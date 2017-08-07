Q&A Forum: August 7, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
98 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 7, 2017

  1. stackja
    #2461864, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Q&A Monday, 7 August 2017
    Nigel Scullion – Minister for Indigenous Affairs
    Marcia Langton – Professor of Indigenous Studies
    Noel Pearson – Founder, Cape York Partnership
    Denise Bowden – Festival Director, Garma
    Djapirri Mununggirritj – Board Member, Yothu Yindi Foundation
    Peter Yu – CEO Nyamba Buru Yawuru

    5 please

  2. Baldrick
    #2461865, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Corroboree Night with wall to wall indigies supporting institutionalised racial segregation:
  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2461870, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Stan Grant moderator? Is he polite?
    May I have 13 ,please Carpe?

  4. Shy Ted
    #2461875, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Who’s that black woman and what’s she doing on a show about Aborigines?

  5. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461882, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Stan Grant Grand Stand Say that three times.

  6. Sparkx
    #2461883, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    They can’t help themselves, there will be lots of squabbling. 29 please Mr Carpe.

  7. Sparkx
    #2461885, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Marcia Langton is such a joyous individual.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2461886, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    25 please, Carpe.

  9. Sparkx
    #2461888, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Is there anyone on the panel that doesn’t live off the taxpayer?

  10. custard
    #2461890, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I’m sorry Cats I will have to recuse myself from watching tonight in the interests of my own well being.

    6! Is that one taken?

    Good night, I’ll check in tomorrow.

  11. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461891, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Who’s that black woman and what’s she doing on a show about Aborigines?

    I thought we only cared about qwerty marriage and the climate change. I hope they don’t have a blackout during this show.

  12. Baldrick
    #2461892, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Is there anyone on the panel that doesn’t live off the taxpayer?

    Is there anyone on the panel and in the audience that doesn’t live off the taxpayer?
    It fixes it.

  13. Westie woman
    #2461894, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Hi and may I please have lucky 11

    Thanks!

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461897, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Just got out of a meeting – bear with me OK

  15. Turtle of WA
    #2461899, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Is there anyone on the panel that doesn’t live off the taxpayer?

    Staring into a fiscal black hole.

  16. Pete of Perth
    #2461900, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Elijah will get a mention. And… it’s whitey’s fault

  17. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461901, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    This week might be too much of a challenge for some cats to tune in. It will be quite a challenge, I’ve upped my doses.

  19. Turtle of WA
    #2461904, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    upped my doses

    Lithium? Thorazine?

  20. Sparkx
    #2461905, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2461897, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:24 pm
    Just got out of a meeting – bear with me OK

    How about we cat with you?

  21. Elle
    #2461906, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Media Watch – making excuses for those that live amongst us … and hate us.

  22. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461908, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:28 pm


    Lithium? Thorazine?

    Yes please.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461909, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  24. Baldrick
    #2461910, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Yep, 65,000 years and they couldn’t invent a wheel.

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    #Garma celebrates 65,000 yrs of culture. European Australia is less than half of one percent of that time

  25. Baldrick
    #2461912, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 please.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461913, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Yep, 65,000 years and they couldn’t invent a wheel.

    Or a decent canoe 🙂

  27. John
    #2461914, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Media Watch – making excuses for those that live amongst us … and hate us.

    Same as it ever was. That will be $1 billion please, Mr/Miss/Mrs/Ms Taxpayer.

  28. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2461915, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I’ve got $1 million that says it will turn out the ABC is able to prevent a flashmob from crashing the stage, unfurling banners, or shoe throwing.
    Claims that these things were “unforeseen” notwithstanding.

    Anybody up for a bet?

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2461916, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Yep, 65,000 years and they couldn’t invent a wheel.

    Or boil water.

  30. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461919, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Carpe well done, did you get out of the meeting early by explaining the jackpot situation on the “chaps”?
    44 please.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461920, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Anybody up for a bet?

    Lotto is open

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461922, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Carpe well done, did you get out of the meeting early by explaining the jackpot situation on the “chaps”?

    I actually said i had to call a client on skype

    I am so ashamed

  33. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2461924, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Lotto is open

    Put me down for 20.

