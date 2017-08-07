Liberty Quote
He who disdains the fall in infant mortality and the gradual disappearance of famines and plagues may cast the first stone upon the materialism of the economists.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
790 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
Chicken Attack.
Tom, I found you in 5 seconds. Knowing how to spell helps SRR.
(But SRR puts this down to subterranean reptilian monarchs who obviously also control twitter) 😛
Thanks, Helen!
What is wrong with judges?
How about; you made a deliberate decision to break the law, not giving a fig about the consequence, it wouldn’t have mattered to you if the proceeds were from child pron or sex slavery as long as you got easy money.
What character?
A bad one, obviously, knuckehead.
article about the ice traffickers
The Chinese have overtaken the Russians in the Most Appalling Tourist stakes. Last year I enjoyed watching the police remove a tour party from the Basilica San Marco after their tour guide loudly objected to being instructed to stop her charges taking selfies.
Lol Lysander
Why would someone be shadowbanned for tweeting
Tom, I easily found your account however I cannot access the ‘tweets & replies’ tab. I think it has something to do with your settings perhaps?
C’on Tom, I know you’re not autistic. I know you can recognise a smiling face 🙂
I’m just having a ball with Google getting busted for its evils, by it’s own, and all the lovely messes of recent online and political turning over of the tables … oh, but you do know shadow banning and throttling etc. are real things, that have always been used to some degree, right … actual conspiracies carried out to control the free flow of information, not theories … of course you do, you aren’t a ninny 😉 🙂
Ahahaha!!! Karma’s a bitch. Remember this idiot?:
0HOUR1 Retweeted
Lola 💋 🇺🇸 @DropThe_Mic 4h4 hours ago
REMINDER: There’s a Pakistani criminal spy ring with over 10yrs of US intel stolen from Congressional Dems being ignored. #AwanBrothers
0HOUR1 @__0HOUR1_ 1h1 hour ago
Like I said you disagree with these clowns they Dox you and your entire family nothing more than targeted harassment.
its not the alt right
Never Trumper Encourages Dems to Help Start “Conservative Civil War”
Does anyone have a simple diary program that can be made secure? Needs to be able to be printed out with photos/voice files attached.
Bit of a family crisis approaching, methinks.
One needs to get ones ducks in a row.
Seems all right for me. Mystery!
All those headlines at Breitbart …
… and there’s these Gab periscopes –
09:12
8 minutes ago
Bloomberg and Breitbart confirm: Google employee fired for Wrong Think in Silicon Valley
https://www.pscp.tv/getongab/1RDGlmOjBPmJL
07:16
28 minutes ago
Breaking: Google employee expected to be fired for his red pill manifesto. We will hire him. 🐸
09:37
2 days ago
All of Google gets red pilled on the Silicon Valley ideological echo
Can anyone recommend me a place to holiday for a week in Aug or Sept? Not too pricey. I like nature and snorkeling with pretty fish.
Vanuatu. In range of Oz at cheap flight prices. Diving is as good as the Barrier Reef. Cheap accom and the coconut crabs are not to be missed. Last time I was there the town featured only one traffic light.
hee hee … remind you of anyone’s … 😆 –
REVEALED: Google’s Social Justice Warriors Create Wrongthink Blacklists
Numerous individuals alleged to be members of Google’s management team have been caught bragging about forming blacklists to impact the careers of colleagues with different political beliefs.
In a series of screenshots from 2015 onwards provided to Breitbart News by a verified Google employee, individuals described as left-wing Google management employees can be seen discussing the ways they punish their colleagues both inside and out of the company.
“While Google appears to be doing very little to quell the hostile voices that exists inside the company, I want those hostile voices to know: I will never, ever hire hire/transfer you onto my team. Ever. I don’t care if you are perfect fit of technically excellent or whatever,” declared former employee Adam Fletcher in a post on Google’s internal, staff-only Google+ network: “Internal Plus.” “I will actively not work with you, even to the point where your team or product is impacted by this decision. I’ll communicate why to your manager if it comes up.”
“You’re being blacklisted by people at companies outside of Google,” he continued. “You might not have been aware of this, but people know, people talk. There are always social consequences.”
