a church, have no regard for the law and the left wing judiciary will not enforce such a law.
When a religious minister conducts a marriage are they acting in their own right or as an agent of their Church? As a registered celebrant to conduct legal marriages they act as an agent of the government, but what is their role in relationship to their Church for the religious aspect of marriage?
Does a plebiscite work like a referendum where it requires both a majority of voters and a majority of states to indicate approval by the plebs?
“Does a plebiscite work like a referendum where it requires both a majority of voters and a majority of states to indicate approval by the plebs?”
No. A plebiscite does not need a ‘double-majority’. It has no actual legal standing. It is just a giant, compulsory opinion poll of an entire sample and can be ignored by the parliament if it wishes, subject to future ballot backlashes of course.
the rebel Liberal-five
Sorry, but that’s such a suck-up label. More appropriate suggestions please.
How about: The Pentafilth. The Pentelite. The Five Fingers (to the community).
The PM is spineless – he’ll let the rebel 5 have there way and that will lead to a LP blow-up.
And he’s PM until election day night at least.
Muddy – no.
Left wing activists
Sorry, but I have an issue with the word ‘activist’ also. (It’s Pedantic Sunday here).
How about vandal or molestor?
No, a plebiscite is just a big opinion poll. A simple majority is what they’re after.
And yes, I suspect same-sex marriage will be approved by a majority of Australians – but it will be a lot closer than people think.
Also – is this really the way the gay marriage lobby wants to handle the most massive change to our society in history? The majority have said decisively in poll after poll that they want a plebiscite, and they elected a party that promised one.
If they don’t get it – if gay marriage is introduced by stealth – there will always be a question about its legitimacy. If we’re going to get it, let’s at least do it properly and get the public’s opinion, so that no one can claim they’ve been cheated.
Even those opposed to it will resign themselves to it after that. It’s really the only way to move forward while minimising bitterness and rancour.
I really don’t care if two homosexuals want to say that they are married.
I DO care that they want to force me (or anyone else) to recognise that marriage if I don’t feel like doing so.
If I am a baker and don’t feel like baking you a cake, for WHATEVER reason, then you ain’t bloody getting a cake – I really don’t give a shit what special identity group you want to claim special privileges under.
Until the parliament can ‘fix’ the compulsion problem then I am against any changes to the Marriage Act.
If it could be fixed then I really don’t care what they do with the Act.
Muddy – no.
Tsk tsk Mr. Davidson. (That’s a harsh ‘tsk tsk’ too).
A bit of hyper-bowl surely? Bringing the law of the land into accordance with community views and practice is hardly a massive social change.
Only amongst those who are already bitter.
This is only going to cause trouble because there are people willing to make trouble.
In the current business environment I would have thought that small business would be only too happy to get the order.
Look Sinc, if you think changing the definition of marriage – the fundamental social institution of our culture – is no big deal, then I’m afraid you’ve become that most ridiculous of beings – the nutty Libertarian.
Be for changing the act, or against it. But either way, if you think it’s no biggie, well… this is why Libertarians get laughed at by everyone else.
September 30, 2016
Plebiscites in Australian History
Antony Green
Too bad – some of those people are my friends. I disagree with their tactics and strategy but I’m not going to denigrate them otherwise.
I agree but Turnbull started the leaking and destabilising and is now wearing the consequences.
I cannot see anything but the end of LNP government over this issue, ridiculous as that is.
Exactly. He previously argued and voted for a plebiscite. Now he’s changed his mind so that’s all right then? And he has a vested interest in the issue.
The problem for Smith, and the other Liberal “gay marriage” supporters, is that the senate has blocked the plebiscite and will continue to do so. The ALP, Greens and some independents believe they are the ones to decide whether the country gets “gay marriage”, not the people. So if Smith, and others, want “gay marriage” soon, they have to avoid the plebiscite and go through the parliament. This will be a big “up yours” to everyone who voted for the plebiscite but it will be case of expediency over principle.
Hmm.
