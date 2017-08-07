Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
790 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

  2. Lysander
    #2462362, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Sorry Tom, Google says you don’t exist on Twitter. Shadow banned already.

    Tom, I found you in 5 seconds. Knowing how to spell helps SRR.

    (But SRR puts this down to subterranean reptilian monarchs who obviously also control twitter) 😛

  4. notafan
    #2462364, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:38 am

    What is wrong with judges?

    How about; you made a deliberate decision to break the law, not giving a fig about the consequence, it wouldn’t have mattered to you if the proceeds were from child pron or sex slavery as long as you got easy money.

    “Your financial hardship was the main cause of your offending,” Justice Jeremy Allanson, who sentenced her to 7½ years’ prison in the WA Supreme Court last August, said.

    “You have no known criminal history, you have no physical or mental health problems and, as I understand it, you do not use illicit drugs … the present offences are out of character.

    “You needed money and you allowed yourself to be used.”

    What character?

    A bad one, obviously, knuckehead.


    article about the ice traffickers

  5. Dr Faustus
    #2462365, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:40 am

    BERLIN: Two Chinese tourists were detained in Berlin for making the straight-armed Hitler salute for photos in front of the Reichstag parliament building, a police spokeswoman said on Sunday.

    The Chinese have overtaken the Russians in the Most Appalling Tourist stakes. Last year I enjoyed watching the police remove a tour party from the Basilica San Marco after their tour guide loudly objected to being instructed to stop her charges taking selfies.

  6. notafan
    #2462367, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Lol Lysander

    Why would someone be shadowbanned for tweeting

    Hello Twitter! #myfirstTweet

  7. Gab
    #2462368, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Tom, I easily found your account however I cannot access the ‘tweets & replies’ tab. I think it has something to do with your settings perhaps?

  8. srr
    #2462369, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:45 am

    C’on Tom, I know you’re not autistic. I know you can recognise a smiling face 🙂

    I’m just having a ball with Google getting busted for its evils, by it’s own, and all the lovely messes of recent online and political turning over of the tables … oh, but you do know shadow banning and throttling etc. are real things, that have always been used to some degree, right … actual conspiracies carried out to control the free flow of information, not theories … of course you do, you aren’t a ninny 😉 🙂

  9. Tom
    #2462370, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Ahahaha!!! Karma’s a bitch. Remember this idiot?:

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is insistent. Colin Kaepernick’s continued unemployment is due to each organization weighing the quarterback solely on merit and potential — nothing else. Goodell made the assertion two months ago at the owners meetings and reiterated it last week.

    “It’s the same thing I said before, which is each team makes individual decisions about how they can improve their team,” he told Pro Football Talk. “And if they see an opportunity to improve their team, I think they do it. They evaluate players, they evaluate systems and coaches, and they all make those individuals decisions to try to improve their team.”

    If you say Kaepernick’s protests during the national anthem have nothing to do with his failure to find a job, you sound dumber than Goodell.

    The value and scarcity of good quarterbacks have never been greater. As a result, numerous contracts have been signed by the halfway decent and totally inept. Only 14 QBs have compiled a higher career rating than Kaepernick (88.9) since 2011. Yet, he’s unworthy to be a backup?

  10. srr
    #2462371, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:46 am

    0HOUR1 Retweeted
    Lola 💋 🇺🇸‏ @DropThe_Mic 4h4 hours ago

    REMINDER: There’s a Pakistani criminal spy ring with over 10yrs of US intel stolen from Congressional Dems being ignored. #AwanBrothers

  11. srr
    #2462372, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:48 am

    0HOUR1‏ @__0HOUR1_ 1h1 hour ago

    Like I said you disagree with these clowns they Dox you and your entire family nothing more than targeted harassment.

    its not the alt right

  13. Winston Smith
    #2462375, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Does anyone have a simple diary program that can be made secure? Needs to be able to be printed out with photos/voice files attached.
    Bit of a family crisis approaching, methinks.
    One needs to get ones ducks in a row.

  14. stackja
    #2462376, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Gab
    #2462368, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:42 am
    Tom, I easily found your account however I cannot access the ‘tweets & replies’ tab. I think it has something to do with your settings perhaps?

    Seems all right for me. Mystery!