…
there’s lots more to digest, continue at –
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/08/07/revealed-inside-googles-sjw-cabal-blacklists/
…because “heteronormativity” is actually normal?
Re-education required!
She is talking about 3 year olds! These people are insane. Children at this age are interested in doing what they like and playing with their friends. This stuff is scarily freaky. I’m glad mine are passed the age where this can be inflicted on them.
Remember those media articles about the rape culture at university?
So it is even more bogus than first thought.
Of course, this is from the Australian HRC, so is par for the course.
Universities are creating more and more dysfunctional graduates.
🙂
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 4h4 hours ago
Sessions and Leftist Mayors are playing chicken over funding for Sanctuary Cities. Who will buckle first?
(Spoiler: probably not Sessions.)
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/894681196390748160
I wish. I don’t like any of the infinte number I have tried.
ABC are loving their “unfolding scandal” of the Commonwealth Bank which enables a steady stream of bank bashing and calls for a royal commission into the banking industry. If only they’d shown some interest in the TURC.
Heres a lefty chap who was promoted withing lefty circles and actually ran London for a while calling for the mass murder of Kulaks.
Ken Livingstone: Venezuela crisis due to Chávez’s failure to kill oligarchs
“One of the things that Chávez did when he came to power, he didn’t kill all the oligarchs. There was about 200 families who controlled about 80% of the wealth in Venezuela,” Livingstone told Talk Radio.
“He allowed them to live, to carry on. I suspect a lot of them are using their power and control over imports and exports to make it difficult and to undermine Maduro.” When pressed, Livingstone said he was “not in favour of killing anyone”.
Livingstone visited Venezuela during his time in office as mayor of London, striking a cut-price oil deal with Maduro to supply Transport for London. The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has also regularly expressed his admiration for Chávez, saying in 2013 he was “an inspiration to all of us fighting back against austerity and neoliberal economics in Europe”.
Monty, come here and defend your nazi mates.
This was raised earlier but Gaynor has a good post on it.
The Turnbull government is, of course, largely left-wing and censorship is what the left do so very well.
There is a certain irony in seeing a left-wing censor public servants, who themselves are also largely left-wing.
I hope Dylan’s mum releases the names of the bakeries
The upcoming Mayweather ‘fight’ against the UFC guy has renewed interest in Muhammad Ali’s fight with a Japanese wrestler:
Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki
Just like illiteracy.
I take it then, that those teachers should be referring to those gestures as romantic aka sexual
Grooming by any other name should smell so sweet
Since when is it necessary to to discourage little girls from modelling their behaviour on their mothers and little boys taking dad as their guide?
Children do this naturally, without any pressure from their parents or anyone else, it happens in every culture and across time.
Nothing like white progressive supremacists to demand society turn itself inside out to satisfy their personal agendas.
Australian Conservatives should be championing the stay home mum, yes, with tax incentives.
The default position of all freedom lovers must be to oppose corporations and always look for ways to punish them –
Google should probably be split up. Same with Facebook.
NSW are too stupid to survive.
It costs our council a fortune to cleanup illegally dumped asbestos, To encourage legal dumping , council removed all fees for dumping asbestos at tips, as that would be a lot cheaper than cleaning up the bush.
Stupid f’kin NSW EPA put the kybosh on that and illegal dumping is at record levels.
Over-simplification, notafan.
I took a lot of things from my father’s example (e.g. love of learning, music and fishing) as well as from my mother.
The real issue is that children should have a father and a mother in their lives.
Damn – the Bird Strike defences caught me out.
Second attempt
Lies – the Left are rapturous about eliminating anyone who might stand in the way of their Marxist Utopian fantasies:
Smashed to smithereens would be better.
As I said
I don’t know that your point about my point about 3 year olds is a counter point, or whatever.
I have no doubt I am much more like my father than my mother too but the idea that teachers interfere with the play of three year olds is what we were discussing.
And whatever our personal traits may be we can never grow up to be a father, if we are female, or a mother, if we are male.
The idea, as previously mentioned that humans are some sort of disembodied minds and our physical form is irrelevant to who we are, is preposterous, on it’s face, and three year olds are right to reject such nonsense.
Helen, your Twitter is locked so can’t follow you unless you follow first