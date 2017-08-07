Liberty Quote
We have the nation’s ‘best + brightest’ in parliament, thousands of bureaucrats and the answer to every problem is always the same: a new tax.— Tony Barry
-
-
Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
1th?…
BooYeah!
I like this game! 😉
First they came for the shopping bags…
Agile! And Innovative!
And Second! 😃
And that’s why you’re called Evil, Elvis. 😐
Telcos baulk at cheap fix for slow NBN speeds
National Broadband Network speed woes could be eradicated by telcos paying just $9.75 extra a month per connection.
But instead they are running an aggressive public campaign to pressure the network to drop charges to increase profits at taxpayers’ expense. Analysis of NBN pricing by The Australian shows speeds would be doubled nationally if telcos paid an extra $6.25 a month per home, and tripled if they forked out just $9.75 more.
Despite the low costs to fix the widespread “bandwidth” problems — which involve speeds plummeting during peak times such as after 4pm on weekdays — the telcos are refusing to buy more capacity, instead opting to aggressively lobby NBN Co to further drop bandwidth charges.
The issue is particularly pointed for Telstra and Optus, which between them control more than 60 per cent of all NBN connections, because they are being paid $9.8 billion of taxpayer funds — $1400 a customer — up to 2020 in compensation for customers migrating from their cable networks.
Veteran telecommunications expert and Launtel chief executive Damian Ivereigh said NBN connections were slow — in many cases slower than existing ADSL and cable connections — because telcos were battling a price war and refusing to buy adequate bandwidth.
“Because there are so many cheaper plans, the (telcos) are refusing to put their prices up because they are afraid to lose market share,” Mr Ivereigh said.
“We are not talking about a lot of money — for about $10 a month they could fix this whole thing.”
NBN Co, a wholesaler, charges telcos an access virtual circuit, or AVC, charge per user per month, based on whether the user is connected to a maximum speed connection of 12 megabits per second, 25Mbps, 50Mbps or 100Mbps.
It also charges a bandwidth fee known as CVC — connectivity virtual circuit — which represents the amount of data that flows to those connections.
The NBN Co bandwidth charges are high by international comparisons because the network is using the charges to make repayments and a return on the federal government’s $49bn NBN investment.
On average, nationwide, telcos buy just 1Mbps of CVC, meaning, hypothetically, that if every home were using the NBN at the same time they would each achieve speeds of just 1Mbps, a fraction of that currently delivered under most existing ADSL connections.
Telcos can operate effectively buying bandwidth at lower levels than advertised speeds because not all users are online at the same time. However, the very low level of bandwidth being purchased under the NBN is causing serious peak-time bottlenecks.
Initially, NBN Co charged $21 for 1Mbps of CVC per user per month. It has since cut prices, and now 1Mbps costs $14.25.
On June 1, NBN Co introduced heavy incentives for telcos to buy more bandwidth per customer. While 1Mbps per user per month costs $14.25, 2Mbps costs $20.50 and 3Mbps costs $24, meaning bandwidth, and so peak speeds, would triple if telcos paid an extra $9.75 per user per month.
Mr Ivereigh said beyond the current “land grab” it was also very difficult for telcos to charge more for NBN connections because customers were used to paying low prices for ADSL and because, historically, technology and telephony charges had gone down, not up.
Regardless, in order to fund the massive cost of the NBN, charges would have to rise.
“There is no question to get the internet over the NBN will eventually end up costing more than it did under ADSL, the $50bn has to come from somewhere,” Mr Ivereigh said.
He said that ultimately, while internet costs would be higher, the NBN would deliver speeds substantially higher than ADSL.
Both Telstra and Optus would not disclose the average amount of bandwidth they purchased per customer, however, experts said it was close to the industry average of 1Mbps per user per month.
Both major telcos said the money they received for NBN connections was compensation for the federal government taking control of their expensive high-speed internet cable networks in each of the capital cities, except for Darwin and Hobart.