    My bet is, despite flashmobs in the studio being “clandestine & unforeseen”, and unpreventable, that the ABC will be able to prevent them, at least for the duration of this episode.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461926, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:34 pm

  35. Elle
    #2461927, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Anybody up for a bet?

    I’ve placed my bet.

  36. Baldrick
    #2461928, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Baldrick
    #2461912, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:29 pm
    Konbanwa Carpe San. 21 please.

  37. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2461929, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I actually said i had to call a client on skype

    This could require quite some explaining – if the client is modelling the arseless chaps on Skype, just as someone enters the room behind you – with say an unsolicited cup of tea for you.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461932, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:35 pm

  40. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461934, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I actually said i had to call a client on skype

    I am so ashamed

    I use my mobile phone to avoid charity clip boarders. I pretend to talk to people. I am disgusting.

  41. Baldrick
    #2461935, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    They all look so happy to be there.

  42. Turtle of WA
    #2461936, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    24 please Jugulum.

  44. Sparkx
    #2461939, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Where are the subtitles???????

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461940, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:38 pm

  46. H B Bear
    #2461941, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Is there a pair of bonus arseless chaps if you guess what shade sTan Grant will be tonight? I’ll have a medium charcoal if there is.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461942, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Snoopy – new number

    Elle – what number

  48. Baldrick
    #2461943, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Mmmyes, a white fella aboriginal linguist led recovery.

  49. BrettW
    #2461944, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Q&A have stuffed up or Dylan Voller did not receive his invite to represent Aboriginal youth.

  50. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2461945, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Is there a pair of bonus arseless chaps if you guess what shade sTan Grant will be tonight? I’ll have a medium charcoal if there is.

    Put me down for just a touch on the light caramel side of Kiwi Tan boot polish.

  51. Snoopy
    #2461946, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    9, thanks, Carpe. Now I’m off to watch Chasing Classic Cars on Fox.

  52. Sparkx
    #2461947, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    HBB,I think it could be described as a light tobacco.

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461948, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:41 pm

  54. Elle
    #2461949, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Stan has tanned over the years. Gals pay for such a tan. He is a version of Michael Jackson in reverse.

  55. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461950, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Are we on didgie time?

  56. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461951, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Maybe there is a blackout.

  57. Sparkx
    #2461952, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Some twit thinks we should all learn aboriginal. Which one of the 140 do they suggest.

  58. Turtle of WA
    #2461953, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Quiz – which of these two characters does Noel Peason think he is?

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461954, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Ok – back on track

    1st question the importance of language

    Followed up by to abo’s who can barely speak english

  60. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2461955, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Q&A have stuffed up or Dylan Voller did not receive his invite to represent Aboriginal youth.

    I nominate BrettW for a special award of the arseless chaps, by default, if there is no winner.

  61. Megan
    #2461956, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I’m late arriving but I’ll take 29 in the lotto if it’s on offer.

    Go you good things!

  62. Sparkx
    #2461957, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Oh no, the question is not in language!!

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461959, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Note to noel pearson, a pause in a speech can give it gravitas.

    Pausing every 5 seconds makes it seem like you have had a stroke.

  64. classical_hero
    #2461960, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    7. Shame we don’t get it live in the West.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461961, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:44 pm

  66. Sparkx
    #2461962, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Carpe, you sure he hasn’t had one?

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2461963, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Some twit thinks we should all learn aboriginal. Which one of the 140 do they suggest.

    I speak fluent aboriginal. “Ay, white count, lend us fifty dollars until pension day, willya?”

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461964, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Megan 29 is already taken

    Sorry

  69. Baldrick
    #2461965, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Typical Alinskyist tactics. Call it ‘uniting’ all Australian’s by providing a separate governing body for a certain race.

  70. Elle
    #2461966, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Stan Grant is a disgrace. He should embrace his Aboriginality. To tan up as he has more and more over the years is just racist. Be proud of the white side of you, Stan – bro.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461967, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Next speaker is Peter Yu

    Why doesn’t he identify as asian?

    He has chinese or Japanese heritage.

  72. Turtle of WA
    #2461968, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Note to noel pearson, a pause in a speech can give it gravitas.
    Pausing every 5 seconds makes it seem like you have had a stroke.

