Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  2. Mother Lode
    #2463479, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I am always impressed by Gab’s clout.

    First!

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2463480, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Queer Muslims Sydney, NSW, Muslim, Sydney Queer Muslims (SQM)

    How curious these queer muzzies didn’t put their name to the letter?

    I note that not one of the signatories is any way shape or form a church or religious leader. All are however nutters.

  5. Mother Lode
    #2463483, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Numbers are fluid. First, second, female…

  8. Tom
    #2463489, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    What’s the point of identifying as first when you’ve got all these deplorables making fun of you?

  10. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2463492, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Top Twenty!!

  13. Chris
    #2463498, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I am always impressed by Gab’s breech clout.

    Fixed.

  14. calli
    #2463499, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Alex Al-Ekhtiyar

    A religious leader? Really? Under what definition?

    Quite a few of that sort on the list. Lots of laity, female pastors and the usual suspects.

    Leaders? No. More like false shepherds.

  15. Elle
    #2463500, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    I find myself lurking around the Cat. First 15?

  16. Baldrick
    #2463501, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Thank you Doomlord. After last night’s flatearthers, this was sorely needed.

  17. Nick
    #2463502, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    With all Pongy Wong’s impassioned whining today about the need for a parliamentary vote on SSM, how come no one has the guts to mention she has done so number of times, and voted no, each time !

  18. Gab
    #2463503, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    I have no clout, Mother Lode, but my timing is perfect, 🙂

  19. Mother Lode
    #2463504, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    May want to re-think that reference, Chris.

    Gab says ‘new fred’ and Sinkers immediately complies.

    She makes the world with her typed words.

    She is not a being such as we.

  20. calli
    #2463506, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Sorry, my comment referred to this list. H/t Stacks

  21. Tom
    #2463507, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Stupidest time to be alive update:

    A professor at the University of Georgia has introduced a “stress reduction policy” that will allow his students to choose their own grade.

    According to a report from Campus Reform, two business courses offered by Dr. Richard Watson at the University of Georgia will allow students who are “unduly stressed by a grade” can “email the instructor indicating what grade [they] think is appropriate, and it will be so changed” with “no explanation” being required.

    Watson writes in his syllabi that his exams will not only be open-book but will also only test for a “low-level mastery” of the course material.

    “If in a group meeting, you feel stressed by your group’s dynamics, you should leave the meeting immediately and need offer no explanation to the group members,” the policy states, saying such students can “discontinue all further group work” with their remaining grade being “based totally on non-group work.”

    According to FEC records, Watson donated $250 to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008.

  22. calli
    #2463508, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Gab has an excellent negative collection.

  24. Rafe Champion
    #2463511, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    250 is mean for a professor!

  25. Old School Conservative
    #2463513, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    A professor at the University of Georgia has introduced a “stress reduction policy” that will allow his students to choose their own grade.

    I’m hoping that one bloke has destroyed all Georgia graduates’ chances of employment.

  26. struth
    #2463514, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    First…………………

    You can’t tell me I’m not.
    That would be bigotty sexist racism and hetronormativeaphobiatic….ism.

    Hetronormative , yep that’s still not a word on spell check either.

    Somebody in silicon valley should be sacked.

  27. Snoopy
    #2463515, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    With all Pongy Wong’s impassioned whining today about the need for a parliamentary vote on SSM, how come no one has the guts to mention she has done so number of times, and voted no, each time !

    Fatherhood has given Wong a new perspective.

  28. Gab
    #2463516, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    How Penny Wong voted compared to someone who believes that the Federal Government should amend the Marriage Act 1961 so that same-sex couples can marry under Australian law

    Out of 12 voting opportunities, Wong voted ‘yes’ 4 times and voted absent on 8 occasions.

    https://theyvoteforyou.org.au/people/senate/sa/penny_wong/policies/1

  29. Nick
    #2463517, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Lol, Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.

    In recent years, the Communist state has ordered the removal of Christian crosses from religious buildings across China.

    “I believe, at the outset, it was done by some provincial officials, then political factors were involved as it continued – the issue became bigger and bigger,” he said at his first press conference.