All existing networks and telephone lines are shut down within 18 months of the NBN being available in an area.
A Telstra spokesman said the group received payments from the federal government for every cable customer within the NBN footprint and the NBN was expected to have a negative earnings impact on the telco to the tune of $2bn-$3bn.
An Optus spokeswoman said the $1400-odd per cable customer payments it received were compensation for “significant historical investments” Optus had made in its cable network.
Speaking last week to Sky News Business host Ticky Fullerton, NBN Co chief executive Bill Morrow said the key reason NBN connections were slow at peak times was because telcos were competing heavily on price and so purchasing low amounts of CVC.
Plasticphobia
Sixth place still earns championship points.
Forget slow speeds. How about no speeds.
If it hadn’t dropped out for the gazillionth time today, I woulda bin a contendah!
Made the team!
calli
#2461255, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:36 am
And that’s why you’re called Evil, Elvis. 😐
I can see how addictive this open forum can be now. The anticipation, the adrenaline, the rush! It’s a miracle my pants are still on!
Anyway, back to reality, takeaway containers hey? Hold your hands out and here’s your piping hot food, have a nice day…
Arthur Sinodinos says Labor should back plebiscite, as Liberals push for resolution
Cabinet minister Arthur Sinodinos has pleaded with Labor to help the government keep its gay marriage election promise by allowing a plebiscite, ahead of a Liberal partyroom show down to thrash out the policy.
Liberal MPs in favour of a free vote are out in force pushing for a policy change, warning a pathway that does not resolve the issue in this term of parliament or preferably by the end of the year “would be untenable”.
Senator Sinodinos, who supports gay marriage and has previously called for a conscience vote, said he believed the policy would be settled at today’s 4pm partyroom meeting but the government’s frontbench remained committed to the election promise to hold a plebiscite.
A detailed proposal for a postal plebiscite on gay marriage is likely to be taken to federal cabinet following a Liberal partyroom meeting today where an overwhelming majority of MPs are expected to block moves by rebels to force a parliamentary vote on the issue.
“The Prime Minister and senior ministers, as far as I’m concerned, are very committed to having a process which best reflects the election commitment we made just a year ago and for which we were endorsed and we came back into power,” Senator Sinodinos told ABC radio, indicating he could support a postal plebiscite.
“All of us went to the election saying that we wanted to have a plebiscite and we would have a plebiscite today if we were allowed to keep our promises. If we want to repair this trust deficit that people talk about in Australian politics, one of the first steps must be to allow the government of the day to keep its promises. That’s what I’m fighting for.”
Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman, one of five Liberals backing a draft bill to legalise gay marriage, said there was a “strong case to move immediately to a free vote”.
He also hit out at conservative colleagues who have attempted to turn the debate into a test of Mr Turnbull’s leadership, labelling the behaviour “bullying”.
“A free parliamentary vote will assist in ensuring there is a proper debate with a view that the entire parliament is reflected,” Mr Zimmerman told ABC radio.
“I understand and recognise and respect that people have deeply held views about this but at the end of the day this is about the party discussing a policy issue like it does many others. From my perspective we should be able to do that maturely, I’m always concerned about people who try to turn this into a leadership issue and it’s really a case of bullying which does nothing for the reputation of the government or our prospects.”
Mr Zimmerman is open to reintroducing the original plebiscite bill — which was rejected by the Senate last year — to satisfy MPs that the upper house has not changed its mind, but doubted a second vote would differ from the first.
He said if the debate on gay marriage was not resolved before the 45th parliament rises, it would continue to raise its head.
“That’s not good for the government, it’s not good for the people waiting to be able to express their love for each other in the same way that other Australians can,” he said.
If Turnbull and his Termites today decide to deny the Australian people the right to have their say on SSM then I sincerely hope that all remaining Conservatives in the Liberal party immediately offer their resignations, and en masse join Australian Conservatives.
Seemms like a top ten entry is nothin but a dream.
