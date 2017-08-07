Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
47 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

  2. EvilElvis
    #2461251, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:35 am

    BooYeah!

    I like this game! 😉

  4. calli
    #2461255, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:36 am

    And that’s why you’re called Evil, Elvis. 😐

  5. OldOzzie
    #2461257, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Telcos baulk at cheap fix for slow NBN speeds

    National Broadband Network speed woes could be eradicated by telcos paying just $9.75 extra a month per connection.

    But instead they are running an aggressive public campaign to pressure the network to drop charges to increase profits at taxpayers’ expense. Analysis of NBN pricing by The Australian shows speeds would be doubled nationally if telcos paid an extra $6.25 a month per home, and tripled if they forked out just $9.75 more.

    Despite the low costs to fix the widespread “bandwidth” problems — which involve speeds plummeting during peak times such as after 4pm on weekdays — the telcos are refusing to buy more capacity, instead opting to aggressively lobby NBN Co to further drop bandwidth charges.

    The issue is particularly pointed for Telstra and Optus, which between them control more than 60 per cent of all NBN connect­ions, because they are being paid $9.8 billion of taxpayer funds — $1400 a customer — up to 2020 in compensation for customers mig­rating from their cable networks.

    Veteran telecommunications expert and Launtel chief executive Damian Ivereigh said NBN connections were slow — in many cases slower than existing ADSL and cable connections — because telcos were battling a price war and refusing to buy ­adequate bandwidth.

    “Because there are so many cheaper plans, the (telcos) are refusing­ to put their prices up because­ they are afraid to lose market share,” Mr Ivereigh said.

    “We are not talking about a lot of money — for about $10 a month they could fix this whole thing.”

    NBN Co, a wholesaler, charges telcos an access virtual circuit, or AVC, charge per user per month, based on whether the user is connecte­d to a maximum speed connection of 12 megabits per ­second, 25Mbps, 50Mbps or 100Mbps.

    It also charges a bandwidth fee known as CVC — connectivity virtual­ circuit — which represents the amount of data that flows to those connections.

    The NBN Co bandwidth charges­ are high by international comparisons because the network is using the charges to make repayments and a return on the federal government’s $49bn NBN investment.

    On average, nationwide, telcos buy just 1Mbps of CVC, meaning, hypothetically, that if every home were using the NBN at the same time they would each achieve speeds of just 1Mbps, a fraction of that currently delivered under most existing ADSL connections.

    Telcos can operate effectively buying bandwidth at lower levels than advertised speeds because not all users are online at the same time. However, the very low level of bandwidth being purchased under the NBN is causing serious peak-time bottlenecks.

    Initially, NBN Co charged $21 for 1Mbps of CVC per user per month. It has since cut prices, and now 1Mbps costs $14.25.

    On June 1, NBN Co introduced heavy incentives for telcos to buy more bandwidth per customer. While 1Mbps per user per month costs $14.25, 2Mbps costs $20.50 and 3Mbps costs $24, meaning bandwidth, and so peak speeds, would triple if telcos paid an extra $9.75 per user per month.

    Mr Ivereigh said beyond the current “land grab” it was also very difficult for telcos to charge more for NBN connections because customers were used to paying low prices for ADSL and because, historically, technology and teleph­ony charges had gone down, not up.

    Regardless, in order to fund the massive cost of the NBN, charges would have to rise.

    “There is no question to get the internet over the NBN will eventually end up costing more than it did under ADSL, the $50bn has to come from somewhere,” Mr Ivereigh said.

    He said that ultimately, while internet costs would be higher, the NBN would deliver speeds substantially higher than ADSL.

    Both Telstra and Optus would not disclose the average amount of bandwidth they purchased per customer, however, experts said it was close to the industry average of 1Mbps per user per month.

    Both major telcos said the money they received for NBN connections was compensation for the federal government taking control of their expensive high-speed internet cable networks in each of the capital cities, except for Darwin and Hobart.

    All existing networks and telephone lines are shut down within 18 months of the NBN being available in an area.

    A Telstra spokesman said the group received payments from the federal government for every cable customer within the NBN footprint and the NBN was expected to have a negative earnings impact on the telco to the tune of $2bn-$3bn.