    “But I believe the issue is very complicated – is it related to building safety? Maybe… But before the demolition, did people discuss it well enough? Maybe that is the issue.”

    He said he would not want the crosses at his cathedral to be removed, if they compiled with building safety regulations.

    https://www.hongkongfp.com/2017/08/03/new-hong-kong-bishop-says-forced-removal-crosses-china-may-building-safety/

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2463518, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Ooooh – new thread.

    It still has that new car smell too.

  33. Snoopy
    #2463521, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    According to a report from Campus Reform, two business courses offered by Dr. Richard Watson at the University of Georgia will allow students who are “unduly stressed by a grade” can “email the instructor indicating what grade [they] think is appropriate, and it will be so changed” with “no explanation” being required.

    I’m good with that. Business degrees are a fraud anyway.

  34. Chris
    #2463522, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    She makes the world with her typed words.

    All hail the Doomlord, and Gab who intercedes on our behalf.

  35. Snoopy
    #2463524, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Lol, Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.

    It is a valid concern. Apparently.

    During a screening of (The Exorcist) in Rome, a storm surged around the theater as the audience filed inside. Shortly after, a giant, 400-year-old cross on top of a nearby church was struck by lightning, causing it to fall into the plaza below.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2463525, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    One for Sinc:

    NSW Police snatch 6 million cigarettes in Sydney tobacco bust

    Police have charged five men over a multi-million dollar tobacco smuggling syndicate in Sydney’s south-west.

    Surprise, surprise.

    More than 6 million cigarettes, 22 boxes of loose tobacco, $350,000 cash and a small amount of cocaine and methylamphetamine were seized.

    Lucrative business.

    Police say the arrests follow on from previous investigations about a drug supply network involving members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang and other criminal groups.

    Looks like they’ve cottoned on to the new business opportunity afforded by that nice Ms Roxon.

  38. OldOzzie
    #2463527, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Snoopy

    since someone on the forum today mentioned that 8th August 2017 was International Cat Day

    I hope you follow your namesake, that World War 1 Flying Ace, who said

    “Cats are the Crabgrass in the Lawn of Life”

  39. Snoopy
    #2463528, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    More than 6 million cigarettes, 22 boxes of loose tobacco, $350,000 cash and a small amount of cocaine and methylamphetamine were seized.

    What effect will the seizure have on GDP?

  40. .
    #2463529, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    I hear ya, Old Ozzie:

    Skinner: Today, we celebrate the first of many, many, many, many diversity forums. Why is it that women ‘appear’ to be worse at math than men? What is the source of this ‘illusion’ or as I call it, the biggest lie ever told.

    Lindsey Naegle: You’re a worse version of Hitler!

    Skinner: Please believe me. I-I understand the problem of women. (he moves from behind the podium revealing he’s wearing a purple dress and purple heels) See. (the audience gasps)

    Nelson: Haw, haw! The principal’s a tranny.

    Skinner: Am I wearing women’s clothes? I didn’t notice. When I look in my closet, I don’t see male clothes or female clothes. They’re all the same.

    Edna Krabappel: Are you saying that men and women are identical?

    Skinner: Oh, no, of course not! Women are unique in every way.

    Lindsey Naegle: Now he’s saying men and women aren’t equal!

    Skinner: No, no, no! It’s the differences of which there are none that makes the sameness exceptional. Just tell me what to say! (he starts to breathe heavily then pass out)

    Chalmers: Oh dear. Um, attention students. Due to nervous exhaustion and diarrhea of the mouth… (the students start laughing) Yes, yes, yes. I said diarrhea.

  41. Snoopy
    #2463530, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    “Cats are the Crabgrass in the Lawn of Life”

    OldOzzie, the cat by name, cat by nature, Rev Dr Peter Catt certainly is.

  42. Oh come on
    #2463532, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    If the ALPGreenLeft are so worried about a ‘skewed postal plebiscite’ because they think their younger supporters lack the ability to use the mail service (not an unreasonable concern – they should probably be fretting about their older supporters, too), then they can simply instruct their senators to vote for a plebiscite via a conventional ballot.

