Posted on 9:30 am, August 7, 2017
1,281 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017

  2. Andrew
    #2462893, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Dr Faustus
    #2462629, posted on August 8, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    The ABC suggests that people acting on their religious beliefs are “infantile” – at least as far as Jane Caro is concerned:

    Ms Caro said it struck her as “fairly infantile” that people behaved well purely out of fear of going to hell and the hope they would get into heaven.

    I assume her massively Islamophobic comments would see her disciplined if someone named a Mohd ibn Andullah lodged a formal complaint with TheirABC?

  3. .
    #2462894, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Catallaxy once again enters the glorious and amusing zone where parody and satire is impossible to distinguish from any genuine comments.

    This place is like a text based 4 chan.

  4. The Beer Whisperer
    #2462895, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    FFS, lefties call sceptics flat earthers and Anne espouses actual flat earthery? Where’s the facepalm smiley on this thing?

  5. custard
    #2462896, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Just watching the iview replay of crabbies parliament house secrets doco and the newly elected LNP MP Trevor Evans openly gay idiot for wherever in QLD just said that as a newly elected MP his duty was to social media!

    I didn’t make this up.

    They must be burned to a crisp if we are ever going to get meaningful change.

  6. memoryvault
    #2462897, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    This place is like a text based 4 chan.

    Yeah, but it’s fun, Dot. Enjoy it while you can.

  7. .
    #2462899, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Custard.

    Calm down. If everyone is going gay, there is a classy way to do it.

    Give me back my man.

    as a newly elected MP his duty was to social media

    Going full retard more like it. Give him back his brain!

  9. Oh come on
    #2462902, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    This Thomas Friedman op-ed generator is pretty funny. Compare and contrast the following passages:

    So what should we do about the chaos in Nicaragua? Well, it’s easier to start with what we should not do. We should not let seemingly endless frustrations cause the people of Nicaragua to doubt their chance at progress. Beyond that, we need to be careful to nurture these first inklings of a moderate, modern society. The opportunity is there, but I worry that the path to peace is so narrow that Nicaragua will have to move down it very slowly. And of course Managua needs to come to terms with its own history.

    Speaking with a up-and-coming violinist from the unpopular orthodox community here, I asked her if there was any message that she wanted me to carry back home with me. She pondered for a second, and then smiled and said, reiaya-li-kona, which is a local saying that means roughly, “A bad penny always turns up.”

  10. Oh come on
    #2462903, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    So what should we do about the chaos in Equatorial Guinea? Well, it’s easier to start with what we should not do. We should not let seemingly endless frustrations cause the people of Equatorial Guinea to doubt their chance at progress. Beyond that, we need to be careful to nurture the seeds of democratic ideals. The opportunity is there, but I worry that the path to peace is so strewn with obstacles that Equatorial Guinea will have to move down it very slowly. And of course Malabo needs to feel like it is part of the process.

    Speaking with a young student from the large Palestinian community here, I asked him if there was any message that he wanted me to carry back home with me. He pondered for a second, and then smiled and said, respre austee, which is a local saying that means roughly, “A child knows his parents before the parents know their child.”

  11. notafan
    #2462904, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    May be paywalled.

    A few less long-term welfare beneficiaries, most like.

    War torn Iraq a better option than Australia, suppose it depends on which suburb you live.


    Farhad Jabar Mohammed’s family all return to Iraq (or are dead) hover for url, if interested.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2462905, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Catallaxy once again enters the glorious and amusing zone where parody and satire is impossible to distinguish from any genuine comments.

    It’s not my fault if you don’t know how to play 4D chess Dot.

    4D chess is for amateurs anyway.

    I play 6D Connect Four.

  13. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2462906, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Any cats know of a successful campaign by a LPA branch to deselect a candidate (in a safe seat) after one term?

  14. Oh come on
    #2462907, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    So what should we do about the chaos in Senegal? Well, it’s easier to start with what we should not do. We should not lob a handful of cruise missiles and hope that some explosions will snap Senegal’s leaders to attention. Beyond that, we need to be careful to nurture the fragile foundations of peace. The opportunity is there, but I worry that the path to peace is so strewn with obstacles that Senegal will have to move down it very slowly. And of course Dakar needs to cooperate.

    Speaking with a up-and-coming violinist from the unpopular Suni community here, I asked him if there was any message that he wanted me to carry back home with me. He pondered for a second, and then smiled and said, logontes y fuelo, which is a local saying that means roughly, “It takes one day to destroy a house but to build a new one will take months, perhaps years.”

  15. rickw
    #2462908, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I’ve been developing a paper entitled “Not a Death Threat – Yet”examining the circumstances that might lead to armed response from disgruntled citizens, with the targets being pollies.

    I wonder if it is worth finishing it off and submitting it to Sinc.

    I think you should, the strangest place I visit on the internet is the cat, despite this, elsewhere I see plenty of talk about civil war and insurrection woven into discussions at every opportunity.

    Ordinary Australians are fucking pissed off, and they know exactly who is responsible for the mess, and it isn’t muslims.

  16. .
    #2462909, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I play interdimensional bubble soccer. I piss on your 5D chess. Plus you probably suck your own cock.

  17. val majkus
    #2462910, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    “Not a Death Threat – Yet”

    don’t send it to Tony Windsor

  18. rickw
    #2462911, posted on August 8, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    War torn Iraq a better option than Australia, suppose it depends on which suburb you live.

    Has anyone noticed the decreasing number of Indian cabbies? Based on my conversations with them, my guess is that many have gone home. More opportunities and freedom in India FFS.