    An Optus spokeswoman said the $1400-odd per cable customer payments it received were compensation for “significant histor­ical investments” Optus had made in its cable network.

    Speaking last week to Sky News Business host Ticky Fullerton, NBN Co chief executive Bill Morrow said the key reason NBN connections were slow at peak times was because telcos were competing heavily on price and so purchasing low amounts of CVC.

  7. John64
    #2461260, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Sixth place still earns championship points.

  8. calli
    #2461261, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Forget slow speeds. How about no speeds.

    If it hadn’t dropped out for the gazillionth time today, I woulda bin a contendah!

  10. EvilElvis
    #2461265, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:40 am

    calli
    #2461255, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:36 am
    And that’s why you’re called Evil, Elvis. 😐

    I can see how addictive this open forum can be now. The anticipation, the adrenaline, the rush! It’s a miracle my pants are still on!

    Anyway, back to reality, takeaway containers hey? Hold your hands out and here’s your piping hot food, have a nice day…

  11. OldOzzie
    #2461271, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Arthur Sinodinos says Labor should back plebiscite, as Liberals push for resolution

    Cabinet minister Arthur Sinodinos has pleaded with Labor to help the government keep its gay marriage election promise by allowing a plebiscite, ahead of a Liberal partyroom show down to thrash out the policy.

    Liberal MPs in favour of a free vote are out in force pushing for a policy change, warning a pathway that does not resolve the issue in this term of parliament or preferably by the end of the year “would be untenable”.

    Senator Sinodinos, who supports gay marriage and has previously called for a conscience vote, said he believed the policy would be settled at today’s 4pm partyroom meeting but the government’s frontbench remained committed to the election promise to hold a plebiscite.

    A detailed proposal for a postal plebiscite on gay marriage is likely to be taken to federal cabinet following a Liberal partyroom meeting today where an overwhelming majority of MPs are expected to block moves by rebels to force a parliamentary vote on the issue.

    “The Prime Minister and senior ministers, as far as I’m concerned, are very committed to having a process which best reflects the election commitment we made just a year ago and for which we were endorsed and we came back into power,” Senator Sinodinos told ABC radio, indicating he could support a postal plebiscite.

    “All of us went to the election saying that we wanted to have a plebiscite and we would have a plebiscite today if we were allowed to keep our promises. If we want to repair this trust deficit that people talk about in Australian politics, one of the first steps must be to allow the government of the day to keep its promises. That’s what I’m fighting for.”

    Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman, one of five Liberals backing a draft bill to legalise gay marriage, said there was a “strong case to move immediately to a free vote”.

    He also hit out at conservative colleagues who have attempted to turn the debate into a test of Mr Turnbull’s leadership, labelling the behaviour “bullying”.

    “A free parliamentary vote will assist in ensuring there is a proper debate with a view that the entire parliament is reflected,” Mr Zimmerman told ABC radio.

    “I understand and recognise and respect that people have deeply held views about this but at the end of the day this is about the party discussing a policy issue like it does many others. From my perspective we should be able to do that maturely, I’m always concerned about people who try to turn this into a leadership issue and it’s really a case of bullying which does nothing for the reputation of the government or our prospects.”

    Mr Zimmerman is open to reintroducing the original plebiscite bill — which was rejected by the Senate last year — to satisfy MPs that the upper house has not changed its mind, but doubted a second vote would differ from the first.

    He said if the debate on gay marriage was not resolved before the 45th parliament rises, it would continue to raise its head.

    “That’s not good for the government, it’s not good for the people waiting to be able to express their love for each other in the same way that other Australians can,” he said.

  12. A Lurker
    #2461276, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:46 am

    If Turnbull and his Termites today decide to deny the Australian people the right to have their say on SSM then I sincerely hope that all remaining Conservatives in the Liberal party immediately offer their resignations, and en masse join Australian Conservatives.

  13. Motelier
    #2461278, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Seemms like a top ten entry is nothin but a dream.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461279, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman

    Is a flogger and a tosspot

  15. OldOzzie
    #2461283, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2461279, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:49 am
    Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman

    Is a flogger and a tosspot

    Yep

  16. Atoms for Peace
    #2461284, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Has Señor Shorten gone the full Hugo re SSM today ?