I fully accept that any guarantees in the legislation are worthless and that the target of this legislation is firstly, the Catholic Church in Australia.
Any Cat know if the fallback position as (say) a Christian caterer could be:
1. Actual marriages range from $50 a plate to $200 a plate (say)
2. Tontine-fanger vapourlock package: $45,000 a plate and 24 months notice required as we only run these at Kirribilli House gardens. 50% deposit required on application (non-refundable) and the balance 12 months in advance. (This extremely special pack’s for extremely special people, solid gold plates as guest-gifts are made specifically for the occasion by leading goldsmiths, absolute top-end everything including Lee-Lin Chin as the compere for just another $100,000).
In other words, offer a genuine service so ridiculously over the top and so expensive that no tontine fanger will go for it, and offer only that service and nothing else.
Is this ‘yes we do offer a service for sodomites, it’s extremely special, but strangely no sodomite has ever bought it’ defence viable?
Another approach might be a ‘payment required to compensate for moral/ philosophical damaged feelings’ of some kind. Weaponise their own emotive-based views against them.
This could also be stated as:
This is going to cause trouble because it is an issue that many (maybe a majority) have a strong moral, ethical and religious objection.
So yes it will cause trouble for those who have no opinion (nothingists) that think they know better than the peasants.
Rubbish. Just rubbish.
If you were arguing against no-fault divorce or for the recriminalization of adultery, or some such, you might have some credibility. The strength of our culture lives in the hearts and minds of people not in legislation and coercion. Marriage will survive as an institution when married people observe and uphold the institution. Not because the government says so.
In any event, the English language is the most fundamental social institution of our culture, closely followed by love of the Crown.
Is this ‘yes we do offer a service for sodomites, it’s extremely special, but strangely no sodomite has ever bought it’ defence viable?
Oh, come on. Why be deliberately offensive about it? Why introduce terms you know such people find insulting?
Oppose the change. Fine. But do so with philosophical or cultural or religious arguments, of which there are many. You’re just playing into the “Only homophobes could oppose same-sex marriage!” argument when you use language like that.
Don’t give them the ammunition.
Is that what is happening?
Let’s have a plebiscite and see, shall we?
That may invite ACCC intervention.
I’m sure there’s at least one dead cartoonist with a very similar attitude to yours.
Why are ‘we’ not taking out the complete marriage section of the constitution.
As far as I am concerned the whole drive of the ‘gaystapo’ SSM bizo is to destroy western judeo-christian religion.
Why marriage was included in the Constitution is a mystery that belongs to a former age.
Thus saith The Pope of The Church of The Holly Rollers
So a House of Representatives votes to decide a romantic notion of a minority is really something else.
And the view of a majority of voters means nothing.
Rubbish. Just rubbish.
And this – this right here – is why the Liberal Party is doomed.
Its ideological defenders don’t even believe that marriage and the family are our fundamental social institutions. They mock the very idea.
Incredible, mind-boggling stuff.
A congregation is not like a sandwich shop.
If I always buy egg and bacon, I really don’t care if the guy who comes after me buys chicken or lamb.
However people hang out together out of mutual respect and shared values. It really does matter what the other guy is doing if you are trying to build a community. As you say, government does not create that sense of belonging to a group, so government imposed marriage laws cannot create that any more than any other law. However, government can take the shared values away by going after any individual who seems like believing in the non-approved ideas.
Or at least government drives the group underground, which often makes things worse for all concerned.
I agree with you on a hell of a lot, Since, but when you get it wrong – boy, you really get it wrong.
But it is not just homosexual participants in same-sex marriage who have “denigrated” marriage. It is heterosexual proponents of traditional marriage as well, including many who profess to be Christians.
I told you that Christians and conservatives were not going to like what I am going to say.
Heterosexual couples who live together before marriage denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples in long-term relationships who enjoy the sexual benefits of marriage denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who cohabitate denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who engage in casual sexual encounters denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who have “open marriages” denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who are married and commit adultery denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who have children born out of wedlock denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who abort their unwanted children denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who are married but separated denigrate marriage.