  19. Oh come on
    #2462912, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Imagine if academics sat down with ordinary people like you and me and ironed out some real solutions to our energy crisis.

    With the election season over, maybe you’ve forgotten about energy, but I certainly haven’t. It would be easy to forget that the problem even exists, when our headlines are constantly splashed with the violence in Ghana, the authoritarian crackdown in Turkmenistan and the still-unstable democratic transition in Papua New Guinea. But the energy problem is growing, and politicians are more divided than ever. Republicans seem to think that energy can just be ignored. Democratic politicians like Harry Reid, on the other hand, seem to think that unscientific rhetoric will substitute for a solution.

    But the Democratic party of Harry Reid is not the Democratic party of Franklin Roosevelt. FDR wouldn’t refuse to budge, he’d reach across the aisle because he’d understand that the fate of the country, and his own political career, depended on a lasting solution to the problem of energy.

  20. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2462913, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    I play interdimensional bubble soccer. I piss on your 5D chess. Plus you probably suck your own cock.

    Autofellatio? Steady on fella. Envy is for leftards.

  21. Oh come on
    #2462914, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Imagine if small business owners sat down with ordinary people like you and me and ironed out some real solutions to our healthcare crisis.

    With the election season over, maybe you’ve forgotten about healthcare, but I certainly haven’t. It would be easy to forget that the problem even exists, when our headlines are constantly splashed with the violence in Georgia, the authoritarian crackdown in Mozambique and the still-unstable democratic transition in Mongolia. But the healthcare problem is growing, and politicians are more divided than ever. Republicans seem to think that healthcare can just be ignored. Democratic politicians like Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, seem to think that unproductive rhetoric will substitute for a solution.

    But the Democratic party of Nancy Pelosi is not the Democratic party of Lyndon Johnson. Johnson wouldn’t stare down the opposition, he’d break ranks with members of his own party because he’d understand that the fate of the country, and his own political career, depended on a lasting solution to the problem of healthcare.

  22. dover_beach
    #2462915, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Is it possible to believe in the Big Bang Theory and Evolution and be a true Christian?

    For the record, the founder of genetics, Gregor Mendel, and the founder of the Big Bang theory, Georges Lemaître, were both Catholic priests. No need to thank us.

  23. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2462916, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I’m not religious but at least I have the humility to say I don’t know. And also to recognise the obvious fact that the moral structure of Western civilisation – our collective sense of right and wrong – owes almost nothing to atheism. Atheists think they’re being oh-so-clever when they steal this moral legacy and claim it all as axiomatically true, no need for religion to tell us about that! No, it is fucking not axiomatic and if you think it is then you are utterly ignorant of history and of the human condition.

    Very well said, as noted by lots above.

    And Dr. BG. I am not just ‘a romantic’. Hrumph.

    There is nothing romanatic about rabies for instance. Be warned.
    I am in many ways the essence of practicality and pragmatism.
    Having four children does tend to beat the romance out of you.
    I do let it struggle up for air occasionally though, and so should you.
    Smell those roses but don’t put your nose in a thorn. You’ll get tetanus.

  24. Riccardo Bosi
    #2462917, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Ordinary Australians are fucking pissed off, and they know exactly who is responsible for the mess, and it isn’t muslims.

    Absolutely correct.

  25. Helen
    #2462918, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Dr BG did you find your pants or are they forever lost, like M Fraser in Memphis?

  26. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2462919, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Plus you probably suck your own cock.

    It’s not mine if I’m genderfluid and transpersonality.

    😁

  27. Bruce in WA
    #2462920, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Late night post:

    “That’s not a gun; this is a gun!”

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2462921, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Is it possible to believe in the Big Bang Theory and Evolution and be a true Christian?

    It’s possible to not even be a Christian at all and be a filthy thief and go straight to Heaven.
    I’m fairly certain he didn’t know about evolution or the Big Bang though.

    Before his time.

  29. Top Ender
    #2462922, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    The Greens are calling for the regulation of state electricity prices by the end of the year to drive down the cost of energy.

    NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia should be given until the end of 2017 to re-regulate electricity prices, the Greens say.

    And if the states fail to do so, the party wants the commonwealth to put the Australian Energy Regulator in charge of pricing.

    “Deregulating electricity prices has failed. It is time the government stepped in and capped electricity prices,” Greens MP Adam Bandt said on Tuesday night.

    Under the Greens proposal, retailers would be required to provide a default standard offer based on the average regulated price in the ACT, above which retailers could not charge.

    The cap would be determined by the states or the AER, and would result in prices in NSW, Victoria, SA and southeast Queensland being effectively frozen at or below 2017 levels in real terms, the Greens say.

    They say based on a typical household, yearly bills are on average $2771 in SA, $2218 in Victoria and $2198 in NSW – all of which have been deregulated. This compares with $1576 in the ACT, which is still regulated.

    The Greens proposals come on the eve of electricity company chiefs being hauled before the prime minister’s office to outline how they can help lower prices.

    Energy Australia, Momentum Energy, Simply Energy, Alinta Energy, Origin Energy, AGL and Snowy Hydro are expected to front up on Wednesday, together with peak body the Australian Energy Council.

    Malcolm Turnbull says households are paying far higher electricity prices than needed because they aren’t getting the best possible deals.

    He blames a lack of transparency by retailers and the difficulty in switching providers.

    Link

  30. Old School Conservative
    #2462923, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    obio, Riccardo and Jupes – thank you very much for the ADF gap year feedback.

  31. .
    #2462924, posted on August 8, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Bloody hell. In about two decades time, we will be facing our own “winter of discontent”.