  43. Oh come on
    #2463533, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    OTOH, I’d rather Malcolm “I am a strong leader!” Trumble doesn’t get that win.

  44. Oh come on
    #2463535, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I was at a train station recently and saw a couple of deroes rolling ciggies from their bag of chop-chop. The country’s awash with the stuff, I’ll bet. People want to smoke. They don’t want to pay $30 a pack for the privilege. Consequence…?

    That being said, I bet law enforcement cracks down on illegal tobacco (and booze) far harder than, say, street drugs. Street drugs are bad mmkay but untaxed booze and tobacco??? That’s an entirely unacceptable diversion from the river of gold!

  45. Nick
    #2463537, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    The dissonance is making my eyes pop, ‘Australians want SSM/a plebiscite is bad’. Why would they worry about asking Australians if ‘they all want it’? Oh wait…

  46. JC
    #2463538, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Even the terminal brain cancer hasn’t stopped McCain from being an evil, dishonest little bastard. He’s now a “peacenik”, as someone suggested.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa67MbwI5P4

    He has a go at Trump for talking tough about the Norks.

    What a poisonous arsehole.

  47. P
    #2463539, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Sorry, my comment referred to this list. H/t Stacks

    Thanks stack, and calli for alerting me to the names on the list.

    Only name I recognized was Dr Paul Collins (Catholic).

    Here is a clip from a couple of years ago with Tony Jones, Gerald Henderson and Dr Paul Collins.

  48. Roger
    #2463541, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.

    Yes, yes, because we all know how concerned the Chinese authorities are about building materials complying with safety regulations.

  50. .
    #2463543, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Oh come on
    #2463535, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    I was at a train station recently and saw a couple of deroes rolling ciggies from their bag of chop-chop. The country’s awash with the stuff, I’ll bet. People want to smoke. They don’t want to pay $30 a pack for the privilege. Consequence…?

    That being said, I bet law enforcement cracks down on illegal tobacco (and booze) far harder than, say, street drugs. Street drugs are bad mmkay but untaxed booze and tobacco??? That’s an entirely unacceptable diversion from the river of gold!

    The government does not like competition.

  51. test pattern
    #2463545, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    ‘Northern Star Resources executive chairman Bill Beament said flying the Aboriginal flag at Centennial Park was a fitting acknowledgement to the Goldfields’ traditional owners and their enduring connection and historical contribution to the region.’

    https://thewest.com.au/news/kalgoorlie-miner/aboriginal-flag-to-fly-at-park-ng-b88559952z

  52. notafan
    #2463546, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    ah yes ex priest Paul Collins, as much a ‘Catholic leader’ as Paul Bongiorno


    Paul Collins is also a patron of ‘Sustainable Population Australia’

  53. Winston Smith
    #2463548, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Oh, look! Elle has finally managed to unsnag herself from the batsmans gate at the MCG…
    🙂

  54. OldOzzie
    #2463549, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    If Only Any Political Parties in Australia had enough sense to do this – as presciently stated by Kerry Packer in his 1991 House of Reps Select Committee on Print Media Appearance

    Trump slashing Obama’s regulation binge, saves businesses billions: Study

    President Trump’s assault on red tape has saved businesses nearly $4 billion per year compared with former President Barack Obama’s pace of imposing regulations, a new study found Tuesday.

    Final rule costs during Mr. Trump’s first six months in office will cost U.S. businesses about $378 million per year, compared with $4.2 billion for the same period of Mr. Obama’s presidency, according to the conservative American Action Forum.

    “The results are substantial,” said Dan Goldbeck, an analyst at AAF who prepared the report. “New regulatory burdens are a fraction of those established under President Obama’s first six months; overall regulatory volume has slowed to historically low levels; and a number of notable deregulatory measures have been initiated.”

    Compared with the Obama administration, Mr. Trump has imposed 5 percent of the lifetime costs on businesses, 9 percent of the annual costs and 12.5 percent of the employee hours required for paperwork, the study found.

    Mr. Goldbeck said the administration’s full impact on cutting regulations is yet to come. He noted that federal agencies have published proposals to roll back the Obama-era rules on “Waters of the United States” and hydraulic natural-gas drilling known as “fracking” that could collectively save about $350 million annually.

