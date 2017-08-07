Liberty Quote
To lay with one hand the power of the government on the property of the citizen, and with the other to bestow it upon favored individuals to aid private enterprises and build up private fortunes, is none the less a robbery because it is done under the forms of law and is called taxation.— Samuel F. Miller
Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
Powerful words, especially when delivered by an imam. I fear his life expectancy is getting shorter by the day.
Woe unto them…
Woe to you, O earth and sea….
I have a feeling Dover loves metal.
Do yourself a favour and get onto Whitechapel or Tengger Cavalry!
Danzig III is one of the best metal albums I’ve heard.
O woe indeed.
Poor little children being specifically ordered on demand to be raised missing one or most likely two of their biological parents, all in the name of an ‘equality’ that can never really be so. Biology says no.
A stolent generation.
In the Wheat belt a few years ago, there was a “welcome to country” ceremony on Anzac Day.. Two of the local veterans walked out, one of them a good friend of mine – I should have walked out with him with him, but I never went to another service.
LOL.
Sports commentator on Paul Murray asks “What happens if everyone votes NO to a SSM plebiscite?”
Momentary silence.
Murray and Kenny are stunned.
Finally Murray mumbles “…..but they won’t”.
This is what passes for informed commentary in Australia.
Absolutely. Steer clear of any Monash campus, unless you want your kid educated in everything that complies with Cultural Marxism.
Metal is just surf music with distortion instead of reverb 😉
https://youtu.be/9NKfehUINvQ
I’m punishing the Abeblour, but can I suggest that this clown does a REAL survival course? Stay with the vehicle, take the most basic of supplies, like drinking water…FFS..
With water, a person who is mildly overweight can probably survive for three weeks without food or getting permanent damage.
EPIRBs, flares, water, shelter, radios, sat phones and firearms. Hell, maybe even better tools to unbog the vehicle?! You don’t need much food. Shoot a roo and you’re fed for days.
Nothing wrong with learning about bush tucker…but I think the conservative advice here is best.
LOL. Imam Tawhidi at 47 minutes, invites the Greens to Islam!
Strong rumour that Alan Jones has taken Zimmerman’s seat*….
A homosexualist replaced by an agrarian socialist/crony capitalist who has destroyed trillions of dollars of real wealth and it is actually an improvement.
What a country.
AJ is also a homosexual.
*a double entendre that would slot into any “Carry On” movie script.
Tim Neilson
#2461623, posted on August 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm
you only beat me by 7 hours.
A close run thing,
Carry on…
If you have water, anywhere up to forty days without food. You do tend to spend an awful lot of time talking about the first meal you will have – Zulu Kilo Two Alpha, graduate of the R.A.A.F School of combat survival at Townsville, and someone who has never complained about any meal he has ever eaten since.
Good idea. They should do it regardless. Bring down the fake LNP government!
Metal? Dover?
Have to find a better class of forum to visit.
A little birdie told me that some directors do not talk directly to plebs within the organisation, and one even banned staff from communicating in any way to a former employee, and even asking why was a sackable offence. Surely just vicious rumours.
That said, if the government was serious about money laundering, it would be all over the casinos like a fat kid on cake.
50 Multi faith clergy call for marriage equality
Rod Bowers was the only name I recognised.
Was back in 2013
Perhaps there is a fresher one.
No muslims,no Hindus, no Buddhist s and no Catholics.
Perhaps they have redefined the meaning of the word leader too.
