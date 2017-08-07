Liberty Quote
If Australia’s security services are not closely monitoring the activities of denialist activists then they are failing in their responsibilities.— Clive Hamilton
-

Meta
Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
https://youtu.be/95Hpix8O9Qs
More truth from the master
I assume her massively Islamophobic comments would see her disciplined if someone named a Mohd ibn Andullah lodged a formal complaint with TheirABC?
Catallaxy once again enters the glorious and amusing zone where parody and satire is impossible to distinguish from any genuine comments.
This place is like a text based 4 chan.
FFS, lefties call sceptics flat earthers and Anne espouses actual flat earthery? Where’s the facepalm smiley on this thing?
Just watching the iview replay of crabbies parliament house secrets doco and the newly elected LNP MP Trevor Evans openly gay idiot for wherever in QLD just said that as a newly elected MP his duty was to social media!
I didn’t make this up.
They must be burned to a crisp if we are ever going to get meaningful change.
Yeah, but it’s fun, Dot. Enjoy it while you can.
Custard.
Calm down. If everyone is going gay, there is a classy way to do it.
Give me back my man.
Going full retard more like it. Give him back his brain!
Google has a new logo!
This Thomas Friedman op-ed generator is pretty funny. Compare and contrast the following passages:
May be paywalled.
A few less long-term welfare beneficiaries, most like.
War torn Iraq a better option than Australia, suppose it depends on which suburb you live.
Farhad Jabar Mohammed’s family all return to Iraq (or are dead) hover for url, if interested.
Catallaxy once again enters the glorious and amusing zone where parody and satire is impossible to distinguish from any genuine comments.
It’s not my fault if you don’t know how to play 4D chess Dot.
4D chess is for amateurs anyway.
I play 6D Connect Four.
Any cats know of a successful campaign by a LPA branch to deselect a candidate (in a safe seat) after one term?
I’ve been developing a paper entitled “Not a Death Threat – Yet”examining the circumstances that might lead to armed response from disgruntled citizens, with the targets being pollies.
I wonder if it is worth finishing it off and submitting it to Sinc.
I think you should, the strangest place I visit on the internet is the cat, despite this, elsewhere I see plenty of talk about civil war and insurrection woven into discussions at every opportunity.
Ordinary Australians are fucking pissed off, and they know exactly who is responsible for the mess, and it isn’t muslims.
I play interdimensional bubble soccer. I piss on your 5D chess. Plus you probably suck your own cock.
don’t send it to Tony Windsor
War torn Iraq a better option than Australia, suppose it depends on which suburb you live.
Has anyone noticed the decreasing number of Indian cabbies? Based on my conversations with them, my guess is that many have gone home. More opportunities and freedom in India FFS.
Autofellatio? Steady on fella. Envy is for leftards.
For the record, the founder of genetics, Gregor Mendel, and the founder of the Big Bang theory, Georges Lemaître, were both Catholic priests. No need to thank us.
Very well said, as noted by lots above.
And Dr. BG. I am not just ‘a romantic’. Hrumph.
There is nothing romanatic about rabies for instance. Be warned.
I am in many ways the essence of practicality and pragmatism.
Having four children does tend to beat the romance out of you.
I do let it struggle up for air occasionally though, and so should you.
Smell those roses but don’t put your nose in a thorn. You’ll get tetanus.
Absolutely correct.
Dr BG did you find your pants or are they forever lost, like M Fraser in Memphis?
Plus you probably suck your own cock.
It’s not mine if I’m genderfluid and transpersonality.
😁
Late night post:
“That’s not a gun; this is a gun!”
Is it possible to believe in the Big Bang Theory and Evolution and be a true Christian?
It’s possible to not even be a Christian at all and be a filthy thief and go straight to Heaven.
I’m fairly certain he didn’t know about evolution or the Big Bang though.
Before his time.
The Greens are calling for the regulation of state electricity prices by the end of the year to drive down the cost of energy.
NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia should be given until the end of 2017 to re-regulate electricity prices, the Greens say.
And if the states fail to do so, the party wants the commonwealth to put the Australian Energy Regulator in charge of pricing.
“Deregulating electricity prices has failed. It is time the government stepped in and capped electricity prices,” Greens MP Adam Bandt said on Tuesday night.
Under the Greens proposal, retailers would be required to provide a default standard offer based on the average regulated price in the ACT, above which retailers could not charge.
The cap would be determined by the states or the AER, and would result in prices in NSW, Victoria, SA and southeast Queensland being effectively frozen at or below 2017 levels in real terms, the Greens say.
They say based on a typical household, yearly bills are on average $2771 in SA, $2218 in Victoria and $2198 in NSW – all of which have been deregulated. This compares with $1576 in the ACT, which is still regulated.
The Greens proposals come on the eve of electricity company chiefs being hauled before the prime minister’s office to outline how they can help lower prices.
Energy Australia, Momentum Energy, Simply Energy, Alinta Energy, Origin Energy, AGL and Snowy Hydro are expected to front up on Wednesday, together with peak body the Australian Energy Council.
Malcolm Turnbull says households are paying far higher electricity prices than needed because they aren’t getting the best possible deals.
He blames a lack of transparency by retailers and the difficulty in switching providers.
Link
obio, Riccardo and Jupes – thank you very much for the ADF gap year feedback.
Bloody hell. In about two decades time, we will be facing our own “winter of discontent”.