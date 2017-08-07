Liberty Quote
If the political classes are now all so worried about how taxes hit the poor, lowering tax on tobacco & booze must be a very high priority.— Mark Littlewood
-
-
Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
1,555 Responses to Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
Regarding Celtic langauges. A little legal history:
https://paulcutler.wordpress.com/2013/03/25/dictation-test/
A comment that left me bemused:
Rightfully? Since when was Australia blooming with Scots Gaelic speakers?! I suspect the barrister is a lefty and thinks preserving all languages no matter the cost somehow protects human rights.
The fact that it is called “nationality.langauge” might be a hint that it was a dialect, you know, like the awful and business unfriendly “Swiss German”.
If it gets up, the same-sex marriage postal plebiscite could break the ABS
Ask the Australian Bureau of Statistics when it knew about its role in the postal plebiscite, ask if it knew at all, ask whether it has the capacity to conduct the plebiscite, and you’ll be told it’s saying nothing. It’s referring all such questions to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.
Which is odd, because it’s an autonomous agency used to speaking for itself. And the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister aren’t the ministers it reports to. It reports to the Treasurer, through the Small Business Minister Michael McCormack. It was McCormack and the head of the ABS, David Kalisch, who kept the public updated during the computer meltdown that came to define the 2016 census.
At a cost of $122 million, the postal plebiscite would become the second-biggest project it’s ever undertaken, after the $350 million census.
Whereas its biggest regular survey, about employment, covers 26,000 households, the postal plebiscite will cover all of them. Whereas it normally eschews questions about opinions (which is one of the reasons why the Melbourne Institute rather than the ABS conducts the highly regarded Household Incomes and Labour Dynamics Survey) the plebiscite will ask only about opinions.
Whereas in recent years the ABS has tried to hang on to the names and addresses of those that it surveys and link them to answers (in what many see as an invasion of privacy) each response to the plebiscite will have to be kept secret.
The ABS is, on the face of it, the wrong organisation to be conducting the plebiscite. So why it, rather than the Australian Electoral Commission?
Or:
The politicians vote was always an excuse for people who are proponents of SSMirage to try and defeat and destroy marriage reality.
It’s all in the way you say it, isn’t it?
Plagiarism is efficient.
https://kategalloway.net/2017/08/09/plebiscite-or-survey/
This has to be voluntary – the Act states otherwise it must go before BOTH houses.
I still contend that they simply are not empowered to do this at all.
The abuse of the external affairs and corporations powers, along with terrible jurisprudence like in Cole v Whitfield and the Engineer’s Case is what really screwed us all.
Dot – a big part of making my comments is knowing you’ll offer real guidance. Any reading recommendations for these two cases?
Ha ha – Windmills Weatherill’s bromance with Elon Musk might be even shorter than his ill-fated bromance with That Wong Chap:
farqinoath.
Use of the plibbers/dot et al technique to present your argument.
I will use Josh in the examples.
1. Trash the person before the argument.
Josh has a long history of mendacity, deception and traitorous acts.
Only a simpleton could accept anything he about to say. With his track record of deceit why should we accept anything he has to say?
2. Trash the opponents argument before they speak. Make him own the problem.
Josh is going to tell us that it is a retail problem.
What utter crap. It is a problem of his making, his energy taxes, his meddling with a market place that has no place for him or his government. Prior to Josh’s meddling and energy taxes we had the cheapest gas and electricity in the world.
Only an idiot would suggest this is a retailer problem.
Josh has forced up wholesale prices 3 to 5 fold.
That’s right. He has multiplied your electricity bill by 5.
[Josh speaks]
3. Bait and switch. Attack, attack, …
If he attempts to refute the above. Attack on another front (infinite options here).
[Josh speaks] loop to 3 as required.
4. no negotiation
The only viable, sane solution is to abolish all energy taxes (too many to name them all).
The only thing to discuss is the order of abolition.
We must start with the RET and excise.