  17. Boambee John
    #2461285, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

    From the old thread


    The imam of Paris’s grand mosque believes France requires a doubling of mosque numbers from 2000 to 4000 and that government support is appropriate because Islam is as much about culture as it is about religion.

    An admission that can be used when Musllims claim that Freedom of Religion allows them to do anything they want.

  18. Myrddin Seren
    #2461288, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:55 am

    From JC on Ye Olde Fred:

    ( Christopher )

    Nolan’s bro is a hardcore criminal either up on charges or currently doing a stretch for murder related to criminal activities. The apples drop everywhere, it seems.

    That explains a lot.

  19. Baldrick
    #2461289, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:55 am

    19th Battalion A.I.F

    Castleton, Claud Charles (1893–1916)
    When World War I broke out Castleton was in Port Moresby and, on offering his services to the Papuan administration, worked with native troops preparing for coastal defence; he also helped to man the Moresby wireless station. On 11 March 1915 he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force at Sydney, stating his occupation as prospector. He was posted to the 18th Battalion and sailed for Egypt in June. His unit, which was to serve with the 2nd Brigade until the evacuation, reached Gallipoli on 6 August and on the 22nd took part in the attack on Hill 60. Castleton was promoted corporal on 7 December and temporary sergeant in February 1916. On 8 March, soon after his arrival in France, he was transferred to the 5th Australian Machine-Gun Company and was confirmed in his rank. He served on the Somme with this unit and on the night of 28 July took part in an attack on enemy trenches at Pozières Heights. The Australian advance was stopped by machine-gun fire and shelling, and for three hours troops lay out in No Man’s Land under withering fire. Castleton twice brought back wounded men but, while bringing in a third, was hit in the back and killed instantly. He was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously, and was buried in the Pozières British cemetery at Ovillers-la-Boiselle, France.

  20. Tim Neilson
    #2461291, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    The imam of Paris’s grand mosque believes France requires a doubling of mosque numbers from 2000 to 4000 and that government support is appropriate because Islam is as much about culture as it is about religion.

    But not one synagogue is appropriate for Waverley in Sydney.

  21. John64
    #2461292, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    One thing is obvious: Zimmerman, Smith, Wilson, Evans and Entsch have only one ambition in public life – to become a hero of the Gay lobby.

    Bringing down a Prime Minister from their same “moderate faction” and splitting the Government in two is but a small price to pay.

  22. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2461297, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I sincerely hope that all remaining Conservatives in the Liberal party immediately offer their resignations, and en masse join Australian Conservatives.

    Along with some Liberal politicians, who keep assuring us of their conservative, small government values. Last election, I wrote to the Tas. Libs standing for election and asked them if there was anything their party could do in office that would make them resign from said party.

    Conservative values good, political power and $$ better, it seems.

  23. Anthony
    #2461298, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Heard a rumour that some Nats are reserving spots on the cross bench. Remind me, how many does it take to cancel out the Turnbull Faux Labor party?

  24. Motelier
    #2461299, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Who are the lucky punters that have picked any days this week in Philippa’s Mallotto?

    I dipped out on the 21/6/17.

    They must be feeling pretty chupped.

  25. Senile Old Guy
    #2461311, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Mr Zimmerman is open to reintroducing the original plebiscite bill — which was rejected by the Senate last year — to satisfy MPs that the upper house has not changed its mind, but doubted a second vote would differ from the first. He said if the debate on gay marriage was not resolved before the 45th parliament rises, it would continue to raise its head. “That’s not good for the government, it’s not good for the people waiting to be able to express their love for each other in the same way that other Australians can,” he said.

    As I wrote earlier, “resolving” this issue means passing gay marriage. Those walking back on the plebiscite, including some who voted for it, seem to have a concern that anything less than an overwhelming “yes” in a plebiscite would be a problem. In the (very unlikely) event that there was anything around 50% in favour, or less, Liberal MPs in favour would be in a right pickle. (Not the ALP as they will vote in favour.)

  26. Leigh Lowe
    #2461313, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Heard a rumour that some Nats are reserving spots on the cross bench.

    … henceforth to be known as “the winners circle”.