  15. srr
    #2462377, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Rebels of Google: ‘Leaders Focus on Diversity First, Technology Second’

    Witch hunts a well-known cultural problem

    Conservatives fired outright

    …GOOGLE’S SJWS CREATE WRONGTHINK BLACKLISTS…

    …GOOGLE FIRES VIEWPOINT DIVERSITY MANIFESTO AUTHOR JAMES DAMORE…

    All those headlines at Breitbart …

    … and there’s these Gab periscopes –

    09:12
    8 minutes ago
    Bloomberg and Breitbart confirm: Google employee fired for Wrong Think in Silicon Valley
    https://www.pscp.tv/getongab/1RDGlmOjBPmJL

    07:16
    28 minutes ago
    Breaking: Google employee expected to be fired for his red pill manifesto. We will hire him. 🐸
    09:37
    2 days ago
    All of Google gets red pilled on the Silicon Valley ideological echo

  16. Top Ender
    #2462378, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Can anyone recommend me a place to holiday for a week in Aug or Sept? Not too pricey. I like nature and snorkeling with pretty fish.

    Vanuatu. In range of Oz at cheap flight prices. Diving is as good as the Barrier Reef. Cheap accom and the coconut crabs are not to be missed. Last time I was there the town featured only one traffic light.

  17. srr
    #2462379, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    hee hee … remind you of anyone’s … 😆 –

    REVEALED: Google’s Social Justice Warriors Create Wrongthink Blacklists

    Numerous individuals alleged to be members of Google’s management team have been caught bragging about forming blacklists to impact the careers of colleagues with different political beliefs.

    In a series of screenshots from 2015 onwards provided to Breitbart News by a verified Google employee, individuals described as left-wing Google management employees can be seen discussing the ways they punish their colleagues both inside and out of the company.

    “While Google appears to be doing very little to quell the hostile voices that exists inside the company, I want those hostile voices to know: I will never, ever hire hire/transfer you onto my team. Ever. I don’t care if you are perfect fit of technically excellent or whatever,” declared former employee Adam Fletcher in a post on Google’s internal, staff-only Google+ network: “Internal Plus.” “I will actively not work with you, even to the point where your team or product is impacted by this decision. I’ll communicate why to your manager if it comes up.”

    “You’re being blacklisted by people at companies outside of Google,” he continued. “You might not have been aware of this, but people know, people talk. There are always social consequences.”

    there’s lots more to digest, continue at –
    http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/08/07/revealed-inside-googles-sjw-cabal-blacklists/

  18. Senile Old Guy
    #2462380, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    A graduate student who teaches sociology at the University of Michigan recently published an article declaring that preschool classrooms are rife with “heteronormativity” that perpetuates “inequalities related to gender.” “Preschool is a good place to begin this examination, because practices that facilitate heteronormativity in classrooms become more engrained in later years of schooling,” she explains.

    …because “heteronormativity” is actually normal?

    Playing “house,” for instance, is one area in which Gansen observed “heteronormativity” in the in the preschool setting, noting that only girls would imitate mothers while only boys would play fathers. If a girl asked to be the husband of the household, she would be quickly rebuffed by her peers, Gansen observed, lamenting that “children did not allow cross-gender roles.”

    Re-education required!

    Meanwhile, teachers apparently make similar mistakes when they refer to “same-gender signs of affection or homosocial behaviors as friendly” as opposed to romantic, with Gansen arguing that the teacher’s interpretation of the friendship makes no concession for the fact that some students might be gay or queer. Gansen finishes by complaining that even in the preschools with the most progressive teachers of all the ones she observed, “children still engaged in heteronormative practices with peers,” adding that “these findings demonstrate the importance of teachers actively working to disrupt heteronormativity, which is already ingrained in children by ages 3 to 5.”

    She is talking about 3 year olds! These people are insane. Children at this age are interested in doing what they like and playing with their friends. This stuff is scarily freaky. I’m glad mine are passed the age where this can be inflicted on them.

  19. stackja
    #2462381, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Mitch M.
    #2462361, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Shintaro The Samurai “Intro”

  20. Senile Old Guy
    #2462382, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Remember those media articles about the rape culture at university?

    Released this week, the Australian Human Rights Commission’s Changing the Course report into sexual assault and sexual harassment at Australian universities is a textbook case of the intersection between the foggy world of sexual politics and the crystal-clear aim of activists to propagate hysteria ­despite the facts. The data from the report simply does not support the existence of a rape culture on campus. That’s the case even with dodgy methodology aimed at boosting the numbers. Ninety per cent of people did not respond to the survey and the report admits the 10 per cent of self-selecting students who did respond were ­“motivated” to do so.

    So it is even more bogus than first thought.

