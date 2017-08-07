Peter O’Brien – On the ABC Charter

Andrew Bolt often accuses the ABC of being in breach of its charter, in that it consistently presents an almost exclusively Left wing perspective on politics and matters of public interest. And he’s right that it is seriously unbalanced. But as to it being in breach of its charter in this respect, I’ve got news for him.
Here is the charter:
6 Charter of the Corporation
(1) The functions of the Corporation are:
(a) to provide within Australia innovative and comprehensive broadcasting services of a high standard as part of the Australian broadcasting system consisting of national, commercial and community sectors and, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, to provide:
(i) broadcasting programs that contribute to a sense of national identity and inform and entertain, and reflect the cultural diversity of, the Australian community; and
(ii) broadcasting programs of an educational nature;
(b) to transmit to countries outside Australia broadcasting programs of news, current affairs, entertainment and cultural enrichment that will:
(i) encourage awareness of Australia and an international understanding of Australian attitudes on world affairs; and
(ii) enable Australian citizens living or travelling outside Australia to obtain information about Australian affairs and Australian attitudes on world affairs; and
(ba) to provide digital media services; and
(c) to encourage and promote the musical, dramatic and other performing arts in Australia.
(2) In the provision by the Corporation of its broadcasting services within Australia:
(a) the Corporation shall take account of:
(i) the broadcasting services provided by the commercial and community sectors of the Australian broadcasting system;
(ii) the standards from time to time determined by the ACMA in respect of broadcasting services;
(iii) the responsibility of the Corporation as the provider of an independent national broadcasting service to provide a balance between broadcasting programs of wide appeal and specialized broadcasting programs;
(iv) the multicultural character of the Australian community; and
(v) in connection with the provision of broadcasting programs of an educational nature—the responsibilities of the States in relation to education; and
(b) the Corporation shall take all such measures, being measures consistent with the obligations of the Corporation under paragraph (a), as, in the opinion of the Board, will be conducive to the full development by the Corporation of suitable broadcasting programs.
(3) The functions of the Corporation under subsection (1) and the duties imposed on the Corporation under subsection (2) constitute the Charter of the Corporation.
(4) Nothing in this section shall be taken to impose on the Corporation a duty that is enforceable by proceedings in a court.
There is no explicit reference whatsoever to ‘balanced reporting’. And it would take a very long stretch of the imagination to even infer an obligation for balance from the above wording. But it’s academic in any case. When I was in the Army, the Army Law Manual listed many military offences but there was one, in particular, which cropped up more often on charge sheets than any other – conduct to the prejudice of good order and military discipline. It covered a multitude of sins and guaranteed that if you warranted it you would be found guilty of something. Similarly, in the ABC’s charter we have subsection (4) that guarantees that it can flout its charter with impunity as long as it has the support of the Board – at least as far as the general public, who pay for it, are concerned.
What prompted this piece was an article in this weekend’s Australian telling us that ABC Managing Director Michelle Guthrie ‘has announced a big shift as the national broadcaster fully adopts the indigenous constitutional recognition proposals contained in the Uluru Statement from the Heart.’
If ever there was a flagrant breach of balance this is it. Now I fully accept that commercial newspapers can editorialize and adopt positions on contentious issues but surely the ABC should be more circumspect, particularly as details surrounding the Uluru Statement are still very sketchy. At this stage, she has absolutely no idea what she is supporting. But regardless of that, there are many Australians (almost certainly a majority when the facts are clear) who will oppose these changes, as PM Turnbull was at pains to point out, and the ABC has already written them off.
I can accept that individual ABC commentators are entitled to express their own opinion (deploring, of course, the lack of balance) but I refuse to accept that the ABC has any right to editorialize at a corporate level. Similar to Alan Joyce on SSM, this just looks like Guthrie hitching a whole organisation to her personal agenda.
We also often hear that the ABC is supposed to be a ‘market failure broadcaster’ but again, as Michelle Guthrie told the Senate Estimates Committee back in May, that role also is not in the charter. It damn well should be.
The ABC gets over $1billion of taxpayers money every year and, according to its charter, has carte blanche to do whatever the hell it wants. It is like a public company that is, in no way, beholden to its shareholders.
In light of the above, it seems clear that conservative MPs who are castigated for not bringing the ABC into line are getting a bum rap. Until the charter is updated there is little they can do. But that does not let them off the hook. They should be clamouring for the ABC Act to be amended to, at least, mandate a requirement for balanced political reporting and entrench the role of market failure broadcaster. I’ve no doubt that readers can come up with many other ideas that would help improve the efficiency and accountability of the ABC.
Yes, this is a big ask (impossible in the current climate) but surely, along with repeal of 18C, it is worth some consideration by a supposedly conservative government. Whingeing about ABC bias is just pathetic unless you’re prepared to do something about it. And never again should a conservative PM promise no cuts to ABC funding.
Just privatise it. The issues Peter mentions are then resolved. What is the justification for a government media organisation in 2017?
Time to change the climate.
……..justification for having a government………….
Scorched earth. Salt.
Consult Rabz for details.
