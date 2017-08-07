Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
521 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

  1. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2462080, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Imam Tawhidi‏Verified account @Imamofpeace Aug 3
    On the entrance gate to their morally bankrupt society, they hung the severed head of freedom.

    Powerful words, especially when delivered by an imam. I fear his life expectancy is getting shorter by the day.

  2. dover_beach
    #2462081, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Anglican, Catholic, Uniting Church, Hindu, Buddhist, J**ish and Muslim religious leaders have signed the letter.
    “As people of faith, we understand that marriage is based on the values of love and commitment and we support civil marriage equality, not despite, but because of our faith and values,” the letter reads.

    Woe unto them…

  3. .
    #2462084, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Woe to you, O earth and sea….

    I have a feeling Dover loves metal.

    Do yourself a favour and get onto Whitechapel or Tengger Cavalry!

  4. dover_beach
    #2462085, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Danzig III is one of the best metal albums I’ve heard.

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2462086, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    O woe indeed.

    Poor little children being specifically ordered on demand to be raised missing one or most likely two of their biological parents, all in the name of an ‘equality’ that can never really be so. Biology says no.

    A stolent generation.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2462087, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Sorry Zulu, no idea. I refuse to attend this BS, not just here but anywhere.

    In the Wheat belt a few years ago, there was a “welcome to country” ceremony on Anzac Day.. Two of the local veterans walked out, one of them a good friend of mine – I should have walked out with him with him, but I never went to another service.

  7. Old School Conservative
    #2462089, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    LOL.
    Sports commentator on Paul Murray asks “What happens if everyone votes NO to a SSM plebiscite?”
    Momentary silence.
    Murray and Kenny are stunned.
    Finally Murray mumbles “…..but they won’t”.

    This is what passes for informed commentary in Australia.

  8. Gab
    #2462090, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Monash is wall to wall lefty.

    Absolutely. Steer clear of any Monash campus, unless you want your kid educated in everything that complies with Cultural Marxism.

  9. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2462092, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Metal is just surf music with distortion instead of reverb 😉

    https://youtu.be/9NKfehUINvQ

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2462096, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Outback survivor Anthony Collis survived on bugs, flowers
    PerthNow
    August 7, 2017 6:50pm

    THE Perth man who almost perished in the WA outback has credited skills he learnt on Bear Grylls TV shows for his survival

    Anthony Collis says he ate flowers and bugs during the three days he spent lost in the Pilbara.

    Mr Collis buried himself in red dirt and tree branches – after watching Bear Grylls do the same on TV – after his ute got bogged on Thursday afternoon.

    Mr Collis had been on a trip of a lifetime with his girlfriend Debbie.
    How the search unfolded.

    But it’s believed an argument saw the pair separate, with Debbie wandering into a miners camp at Georgia Bore.

    The alarm was raised for Mr Collis at first light on Friday, with the 32-year-old found in bush less than 3km from his ute on Sunday morning.

    “Because of the way he secured himself (lying in the dirt), he didn’t show up (on heat seeking data),” senior sergeant Bob Scott said.

    Despite the trip almost costing Mr Collis his life, he plans to head back out into the outback to retrieve his bogged ute.

    But this time, police will be accompanying him.

    I’m punishing the Abeblour, but can I suggest that this clown does a REAL survival course? Stay with the vehicle, take the most basic of supplies, like drinking water…FFS..

  11. .
    #2462098, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    With water, a person who is mildly overweight can probably survive for three weeks without food or getting permanent damage.

    EPIRBs, flares, water, shelter, radios, sat phones and firearms. Hell, maybe even better tools to unbog the vehicle?! You don’t need much food. Shoot a roo and you’re fed for days.

    Nothing wrong with learning about bush tucker…but I think the conservative advice here is best.

  12. Fisky
    #2462106, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    LOL. Imam Tawhidi at 47 minutes, invites the Greens to Islam!

  13. zyconoclast
    #2462107, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Strong rumour that Alan Jones has taken Zimmerman’s seat*….

    A homosexualist replaced by an agrarian socialist/crony capitalist who has destroyed trillions of dollars of real wealth and it is actually an improvement.
    What a country.

    AJ is also a homosexual.

    *a double entendre that would slot into any “Carry On” movie script.

  14. zyconoclast
    #2462110, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Tim Neilson
    #2461623, posted on August 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    you only beat me by 7 hours.
    A close run thing,

    Carry on…

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2462111, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    With water, a person who is mildly overweight can probably survive for three weeks without food or getting permanent damage.

    If you have water, anywhere up to forty days without food. You do tend to spend an awful lot of time talking about the first meal you will have – Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, graduate of the R.A.A.F School of combat survival at Townsville, and someone who has never complained about any meal he has ever eaten since.

  16. Fisky
    #2462113, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Sky News Australia‏Verified account @SkyNewsAust 9s9 seconds ago
    More
    .@australian reports the Australian Christian Lobby is threatening to campaign against a Coalition government. http://bit.ly/2ux4m54

    Good idea. They should do it regardless. Bring down the fake LNP government!

  17. Mark A
    #2462114, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Metal? Dover?
    Have to find a better class of forum to visit.

  18. The Beer Whisperer
    #2462115, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    I’d never even heard of Austrac until this CBA thing – I had to look them up. Another dept stuffed to the gills with overpaid and underwork public servants no doubt.

    A little birdie told me that some directors do not talk directly to plebs within the organisation, and one even banned staff from communicating in any way to a former employee, and even asking why was a sackable offence. Surely just vicious rumours.

  19. The Beer Whisperer
    #2462116, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    That said, if the government was serious about money laundering, it would be all over the casinos like a fat kid on cake.

