John Constantine – Fifty percent electricity penalty-tax-fine rate

My personal electricity account went ‘off-plan’ a few months ago without me noticing.
This quarter the bill arrived charged at the penalty rate that applies for people that do not keep track of when the old plan expires.
The company happily supplied a quote for a new plan at a thirty percent discount on usage charges, not supply charges.
A perfectly valid way of looking at this is that electricity is billed out at a base profit rate for those that keep ‘on plan’ and billed out at the second tier ‘super-profit’ penalty rate for those that do not notice the account falling off-plan.
The thirty percent ‘discount’ to get back to the base rate could equally be described as a fifty percent penalty whacked onto the base rate whenever the customer doesn’t notice.
One quarter billed at the super profit penalty rate could be as profitable as many quarters at the base rate, which incentivises the business model of grabbing as many customers as possible and hoping they slip into the super-profit customer bracket eventually.
Now going with a ‘permanent low’ company that advertises no discount plan, just competitive pricing all the time without periods of superprofit penalties.
I wish it were that easy. Every time my plan comes up for renewal, I check out all the suppliers available in our area and compare the plans. I have not found one that provides a ‘permanent low’. Personally, I don’t trust any electricity company; you can’t win, you just have to accept a compromise.
I think social justice electricity suppliers are fast becoming more unpopular than banks, political parties and taxpayer funded media.
I think:
social justice electricity suppliers ( to be nationalised – de facto by regulation or full bottle )
are fast becoming more unpopular than banks ( to be nationalised – de facto by regulation or full bottle )
political parties ( spit )
and taxpayer funded media. ( ‘Why oh why’ cry the employees of commercial TV, radio and print media ‘do our ABC and SBS colleagues enjoy the ‘independence’ denied up by having to chase revenues ? ). To be nationalised.
What state are you guys in?
I don’t think this a trick by retailers, but rather another unexpected regulatory impact. The regulations require people to be given a fixed term, but not locked in after that unless they intitatite a request to be.
Hence they have to throw you off, also I don’t think they get to make any profit, rather there is some market set rate they have to charge and forward the money to, as you basically are no longer their customer.
Take a look at Lumo or Dodo, discounts tied to direct debit payment, no sunset clauses.
I wonder how many people don’t even know that they can get a ‘discount’.
Must check my mother’s bills tonight.
Power companies are weasels. I’d ask for the discount to be backdated to the end of the last ‘plan’ especially if it is a ‘pay on time’ discount and you paid on time with dd.
I want one that does not puff off it’s green credentials and just gives the best price to everyone.
Better still, instead of a green option, a fossil fuel only option.
Sneaky has been an issue for quite a while.
I was with Lumo and when my 30% discount contract expired, they told me that I could only get 20% in a new contract. I checked out other retailers and one offered 30%, so I signed up with them and transferred from Lumo. Their peak and off-peak rates were much the same and one was lower.
For the next few weeks, I received increasingly strident calls from Lumo, with them eventually saying they could match and the rep that I spoke to got things wrong. I told them that I’d already signed up and their ‘mistake’ was their loss. I wasn’t about to renege on the new contract.
Why is it that when you call as a new client, you get an Australian on the phone, but thereafter everyone is an Indian or such?
notafan, I don’t get any discount.
6 years ago I researched all the companies and chose my supplier on its daily supply charge and cents per kWh rate.
My latest bill was about $160 compared to $200 plus previously – 6 years ago. There has been no change in occupants or major appliances.
Cooking, HWS and heating are all gas.
Oh, I forgot to add…I still get postcards from AGL begging “E, please come back”
It all seems to be “creative accounting” on a massive scale.
The “retailers” with all their “plans” do NOT generate a milliwatt.
They are merely acting as a cut-out / buffer between the (mostly state-owned) generators and the milch-cow (or is that kuh) that is the public.
Their overheads consist of a herd of drones that travel about and allegedly read the meters, a rudimentary computer system, bulk postage, some ostentatious office space and a LOT of advertising.
Follow the (vast sums of) money.
And the multitude of “solar” operators are no better, because they tap into the same dodgy accounting processes. If you have less than fifteen Kilowatts (peak) capacity in your domestic solar rig, you are kidding yourself. If your rig does NOT have a proper deep-cycle battery storage system and a PURE sine-wave inverter, it is a JOKE. And don’t get me started on “grid feed-in”.
Once you have typed ‘electricity bill compare’ into the search screen and used one of the compare functions, then you can ring your existing company and ask for their discount plan.
The call center must hear you ask for the discount before they can offer the discount.
Then you can reject their first offered discount, and mention that you have a better offer. Only then can you be sure you have full price discovery.
Don’t ask, Don’t get.
Take a look at Lumo or Dodo, discounts tied to direct debit payment, no sunset clauses.
Have been with Dodo for years and now with solar no contract . The prices only vary once a year with the allowed increase and they will negotiate discounts. No complaints at all and they still seem to come up trumps on comparisons.
Exorbitant penalty rates used to be the domain of unscrupulous loan sharks.
Laws are surely needed to protect all Austalians from this immoral behavior.
As it has the potential to hit everyones pockets have a referendum on this.