Peter, while I agree with the general thrust of your arguments (and the specifics in relation to Guthrie), there is another section of the legislation which raises the “impartial and objective” issues:
8 Duties of the Board
(1) It is the duty of the Board:
(a) to ensure that the functions of the Corporation are performed efficiently and with the maximum benefit to the people of Australia;
(b) to maintain the independence and integrity of the Corporation;
(c) to ensure that the gathering and presentation by the Corporation of news and information is accurate and impartial according to the recognized standards of objective journalism; and
(d) to ensure that the Corporation does not contravene, or fail to comply with:
(i) any of the provisions of this Act or any other Act that are applicable to the Corporation; or
(ii) any directions given to, or requirements made in relation to, the Corporation under any of those provisions; and
(e) to develop codes of practice relating to:
(i) programming matters; and
(ii) if the Corporation has the function of providing a datacasting service under section 6A—that service;
and to notify those codes to the ACMA.
(2) If the Minister at any time furnishes to the Board a statement of the policy of the Commonwealth Government on any matter relating to broadcasting or digital media services, or any matter of administration, that is relevant to the performance of the functions of the Corporation and requests the Board to consider that policy in the performance of its functions, the Board shall ensure that consideration is given to that policy.
(3) Nothing in subsection (1) or (2) is to be taken to impose on the Board a duty that is enforceable by proceedings in a court.
Further, there are performance requirements for the Managing Director:
10 Duties of the Managing Director
(1) The affairs of the Corporation shall, subject to subsection (2), be managed by the Managing Director.
(2) The Managing Director shall, in managing any of the affairs of the Corporation and in exercising any powers conferred on him or her by this Act, act in accordance with any policies determined, and any directions given to him or her, by the Board.
(3) All acts and things done in the name of, or on behalf of, the Corporation by the Managing Director shall be taken to have been done by the Corporation.
Yet for many years managing directors of the ABC have run the corporation as a commune of fiefdoms, answerable to nobody in particular – not even themselves. That is clearly in breach of the enabling legislation. Perhaps that may be seen as a failure of the board, but it is also a failure of managing directors and it’s time they were both brought to heel or be defunded.
Thus, the various program silos, such as Q&A, Media Watch and Four Corners have appalling records of promoting blatantly leftist causes. And for $1.2 billion a year, Australian taxpayers are being ripped off to promote causes most of us despise.
Google Guthrie is merely adopting the default position that is already well entrenched at Their ABC – if something is supported by the so-called “leaders” of our indiginees it must be right.
On the broader question; TheirABC is totally beyond reform and redemption. The nuclear option is the only solution but no-one on the Conservative side of politics will ever push the button. So we’re stuck with it at $1.2 billion + CPI per year every year.
Stop messing around with minor fixes. It should be privatised.
Speaking of, this is from the Liberal Party website:
They’ve trashed so many of their core principles that I bet you’d struggle to find a single Liberal Party MP who would argue that this should be applied to the ABC.
This is something Abbott should have been pushing like hell for in 2013, along with the repeal of 18C, when he had the political capital to get it through. Now, there’s no chance.
Abbott – decent man, lousy PM. Deserves to be ignored.
The ABC ceased being objective long ago.
Now it’s little more than a hive of leftist activists and cause-pushers.
#2461565, posted on August 7, 2017 at 3:35 pm
They’ve trashed so many of their core principles that I bet you’d struggle to find a single Liberal Party MP who would argue that this should be applied to the ABC.
The irony is, that many of the Libs (not all) are supporters of the ABC – the same ABC that will campaign against them at election time, and would love to see them booted out of office.
And these Liberal ABC supporters are too blind to see it.
Maybe they don’t breach their charter but they clearly defy their code:
The Current ABC ‘Code of Practice’
4. Impartiality and diversity of perspectives Principles: The ABC has a statutory duty to ensure that the gathering and presentation of news and information is impartial according to the recognised standards of objective journalism. Aiming to equip audiences to make up their own minds is consistent with the public service character of the ABC. A democratic society depends on diverse sources of reliable information and contending opinions. A broadcaster operating under statute with public funds is legitimately expected to contribute in ways that may differ from commercial media, which are free to be partial to private interests. Judgements about whether impartiality was achieved in any given circumstances can vary among individuals according to their personal and subjective view of any given matter of contention. Acknowledging this fact of life does not change the ABC’s obligation to apply its impartiality standard as objectively as possible. In doing so, the ABC is guided by these hallmarks of impartiality: • a balance that follows the weight of evidence; • fair treatment; ABC Code of Practice 5 • open-mindedness; and • opportunities over time for principal relevant perspectives on matters of contention to be expressed. The ABC aims to present, over time, content that addresses a broad range of subjects from a diversity of perspectives reflecting a diversity of experiences, presented in a diversity of ways from a diversity of sources, including content created by ABC staff, generated by audiences and commissioned or acquired from external content-makers. Impartiality does not require that every perspective receives equal time, nor that every facet of every argument is presented. Assessing the impartiality due in given circumstances requires consideration in context of all relevant factors including: • the type, subject and nature of the content; • the circumstances in which the content is made and presented; • the likely audience expectations of the content; • the degree to which the matter to which the content relates is contentious; • the range of principal relevant perspectives on the matter of contention; and • the timeframe within which it would be appropriate for the ABC to provide opportunities for the principal relevant perspectives to be expressed, having regard to the public importance of the matter of contention and the extent to which it is the subject of current debate.
