Value subtracting

I gave my presentation yesterday on “Classical Criticisms of Modern Economic Theory”. I might also have called it “The Top Ten Reasons Why Modern Economics is Useless in Understanding How an Economy Works”. Therefore, at the rate of four minutes per reason, not very likely to persuade anyone who doesn’t already have an inclination to abandon modern textbook theory. But there was one issue that remains at the core of the classical perspective that met with resistance. I treat it as obvious beyond needing to elaborate, but it may be more difficult than I think.
Modern economic theory is based on the belief that increases in demand drive the economy forward. The Classicals were all supply-siders with immense disdain for the notion that demand has anything to do with aggregate output or the level of employment. And central to their theory of growth was that the sum total of all economic activity had to be value adding if the economy were to increase its ability to produce. Most forms of production – consumer goods, government welfare expenditures, loss-making businesses, non-productive forms of public expenditure – are not value adding. They draw down on the economy’s resource base but add nothing back. Only those investments – both public and private – that add to the economy’s ability to produce lead to a higher standard of living.
Value subtraction does not mean zero value has been created. It means less value has been created than had been used up. If a project provides output worth a billion dollars once it’s built it is still only value adding if the value of resources used up were less than a billion. You cannot make an economy grow by promoting loss-making projects.
My examples were pink batts, school halls and the NBN. I could have added solar panels and wind farms. Does anyone doubt these make us less wealthy as a nation? Do economists?
If you want to know why real incomes in Australia are falling, understanding the role of non-value government spending is a very good place to start.
The problem is that government doesn’t care about whether projects are able to add value to the economy.
Take for example the Toowoomba Range Rail Tunnel Lowering project which is going to cost close to $50 million in capital and will never be able to recover anywhere near that amount, even if you use the maximum increase in usage assumption which would never happen because even with the upgrade road freight is more cost competitive.
What would be a better option is to allow the market to provide truck transport as it is privately operated and competitively priced and is much better at innovating solutions, but they would rather be seen as fixing a problem rather than actually fixing the problem and using taxpayer funds effectively.
I think you could add to the list desalination plants, you know the ludicously expensive monumemts celebrating the folly in alledged sustainabiliy.
Kev 07 gave us wasteful spending and Flannery.
The welfare system definitely value adds, just think of it this, without the system that creates subsidized couch sitting in preference to a whingeable job, these broad arsed days of our lives, or one arm bandit addicts would have to be employed. The economical value added in not employing them is immeasurable./sarc
Steve,
What is the affect on the economy of encouraging so much personal investment to go into housing (both primary residences and second homes and rental investment properties?
Being entirely ‘literary’ minded, you’ve managed to achieve the almost miraculous: I fully understood. The study of economics, if it extends beyond five hundred words, sends me cross-eyed.
Hi, I was there for the talk. Sorry, I wasn’t able to stick around afterwards.
Was that the objective of the talk, to persuade people to abandon modern accepted theory?
The triangle that was the centre of the talk is a good, succinct way of showing that the ability to consume is determined by investment, and that increasing consumption without investment will reduce the ability to consume in the long run.
I think these sorts of abstract models don’t appeal to most people though. It takes some reflection to understand what they mean.
I also don’t believe that politicians care about economic theory. They are essentially con artists by trade and I don’t see that they could acknowledge being disproven. As someone pointed out yesterday, politicians will assure you that their vote-buying exercises are indeed investment.
I did have one question for you. Does classical economics disagree with the Austrian school of economics, if so, what are the points of contention?
In WA quite a number of pastoral leases have been returned to the Crown, the stock watering dams and infrastructure bulldozed and the management of the land is left to a department that has proven it’s inability to manage. The change in management system has seen many types of wildlife suffer as the landscape supposedly returns to pre-improved regimes. That’s value subtracting- at the altar of environmentalism.
To me from an Economic and Cultural perspective Investment in Public Schools should be included as well. There is no reason for any Government to own, fund or run schools. For the amount of money they receive compared to private schools the service provided is chalk and cheese. Public schools are run for the benefit of teachers and education leeches.
I’m on board with your broad theme, Steve, but why do you list the production of consumer goods as not value adding? If consumers pay for the inputs used in production of their final consumption goods (including at least a normal return on the capital employed), their consumption choices in a reasonably efficient market are presumably somewhat value adding, if they sufficiently remunerate the producers to keep them from switching to their next best alternative production. And then there is the consumer surplus enjoyed by the infra-marginal consumers of those goods, which is also part of the value added by resources devoted to production of final consumption goods.
Broadly agree. You put it in simple clear terms that are easy to understand.
Actually, I believe that everyone has an intuitive understanding of these points. Put people on a desert island and they will act accordingly.
But because many people’s everyday activities have some (many?) degrees of separation from these fundamentals due to labour specialisation and trends towards service economies and welfare statism, this intuitive insight gets quickly lost. But degrees of separation does not negate dependence on the fundamentals, ever-present.
It doesn’t help that economist are witch doctors who are happy to bamboozle themselves and others with stupid models and MMT. A good example of labour specialisation *not* adding value !
I would one point, Steve. In some cases, the value add does not materialise or become apparent until much later (decades, hundreds of years … ?). Think Fourier Transforms for comms or number theory for encryption. Having said that, your list of examples of non-value add activities are obvious and predictably bad from the outset.
How many of you have read Ludwig von Mises?
To be fair solar panels and wind farms are more like Buddhist prayer wheels and flags. Religious structures. Which makes us a theocracy since otherwise the taxpayer wouldn’t have to pay for them. We don’t subsidise the construction of churches or mosques – those particular believers pay for them.
Kates: you remind me of the Irish politician who, when confronted, asked “well, it might be fine in practice, but will it work in theory?”
In business, when a manager is said to suggest that some thing ought to be built “and they (customers) will come” it is usually the precursor to a sacking.
Yes.
The Austrian School is a branch of neoclassical economics that began with the marginal revolution in the 1870s. It differs from the the other two strands of neoclassical economics – but that only became apparent in the 1930s after the socialist calculation debate.
The major problem with the classical school is a deficiency in the theory of value. While I know Steve will disagree – the problems with pre-1870 value theory give rise to nonsense like “rent” – and that is a huge problem.
Having said that I agree with Steve that the Keynesian revolution was not a positive advance for the discipline, and the excessive mathematisation after the Second World War was a huge mistake.