    “Both the volume and impact of new regulatory burdens have slowed dramatically,” Mr. Goldbeck said. “Beyond these first six months, the administration’s ambition is clearly to go even farther and deeper.”

    Corporate leaders and economists say the regulatory rollback has contributed to an optimistic business climate that has seen employers add more than 1 million jobs so far this year and contributed to a 20-percent rise in the stock market.

    A measure of U.S. small-business confidence rose in July, helped by strong hiring and an improving economic outlook, the National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday.
    The group’s Index of Small Business Optimism rose to 105.2 from 103.6 in June, the first such increase since January.

    “Strong consumer demand is boosting small business optimism,” NFIB President Juanita Duggan said in a statement. “Small business owners are feeling better about the economy because their customers are feeling better about the economy.”

    Mr. Trump promised last year to cut regulations by as much as 70 percent to boost economic growth. While the financial impact of cutting regulations on companies has been modest so far, many business chiefs say the administration’s rollback also has signaled that it plans to impose fewer regulations in the coming months.

    Last month, the White House budget office said the administration had withdrawn or delayed 860 proposed regulations to boost economic growth.

    Federal agencies withdrew 469 proposed regulations, including 19 with an economic impact of $100 million or more. Another 391 regulations were delayed for further evaluation.

    Agencies expect to complete more than 1,700 regulations this year, roughly a 20-percent cut compared with last year.

    Mr. Trump said during the presidential campaign that he could cut up to 70 percent of regulations. Shortly after taking office, he issued an executive order directing federal agencies to create task forces to reduce regulations, and ordered that two rules be cut for every new regulation created.

    Republican lawmakers used the Congressional Review Act to overturn 14 regulations that the Obama administration had completed in its final months. The seldom-used law allows Congress a 60-day window in which to revoke regulations completed during the previous administration.

    Among the Obama rules erased permanently were requirements on teacher training, coal mining runoff and bear hunting in Alaska.

  55. notafan
    #2463550, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    There are an estimated 12 million Catholics in China, but the Vatican has not had diplomatic relations with Beijing since 1951. Moves towards a rapprochement have led to unease among some Catholics who fear that a deal with Beijing may compromise the Church. The Hong Kong Church, unlike the state-sponsored official – or Patriotic – Church in China, answers to the pope. But there are fears that the Communist Party’s clear moves to take firmer control of Hong Kong’s political and more recently its legal system will eventually spill over to the Catholic Church.

    Meanwhile, in Rome, the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has admitted that ongoing secret negotiations with China – the latest being in June – over the appointment of bishops have presented “new challenges”. Tensions mounted in June when the Vatican expressed “grave concern” for one of its appointed bishops in China, Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou, saying he was being held in an unknown location after being “forcibly removed” from his diocese in southeastern China.

    perhaps there are reasons why Chinese bishops don’t confront the government about non essentials


    article about the Hong Kong bishop

  56. Nick
    #2463551, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Paris, reports of a vehicle plowing through a group of police, injuring 6 people seriously.

  57. incoherent rambler
    #2463552, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    You better have a link for that WInston!

  58. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2463553, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    NATIONAL AFFAIRS
    Malcolm Roberts referred to High Court

    The Australian
    4:49PM August 9, 2017
    2
    Rosie Lewis
    Reporter
    Canberra
    @rosieslewis

    UPDATED: The Senate has unanimously referred the election of One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts to the High Court, after his leader Pauline Hanson conceded the case surrounding his citizenship had become “very complex”.

    Senator Hanson asked the Senate to back the referral hours after it became clear the Greens had enough votes from Labor and the crossbench to carry its motion, which would have also sent his election to the court.

    Attorney-General George Brandis pointed out the 45th parliament had now referred six of the 76 senators elected last year (Senator Roberts, Nationals MP Matthew Canavan, former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, Formder Family First senator Bob Day and former One Nation-turned-indpendent senator Rod Culleton).

    “One might be forgiven for thinking that being a senator is one of the most hazardous occupations in Australia at the moment,” Senator Brandis said.

