Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
276 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
That would be the ACTU, I think. Thats roughly 200,000 planters per member, in 2017.
Junior Journalists de Jour:
Reprisal – an act of retaliation.
Unless these three year degree qualified scribblers were expecting the tyre mafias to start a shooting war, I am pretty sure this is not what a three year degree qualified scribbler should be typing ?
Myrddin Seren
On the CBA thing.
I tried to use NAB to transfer a modest amount to my spouse in Vietnam, the procedure was apparently so rarely done nowadays they couldn’t locate the paperwork i needed to do the transfer. (I used western union in the end).
I thought it was stupid of the NAB not to be grabbing some of the market in overseas transfers, the CBA shows me they might have been right in avoiding it.
Curious minds might wonder what fee they were charging for the transfers…..
Austrac have taken CBA to the federal court at the potential cost of 50,000+ charges at individual penalties maximum ~$140,000 each.
I am gobsmacked, and cannot explain away with any honest reason. Worse, this is massive ammunition by the Left for a politically motivated call for a Royal Commission into banks. Bewildering.
A homosexualist replaced by an agrarian socialist/crony capitalist who has destroyed trillions of dollars of real wealth and it is actually an improvement.
What a country.
It’s fascinating: Japan in many ways is the pinnacle of modern society: highly technological, individualistic but homogenous and ennui ridden simultaneously and it is dying. Atavistic culture such as islam, which offers nothing except conviction and mindless purpose is thriving. Humans are inexplicable.
Junior Journalists de Jour – Mk 2
Linked from Craig Kelly’s Spacechook page
‘This would be a breach in our election commitment’: Kelly
There’s your billion+ dollars p.a. in action.
Overseas transfers. 4c in the AUD. Plus a flat fee depending on the destination. Plus a really sh1tty exchange rate.
Dexus stapled positions itself for the coming shorten reich by appointing the totalitarian nanny roxon onto its board. [ex-shortshag]
Wanna deal with a kleptocracy? get an insider to smooth the way for you.
FMD dot you are going to go nowhere in the legal profession.
The decision in Pape was that he had standing because an actual right which really did affect him personally was at stake. Yes it was unusual because he was seeking to forego a benefit, rather than escape a liability, but the case still affirms the ACF principle that standing depends on the litigant as a “legal person” possessing some “right” in an actual legal sense (not just a “right” in the political sense as a normal member of the public) which the litigation is concerned with.
You’ve just proved my point in spades.
No-one should, at law, have standing to stop any SSM plebiscite because the plebiscite per se doesn’t affect anyone’s own personal rights in the legal sense.
That’s not to say that the Courts won’t bend over backwards to try to give standing to the SSM totalitarians, but they don’t have any actual grounds at law for doing so.
Porn won’t divorce you and take away your internet.
Alan Jones might take on Alec Hawke. Some one invented TZ story.
Court bend over for homosexual unions?
cohenite
People need a cause.
Doesnt matter how shitty, a life lived for nothing may as well not have happened.
Some one invented TZ story.
There was I thinking that “taken his seat” was some sort of double entendre. Too many “Carry On” films.
It’s a short steep pitch on hard white ice, but Peak Stupid inches ever closer.
A University of Iowa professor argued that the appreciation of beauty inspired by the “white marble” of classical statuary supports white supremacy today.”The equation of white marble with beauty is not an inherent truth of the universe; it’s a dangerous construct that continues to influence white supremacist ideas today,” Sarah Bond, assistant professor of classics, wrote in an article for the art blogazine Hyperallergic.
Interesting considering that is most likely that those sculptures were originally painted
article
Obviously you’ve never been to Mardi Gras.
The equation of white marble with beauty is not an inherent truth of the universe; it’s a dangerous construct that continues to influence white supremacist ideas today,” Sarah Bond, assistant professor of classics, wrote in an article for
Good grief, not only do they walk amongst us, they also manage to become assistant professor’s. what hope do my grandchildren have.
Considering that that white marble error persisted for a comparatively short time in the modern period Bond appears to be drawing a very long bow.
In any case the Romans used marble because it kept better than bronze and really, point?
Another Sarah Bond article
This is what passes for a “not community standards” comment at the gruinaid.