Heterosexual couples who promise to love and cherish till death do us part and then get divorced denigrate marriage.
Perhaps the worst offenders are Republican politicians who preach family values and then have affairs, go through divorces, or get caught with their pants down. They denigrate marriage far more than same-sex couples who want the state to sanction their “marriage.”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2015/07/laurence-m-vance/who-has-denigrated-marriage/
But before the outraged conservative, evangelical, and fundamentalist Christians pray for God’s judgment on the five Supreme Court justices who legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, perhaps they ought to look in the mirror.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2012/06/laurence-m-vance/same-sex-marriage/
Why presume that the next Labor/Green government will command a majority in the Senate? Odds are, the controlling block will be some combination of PHON (erratic “right” populist) and NXT (erratic centrist populist).
The “left” (really don’t like the term) arewedging a government that rests for its electoral support on coalitions of middle class, middle income, socially liberal voters in areas such as that represented by the PM, Tim Wilson, Pyne and Trevor Evans; and more socially conservative voters in the ‘burbs and regions. So long as this issue remains live and a plaything for those who posture to a “base” that isn’t representative of the whole spectrum of coalition voters, it threatens the government. Shutting it down as an issue and returning to issues of greater practical importance and importance to coalition voters – economic growth above all – is the only path the government has to remaining in office and preventing the installation of a Shorten/Albanese/Di Natale government.
Mind you, I suspect most churches etc. will very quickly establish marriage rites for gays, after all they want to compete for congregations.
This may surprise you Sinclair, but in such matters churches act from principle and not expediency, even when they make the wrong decisions. In the event of a change in legislation there will be no offering of marriage to same sex couples as part of a competition for gay parishioners because most churches have already decided the matter, some for (the Uniting Church) and some against. They have done so on the basis of their doctrine and theology, be it liberal or traditional, and not on the prospect of attracting gay members.
Sheesh. The way the cogs must work in some people’s heads…
In for a penny, in for a pound. Go hard or go home. etc.
I don’t think I’m wrong on this point. If I did think I was wrong, I would immediately update my priors.
The protection needs to go further.
Not only an exemption from legal action for objectors but, conversely, it should be an offence to vilify, insult (there’s that word again) or attempt to damage a business or restrict their freedom to choose clientele on any basis including refusal to provide service for a SSM ceremony.
Otherwise we will see the Gaystapo engaging in guerilla tactics against businesses, not because they particularly want service from them, but because theu want to crucify Christians.
The waffenssm are against a plebiscite. This tells you that ssm is probably not in accordance with community views.
Similar to warmenistas who won’t supply the unadjusted raw data.
Or theoretically with an economic bent, sorry we can’t release the national accounts because you might reach the wrong conclusion.
Without a plebiscite or referendum then the outcome will be poison.
The endgame will be defection of one or more Liberal MPs.
Mal and the Libs are toast.
I think this issue is a test of Turnbull’s leadership (or lack thereof). He is the leader of the party and the faction. It seems to me he doesn’t have the respect or command of either.
The Australian public doesn’t think much of him or his government either according to the polls. The sooner he departs public life, the better he will be judged by historians.
Roger is correct.
not from expediency
@rse-Clown Senator Dean Smith said on ABD Insidious that rea reason he supports SSM now and not five years ago was Tori Johnson (murdered at the Lindt Café).
Smith said he did not know TJ, had never spoken to TJ and had never met TJ.
But he thought that maybe TJ want to get SSM but couldn’t.
Smith did not mention his personal desire to ponce around at his own SSM.
What a selfless individual we have in the parliament.
When a religious minister conducts a marriage are they acting in their own right or as an agent of their Church?
They are acting as an authorised minister of their church body.
Under the Marriage Act 1961 a church body must be recognised by the government before it can officially offer marriage according to its rites. A list of these bodies is obtainable from the AG’s office.