  27. Tintarella di Luna
    #2461314, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Heard a rumour that some Nats are reserving spots on the cross bench. Remind me, how many does it take to cancel out the Turnbull Faux Labor party?

    Just the one, and that person will be the hero of the set piece which the schemers who have concocted this faux crisis think they’ve got sewn up. I loathe the Liberal party and all its unprincipled, treacherous pieces of work.

  28. Tintarella di Luna
    #2461317, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:19 am

    …henceforth to be known as “the winners circle”.

    love it and in contrast to the base of a mozzarella which is Pyne’s winner’s circle

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2461323, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Spokesperson for the Catallaxy government in exile, Tintarella di Luna, said: “I loathe the Liberal party and all its unprincipled, treacherous pieces of work.”

    It should be a liberty quote Tinta.

  31. srr
    #2461325, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Dinesh starts at 10:00 minutes and very much worth anyone’s time – covering things like that the American Democrats gave the Nazis the idea for how to carry out their “Final Solution”, and other fun facts of history repeating –

    Dinesh D’Souza LIVE from GWU at YAF’s 39th NCSC
    Aug 4, 2017
    Filmmaker; New York Bestselling Author

  32. Anthony
    #2461326, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Is Mathias eligible to vote in an Australian senate?
    Will the Liberal Party become a liberal party?
    Will a conservative party rise like a phoenix from the ashes, today?
    Will Dutton press the button?
    Will the poofters simply disappear and take Turnbull with them?
    Will there be a plebiscite conducted for the poofters which asks how many poofters really want a church wedding?
    So many questions, so little time!

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #2461327, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    As I wrote earlier, “resolving” this issue means passing gay marriage.

    Indeed.
    The myth is that “resolving” SSM will bring peace in our time.
    However, the truth is that this will just be another in a long string of issues sponsored by GetUp and pushed by the MSM which need to be “resolved so we can move on.”
    The ink will be barely dry on SSM before we get “Recognition”, closely followed by euthanasia, with “da Republic” hot on their heels, after which point Open Borders will come off the bench after a rest, and then we will have the push for a bloc of non-elected ‘digenous senators … and so it goes.

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2461329, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Our Jessica is unhappy.

    Why fewer girls are studying economics

    Since 1992, the number of year 12 students taking economics has declined by almost 70 per cent, from 40,000 to closer to 10,000.

    Instead, students are taking up “business studies” with gusto. Why? According to Dwyer: “Business studies is widely perceived as a more employable subject than economics, is less demanding for students to learn and is easier for educators to teach.”

    How awfully bourgeoisie of them to want a job.

    “In essence, economics has an image problem…too few students understand what economics is and how it might be relevant to them.”

    Well, yes. Since it has been captured by the left it is irrelevant since it pretty much totally fails to explain stuff like actual economies.

    Looking deeper into student enrolments, it emerges that young women, in particular, have been turning their backs on economics.

    While 25 years ago, high school economics classes were evenly split by gender, today there is just one female economics student for every two males. The decline in female economics enrolments is most pronounced in co-ed and non-selective schools.

    Maybe the dropping of maths as a compulsory subject has something to do with it. Maths is boring. Economics needs maths. Economics is boring. (I’m speaking like a 15 year old girl here.)

    So our schools are churning out more students capable of navigating a business’s balance sheet, but fewer equipped to analyse the big economic trends of our era and to form conclusions about the best public policies to improve the lives of all Australians, especially our most vulnerable.

    Yep. They want to do something useful, not off in fairyland like the current bunch of Keynesians in control of the government economics sector.

    But there is no shortage of new problems for younger generations of students to tackle, including housing affordability, intergenerational equity, future job opportunities, rising income inequality and the desperate need to change incentives in our economy to put a value on our natural environment.

    QED. Lefty crud. Yep we all want to be intergenerational equity economists! Er, exactly how many job opportunities are there for such people?

    Not everyone can have a job at the Silly can they Ms Irvine.

  35. H B Bear
    #2461330, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Will the poofters simply disappear and take Turnbull with them?

    You mean will the Fabulous Five table their bill and make Lord Waffleworth’s government go “poof” and disappear?

  36. Anthony
    #2461331, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:31 am

    What happened the last time we were promised peace in our time? Some national socialist threw a fucking great spanner into the works.