They have a piece on the university “lack of a rape crisis” study.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/aug/07/downplaying-sexual-assault-to-attack-the-human-rights-commission-is-a-new-low#comment-103269524
Apparently calling for people to report all assaults to the police so perps can be arrsted and jailed is a bad thing.
Apparently pointing out universities shouldnt run star chamber trials is also doubleplusungood.
The mental fucktardery of gender warriors is truly awesome.
Global Warming strikes again
‘Thundersnow’ brings heavy falls to ski resorts
NSW and Victorian ski resorts are revelling after a pair of “thundersnow” storms crossed Australia’s alps on Sunday and early Monday morning bringing a massive dump.
Skiers on the Victorian Alps are enjoying the best conditions this season thanks in part to the rare weather phenomenon — thundersnow, when a snowstorm is accompanied by thunder and lightning.
Mt Hotham spokesman Karl Gray said the thundersnow yesterday afternoon forced the resort to close down for a while amid concerns about potential lightning.
“But there weren’t any issues, it just snowed heavily,” he said. “It was a cracker of a storm.”
He said the resort received more than 80cm of snow since Friday, with 49cm from 9am Sunday.
“It’s good quality snow, the temperature is staying really low at Hotham,” Mr Gray said.
Mt Buller’s Rhylla Morgan said she had worked in the alps for the past nine years and this was one of the longest snow storms she had experienced.
“We’ve had almost a week of snowfalls,” she said.
“This storm started on Thursday and it’s now Monday. It hasn’t backed off in between, that’s why we’re seeing such beautiful snow depths at all the resorts.”
Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Stewart said the region could receive another 5cm of snow today.
He said the next couple of days will only hold a slight chance of snow but there was another front predicted for Thursday.
In the NSW resort of Thredbo, about 45cms of snow has fallen in 24 hours, with winds gusting above 130km/h.
“WOW. There’s no other word to describe it. The Blizzard of Oz Day 4 is here and it’s the storm that just keeps giving — we’ve woken to a massive 40cm of fresh snow up the top, with 20cm at midstation and a beautiful 15cm blanketing the village…and it’s still snowing! It’s all light, dry, fluffy powder and today is going to be the day of the season!,’’ says Thredbo’s weather report.
Over at Perisher, 40cms of fresh snow has fallen. “We have woken up to a winter wonderland, with 30cm of new snow overnight and 40cm over the last 24 hours, taking the overall storm total to 90cm and counting since last Thursday!’’ the Perisher weather report boasts.
“The flakes are still falling to set us up with the perfect Monday, so what are you waiting for? Come and check out our four resort areas and be the first to make those fresh white turns through the soft pow!’’
fewfacts
Beery
With 50,000 and counting breaches of the regulations, CBA presumably could not wallpaper over audits and Austrac could hardly ignore it, even if they wanted to. Someone would leak for sure and blow it up. Not to act would be folly for the careers of Austrac management. There may have been a CBA whistleblower for all I know ?
It’s got me beat too. I have a very dark view of it all but, as I rant on about again, Underbelly:ATO and Cranstongate has brought me to the view that anyone in this country who can steal or swindle wealth is doing so with the urgency like it was a Montana land rush and getting it out before…..before what ??
Before instituting a Royal Commission in to the CBA and ATM Money Laundering, I would like to see a joint AFP/StatePol criminal investigation.
Although I strongly suspect the only outcome will be the CBA shareholders wear a mass of fines; the MD will issue yet another ‘tut-tut, how did that happen’ at the AGM; and then talk about CBA’s proud record on diversity.
Dot, I don’t doubt people with integrity did exactly as you say but that does not negate what I have posited.
Infiltration is not only common in warfare, it is in fact a necessary element, but please don’t pretend to be naive.
By the way, what substantive objectives did he achieve while a >$300,000 Human Rights Commissioner?
Better still, did he once speak up for the uncounted babies in Victoria and Tasmania who had a pair of scissors shoved in the back of their head and then had their brains sucked out?
No? I guess he and Triggs have the same regard for children.
Oh yes, let’s all give a round of applause for Tim Wilson: a man amongst men, the hero’s hero, defender of the weak and saviour of Commonwealth of Australia.
Good God, no wonder Australia is a toilet.
A Commenter on Andrew Bolt Blog put forward a great new definition for “Global Warming”
“GloBull Warming”