Rural and regional Coalition MPs are apparently fearful of a back lash from their constituents regarding ABC funding. This just demonstrates their incompetence in identifying metro ABC agenda-setting. The blatant blackmail that the ABC employs (‘Peppa the pig and the Country hour will get it!’) needs to be confronted.
Won’t happen under Team Turnbull of course.
The only option with the ALPBC staff co-op is the nuclear option.
There hasn’t been a single politician on any side of the parliament with the balls to push the button.
The charter does not need updating, just enforced by withholding funds until they come back to balance, as determined by a Catallaxy select committee.
Better still, just Rabz the fuckers.
Yair, the section 8 responsibility is the one the Boltas of the world hang their hat on.
Especially Gerald Henderson, who always points out (quite correctly) the responsibility for not really acting as an editor in chief in ensuring the accurate and impartial obligation is discharged.
Yair, the whole joint should be shut down, because there is no ‘market failure’ that requires the behemoth to be there………but I wouldn’t hold my breath.
impossible in the current climate
Sell it to fund the NDIS.
Wedge the lurrrvies with their own beloved policies.
Its taken me about 2 seconds to think of this, either Im smarter than the entire Liberal party (arguable at the moment) or they are relaxed and comfortable with the climate being set by unrepresentative swill at Ultimo.
When the country folks are connected to the nbn then the abc becomes obsolete thus nukes can be deployed. Fantasy I know.
programs that contribute to a sense of national identity and inform and entertain
They’ve sought to downgrade our national identity, and they do not inform properly, only conveying what they want to convey. As for cultural diversity, again they concentrate on those aspects that they like.
encourage awareness of Australia and an international understanding of Australian attitudes on world affairs;
Only the Australia they want to portray, and only the attitudes they want to portray – some of which they exaggerate for their own political purposes.
enable Australian citizens living or travelling outside Australia to obtain information about Australian affairs and Australian attitudes on world affairs;
Ditto.
While there is no explicit reference to “balanced reporting”, it is certainly the case that they don’t do it, and that as a taxpayer funded broadcaster they should reflect the reality that a substantial percentage of the Australian population has views which are not deemed valid or even worthy of representation by the ABC. The capture by leftists is not up for argument. It’s a fact.
You say ” there is no explicit reference whatsoever to ‘balanced reporting’ .” Then you say “if ever there was a flagrant breach of balance this is it.” ??
All of this begs the question: in the twenty-first century why do we still need a massive, monolithic and very expensive government-owned, taxpayer-funded organisation to provide broadcast information services?
In fact the only reason for its continued survival is that this politically powerful media organisation is so dominant and has so thoroughly captured the political class that the issue of its existence never even gets discussed. And then there is the issue of the ABC acting as a barrier to new entrants into the news and entertainment industries. As long as taxpayers continue to unconditionally fund the ABC there is no incentive for innovative and efficient new competitors to enter the industry and no incentive for the ABC to change.
SHUT.IT.DOWN
BLOW.IT.UP
SHUT.IT.DOWN
The next time a Liberal-Conservative (heh) government gets in (because a Liberal government will never again be formed without being in coalition with conservatives), say the mid-2020s, there will be a real budget emergency and no excuse for not doing so. Until then we have to keep the pressure up.
Ummm – if a panel of journalism academics were brought together I am sure you will find their ‘objective’ professional finding to be that TheirABC is savagely biased to the right.
Thin on the ground, but they can even point to ‘science‘.
The ‘recognised’ standards of contemporary journalism are so far Left it is a wonder TheirABC doesn’t feature a segment ‘Today in Revolutionary Marxism’.
I think an Abrahms tank could be driven around that caveat.
Re “$1billion”—delete “billion”.
Just gut it. Say it is superfluous to requirement, that it is last century’s approach, that it is a privileged enclave of the rich. Who cares? Just level it and sow the ground with salt.
Well the ABC would be a colossal failure if it ever ventured into the market, so I suppose they’re sort of compliant with the vibe of the charter. We could of course level the sites with IDF armoured bulldozers, strip the copper cabling and take to the scrapyard, salvage any electronics and take them to cashies, sell the staff for organ harvesting, and flog the bandwith to any mug prepared to write a cheque.
Dopey, the word explicit does have meaning. And the charter didn’t envisage that the national broadcaster should cherry-pick what they’d “inform” people about, which “cultural diversity” they’d highlight favourably and which they’d ignore, and which bits of “national identity” they’d cover and in what fashion. No doubt they feel that the SSM question is the greatest moral issue of our time, at present even higher on the scale of news worthyness than climate change, equality of women, and closing the aboriginal gap by creating another yawning chasm.
Both the BBC and mini-me ABC do throw around the term “balanced” from time to time, but they prefer “independent”. This enables them to pursue their chosen daily agenda in exactly the way they want to.