How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism

For those watching and paying attention to Venezuela, Australian should remember that but for the grace of God go we. Or perhaps not.
Venezuela was once one of the most prosperous nations in the world, blessed with ample natural resources and a nice climate (sound familiar). Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, totaling 297 billion barrels as of 1 January 2014 and as such, should be one of the wealthiest countries in the world.
Then in 1998, the Venezuelans elected Hugo Chavez as president. Chavez was reelected in 2000, 2006 and 2012. Chavez died in 2013 and was replaced by his protege, Nicolas Maduro who remains President until today.
During his presidency, Chavez used then record oil prices to massively expand the size and scope of the Government. He nationalized Venezuela’s largest telephone companies, electric utilities, steel, food plants, rice, coffee, banks. Following his death, Maduro followed the policies of his mentor Chavez.
Combined, their policies and regulations have destroyed the Venezuelan economy such that basics, food, medicine, toilet paper are barely available. The economy was so damaged that last year, 75 per cent of the population has lost an average of 8.6 kilos in weight.
In 2007, the Australia-Venezuela Solidarity Network invited (then living) Hugo Chavez to visit Australia to advise our leaders on how to run a country and economy. That invitation was co-signed by:
- Phillip Adams (ABC broadcaster)
- Lee Rhiannon (Senator – Australian Greens)
- Kerry Nettle (Former Senator – Australian Greens)
- Sylvia Hale (Former NSW MLC – Greens)
- Meredith Burgmann (fromer President of the NSW Legislative Council – ALP)
- John Pilger (independent journalist and film-maker)
- Keysar Trad (Islamic Friendship Association)
- Natasha Stott-Despoja (Former Senator – Australian Democrats)
Together, Chavez and Maduro have governed continuously for 19 years.
In December of this year, Australian’s will “celebrate” the 10 year anniversary of the election of Kevin Rudd as Prime Minister, a man who currently lives in New York and maintains his own vanity website. Since then, Australians have seen 4 changes of Prime Minister – an average tenure of 2 years for the 5 post John Howard Prime Ministers. From Rudd to Gillard to Rudd to Abbott to Turnbull.
Over this period we have had, among other things:
- Pink bats
- NBN
- Gonski 1
- Gonski 2.0
- Not 1 single budget surplus and nearly $600 billion of commonwealth debt
- School halls
- The highest electricity prices in the world
- Loss and recovery of border control for untold costs
- Increased income taxes
- $50 b leaky French bathtubs assembled in South Australia
- Increased labour market regulation
And now, our entire political and media establishment is focused on ….. same sex marriage, a republic plebiscite and Aboriginal recognition.
There is an old saying, if we don’t change our direction, we will end up where we are headed. In December 2007 we changed our direction and we are now headed straight for Caracas. Forget the banana republic Mr Keating. Try tin pot despotism.
The case study of Venezuela should be taught in schools and told before every Australian election to remind people of the consequences of the policies proposed, and in fact enacted, by some of Australia’s political class. If taught in schools, it might crowd out some of the other daffy material such as safe schools and so all the better.
But equality is no longer an issue in Venezuela.
Bravo.
Not so sure about despotism. More like narcissism. Our Parliament is full of people who live in bell jars, endlessly cheered by the sound of their own voice. Fact is they know the key issues: the main issue with power is the gas price disaster, which was flagged years ago in very public statements by business people like Dick Warburton and was ignored by the then govt (ironically it was the Abbott Govt); the main issue in budgets in middle class welfare yet even today there is no sensible limit on public subsidies for people with ample means; no one has taken on the unions and bureaucrats over education performance and the notion of performance pay, etc. Instead we get bullshit arguments about SSM, religion in schools, subsidised power stations etc etc etc.
La La Land.
Australian citizens, you have a couple of choices;
1. Become a prepper
2. Go off grid
3. Or get the hell out of Oz – you could live like a millionaire in PNG, Solomons, Thailand, Phillipines or Tahiti. If you like a few more 1st world comforts there is always Japan, Taiwan or even Bali.