    The finding that 1.6 per cent of students were sexually assaulted was taken over a two-year period and included ­assault in “university settings” such as travelling to and from campus. Even the definition of sexual ­assault was expanded to inflate numbers, yet still the data doesn’t support hyperbole that there is a rape epidemic on Australian campuses. When it comes to episodes of campus sexual harassment, the devil is in the detail. The report ­defines sexual harassment as ­staring or leering, suggestive comments or jokes, or intrusive questions about someone’s private life or physical appearance. That settles it then. We have surely all been perpetrators of sexual harassment.

    Of course, this is from the Australian HRC, so is par for the course.

  21. stackja
    #2462383, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Senile Old Guy
    #2462380, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Universities are creating more and more dysfunctional graduates.

  22. srr
    #2462384, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    🙂
    /pol/ News Forever‏ @polNewsForever 4h4 hours ago

    Sessions and Leftist Mayors are playing chicken over funding for Sanctuary Cities. Who will buckle first?

    (Spoiler: probably not Sessions.)
    https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/894681196390748160

  23. incoherent rambler
    #2462385, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Does anyone have a simple diary program that can be made secure? Needs to be able to be printed out with photos/voice files attached.

    I wish. I don’t like any of the infinte number I have tried.

  24. herodotus
    #2462386, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    ABC are loving their “unfolding scandal” of the Commonwealth Bank which enables a steady stream of bank bashing and calls for a royal commission into the banking industry. If only they’d shown some interest in the TURC.

  25. thefrolickingmole
    #2462387, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Heres a lefty chap who was promoted withing lefty circles and actually ran London for a while calling for the mass murder of Kulaks.

    Ken Livingstone: Venezuela crisis due to Chávez’s failure to kill oligarchs

    “One of the things that Chávez did when he came to power, he didn’t kill all the oligarchs. There was about 200 families who controlled about 80% of the wealth in Venezuela,” Livingstone told Talk Radio.

    “He allowed them to live, to carry on. I suspect a lot of them are using their power and control over imports and exports to make it difficult and to undermine Maduro.” When pressed, Livingstone said he was “not in favour of killing anyone”.

    Livingstone visited Venezuela during his time in office as mayor of London, striking a cut-price oil deal with Maduro to supply Transport for London. The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has also regularly expressed his admiration for Chávez, saying in 2013 he was “an inspiration to all of us fighting back against austerity and neoliberal economics in Europe”.

    Monty, come here and defend your nazi mates.

  26. Senile Old Guy
    #2462388, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    This was raised earlier but Gaynor has a good post on it.

    The Turnbull government will today seek to impose restrictions on public servants criticising the Coalition on social media, warning that employees risk disciplinary action for “liking” anti-government posts or privately emailing negative material to a friend from home.

    The Turnbull government is, of course, largely left-wing and censorship is what the left do so very well.

    There is a certain irony in seeing a left-wing censor public servants, who themselves are also largely left-wing.

  27. Atoms for Peace
    #2462389, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I hope Dylan’s mum releases the names of the bakeries

  28. mh
    #2462390, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    The upcoming Mayweather ‘fight’ against the UFC guy has renewed interest in Muhammad Ali’s fight with a Japanese wrestler:

    Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #2462391, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    “Preschool is a good place to begin this examination, because practices that facilitate heteronormativity in classrooms become more engrained in later years of schooling,” she explains.

    Just like illiteracy.

  30. notafan
    #2462392, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    “same-gender signs of affection or homosocial behaviors as friendly” as opposed to romantic

    I take it then, that those teachers should be referring to those gestures as romantic aka sexual

    Grooming by any other name should smell so sweet

    Since when is it necessary to to discourage little girls from modelling their behaviour on their mothers and little boys taking dad as their guide?

    Children do this naturally, without any pressure from their parents or anyone else, it happens in every culture and across time.

    Nothing like white progressive supremacists to demand society turn itself inside out to satisfy their personal agendas.

    Australian Conservatives should be championing the stay home mum, yes, with tax incentives.

  31. Fisky
    #2462394, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The default position of all freedom lovers must be to oppose corporations and always look for ways to punish them –

    Bloomberg @business
    JUST IN: Google has fired an employee who wrote a memo blasting the web company’s diversity policies (link: https://bloom.bg/2vHNXyQ) bloom.bg/2vHNXyQ

  32. stackja
    #2462395, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    mh
    #2462390, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:20 pm
    The upcoming Mayweather ‘fight’ against the UFC guy has renewed interest in Muhammad Ali’s fight with a Japanese wrestler:

    Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki

    Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki
    From Wikipedia
    Professional wrestler Bret Hart, then an employee of Inoki’s, claimed in his autobiography that “the black Muslims who were backing Ali made it clear that if Inoki laid a finger on their champ, they would kill him. That’s why Inoki lay on his back for fifteen rounds, kicking Ali in the shins so as not to use his hands”.[7] Bret Hart (8 October 2008). Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling. Grand Central Publishing. p. 73. ISBN 978-0-446-54607-2.