  20. zyconoclast
    #2462117, posted on August 7, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    50 Multi faith clergy call for marriage equality
    Rod Bowers was the only name I recognised.
    Was back in 2013
    Perhaps there is a fresher one.
    No muslims,no Hindus, no Buddhist s and no Catholics.
    Perhaps they have redefined the meaning of the word leader too.

    2013 letter

    Signatories:

    The Clergy who signed the letter are listed below:
    Rev Penny Jones, Anglican Priest, Queensland
    Rev Leigh Neighbour, Metropolitan Community Church, Brisbane
    Bishop-elect Timothy Mansfield, Apostolic Johannite Church Sydney,
    Rev Bill Crews, Uniting Church Sydney
    Rev Michael Hercock, Baptist Minister Sydney
    Rev Dr Paul Walton, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland
    Fr Rod Bower, Anglican Priest, Gosford NSW
    Rev Chris Bedding, Anglican Priest, Perth
    Rev Steve Thompson, Uniting Church Minister, South Australia
    Rabbi Shoshana Kaminsky, Adelaide
    Rev Eileen Ray, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria
    Rev Shane Andersen DD, Senior Pastor, Outreach Ministries Church Fellowship, Sydney
    Rev Natasha Darke, Anglican Priest, Adelaide
    Rev Julie Leaves, Anglican Priest, Brisbane
    Rev Canon Dr Nigel Leaves, St John’s Anglican Cathedral, Brisbane
    Pastor Karl Hand, Metropolitan Community Church, Sydney
    Rev Dr Rowland Croucher, Baptist Minister, Victoria
    Rev John Clapton, Anglican Priest, Perth
    Rev Boris Kleiner, Church Of the First Creation, Queensland
    Rev Roger Munson, St James Uniting Church, Canberra
    Rev Dr Jonathan Inkpin, Anglican Rector of the Parish of St Luke, Toowoomba
    Rev Susan Pickering, Uniting Church Minister, Brisbane
    Rev Jonathan Chambers, Senior Anglican Chaplain, Victoria
    Rev Dr Ian Mavor OAM, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland
    Fr Thomas Leslie, Anglican Priest, Victoria
    Rev Dr Avril Hannah-Jones, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria
    Rev Dr Craig de Vos, Uniting Church Minister, South Australia
    Rev Tony Johnson, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria
    Rev Canon John Fowler, Anglican Priest, Victoria
    Rev Andrew Prior, Uniting Church, South Australia
    Rev Joan Riley, Anglican Priest, South Australia
    Rev Judy Redman, Uniting Church Minister, New South Wales
    Rev Murray Fysh, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland
    Rev Andrew Eaton, Anglican Priest, Victoria.
    Rev Dennis Webster, Anglican Priest, Victoria.
    Rev Josie Nottle, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland.
    Rabbi Jeffrey Kamins, Senior Rabbi, New South Wales.
    Rev Tracey Gracey, Anglican Priest, South Australia.
    Rev John Maddern, Uniting Church, Past Moderator, South Australia.
    Rev Peter Weeks, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria.
    Fr Stephen Clark, Anglican Parish Priest, Blackwood, SA
    Rev Bruce Stocks, Anglican Priest, Adelaide SA
    Rev Caro Field, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria.
    Rev Dr Geoffrey D Scott, Uniting Church Minister (ret.), South Australia.
    Rev Bill Harris, Deacon, Uniting Church, South Australia.
    Rabbi Jonathan Keren-Black, Victoria.
    Rev Christine Garner, Uniting Church Minister (ret.), South Australia.
    Rev Dr Michael Godfrey, Anglican Priest, Northern Territory.
    Rev Leanne Jane Jenski, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
    Rev Susan Wickham, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
    Rev Brendan Byrne, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
    Rabbi Paul Jacobson, New South Wales.
    Rev Andrew Mintern, Anglican Priest, South Australia.
    Rev Sandy Brodine, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
    Rabbi Jacki Ninio, New South Wales.
    Rev Lucas Taylor, Church of Christ minister, Victoria.
    Rev Mark J Dunn, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
    Rev Dr Christopher Page, Baptist minister, Victoria.
    Wilma Davidson, Clerk, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), ACT.
    Pastor Nathan Nettleton, Baptist minister, Victoria.
    Rev Narelle Oliver-Braddock, Priest, United Ecumenical Catholic Church, Queensland.
    Rabbi Roy Freeman, Melbourne.
    Rev Ian Hunter, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
    Prof Emeritus Rev Gary D Bouma, Anglican Priest, Victoria.
    Shaku Jo’on Gregg Heathcote, Shin Buddhist priest, New South Wales.
    Rev Matt Glover, Baptist Minister, Victoria.
    Rev Michaela Tiller, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
    Rev Peter McDonald, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
    Rev Don Catford, Uniting Church minister (past Moderator), South Australia.
    Rev David Hunnerup, Uniting Church minister, Tasmania.
    Rev Tony Duncan, Uniting Church minister, Tasmania.
    Rev Colin Gurteen, Uniting Church minister, Tasmania.
    Ms Ann Hamblin, Correspondent, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), WA.
    Ms Jennifer Hole, Correspondent, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), WA.
    Rev Ojitha Goonetilleke, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
    Rev Dr Richard Mallaby, Baptist minister, Victoria.
    Rev Nigel Eynon, Universal Life Church minister, Queensland.

  21. Tintarella di Luna
    #2462118, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:09 am

    No 1 grandson has been chosen by his school as their Year 12 nominee for an ADF gap year.
    (yes I know, it means he needs discipline)

    Old School Conservative – I have seen them at their graduation and spoken to quite a few and they are magnificent young men and women and they look absolutely spiffing in their dress uniform.