As they are ordained, the church body submits the names of ministers who will under its aegis conduct weddings. Those ministers are then approved and registered by the marriage registrar in their state of residence.
A minister who does not belong to a government recognised church body who wishes to conduct weddings can enrol under the celebrant program as an individual service provider.
Only some genuine democratic vote can achieve this… hence either a plebiscite or referendum is necessary.
Even then, the outcome would be the result of all Australian views, but we cannot really say that all of Australia is actually one single community… Australia is many communities, under common governance, because of the requirement for mutual defense in time of war. Communities really deserve the right to decide for themselves about lifestyle issues, hence the word “marriage” should rightly be removed from the Australian Constitution, but if that’s not possible then at least the votes of Australian people should be heard if nothing else.
“In the current business environment I would have thought that small business would be only too happy to get the order.”
Well, that is (should be) a matter entirely for THAT small business to decide – not government and certainly not activist lobby groups nor their useful dupes.
The end game is totalitarian control of our society. The enlightenment appears now to have been a temporary respite.
Just for the record, the day ssm is legalised is the same day I will relinquish my license as a Presbyterian minister to marry persons under the marriage act.
But Max, those guys never went around forcing people to bake cakes and take photographs for them.
Activists can’t hide the fact that they are activists because it’s visible in their actions. Once that’s understood the whole perspective changes. If the SSM issue does actually get as far as a genuine democratic vote then I would vote NO, even though I don’t have any philosophical problem with gay marriage, but I do have a big social problem with the kind of activists who are pushing this and I know perfectly well their next steps will be to go hard against the Christians. The plan is to be as deliberately divisive as possible, because that’s being used as a platform to mobilize political power. The original “civil union” system offered gays all the benefits of marriage and at the same time avoided the divisive outcomes. It remains a very good compromise, we should stick with it.
Apart from that, everything else Sinclair says is spot on. Setting exemptions to an Act is inviting a future Government to remove them. The same thing applies to Andrews’euthanasia act – in this case the limitations will be progressively removed.
David Palmer
Churches have to be legally identified as such in order to get taxation exemption. Which makes me wonder if the church of socialism regards redistribution as another means of getting taxation exemption.
For that matter why should any church get exemption from taxation?
Senator Dean Smith stood for the Senate as a WA Liberal Party candidate. Liberal policy on this goat rodeo of SSM was crystal clear. Plebiscite.
He polled 590 first preference votes at the bungled WA Senate election recount last year.
Smith is a backstabbing mongrel and should be dismissed from the LNP forthwith.
He won’t be sacked of course, because his “leader” is a weak gutted weathervane who will do anything to stay in power.
+1
And this is also my view. I am agnostic but I hate the persecution of Christians that is already going on. And the double standard with respect to Islam.
I have a florest shop.
I believe in god.
I do not go to church, except for a wedding or a funeral service.
I do not support SSM.
How do I prove I have a link to a religious body?
Labor don’t want any responsibility for gay marriage, it might upset some of their very core constituents.
Forcing the libs into a conscience vote is perfect for them.
Not ‘hyper-bowl’ at all IMO.
The SSM legislation is the most massive change to society in history because it’s a political move intended to completely change the nature of the bedrock institution of society…..the institution that nurtures children in the most optimal way…with a mum and a dad who make it their highest moral goal for the extent of their lives to help their children to become the happy…functional ….confident people that a society must have if it’s to be successful.
Traditional marriage is the seminal social issue and energy security’s the seminal economic issue for a successful society …and both are simultaneously under assault from the Left including Malcolm Turnbull .
Chaos is their currency….always the precursor to power for the Left.
In response to your comment, Sinclair: ‘A bit of hyper-bowl surely? Bringing the law of the land into accordance with community views and practice is hardly a massive social change’.
Both the left and the MSM would have us believe that the community views are in favour of SSM, yet we haven’t had the plebiscite yet. Now, I’m merely repeating what so many others have said already (elsewhere) but why is the left so opposed to a plebiscite? The expense argument is a nonsense with Shorten prepared to do the same thing (twice) with regards to a Republic.