When are you abolishing the RET Josh? Huh? Huh? You spineless, thieving fool.
How is a plebiscite an excuse? Of course opponents of marriage redefinition would seek means by which to delay or defeat its proponents. She really is an airhead.
Indeed. Remember her 2011 claim:
In environmental terms we’re looking at losing the Great Barrier Reef, losing Kakadu National Park, losing the ability to feed ourselves
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/qa-smear-and-the-politics-of-fear/news-story/db8e573b49c25c3c61a3d271d967a094
Plibersek clearly prefers hyperbowl, smear and outrageous outrage over cool facts and reason. Possibly because, as you stated, she is an airhead.
Why are we not having a National Plebiscite for the introduction of The Death Penalty?
Decent op-ed in the WSJ about the fired engineer. Google would rather pay a potentially handsome lawsuit settlement than face up to the fact the guy was right.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/googles-diversity-problems-1502234773
Same reason we’re not having National Plebiscite on continued Muslim Migration.
They know what the answer will be.
AEC/ABS both not reliable. Lost ballots and computer meltdown. Why is ALP blocking plebiscite?
Death penalty is stupid.
All ped do’s need to be relocated for life on an island off the coast some where, never to be released, with no internet access.
Terrorist should be shot – why didn’t the cops wait until the bombers where on their way to the airport and shoot the shit out of them then.
No need for death penalty if those two classes of crims are taken out of the equation.
I thought Jay was a really sweet guy but then he said “Can I give it to you diesel style?”
Applied retrospectively?
The thought of any of these ALP bozos having their hands on the levers of power is cause for considerable disquiet but by a long way Plibersek terrifies me the most.
Don’t ask ‘why’ we’re not have a plebiscite on something. Just demand it. And dismiss any attempt at discussion or engagement.
The lesson is ‘We’re right, everyone else is wrong. We will have what we want. There will be no engagement on the way. Now, f*** off while we destroy you.’
Highland scots, I can understand.
Scots near the English border, I don’t understand a word.
What about a parent that kills their child? Or a serial murderer? Or a rapists that then kills their victim?
Dude, seriously! Six dates in one night? Not only, but six dates at the same spot? That’s just being stupid.
http://nymag.com/selectall/2017/08/woman-tweets-thread-about-man-who-scheduled-6-dates-in-a-row.html
Terrorists are illegal combatants. Terrorism should not be handled by police. Only the military.
The brief given to the military should be “to eliminate the terrorist(s)”. How they do it is their business.
Cole v Whitfield overturned 85 years of High Court jurisprudence for what I see as political expediency.
A crayfish farmer couldn’t harvest/buy enough crayfish in Tassie and so he bought some off an SA middleman.
They were legally sized in SA.
They were “undersized” in Tasmania.
He was charged with possession of undersized crays.
The High Court reckoned that Federation was meant to create a free trade zone (true). However, they reckoned that not allowing this prosecution to stand would bizarrely, be “protectionist”.
They reckoned they consulted the Federation debates. Apparently regulating what is sold from interstate waters is “free trade”. They might have come to a logical conclusion, but it was completely bizarre. Apparently as the terms of s 92 were redrafted over the Federation debates, the High Court reckoned they meant what they did to begin with…and not what they finished as. This is incredible nonsense.
Since when were states meant to be given jurisdiction over each other’s territory? The purpose of the law is to manage Tasmanian fisheries stocks. There is no way the purpose of the law is to manage the SA fisheries stocks.
Note that it was undisputed that the undersize crays were legally obtained from SA.
A more trite example is that the common law would want me charged now in NSW if I go into Victoria, go fishing for trout legally now, come back over the border in closed NSW trout season and get charged with possession of trout in a closed season, even if I can prove I have a Vic fishing licence and I have proof they are Victorian fish, I have a picture of myself catching them in front of an obvious Vic landmark and the fish are DNA tested to a Victorian hatchery and release.