No, No No … you misunderstand; Chavez and Maduro didn’t implement true socialism, and none of the failed communists states did either. There has been no proper implementation so we can ignore all of the failures. When the left finally takes over in Australia it will be done correctly, for the first time, and we will all live in an equality paradise. Or maybe not.
I bet Chavez is glad he keeled over when he did.
He took all the glory and none of the heat.
The socialist 7 listed above will never be asked to recant.
It was Maduro what dunnit
Indeed, let’s get this SSM over and done with, and focus on the things that matter:
Rising government debt
Opportunities for our children
The expanding bureaucracy – including how on earth the ABS could even be trusted to run a chook raffle after the last debacle
Electricity prices
Why we can’t all have avo on toast for breakfast every morning!
Unfortunately I fret that once SSM is done, the foc us will deflect straight onto the next virtue signalling cause instead. Changing the date of Australia Day! Banning Santa Claus! Who knows where it will end up. The only certainty is that the government – regardless of who’s in charge – will happily let these conversations run, to detract from any meaningful discussion about where the nation is heading.
Oh God. Not this ridiculous Bernard Salt shit, how about the average proportion paid being taxes and governmental charges on a new home in Sydney is 46% of the total sale price.
I think the spike in electricity prices occurred with Abbott policies. The prices under the carbon tax were stable. The carbon tax was a market based approach, and it worked well in practice. Abbott replaced it with something worse for political reasons. These are the sorts of things that damage our economy.
I mean well, but the only thing that comes to mind is what planet do you live on? The entire education system is run by an ostensibly Marxist regime and the media is in bed with those Marxists. All governments (I don’t actually believe that even the Labor Party is on the Marxist side) have proven to be too spineless to address theses issues.
There ISN’T a lot of wrecking in a nation.
1. Covered
2. Under consideration
3. Missus currently running recon in Thailand, my preference is Texas. 50% of wealth already shifted offshore.
6th Generation Australian, 5th Generation on same farm, reluctant to leave, but this isn’t Australia anymore, it’s a social experiment re-running every shit and disproven socialist / globalist idea that can be found.
Quite right. If socialism were truly implemented, it would have succeeded.
Nonsense. The very point of a carbon tax (and an emissions trading scheme for that matter) is to increase energy prices so that less energy is consumed (and this thus leads to lower emissions). It’s in any standard microeconomics textbook.
The real reason for the massive increase in power prices is the Renewable Energy Target (RET) and the $2-3 billion of subsidies it provides for renewable operators (all of which are ultimately paid for by consumers). Not to mention the fact that the RET forces retailers to buy expensive renewable energy over much cheaper coal power which puts coal plants out of business.
Abbott’s direct action policy is stupid and a waste of money but has nothing to do with energy prices.
Rickw, you going the EB-5 visa route for USA?
* Landing craft that when carrying their purpose-designed cargo ride dangerously lower in the water than expected.
Kev 07 created the problem. TA started a solution. MT added to the problem. BS is not a help.
“Over this period we have had, among other things:
-Water law reform
-signing Kyoto agreement
-strengthening of EPBC Act covering wetlands, making most agriculture potentially illegal.
Property rights have erroded to the point where it looks like they ain’t comming back.
That’s yer problem, right there!
$50 b leaky French bathtubs assembled in South Australia
Well, to be assembled in SA some time in the next 50 years.
Like ordering a few squadrons worth of Sopwith Camels to be delivered in time to take on MiGs in Vietnam.
I think the spike in electricity prices occurred with Abbott policies.
I wonder what this govt policy did to electricity prices?
http://www.premier.vic.gov.au/delivering-a-fair-share-for-victorians/
The Andrews Labor Government is taking action to ensure Victorians get a fair return for the use of our state’s natural resources.
Victoria’s coal royalty rate has not changed for over a decade, and it’s time to bring Victoria into line with other states, including New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.
The 2016/17 Victorian Budget will increase the brown coal royalty rate three-fold from 1 January next year, raising $252 million over the forward estimates.
Power companies can easily absorb this change, and there is no reason for it to be passed onto consumers.