The argument that it would be both divisive and hurtful to gays is a furphy in that the overwhelming aggression has been coming from the radical left, who quite frankly can only think of shutting down any debate (and we all know of at least two examples of this). And don’t rely on Dean Smith’s blatant lie this morning (on Insiders). As I mentioned before (somewhere!) when I last looked 63% of respondents to a survey (don’t remember which) wanted a plebiscite. My memory is that figure was repeated, more or less, in a subsequent survey.
So what’s the problem with a plebiscite? Well, I think Labor would love ‘owning’ the passing of any SSM legislation, that for a start.
Two . . . there is no second point!
Why should churches get tax exemptions?
Because most of their income is non tax deductible donations from members?
Donations taxable in the hands of nfps might just be a bridge too far.
But sure lets go there, and while the government is at it remove deductibility for all charitable donations and tax all receipts as income of the nfp.
$180,000,000
What a waste of money for a non-binding poll
Warty – the left are opposed to gay marriage not because they think it will fail, but because they think it will win. Then Tony Abbott will be vindicated and the the Liberals will be the government that gets to introduce gay marriage when they, Labor, voted it down in 2013.
What the left are doing here has nothing to do with gay marriage at all – it is about inflicting damage on a political opponent.
For that matter why should any church get exemption from taxation?
Off topic, but churches are not completely exempt from taxation.
The exemptions they do receive are there because government doesn’t see fit to tax certain voluntary monetary exchanges among people, like offerings put on a plate.
Besides which, the government and the community benefit greatly from the churches’ educational and social services. Take those institutions out of the equation and the government would go bankrupt trying to replace them.
What is to stop anti SSM small businesses like bakers and florists from offering sub standard service at an inflated price?
Bridal bouquets made out of pigweed and Scotch thistle only $300, an iced Coles fruit cake for $500, wedding platters of fish fingers and potato gems at $100 a head?
Nobody should be forced to provide any goods or services if they don’t want to. It is not the business of Government.
The State has no legitimate role in deciding who anyone marries.
But should people be able to then not serve customers based on race, religion or sex?
What if a cake store owner doesn’t approve of blacks or asians?
How do I prove I have a link to a religious body?
Lily,
Have you been baptised/christened in church?
Then you are officially a member of that religious body.
If that religious body is against same sex marriage I’m sure the local minister would be happy to support you should the need arise.
The Marriage Act authorised by the Australian Constitution says otherwise.
Not one activist progressing gay marriage will cease being an activist when they win this one, they will simply and seamlessly and with exactly the same howling passion attack on the next front.
Their redfilth gillard had rat cunning political instincts and simply refused to ram gay marriage through when she had the numbers because that would have removed a weapon from the arsenal of the left.
Hammering shorten for emotionlessly using gays as cannon fodder in a rat cunning exploitation of the vunerable is simply beneath the team turnbull dandies, blaming shorten for all the suicides of all the gays that have died since he last voted down gay marriage is a cheap shot, but i would fire it.
We see one militia is fighting to the death against the enemy without, and team turnfailure debacle coalition is fighting to the death against the enemy within.
Only one side has a winning strategy.
Thank you Roger,
I guess I could wave my marriage certificate at them, plus the 90 yr old family bible.
That would be about it.
Sinc:
Hmm. Yes it could. So would an alternative be to offer a really cheap service at a very high price as Pedro suggests?
I particularly note that three months is a ‘long term homosexual relationship’ . So perhaps a long planning time might also help?
Another option might be to subcontract it. As in ‘yes’, then get the dollars and details and act as a middleman.
Shirt lifting?
All pollies mentioned were male.
Lily, start fronting up at church once a month.
I don’t think there are especially big bucks in store for churches that conduct SSMs. We’re talking about 3% of the population, and a good chunk – nay, probable majority – of that 3% wouldn’t be interested in marrying in a church or even getting married at all. The churches that Sinc mentioned which put all kinds of religious conditions on conducting an SSM ceremony will get virtually none of that meagre action – it will all go to the churches that don’t. And we all know which ones they are, as they already advocate for SSM. Those that currently oppose it won’t change their stance for love nor money – even if the money involved was substantial, which it isn’t.