Which the high court reckoned has something to do with creating a “free trade zone”….!
Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber – The Complete 10 Page Memo
Eric Weinstein, managing director of Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm, wrote an open missive to Google asking it to “stop teaching my girl that her path to financial freedom lies not in coding but in complaining to HR”.
The ban on the possession of legal caught NSW jenny mudcrabs in Queensland is intended to protect Queensland mudcrab stocks.
Let’s use the extreme example, Martin Bryant.
He’s a whack job.
You want to put to death a whack job?
That’s immoral.
As the US example has shown, it cost too damn much to have capital punishment.
Violent crims in jail, that’s what they are for.
Great speech by Professor Geoffrey de Q Walker on the Engineer’s Case.
http://samuelgriffith.org.au/docs/vol14/v14chap1.pdf
It was the worst thing that Menzies ever did. Better he became an MP than a vigilante barrister.
BOOM!
Paul Joseph WatsonVerified account @PrisonPlanet 42m42 minutes ago
1999: Trump accurately blames Democrats for giving North Korea nukes in the first place.
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/895072454984568832
Not so in PRC. Bullet in back of head, send the bill to the family.
While many nasty pieces of work undoubtedly deserve to die, should we be comfortable in awarding the state the right to end a life?
Parliaments can put whatever nonsense they like in explanatory memorandums, but it doesn’t mean the concept of extra territorial jurisdiction between the states is plainly against the wording and convention proceedings that created section 92.
John C. Wright on Vox Day:
Take note Australian Conservatives.
Crabbing in Queensland is another life experience you’re yet to enjoy, eh Dot?
should we be comfortable in awarding the state the right to end a life of an Australian citizen?
The ADF (I believe) has this right when dealing with invaders.
And no we should not be comfortable. But just as we have examples where a death penalty is unwarranted, we have examples where the death penalty is to the benefit of the majority.
No need for death penalty if those two classes of crims are taken out of the equation.
What about people who drive below the speed limit in the right hand lane of a freeway?
I will prefer to die of hypothermia than skin cancer Snoopy.
incoherent rambler: I wouldn’t shed a tear for Ivan Milat, but I’d be anxious about that same power being turned against less deserving targets at some point in the future. That’s my objection to capital punishment. If a law id on the books, it will be abused sooner or later.
Dot –
A bit of personal background. I went to uni in my early 30s. Started a double degree in design, but after one semester ended up in arts – politics, history etc. Was offered an LLB at the end because I’d written a fair bit in my final year about the legislative impact of high court decisions. So in both an intellectual and practical application of the law sense I’m interested. If you’ll allow my ignorance to kick things off.
Reading a summary of the case my first question is how did this ever get to the High Court? I mean, in base terms, who were the legal wankers who didn’t understand this was a fisheries regulation issue? Change the regulations to ensure this set of circumstances (or similar) can be appropriately dealt with if and when it arises and let everyone get on with their livelihoods.
But I sense that the High Court’s muddled meddling and confusion in this case is your primary concern. (Although why did Whitfield seek protection under the Constitution? Who was advising him?) When Cole’s initial complaint was dismissed did the sitting magistrate opine that bringing the Constitution into things was a bit over the top?
More to the point, are there consequences today?
Solution to the obesity problem. Socialism.
Her friend, a 39-year-old lawyer and outspoken opposition activist named Maria Xintavelonis, tells CBC News that Venezuelans have had to become magicians with their resources just to get by.
Venezuela
(A disabled man in a wheelchair sells ice cream to Venezuelans waiting in line for government-regulated groceries. At 300 Bolivars, the ice cream costs the equivalent of about 0.001 cents US at the current black market exchange rate. )
“If you used to drink a full glass of milk, now you drink only half because a single bag of milk can cost 30,000 bolivars and it’s even hard to find anymore,” says Xintavelonis.
When asked if they’ve been forced to cut back on food, both women frantically shout “yes!”