    Earlier, in a train wreck press conference that failed to clear up many unanswered questions over Senator Roberts’ eligibility to sit in parliament, he conceded he was a British citizen when he applied to become an Australian in 1974.

    Breaking news from the Oz. Seems they may be taking Sam Dastiyari along for the ride…

  59. Roger
    #2463554, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    ah yes ex priest Paul Collins, as much a ‘Catholic leader’ as Paul Bongiorno

    To their credit, at least they both resigned when they could no longer accept church teaching.

    Others of their generation stayed, some even becoming bishops.

  61. memoryvault
    #2463556, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    one of them even has a box of envelopes in his room.

    If they’re the A4 size, buff coloured ones, they’re probably for drying his budheads.

  62. Nick
    #2463557, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    perhaps there are reasons why Chinese bishops don’t confront the government about non essentials

    I’m not sure the removal of crosses by local officials would be a ‘non essential’ matter, Nota. The Central Govrnment is like a crocodile, even appeasers get eaten in the end.

  63. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2463558, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Others of their generation stayed, some even becoming bishops.

    Hell, one became Pope!

  64. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2463559, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Very sad to hear of Glen Campbell’s death.

    All the good stuff is going.

  65. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2463560, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    See ads on tv warning banks are after your super ? Suppose the grubbermint is paying for them ,can’t have anyone else ripping off the money they need to solve their spending problems, for a few weeks . God knows what they will steal when that runs out ?

  66. notafan
    #2463564, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Yes Nick but I am not sure that the bishop was really doing anything but trying to be a little diplomatic, he is the man on the high wire and I am not seeing enough in his words to see a communist party lapdog, just yet.

  67. egg_
    #2463565, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    God knows what they will steal when that runs out ?

    Toilet paper?

  68. thefrolickingmole
    #2463566, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Paris Ramadamamadingdong attack.

    French police are searching for a driver who ploughed into soldiers patrolling an upmarket Paris suburb on Wednesday morning.

    The car sped off after hitting six members of Opération Sentinelle, part of France’s ongoing state of emergency introduced after the November 2015 terrorist attacks.

    The officers were standing by their vehicle at about 8am at Place de Verdun not far from the town hall in Levallois Perret.

    Six military personnel were hurt – two of them seriously. The two seriously injured soldiers have been taken to the Percy military hospital at Clamart, near the French capital. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

    Patrick Balkany, the mayor of Levallois Perret, told BFMTV that a BMW parked nearby appeared to have been waiting for the soldiers to leave their barracks.

    He described the attack as a “deliberate aggression”.

    “It’s without doubt a deliberate act … this vehicle was waiting for them,” Balkany said. “The BMW accelerated very quickly the moment they came out. This happened in the middle of the town. It happened very quickly.”

  69. Nick
    #2463567, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Fair point Nota, let’s wait and see.

  70. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2463568, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Do we have any new news on the autistic Google martyr figurehead?

  71. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2463569, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Good to see Abbott has finally worked out his sister is a treacherous snake.

  72. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2463570, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    A line-up of suspects in Venezuela as pictured at a very sceptical American Thinker. I am struck by the description wife beater, commonly known as a singlet. I can see the connection quite clearly on the local front, such is the parade of ugly looking men who wear these emblems of menace.

    see an old man with a pot belly, two others with pot bellies, and – cripes – a scrawny apparent teenager in a hot pink wife-beater.

  73. Dr Faustus
    #2463573, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    The clouds of objective expertise gather:

    Anne Twomey told Guardian Australia the ABS had the power to collect statistics, or “numerical data concerning facts”, describing it as “most unusual” for it to “collect opinions rather than facts”.

    “It is arguable that this goes outside its functions, although it could also be argued that it was collecting statistics about the number of people who hold particular opinions,” she said.

    Good pick up, Professor. The ABS has been surveying social opinions for years – for example the General Social Survey – without anyone noticing it had apparently gone off the reservation.

  74. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2463574, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    New Fred, and yesterday was International Cat Day. No-one did anything for that.
    Well, here are some Captioned Cats. Enjoy as many as you can take. Re-caption to taste.