But it’s not about money. The gay lobby will relentlessly target churches that refuse to marry homosexuals until these churches are legally bound to do so. Once that battle has been won, there will be a few SSM ceremonies (which will be little more than victory parades). Then the novelty will wear off, and the vast majority of SSMs will be conducted by civil celebrants.
Incidentally, if the gaystapo had any balls, they’d be insisting that imams bless their nuptials. They aren’t doing this, for some reason.
I would vote NO, even though I don’t have any philosophical problem with gay marriage, but I do have a big social problem with the kind of activists who are pushing this and I know perfectly well their next steps will be to go hard against the Christians.
Me too. I agree with Tel and Senile Old Guy.
This has all been gone through before, in both well known cases in the US, florist and baker, the complaining lgbt were long term customers of the businesses, who had happily served them but when it came to what they saw as a sinful situation, that is providing services for a same sex marriage celebration, both declined.
so it has never ever been denial service based on race or orientation.
That is, it would require the florist and the baker to commit a sin, so they declined as a matter of good conscience.
There is a long history of people doing that, even at the cost of their lives.
Given the fact that politicians are much like flys buzzing around a rotting corpse, what is the money angle with SSM? There has to some full cookie-jar at the end of this charade.
Or is the Left presuming the sheeples have no idea what’s going on?
The constitution doesn’t require the commonwealth to make laws regarding marriage, just that it can.
Tin foil hat time – I wonder if SSM is another means of having the state controlling the individual by other means apart from an ID card? So everyone’s personal relationship is officially documented ala Big Brother?
I think you are quite right there, John Constantine. The ‘next front’ will be paedophilia. Bestiality has already been legalised by the Supreme Court in Canada (7-1 in favour) 9th June 2016, so long as there is no penetration. You may remember Cory Bernardi’s ‘slippery slope’ argument, back on 19th September, 2012, when he said: “There are even some creepy people out there… [who] say it is okay to have consensual sexual relations between humans and animals. Will that be a future step? In the future will we say, ‘These two creatures love each other and maybe they should be able to be joined in a union? I think that these things are the next step.”
He was Tony Abbott’s parliamentary secretary at the time and he was summarily booted onto the back benches for an extraordinarily prophetic comment. As I pointed out: bestiality was legalised a mere four years later.
I’d advise you to accept their business and profit handsomely from it.
If someone has a strong religious objection to SSM, I can understand why they’d refuse to cater to a gay wedding. However, if someone wasn’t especially religious but just didn’t like the idea gay marriage much, I’d think them a bit stupid for refusing the business. If they later go broke, don’t go crying to anybody about it. Don’t get me wrong; I fully believe anyone has a right to trade (or not trade) with whoever they please, for any reason they like – even if I think their reasons are dumb and self-defeating.
+1
Animal marriages next on the agenda?
In your conclusion Sinc you are calling on those five MPs to behave like responsible adults. That’s a big ask.
Animals and children cannot give informed consent… so no.
Even bakers can be principled and brave.
#2460636, posted on August 6, 2017 at 12:48 pm
Off topic, but churches are not completely exempt from taxation.
And pastors and paid church staff pay income tax like the rest of the folks.
“The left have invested too much effort in delegitimizing religion to walk away from that easy victory.”
Of late its seems religion really doesnt need the Left’s help
The assumption being that the Lib-Five ( the Black Hand ? ) would rather back down than precipitate the crash of a failed and failing government.
Some of the Five will survive the current presumed election rout.
Some may be booted at the election.
And within the first 100 Days, Shorten-Sherman will legislate SSM as he slashes his way through the social fabric.
They may be thinking better the historic glory and praise from the SSM lobby for precipitating the Fall of Trumble and Rise of SSM then backing down and wearing the opprobrium from the ABCistas, Guardianistas and Fauxfactsians.