Is a flogger and a tosspot
Carpe Jugulum
#2461279, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:49 am
Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman
Is a flogger and a tosspot
Yep
Has Señor Shorten gone the full Hugo re SSM today ?
From the old thread
The imam of Paris’s grand mosque believes France requires a doubling of mosque numbers from 2000 to 4000 and that government support is appropriate because Islam is as much about culture as it is about religion.
An admission that can be used when Musllims claim that Freedom of Religion allows them to do anything they want.
From JC on Ye Olde Fred:
( Christopher )
That explains a lot.
19th Battalion A.I.F
The imam of Paris’s grand mosque believes France requires a doubling of mosque numbers from 2000 to 4000 and that government support is appropriate because Islam is as much about culture as it is about religion.
But not one synagogue is appropriate for Waverley in Sydney.
One thing is obvious: Zimmerman, Smith, Wilson, Evans and Entsch have only one ambition in public life – to become a hero of the Gay lobby.
Bringing down a Prime Minister from their same “moderate faction” and splitting the Government in two is but a small price to pay.
Along with some Liberal politicians, who keep assuring us of their conservative, small government values. Last election, I wrote to the Tas. Libs standing for election and asked them if there was anything their party could do in office that would make them resign from said party.
Conservative values good, political power and $$ better, it seems.
Heard a rumour that some Nats are reserving spots on the cross bench. Remind me, how many does it take to cancel out the Turnbull Faux Labor party?
Who are the lucky punters that have picked any days this week in Philippa’s Mallotto?
I dipped out on the 21/6/17.
They must be feeling pretty chupped.
As I wrote earlier, “resolving” this issue means passing gay marriage. Those walking back on the plebiscite, including some who voted for it, seem to have a concern that anything less than an overwhelming “yes” in a plebiscite would be a problem. In the (very unlikely) event that there was anything around 50% in favour, or less, Liberal MPs in favour would be in a right pickle. (Not the ALP as they will vote in favour.)
… henceforth to be known as “the winners circle”.
Just the one, and that person will be the hero of the set piece which the schemers who have concocted this faux crisis think they’ve got sewn up. I loathe the Liberal party and all its unprincipled, treacherous pieces of work.
love it and in contrast to the base of a mozzarella which is Pyne’s winner’s circle
Hello Sailors …
Spokesperson for the Catallaxy government in exile, Tintarella di Luna, said: “I loathe the Liberal party and all its unprincipled, treacherous pieces of work.”
It should be a liberty quote Tinta.
Dinesh starts at 10:00 minutes and very much worth anyone’s time – covering things like that the American Democrats gave the Nazis the idea for how to carry out their “Final Solution”, and other fun facts of history repeating –
Dinesh D’Souza LIVE from GWU at YAF’s 39th NCSC
Aug 4, 2017
Filmmaker; New York Bestselling Author
Is Mathias eligible to vote in an Australian senate?
Will the Liberal Party become a liberal party?
Will a conservative party rise like a phoenix from the ashes, today?
Will Dutton press the button?
Will the poofters simply disappear and take Turnbull with them?
Will there be a plebiscite conducted for the poofters which asks how many poofters really want a church wedding?
So many questions, so little time!
Indeed.
The myth is that “resolving” SSM will bring peace in our time.
However, the truth is that this will just be another in a long string of issues sponsored by GetUp and pushed by the MSM which need to be “resolved so we can move on.”
The ink will be barely dry on SSM before we get “Recognition”, closely followed by euthanasia, with “da Republic” hot on their heels, after which point Open Borders will come off the bench after a rest, and then we will have the push for a bloc of non-elected ‘digenous senators … and so it goes.
Our Jessica is unhappy.
Why fewer girls are studying economics
How awfully bourgeoisie of them to want a job.
Well, yes. Since it has been captured by the left it is irrelevant since it pretty much totally fails to explain stuff like actual economies.