  37. Anthony
    #2461332, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:33 am

    H B Bear
    #2461330, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:30 am
    Will the poofters simply disappear and take Turnbull with them?

    You mean will the Fabulous Five table their bill and make Lord Waffleworth’s government go “poof” and disappear?

    One can only hope. They do live in a fantasy land.

  38. srr
    #2461333, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:34 am

    And how good is Trump’s timing, just when his fake supporters are fighting over which fake supporters people should trust …

    President’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump launches ‘real news’ video to list his ‘accomplishments’
    ‘I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there’
    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/lara-trump-us-president-real-news-video-accomplishment-eric-donald-daughter-in-law-a7873611.html
    (there is a Twitter button for this, BUT Twitter won’t let you tweet it 🙄 idiots )

    Kayleigh McEnany left CNN yesterday. Today, she made her debut on Trump TV

    Kayleigh McEnany Recapping a Week of Real News…
    Posted on August 6, 2017 by sundance

    Kayleigh McEnany [@kayleighmcenany] left her job as CNN contributor to take on a role for the Donald Trump campaign. From a production office in Trump Tower Ms. McEnany now will be a spokesperson for delivering news and information as it relates to President Trump.

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/06/kayleigh-mcenany-recapping-a-week-of-real-news/#more-136830

  39. Slayer of Memes
    #2461335, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Bill Shorten’s same-sex marriage stance is hypocrisy writ large
    Tony Abbott
    The Australian

    The real villain in the same-sex marriage imbroglio is Bill Shorten. He is the one who’s playing politics with this issue and stopping it from being resolved in this term of parliament via the plebiscite that people want. It’s Shorten who told church leaders before the 2013 election that a plebiscite would be a good way to resolve this issue and it is Shorten who last week backed a plebiscite to resolve the republican issue, but it is Shorten whose cynical hypocrisy has been ignored because Coalition MPs insist on having public second thoughts about our own policy.

    If there is one lesson that MPs and political parties should surely have learnt over the past few years it is that you don’t break promises.

    “Say what you mean and do what you say” has to be the cardinal rule and is the only way to keep faith with the electorate. Before last year’s election, the Liberal-National coalition was absolutely crystal clear: there would be no change to marriage laws without asking the people their view at a plebiscite.

    This issue, the Coalition said, was too important to be decided just by MPs; all of us would have our say. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull never liked the plebiscite policy but fully grasps the importance of keeping commitments and, to his credit, is now resolute that nothing can change without a plebiscite first.

    That’s why the determination of a handful of Liberal MPs to substitute a free vote in the parliament for the promised plebiscite is so fraught. Instead of pointing out to the gay community that it’s Shorten who’s blocking the possibility of change, they want the government to break its solemn pledge to ask the people before changing the law. It’s bad enough that the opposition-controlled senate has stopped the plebiscite from happening. But it would be even worse if government backbenchers used the senate’s intransigence as an excuse to drop the plebiscite altogether. It would dramatically deepen the trust deficit that plagues our public life.

    Of course, some Liberals sincerely support same-sex marriage and want it to be available as soon as possible. That’s a respectable minority view inside the Coalition party room.

    To accommodate it, after a marathon debate in August 2015, the joint party room decided that MPs would no longer be bound to oppose same-sex marriage — but were certainly bound not to make change without putting it to the people first, preferably through a compulsory attendance ballot that would authoritatively settle the matter.

    The careers of both the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister demonstrate that Coalition MPs do not and should not face punishment for crossing the floor when they honestly and deeply disagree with the party position. On this matter, though, the cohesion of the government and keeping faith with the electorate should weigh just as heavily as deeply-held personal belief. I respectfully suggest that the commitment that all Liberal MPs made to their electorates should tip the balance in favour of a position that they might not personally support but took to the election as part of a team.

    At least for this term of parliament, Coalition MPs must remain committed to the position that they collectively and individually took to the election last year.

