Value subtracting

I gave my presentation yesterday on “Classical Criticisms of Modern Economic Theory”. I might also have called it “The Top Ten Reasons Why Modern Economics is Useless in Understanding How an Economy Works”. Therefore, at the rate of four minutes per reason, not very likely to persuade anyone who doesn’t already have an inclination to abandon modern textbook theory. But there was one issue that remains at the core of the classical perspective that met with resistance. I treat it as obvious beyond needing to elaborate, but it may be more difficult than I think.
Modern economic theory is based on the belief that increases in demand drive the economy forward. The Classicals were all supply-siders with immense disdain for the notion that demand has anything to do with aggregate output or the level of employment. And central to their theory of growth was that the sum total of all economic activity had to be value adding if the economy were to increase its ability to produce. Most forms of production – consumer goods, government welfare expenditures, loss-making businesses, non-productive forms of public expenditure – were not value adding. They drew down on the economy’s resource base but added nothing back. Only those investments – both public and private – that added to the economy’s ability to produce would lead to higher living standards.
Value subtraction does not mean zero value has been created. It means less value has been created than had been used up. If a project provides output worth a billion dollars once it’s built it is still only value adding if the value of resources used up were less than a billion. You cannot make an economy grow by promoting loss-making projects.
My examples were pink batts, school halls and the NBN. I could have added solar panels and wind farms. Does anyone doubt these make us less wealthy as a nation? Do economists?
If you want to know why real incomes in Australia are falling, understanding the role of non-value government spending is a very good place to start.
The problem is that government doesn’t care about whether projects are able to add value to the economy.
Take for example the Toowoomba Range Rail Tunnel Lowering project which is going to cost close to $50 million in capital and will never be able to recover anywhere near that amount, even if you use the maximum increase in usage assumption which would never happen because even with the upgrade road freight is more cost competitive.
What would be a better option is to allow the market to provide truck transport as it is privately operated and competitively priced and is much better at innovating solutions, but they would rather be seen as fixing a problem rather than actually fixing the problem and using taxpayer funds effectively.
I think you could add to the list desalination plants, you know the ludicously expensive monumemts celebrating the folly in alledged sustainabiliy.
Kev 07 gave us wasteful spending and Flannery.
The welfare system definitely value adds, just think of it this, without the system that creates subsidized couch sitting in preference to a whingeable job, these broad arsed days of our lives, or one arm bandit addicts would have to be employed. The economical value added in not employing them is immeasurable./sarc
What is the affect on the economy of encouraging so much personal investment to go into housing (both primary residences and second homes and rental investment properties?
Being entirely ‘literary’ minded, you’ve managed to achieve the almost miraculous: I fully understood. The study of economics, if it extends beyond five hundred words, sends me cross-eyed.
Hi, I was there for the talk. Sorry, I wasn’t able to stick around afterwards.
Was that the objective of the talk, to persuade people to abandon modern accepted theory?
The triangle that was the centre of the talk is a good, succinct way of showing that the ability to consume is determined by investment, and that increasing consumption without investment will reduce the ability to consume in the long run.
I think these sorts of abstract models don’t appeal to most people though. It takes some reflection to understand what they mean.
I also don’t believe that politicians care about economic theory. They are essentially con artists by trade and I don’t see that they could acknowledge being disproven. As someone pointed out yesterday, politicians will assure you that their vote-buying exercises are indeed investment.
I did have one question for you. Does classical economics disagree with the Austrian school of economics, if so, what are the points of contention?
In WA quite a number of pastoral leases have been returned to the Crown, the stock watering dams and infrastructure bulldozed and the management of the land is left to a department that has proven it’s inability to manage. The change in management system has seen many types of wildlife suffer as the landscape supposedly returns to pre-improved regimes. That’s value subtracting- at the altar of environmentalism.