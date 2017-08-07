Liberty Quote
Freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.— Dwight D. Eisenhower
-
Recent Comments
- Tom on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Anne on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- BrettW on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- P on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- bemused on John Constantine – Fifty percent electricity penalty-tax-fine rate
- Mike of Marion on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- True Aussie on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- notafan on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- test pattern on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- . on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- herodotus on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- herodotus on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: August 7, 2017
- John Constantine – Fifty percent electricity penalty-tax-fine rate
- Peter O’Brien – On the ABC Charter
- Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- And then there’s that other leaked transcript
- I’m going to have to find a better class of fish wrap
- Which one is it? No snow or record snow
- Compare and contrast
- What is the end game here?
- Peter O’Brien – Another gay parliamentarian sees the light
- Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash
- Falling real wages and the stimulus
- He says and does in private what he says and does in public
- Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Interesting US development. Dem governor jumps ship!
- Stephen Dawson – How to conduct the Same Sex Marriage Plebiscite without new legislation
- Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog
- Shorten Attacks Business Class
- Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- David Leyonhjelm. The sharing economy
- Seminar on what’s wrong with modern economics this Tuesday
- Today you lose freedom of speech, tomorrow freedom of religion …
- Stabilizing the grid in South Australia
- Company tax cuts versus personal income tax cuts
- Safe Schools Unit Guide Goes ‘Missing’
- David Leyonhjelm. Are we really that smart?
- Young white Anglo-Saxon male at university
- Peter O’Brien – The Entsch Putsch
- Wednesday Forum: August 2, 2017
- The distractors are complaining about the distractions they have caused
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,010 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
The ABC suggests that people acting on their religious beliefs are “infantile” – at least as far as Jane Caro is concerned:
So apparently, there is no possibility that religious people might “do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do“. Presumably there is some sort of dispensation for the 500 SSM enthusiasts.
OCO just checked Jordan Peterson’s youtube channel is currently in place
Presumably 1:8 by mass?
Yes but as far as I’m aware he’s locked out of his account, can’t post any new videos, his current videos are on ‘limited’ mode or somesuch – which means they’re demonetised (ie. no ads show before they begin, or at least whoever posted them no longer receives any commission from advertising fees), they don’t show up in suggestions etc. So not quite airbrushed from history in the true Stalinist sense, but made quite a lot less visible in the YouTube galaxy.
O.K. I get that a great number of the very well ‘educated‘ to be Pro-UN/EU/Soros/Clinton Crime Cartel, SJW’s aren’t old enough to remember the peaceful, modern Yugoslavia that hosted the Winter Olympics, before the UN/EU/Soros/Clinton Crime Cartel sacrificed it to Islam, and began enhancing and spreading those sovereignty destroying strategies across the rest of Europe and Christendom.
But what this documentary covers was only a few years ago, and it is so important, it really needs it’s own thread.
I’m only 40 minutes into the 5 hours of what has had me cry out, again and again, ‘It’s the same people doing the same thing they are trying to do The Trump Presidency and Americans, for having the sense to elect Trump!”
Obama and Kerry and the BBC and … all those traitorous swine, bald faced lying to the world; calling for the “Rights” of the murderous EU/UN backed thugs; slandering the police for trying to do their job of keeping the peace and protecting the innocent from the animals; pushing for the removal of the democratically elected government and the installation of their partners in war crimes; backing that installed government’s war against it’s own people who don’t want to accept the installed dictatorship …
Save it, download it, give it your time and prayerful consideration, because whatever you thought about it all at the time, it will help you recognise and understand what’s being done in America and the rest of The West, Now –
8 Months in Ukraine (Euromaidan – MH17)
Watchdog Media
Published on Jul 19, 2017
Research & Editing by: Chris Nolan
Subtitles by: Angelina Siard & Ollie Richardson
All Sources Available at: http://www.watchdogmediainstitute.com
[also at the page, the just over 100 individual reports over the 8 months, are listed by date with the hot links to skip directly to them. This is a serious work for serious people.]
Interesting that today’s drug arrests involved people in Holland and Dubai. Same countries depicted as source of drugs in Killer Cop (Rogerson) on Channel 7 last night.
I have not looked into the real facts but was interested to see the Killer Cop show revolved around a significant connection / vendetta between Rogerson and disgraced former top cop Mark Standen. Had not come across the link before although did see a reference to Standan asking Rogerson to recover a million $’s for him.
Just checked on his twitter feed, he says he was reinstated.
Still appalling though
Another sneering atheist, so smug in their ignorance. Has this daft bint ever questioned how she came to know what is right from wrong? Morality doesn’t come from science. Eugenics, for instance, makes perfect scientific sense. We do it with livestock and it works great – why not people? We are animals too.
Without putting too fine a point on it, it seems Vladimir Putin agrees with me: This counterfeit Pope is in league with the Devil.
Vladimir Putin: “If you look around at what he (the Pope) says it’s clear that he is not a man of God. At least not the Christian God, not the God of the Bible.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-07/vladimir-great-sums-pope-francis-fake
Must watch: Bill Mitchell interview today with Kiwi author and documentarian Kevin Loudon, who makes his living researching the far left and terrorism. Starts around the 30m30s mark. In parallel with James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, Loudon wrote the doco America Under Siege: Civil War 2017. Loudon traces the international communist movement’s ambition to create chaos to bring down the Trump administration and says DJT must get rid of ex-Obama white-ant H.R. McMaster before he can drain the swamp. In fact, the whole 70 minutes is a great listen, especially the segment following the Loudon interview in which Mitchell analyses Trump’s “kabuki theatre”.
Footnote: Mitchell has shitcanned YouTube as the carrier of his daily web show and switched the Vimeo because of the harassment of his operation by the liberal zombies at YT. I wish he would axe the Periscope.tv app which I have unsuccessfully stuffed around trying to get via iTunes.