  33. Fisky
    #2462396, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Google should probably be split up. Same with Facebook.

  34. Diogenes
    #2462397, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Queensland Premier ‘horrified’ over NSW waste dumping, Four Corners allegations
    August 8, 2017

    NSW are too stupid to survive.

    It costs our council a fortune to cleanup illegally dumped asbestos, To encourage legal dumping , council removed all fees for dumping asbestos at tips, as that would be a lot cheaper than cleaning up the bush.

    Stupid f’kin NSW EPA put the kybosh on that and illegal dumping is at record levels.

  35. johanna
    #2462398, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Since when is it necessary to to discourage little girls from modelling their behaviour on their mothers and little boys taking dad as their guide?

    Children do this naturally, without any pressure from their parents or anyone else, it happens in every culture and across time.

    Over-simplification, notafan.

    I took a lot of things from my father’s example (e.g. love of learning, music and fishing) as well as from my mother.

    The real issue is that children should have a father and a mother in their lives.

  36. Myrddin Seren
    #2462399, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Damn – the Bird Strike defences caught me out.

    Second attempt

    When pressed, Livingstone said he was “not in favour of killing anyone”.

    Lies – the Left are rapturous about eliminating anyone who might stand in the way of their Marxist Utopian fantasies:

    Eric Hobsbawm took part in one of the most extraordinary conversations ever on British television. Speaking in 1994 to the author Michael Ignatieff about the fall of the Berlin Wall five years earlier, the historian was asked how he felt about his earlier support for the Soviet Union.

    If Communism had achieved its aims, but at the cost of, say, 15 to 20 million people – as opposed to the 100million it actually killed in Russia and China – would Hobsbawm have supported it? His answer was a single word: ‘Yes’.

    Just imagine what would happen if some crazed Right-winger were to appear on BBC and say that the Nazis had been justified in killing six million You-Know-Whos in order to achieve their aims. We should be horrified, and consider that such a person should never be allowed to speak in public again – or at least until he retracted his repellent views and admitted that he had been culpably, basely, wrong.

    Yet the awful thing about the phenomenon of Eric Hobsbawm is that the exact opposite to this is what happened.

    He was awarded a Companion of Honour by Tony Blair – one of the highest accolades it is possible to bestow upon a British intellectual. A professor of history, he was regularly lionised on the BBC and in the liberal newspapers as our ‘greatest’ historian.

  37. stackja
    #2462400, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Same-sex marriage debate: Australians set to vote on gay marriage in November after parliamentary vote push fails
    Kylar Loussikian, The Daily Telegraph
    6 minutes ago

    THE Turnbull government will give voters a say on gay marriage on November 25.

    But if the governmen is unable to legislate for a mandatory plebiscite, as expected with Labor and the crossbench vowing to block the move, it would start a non-compulsory postal plebiscite in September.

    Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the cost of a postal plebiscite would be $122 million and it would be conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics instead of the Australian Electoral Commission.

    Senator Cormann said he was confident of the legal basis for a postal ballot, and that he could appropriate up to $295 million for the vote.

    He said Gough Whitlam had used a phone poll run in a similar way to change the national anthem to Advance Australia Fair.

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he would support a yes vote in the plebiscite, although he said he had “many other calls on his time”.

    A postal vote would start on September 12 and finish on November 15, leaving it several weeks to legislate.

  38. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2462402, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Google should probably be split up. Same with Facebook.

    Smashed to smithereens would be better.

  39. notafan
    #2462403, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Over-simplification, notafan.

    As I said

    Since when is it necessary to to discourage little girls…

    I don’t know that your point about my point about 3 year olds is a counter point, or whatever.

    I have no doubt I am much more like my father than my mother too but the idea that teachers interfere with the play of three year olds is what we were discussing.

    And whatever our personal traits may be we can never grow up to be a father, if we are female, or a mother, if we are male.

    The idea, as previously mentioned that humans are some sort of disembodied minds and our physical form is irrelevant to who we are, is preposterous, on it’s face, and three year olds are right to reject such nonsense.

  40. Woolfe
    #2462404, posted on August 8, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Helen, your Twitter is locked so can’t follow you unless you follow first