2013 letter
Signatories:
The Clergy who signed the letter are listed below:
Rev Penny Jones, Anglican Priest, Queensland
Rev Leigh Neighbour, Metropolitan Community Church, Brisbane
Bishop-elect Timothy Mansfield, Apostolic Johannite Church Sydney,
Rev Bill Crews, Uniting Church Sydney
Rev Michael Hercock, Baptist Minister Sydney
Rev Dr Paul Walton, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland
Fr Rod Bower, Anglican Priest, Gosford NSW
Rev Chris Bedding, Anglican Priest, Perth
Rev Steve Thompson, Uniting Church Minister, South Australia
Rabbi Shoshana Kaminsky, Adelaide
Rev Eileen Ray, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria
Rev Shane Andersen DD, Senior Pastor, Outreach Ministries Church Fellowship, Sydney
Rev Natasha Darke, Anglican Priest, Adelaide
Rev Julie Leaves, Anglican Priest, Brisbane
Rev Canon Dr Nigel Leaves, St John’s Anglican Cathedral, Brisbane
Pastor Karl Hand, Metropolitan Community Church, Sydney
Rev Dr Rowland Croucher, Baptist Minister, Victoria
Rev John Clapton, Anglican Priest, Perth
Rev Boris Kleiner, Church Of the First Creation, Queensland
Rev Roger Munson, St James Uniting Church, Canberra
Rev Dr Jonathan Inkpin, Anglican Rector of the Parish of St Luke, Toowoomba
Rev Susan Pickering, Uniting Church Minister, Brisbane
Rev Jonathan Chambers, Senior Anglican Chaplain, Victoria
Rev Dr Ian Mavor OAM, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland
Fr Thomas Leslie, Anglican Priest, Victoria
Rev Dr Avril Hannah-Jones, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria
Rev Dr Craig de Vos, Uniting Church Minister, South Australia
Rev Tony Johnson, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria
Rev Canon John Fowler, Anglican Priest, Victoria
Rev Andrew Prior, Uniting Church, South Australia
Rev Joan Riley, Anglican Priest, South Australia
Rev Judy Redman, Uniting Church Minister, New South Wales
Rev Murray Fysh, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland
Rev Andrew Eaton, Anglican Priest, Victoria.
Rev Dennis Webster, Anglican Priest, Victoria.
Rev Josie Nottle, Uniting Church Minister, Queensland.
Rabbi Jeffrey Kamins, Senior Rabbi, New South Wales.
Rev Tracey Gracey, Anglican Priest, South Australia.
Rev John Maddern, Uniting Church, Past Moderator, South Australia.
Rev Peter Weeks, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria.
Fr Stephen Clark, Anglican Parish Priest, Blackwood, SA
Rev Bruce Stocks, Anglican Priest, Adelaide SA
Rev Caro Field, Uniting Church Minister, Victoria.
Rev Dr Geoffrey D Scott, Uniting Church Minister (ret.), South Australia.
Rev Bill Harris, Deacon, Uniting Church, South Australia.
Rabbi Jonathan Keren-Black, Victoria.
Rev Christine Garner, Uniting Church Minister (ret.), South Australia.
Rev Dr Michael Godfrey, Anglican Priest, Northern Territory.
Rev Leanne Jane Jenski, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
Rev Susan Wickham, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
Rev Brendan Byrne, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
Rabbi Paul Jacobson, New South Wales.
Rev Andrew Mintern, Anglican Priest, South Australia.
Rev Sandy Brodine, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
Rabbi Jacki Ninio, New South Wales.
Rev Lucas Taylor, Church of Christ minister, Victoria.
Rev Mark J Dunn, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
Rev Dr Christopher Page, Baptist minister, Victoria.
Wilma Davidson, Clerk, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), ACT.
Pastor Nathan Nettleton, Baptist minister, Victoria.
Rev Narelle Oliver-Braddock, Priest, United Ecumenical Catholic Church, Queensland.
Rabbi Roy Freeman, Melbourne.
Rev Ian Hunter, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
Prof Emeritus Rev Gary D Bouma, Anglican Priest, Victoria.
Shaku Jo’on Gregg Heathcote, Shin Buddhist priest, New South Wales.
Rev Matt Glover, Baptist Minister, Victoria.
Rev Michaela Tiller, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
Rev Peter McDonald, Uniting Church minister, South Australia.
Rev Don Catford, Uniting Church minister (past Moderator), South Australia.
Rev David Hunnerup, Uniting Church minister, Tasmania.
Rev Tony Duncan, Uniting Church minister, Tasmania.
Rev Colin Gurteen, Uniting Church minister, Tasmania.
Ms Ann Hamblin, Correspondent, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), WA.
Ms Jennifer Hole, Correspondent, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), WA.
Rev Ojitha Goonetilleke, Uniting Church minister, Victoria.
Rev Dr Richard Mallaby, Baptist minister, Victoria.
Rev Nigel Eynon, Universal Life Church minister, Queensland.
No 1 grandson has been chosen by his school as their Year 12 nominee for an ADF gap year.
(yes I know, it means he needs discipline)
Old School Conservative – I have seen them at their graduation and spoken to quite a few and they are magnificent young men and women and they look absolutely spiffing in their dress uniform.