“I used to be fat but this has forced me to lose weight!” Xintavelonis jokes.
What a hypocritical deadshit.
An officious fisheries officer and an unprofessional magistrate.
The appellant was acting within what his rights were at the time. The High Court reversed this – after 85 years of interpreting the interstate trade clause as such.
The consequence is that a sensible solution like you suggest was ignored in favour of just lording it over the appellant.
The consequence is that a sensible solution like you suggest was ignored in favour of just lording it over the appellant.
Right then. Something to tuck away for a maiden speech.
Largely agree areff.
But also consider the aims of a sentence – deterrence punishment, protection of society
On the protection front. There are some, that unless the state can give a cast iron guarantee that they can never escape or be released then society is not protected and the state puts innocent live(s) at risk.
The state cannot give such a guarantee.
“Ensure no family pays a cent more for electricity than it needs to,” is Malcolm Turnbull’s message to power companies today.
Do I take it that when your power bill double, triples etc, you are then in the exalted position of not having to pay a cent more than you need to. Of course, if you don’t cough up disconnection looms.
areff
I have never, ever forgotten from some 30 or 40 years ago a report in the former The Age newspaper of an interview by a proper journalist of a ‘little old lady’ who sat on her front verandah and watched over a series of days as a young woman made her way home and crossed through a park and the little old lady told how she was being stalked by some evil scum who eventually killed the young woman.
The state may find itself eventually without power because free people may take the law into their own hands.
Ned Kelly is or was a thief and a mongrel but there were real grievance from some members toward the police and authority.
‘kids’ that rack up dozens of charges before turning 18 should be physically re-arranged whether by caning or whatever. Frontal lobotomies spring to mind.
There is an interesting article over at xyz.net.au titled,
We wuz aristocratz
And I ask anyone to refute that article.
Mal. You can help.
Abolish all energy taxes.
Turkey.
The Clintons don’t take a crap unless they see a self-aggrandising angle in it for themselves.
If Hillary is arranging leaks to the effect that she would like to be an ordained preacher (!), you can be sure she is courting the everyman vote lost to Trump last year. Which, ipso facto, means she wants to run again in 2020.
Terrible example precisely because he was mentally incompetent and would avoid the penalty. I don’t see anything morally wrong with CP for the criminals that were convicted for Snowtown Murders or the Backpacker Murders.
We allow this now in war (soldiers) and in peace (police). We already allow the state to deprive us of our liberty or property with due process, I don’t think CP should be considered differently. Someone that serially murders another deprives them-self of the right to life, and put them-self at the mercy of the state.
Penny Wong is terribly upset that gay people’s kids are called a stolen generation and it hateful or something. Perhaps she’s been reading Lizzie B’s insightful comments. A nerve has been struck.
Hot Mic – Christianity and Culture 08/08/17
BillWhittleChannel
Aug 8, 2017
The way Christianity is portrayed in the media has changed tremendously even when paring it to media in the 70s.
On NRATV’s Hot Mic, Bill Whittle talks about Christianity and the media.
DB you speak my thoughts.
That’s a practical objection, not an in principle objection. I’m sympathetic to it but if a government or the courts were so unscrupulous as to abuse the availability of CP what prevents them from organizing the same result in the current system? Either way, there are persons whose crimes are so grave that failing to deliver CP ranks as an injustice and brings the law into disrepute.
Can we have a referendum/plebiscite on gay parentage at the same time as gay marriage?
The parentage is more of an issue to me than marriage.
Patrick Coffin interviews Ed Feser on CP. Very good interview.
Spineless bloody useless cretin.
He should be attacking the process as illegitimate and dangerous; the thought of the Government recording how you vote is Orwellian.
But, no, the jellyback bottles it again.
He’s as much fucking use as a Maccas in Mecca.
Motion to reintroduce the plebiscite legislation to the Senate is tied 31 votes for – 31 votes against, therefore does not pass.
Postal ballot here we come.