Maybe the dropping of maths as a compulsory subject has something to do with it. Maths is boring. Economics needs maths. Economics is boring. (I’m speaking like a 15 year old girl here.)
Yep. They want to do something useful, not off in fairyland like the current bunch of Keynesians in control of the government economics sector.
QED. Lefty crud. Yep we all want to be intergenerational equity economists! Er, exactly how many job opportunities are there for such people?
Not everyone can have a job at the Silly can they Ms Irvine.
You mean will the Fabulous Five table their bill and make Lord Waffleworth’s government go “poof” and disappear?
What happened the last time we were promised peace in our time? Some national socialist threw a fucking great spanner into the works.
One can only hope. They do live in a fantasy land.
And how good is Trump’s timing, just when his fake supporters are fighting over which fake supporters people should trust …
President’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump launches ‘real news’ video to list his ‘accomplishments’
‘I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there’
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/lara-trump-us-president-real-news-video-accomplishment-eric-donald-daughter-in-law-a7873611.html
(there is a Twitter button for this, BUT Twitter won’t let you tweet it 🙄 idiots )
Kayleigh McEnany left CNN yesterday. Today, she made her debut on Trump TV
Kayleigh McEnany Recapping a Week of Real News…
Posted on August 6, 2017 by sundance
Kayleigh McEnany [@kayleighmcenany] left her job as CNN contributor to take on a role for the Donald Trump campaign. From a production office in Trump Tower Ms. McEnany now will be a spokesperson for delivering news and information as it relates to President Trump.
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/06/kayleigh-mcenany-recapping-a-week-of-real-news/#more-136830
Weren’t all the pro-Malcolm spruikers (many of them at this very blog) claiming that Malcolm was ‘The Great Communicator’?
If so, why the fuck is he letting Bull Shitten lead the
LNPTurnbull Coalition Team around by it’s nose, like some kind of prize sheep, on this issue? He should be hammering the snot-nosed little union bully-boy runt around the ears constantly in the media over his appalling hypocrisy…
But, as many of us said at the time (and as Ross Cameron so aptly pointed out on the Paul Murray show back in February) Malcolm has not learned the mistakes of his failed past as Leader of the Opposition, and continues to believe that the people should love him just because he is Malcolm Turnbull…
Rule One
top fifty or thereabouts
What strikes me right away about the conference links put up by Johanna and srr this morning, is the wonderful crowd of well-dressed young people who look like they are disciplined, successful and happy. Thank goodness there are some out there. That conference looked like a real treat for the young people who got to hear their heroes speak. Looking forward very much myself to hearing all the words when I have time. Also Ian Plimer on yesterday’s Outsiders was great.
The big tire pile, 9,000,000 tires high sitting in rural Victoria, has been sold to a nominee company registered in the central American business hub, Panama.
The front end loaded recycling fee charged for each tire has been stripped out, and the nine million tires are now the property of a cashless shell.
Exactly as the wind turbines will end up.
Only the wind turbines are on leased ground and the landowners will take the recycling costs.
The tire recycling scam will have the hundreds of millions cost paid by taxpayer or ratepayers borrowings.
Organised stripping of front loaded green charges wins over disorganised recycling dreams.
So, why do a J ew and an atheist care more about the genocide of Christians being committed by Moslems, than ‘pope’ Francis and other ‘christian’ Leaders –
Since 1992, the number of year 12 students taking economics has declined by almost 70 per cent, from 40,000 to closer to 10,000.
Maybe it has something to do with economists being proved wrong over and over again and yet still pushing the same discredit models.
Er, exactly how many job opportunities are there for such people?
University is a waste of time for most people. Universities themselves are outdated institutions.
‘
Staff are supposed to lodge ‘suspicion transaction reports’ for all dodgy transactions, included suspected structured cash deposits under $10,000.
One has to wonder at the calibre of the staff being employed by the Commonwealth bank, and their assurance people.
Something seriously wrong in the CBA.
Yep.