Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

Posted on 9:30 am, August 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum.

1,010 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

  1. Dr Faustus
    #2462629, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    The ABC suggests that people acting on their religious beliefs are “infantile” – at least as far as Jane Caro is concerned:

    Ms Caro said it struck her as “fairly infantile” that people behaved well purely out of fear of going to hell and the hope they would get into heaven.

    “The atheist knows there’s no external end-of-life reward or punishment for doing the right or the wrong thing.

    “They do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do — and that actually is a more mature morality.”

    So apparently, there is no possibility that religious people might “do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do“. Presumably there is some sort of dispensation for the 500 SSM enthusiasts.

  2. notafan
    #2462630, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    OCO just checked Jordan Peterson’s youtube channel is currently in place

  3. Dr Faustus
    #2462631, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Do you know the ratio they use for rocket propellant?

    Presumably 1:8 by mass?

  4. Oh come on
    #2462632, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Yes but as far as I’m aware he’s locked out of his account, can’t post any new videos, his current videos are on ‘limited’ mode or somesuch – which means they’re demonetised (ie. no ads show before they begin, or at least whoever posted them no longer receives any commission from advertising fees), they don’t show up in suggestions etc. So not quite airbrushed from history in the true Stalinist sense, but made quite a lot less visible in the YouTube galaxy.

  5. srr
    #2462633, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    O.K. I get that a great number of the very well ‘educated‘ to be Pro-UN/EU/Soros/Clinton Crime Cartel, SJW’s aren’t old enough to remember the peaceful, modern Yugoslavia that hosted the Winter Olympics, before the UN/EU/Soros/Clinton Crime Cartel sacrificed it to Islam, and began enhancing and spreading those sovereignty destroying strategies across the rest of Europe and Christendom.

    But what this documentary covers was only a few years ago, and it is so important, it really needs it’s own thread.

    I’m only 40 minutes into the 5 hours of what has had me cry out, again and again, ‘It’s the same people doing the same thing they are trying to do The Trump Presidency and Americans, for having the sense to elect Trump!”

    Obama and Kerry and the BBC and … all those traitorous swine, bald faced lying to the world; calling for the “Rights” of the murderous EU/UN backed thugs; slandering the police for trying to do their job of keeping the peace and protecting the innocent from the animals; pushing for the removal of the democratically elected government and the installation of their partners in war crimes; backing that installed government’s war against it’s own people who don’t want to accept the installed dictatorship …

    Save it, download it, give it your time and prayerful consideration, because whatever you thought about it all at the time, it will help you recognise and understand what’s being done in America and the rest of The West, Now –

    8 Months in Ukraine (Euromaidan – MH17)
    Watchdog Media
    Published on Jul 19, 2017
    Research & Editing by: Chris Nolan
    Subtitles by: Angelina Siard & Ollie Richardson
    All Sources Available at: http://www.watchdogmediainstitute.com
    [also at the page, the just over 100 individual reports over the 8 months, are listed by date with the hot links to skip directly to them. This is a serious work for serious people.]

  6. BrettW
    #2462634, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Interesting that today’s drug arrests involved people in Holland and Dubai. Same countries depicted as source of drugs in Killer Cop (Rogerson) on Channel 7 last night.

    I have not looked into the real facts but was interested to see the Killer Cop show revolved around a significant connection / vendetta between Rogerson and disgraced former top cop Mark Standen. Had not come across the link before although did see a reference to Standan asking Rogerson to recover a million $’s for him.

  7. notafan
    #2462635, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Just checked on his twitter feed, he says he was reinstated.

    Still appalling though

  8. Oh come on
    #2462636, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Ms Caro said it struck her as “fairly infantile” that people behaved well purely out of fear of going to hell and the hope they would get into heaven.

    “The atheist knows there’s no external end-of-life reward or punishment for doing the right or the wrong thing.

    “They do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do — and that actually is a more mature morality.”

    Another sneering atheist, so smug in their ignorance. Has this daft bint ever questioned how she came to know what is right from wrong? Morality doesn’t come from science. Eugenics, for instance, makes perfect scientific sense. We do it with livestock and it works great – why not people? We are animals too.

  9. Anne
    #2462637, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Without putting too fine a point on it, it seems Vladimir Putin agrees with me: This counterfeit Pope is in league with the Devil.

    Vladimir Putin: “If you look around at what he (the Pope) says it’s clear that he is not a man of God. At least not the Christian God, not the God of the Bible.

    Not only is Pope Francis a Christian fraud as Vladimir Putin and other perceptive commentators have observed, but in secular matters he is a neo-Marxist in economic thought, a One-World Government advocate, and an enthusiast of open borders and mass migration. In other words, an enemy of what is left of Western Civilization.

    Here Putin accurately describes his “secular sins”.

    • Pope Francis is using his platform to push a dangerous far-left political ideology on vulnerable people around the world, people who trust him because of his position
    • He dreams of a world government and a global communist system of repression
    • As we have seen before in communist states, this system is not compatible with Christianity*

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-07/vladimir-great-sums-pope-francis-fake

  10. Tom
    #2462638, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Must watch: Bill Mitchell interview today with Kiwi author and documentarian Kevin Loudon, who makes his living researching the far left and terrorism. Starts around the 30m30s mark. In parallel with James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, Loudon wrote the doco America Under Siege: Civil War 2017. Loudon traces the international communist movement’s ambition to create chaos to bring down the Trump administration and says DJT must get rid of ex-Obama white-ant H.R. McMaster before he can drain the swamp. In fact, the whole 70 minutes is a great listen, especially the segment following the Loudon interview in which Mitchell analyses Trump’s “kabuki theatre”.

    Footnote: Mitchell has shitcanned YouTube as the carrier of his daily web show and switched the Vimeo because of the harassment of his operation by the liberal zombies at YT. I wish he would axe the Periscope.tv app which I have unsuccessfully stuffed around trying to get via iTunes.