They can all have high profile weddings – Bill and Chloe may even attend one or two.
I am wondering if party loyalty – a virtue increasingly hard to spot in the Turnbull United Party – is a strong enough ethic ?
“What if a cake store owner doesn’t approve of blacks or asians?”
Then that business forgoes that clientele and revenue and wears the consequences (if any) of its decision.
If that business chooses to limit its clientele, then it creates an opportunity for others to occupy that market gap.
Let the market sort it out. It does a much better job than government and the self-appointed offenderati.
Just need a law to redefine ‘informed consent’.
#2460707, posted on August 6, 2017 at 1:53 pm
“What if a cake store owner doesn’t approve of blacks or asians?”
Then that business forgoes that clientele and revenue and wears the consequences (if any) of its decision.
If that business chooses to limit its clientele, then it creates an opportunity for others to occupy that market gap.
Let the market sort it out. It does a much better job than government and the self-appointed offenderati.
To achieve that kind of world I guess means some new law or constitutional amendment?
“Right to refuse service”. Perhaps with an exception for servicing medical emergencies.
The only way to stop this rot I’d say.
Anyone up for another plebiscite?
Thank you Roger, I guess I could wave my marriage certificate at them, plus the 90 yr old family bible.
That would be about it.
If your opposition to ssm is based on the belief that God intended for marriage to be between a man and a women most ministers would back you up, but as Marcus suggests, it may be wise to cultivate a connection with a local congregation. Even if this push fails Shorten will see to it in the not too distant future.
Animal marriages next on the agenda?
Bill Leak was on to that.
Sudanese have married their goats.
Like previous contributors to this thread, I object to SSM because of the attitude of the activists who will not tolerate any opposition to their imposing it on the nation. I also have a philosophical objection: in virtually every known human society, marriage is between a male and a female, and I do not see why we should debase a universal human institution just to placate a noisy minority.
As for legislation to protect celebrants, caterers etc who do not want to be involved with SSM: forget it, the Left will ignore the legislation, bakers who refuse to provide cakes etc will find picket lines outside their shop, and they will be the target of attacks on social media.
I look forward to the Liberal Five arranging visits to their local mosque, so that they can inform the faithful that SSM is to be introduced.
While I am on my soapbox: I suspect that SSM is nothing more than another weapon to be used by the left to intimidate conservatives, as part of their campaign to destroy what remains of our culture.
the left are opposed to gay marriage
What are you smoking?
#2460723, posted on August 6, 2017 at 2:19 pm
Thank you Roger, I guess I could wave my marriage certificate at them, plus the 90 yr old family bible.
That would be about it.
If your opposition to ssm is based on the belief that God intended for marriage to be between a man and a women most ministers would back you up, but as Marcus suggests, it may be wise to cultivate a connection with a local congregation. Even if this push fails Shorten will see to it in the not too distant future.
So hopefully a committed lay Christian, who works as a civil celebrant, can have the same exemptions as a pastor or priest marrying somebody under a church sanction.
In any case, they will be on Mr. Shorten’s radar that’s for sure.
The fact that this non issue is preoccupying these mongs, rather than binning the RET, tax reform, repeal of unnecessary legislation, cutting green tape, taking a chainsaw to the APS and all the other real issues that’re making this place unihabitable sums up what an abomination this fraudulent government is, and why they must be nuked from orbit.
“while service providers — such as bakers, florists and photographers — will need to prove a link to a religious body to object” – are they kidding me?! If they do not attend church the Gaystapo is going to
get them ?! As far as I am concerned they can all go and get stuffed, I ran out of patience and understanding.
ie: it will be illegal for the average joe to refuse service to a Waffen SSM party, and those persons will be prosecuted.
What’s the church of the flying spaghetti monster‘s stance on SSM?
I may need to join.
@stackja: parliament has no business making law for marriages even if the constitution does not stop them.
unfortunately it does.
The state getting out of marriage entirely would be the best thing.