    Dead right. But lefties can’t tell the difference between a stroke victim and a person who is “like really deep and like spiritual”.

  73. Sparkx
    #2461969, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Is it just me? The audio seems to be really poor tonight.

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461971, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461972, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Jesus – tan man Stan has hit the fake tan

  76. Dave in Marybrook
    #2461973, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    65 000 years… they have invented compound interest. Every time I look the accepted aeon has gone up by another five grand.
    Wasn’t there a Midnight Oil song that put it at 40k?

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461974, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Stan Grant – getting more “aboriginal Orange” by the bottle full

  78. overburdened
    #2461975, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    One of my former students was until retirement the most senior engineer on the DMR now RMS in our neck of the woods. His decision to retire was driven by the stupid inflicted upon him. He gave me a shining example of having to do ‘consultations’ with ‘elders’ regarding the footprint for a planned improvement of the major highway. He told me that the topic was persistently ‘compensation’ for proposed trespasses on ‘sacred sites’. He said that at one point he decided to cut to the chase and asked the mob where their sacred sites were. Their answer was, ‘where do you want to put the road?’.
    I rarely watch TV and this program would not inspire me to watch it more, and I understand the vibe of it and would like to thank all participants for suffer this shit for my reading pleasure. I am grateful.

  79. Sparkx
    #2461976, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Has Marcia been into the chateau cardboard?

  80. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2461977, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    He has chinese or Japanese heritage.

    Aboriginal, Malaysian and Japanese heritage, but I’m going from memory.

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2461979, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    There is no chance that Australia would ever have come about as a united political entity without settlers.

  82. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2461980, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Q&A have stuffed up or Dylan Voller did not receive his invite to represent Aboriginal youth.

    Putting Dylan onto a live panel discussion would be about Eleventy Million times worse than it was with our Yassmin.

    Dylan wouldn’t be able to hold it together for one whole hour.
    By the time the episode was halfway, about 3/4 of the tweets on the screen would be asking why the ABC bothered to get the little deadshit out of jail in the first place.

  83. Dave in Marybrook
    #2461981, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    And lotto me for 8 please CJ

  84. Baldrick
    #2461982, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    What is this Macarena of which you speak?

  85. overburdened
    #2461983, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    either ‘suffering this shit’ or ‘who suffer this shit’. Either or. Apologies.

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461984, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Next question – is Oz ready for makarata “truth telling”

    Yes they are – get off the piss, stop beating up the missus, stop raping children, stop being a wastrel, get a fucking job and stop thinking sit down money is a right you fat fuck.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461986, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Stackja 5
    Vic in Prossy 13
    Sparkx 29
    ZK2A 25
    Custard 6
    Westie Woman 11
    Cpt Seahawks 44
    Baldrick 21
    Salvatore 20
    Snoopy 9
    Megan 29
    Classical Hero 7
    Dave in Marybrook 8

  88. Cpt Seahawks
    #2461989, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    The Macarena is the dance that makes them as happy as they are today. Beaming with joy.

  89. Turtle of WA
    #2461990, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Muckamumbojumbo to you too Sir.

  90. Sparkx
    #2461991, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Shit,I really need those subtitles

  91. Baldrick
    #2461993, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Here we go with the poisoned waterholes bullshit

  92. Sparkx
    #2461994, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Questioner is aboriginal – yeah right

  93. Baldrick
    #2461996, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Dr G died because he refused treatment for diabetes and drank himself to death, not from discrimination.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2461997, posted on August 7, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Great a fauxboriginal from the snowy’s gets a gig.

    “Dr” yunipingu dies, because of lack of health care and constitutional reform.

    Not because of being on the piss in a shit hole drunks camp and not having dialysis.

  95. overburdened
    #2461998, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    his name is his nature. Kudos Carpe J totally on the money as is your wont

  96. Elle
    #2461999, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Sad. Many victims. So many reaping the benefits from keeping the Aboriginal people living in victim hood land. Sad.

  97. Megan
    #2462001, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    I drifted off to sleep there, the show is so riveting. I’ll take 31 instead.

    Glad someone is paying attention.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #2462002, posted on August 7, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Waiting for the fauxboriginals to the the sacred traditional dance

    heymambomaboitalianiheymambo