    I don’t underestimate how torn some of my colleagues are, but ask them to consider how unconvincing it sounds to say that you supported a plebiscite before an election but not afterwards because of circumstances beyond your control. Even worse is the proposition that it would be OK to support a suspension of standing orders moved by a dissident Liberal because that, somehow, wouldn’t constitute losing control of the parliament. Like it or not, Coalition MPs are honour-bound to oppose same-sex marriage in the absence of a plebiscite that’s supported it; and we’re equally bound to oppose any move to bring the matter into the parliament without a plebiscite first. That’s what this week’s party meetings should confirm.

    What we might do about same- sex marriage beyond this term of parliament is the outstanding question. But it would be odd, when you think about it, to go to one election saying that this is too personal and too deeply felt to be left to the politicians — and to go to the next election saying it should henceforth be a matter for the parliament only. That would make our current position look mere expedience rather than a principled way to treat a concept of marriage that’s stood from time immemorial and long predates the legislation that gives it expression.

    The last thing Australia needs is government by opinion poll. But neither do we need political parties that believe one thing one minute and the opposite the next. No one would be shocked should a government hold a plebiscite on compulsory military service. That, after all, is what we did during the Great War. And I don’t recall same-sex marriage advocates objecting to a plebiscite in Ireland in 2015 that went their way.

    The Australian people should be heard and respected on this. If nothing else, a plebiscite would force the advocates of change to lobby the public as whole rather than focus on just 226 MPs. If that means any change is further delayed, people know who to blame. It’s Shorten and the Labor-Green left for obstructing a fair decision.

    Weren’t all the pro-Malcolm spruikers (many of them at this very blog) claiming that Malcolm was ‘The Great Communicator’?

    If so, why the fuck is he letting Bull Shitten lead the LNP Turnbull Coalition Team around by it’s nose, like some kind of prize sheep, on this issue? He should be hammering the snot-nosed little union bully-boy runt around the ears constantly in the media over his appalling hypocrisy…

    But, as many of us said at the time (and as Ross Cameron so aptly pointed out on the Paul Murray show back in February) Malcolm has not learned the mistakes of his failed past as Leader of the Opposition, and continues to believe that the people should love him just because he is Malcolm Turnbull…

  41. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2461343, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:37 am

    top fifty or thereabouts

  42. hzhousewife
    #2461345, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:40 am

    What strikes me right away about the conference links put up by Johanna and srr this morning, is the wonderful crowd of well-dressed young people who look like they are disciplined, successful and happy. Thank goodness there are some out there. That conference looked like a real treat for the young people who got to hear their heroes speak. Looking forward very much myself to hearing all the words when I have time. Also Ian Plimer on yesterday’s Outsiders was great.

  43. John constantine
    #2461346, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:41 am

    The big tire pile, 9,000,000 tires high sitting in rural Victoria, has been sold to a nominee company registered in the central American business hub, Panama.

    The front end loaded recycling fee charged for each tire has been stripped out, and the nine million tires are now the property of a cashless shell.

    Exactly as the wind turbines will end up.

    Only the wind turbines are on leased ground and the landowners will take the recycling costs.

    The tire recycling scam will have the hundreds of millions cost paid by taxpayer or ratepayers borrowings.

    Organised stripping of front loaded green charges wins over disorganised recycling dreams.

  44. srr
    #2461349, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:48 am

    So, why do a J ew and an atheist care more about the genocide of Christians being committed by Moslems, than ‘pope’ Francis and other ‘christian’ Leaders –

  45. True Aussie
    #2461351, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Since 1992, the number of year 12 students taking economics has declined by almost 70 per cent, from 40,000 to closer to 10,000.

    Maybe it has something to do with economists being proved wrong over and over again and yet still pushing the same discredit models.

    Er, exactly how many job opportunities are there for such people?

    University is a waste of time for most people. Universities themselves are outdated institutions.

  46. notafan
    #2461352, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Staff at the Commonwealth Bank’s Market City branch in central Sydney watched a man “upset” an automatic teller machine by stuffing it with suspected counterfeit notes but this did not cause the bank to stop the account or carry out due diligence on the customer.

    Staff are supposed to lodge ‘suspicion transaction reports’ for all dodgy transactions, included suspected structured cash deposits under $10,000.

    One has to wonder at the calibre of the staff being employed by the Commonwealth bank, and their assurance people.

    Something seriously wrong in the CBA.

  47. H B Bear
    #2461353, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Something seriously wrong in the CBA.

    Yep.

