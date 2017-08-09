Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

53 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  2. Mother Lode
    #2463479, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I am always impressed by Gab’s clout.

    First!

  3. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2463480, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Queer Muslims Sydney, NSW, Muslim, Sydney Queer Muslims (SQM)

    How curious these queer muzzies didn’t put their name to the letter?

    I note that not one of the signatories is any way shape or form a church or religious leader. All are however nutters.

  5. Mother Lode
    #2463483, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Numbers are fluid. First, second, female…

  8. Tom
    #2463489, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    What’s the point of identifying as first when you’ve got all these deplorables making fun of you?

  10. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2463492, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Top Twenty!!

  13. Chris
    #2463498, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I am always impressed by Gab’s breech clout.

    Fixed.

  14. calli
    #2463499, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Alex Al-Ekhtiyar

    A religious leader? Really? Under what definition?

    Quite a few of that sort on the list. Lots of laity, female pastors and the usual suspects.

    Leaders? No. More like false shepherds.

  15. Elle
    #2463500, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    I find myself lurking around the Cat. First 15?

  16. Baldrick
    #2463501, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Thank you Doomlord. After last night’s flatearthers, this was sorely needed.

  17. Nick
    #2463502, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    With all Pongy Wong’s impassioned whining today about the need for a parliamentary vote on SSM, how come no one has the guts to mention she has done so number of times, and voted no, each time !

  18. Gab
    #2463503, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    I have no clout, Mother Lode, but my timing is perfect, 🙂

  19. Mother Lode
    #2463504, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    May want to re-think that reference, Chris.

    Gab says ‘new fred’ and Sinkers immediately complies.

    She makes the world with her typed words.

    She is not a being such as we.

  20. calli
    #2463506, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Sorry, my comment referred to this list. H/t Stacks

  21. Tom
    #2463507, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Stupidest time to be alive update:

    A professor at the University of Georgia has introduced a “stress reduction policy” that will allow his students to choose their own grade.

    According to a report from Campus Reform, two business courses offered by Dr. Richard Watson at the University of Georgia will allow students who are “unduly stressed by a grade” can “email the instructor indicating what grade [they] think is appropriate, and it will be so changed” with “no explanation” being required.

    Watson writes in his syllabi that his exams will not only be open-book but will also only test for a “low-level mastery” of the course material.

    “If in a group meeting, you feel stressed by your group’s dynamics, you should leave the meeting immediately and need offer no explanation to the group members,” the policy states, saying such students can “discontinue all further group work” with their remaining grade being “based totally on non-group work.”

    According to FEC records, Watson donated $250 to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008.

  22. calli
    #2463508, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Gab has an excellent negative collection.

  24. Rafe Champion
    #2463511, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    250 is mean for a professor!

  25. Old School Conservative
    #2463513, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    A professor at the University of Georgia has introduced a “stress reduction policy” that will allow his students to choose their own grade.

    I’m hoping that one bloke has destroyed all Georgia graduates’ chances of employment.

  26. struth
    #2463514, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    First…………………

    You can’t tell me I’m not.
    That would be bigotty sexist racism and hetronormativeaphobiatic….ism.

    Hetronormative , yep that’s still not a word on spell check either.

    Somebody in silicon valley should be sacked.

  27. Snoopy
    #2463515, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    With all Pongy Wong’s impassioned whining today about the need for a parliamentary vote on SSM, how come no one has the guts to mention she has done so number of times, and voted no, each time !

    Fatherhood has given Wong a new perspective.

  28. Gab
    #2463516, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    How Penny Wong voted compared to someone who believes that the Federal Government should amend the Marriage Act 1961 so that same-sex couples can marry under Australian law

    Out of 12 voting opportunities, Wong voted ‘yes’ 4 times and voted absent on 8 occasions.

    https://theyvoteforyou.org.au/people/senate/sa/penny_wong/policies/1

  29. Nick
    #2463517, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Lol, Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.

    In recent years, the Communist state has ordered the removal of Christian crosses from religious buildings across China.

    “I believe, at the outset, it was done by some provincial officials, then political factors were involved as it continued – the issue became bigger and bigger,” he said at his first press conference.

    “But I believe the issue is very complicated – is it related to building safety? Maybe… But before the demolition, did people discuss it well enough? Maybe that is the issue.”

    He said he would not want the crosses at his cathedral to be removed, if they compiled with building safety regulations.

    https://www.hongkongfp.com/2017/08/03/new-hong-kong-bishop-says-forced-removal-crosses-china-may-building-safety/

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2463518, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Ooooh – new thread.

    It still has that new car smell too.

  33. Snoopy
    #2463521, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    According to a report from Campus Reform, two business courses offered by Dr. Richard Watson at the University of Georgia will allow students who are “unduly stressed by a grade” can “email the instructor indicating what grade [they] think is appropriate, and it will be so changed” with “no explanation” being required.

    I’m good with that. Business degrees are a fraud anyway.

  34. Chris
    #2463522, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    She makes the world with her typed words.

    All hail the Doomlord, and Gab who intercedes on our behalf.

  35. Snoopy
    #2463524, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Lol, Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.

    It is a valid concern. Apparently.

    During a screening of (The Exorcist) in Rome, a storm surged around the theater as the audience filed inside. Shortly after, a giant, 400-year-old cross on top of a nearby church was struck by lightning, causing it to fall into the plaza below.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2463525, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    One for Sinc:

    NSW Police snatch 6 million cigarettes in Sydney tobacco bust

    Police have charged five men over a multi-million dollar tobacco smuggling syndicate in Sydney’s south-west.

    Surprise, surprise.

    More than 6 million cigarettes, 22 boxes of loose tobacco, $350,000 cash and a small amount of cocaine and methylamphetamine were seized.

    Lucrative business.

    Police say the arrests follow on from previous investigations about a drug supply network involving members of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang and other criminal groups.

    Looks like they’ve cottoned on to the new business opportunity afforded by that nice Ms Roxon.

  38. OldOzzie
    #2463527, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Snoopy

    since someone on the forum today mentioned that 8th August 2017 was International Cat Day

    I hope you follow your namesake, that World War 1 Flying Ace, who said

    “Cats are the Crabgrass in the Lawn of Life”

  39. Snoopy
    #2463528, posted on August 9, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    More than 6 million cigarettes, 22 boxes of loose tobacco, $350,000 cash and a small amount of cocaine and methylamphetamine were seized.

    What effect will the seizure have on GDP?

  40. .
    #2463529, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    I hear ya, Old Ozzie:

    Skinner: Today, we celebrate the first of many, many, many, many diversity forums. Why is it that women ‘appear’ to be worse at math than men? What is the source of this ‘illusion’ or as I call it, the biggest lie ever told.

    Lindsey Naegle: You’re a worse version of Hitler!

    Skinner: Please believe me. I-I understand the problem of women. (he moves from behind the podium revealing he’s wearing a purple dress and purple heels) See. (the audience gasps)

    Nelson: Haw, haw! The principal’s a tranny.

    Skinner: Am I wearing women’s clothes? I didn’t notice. When I look in my closet, I don’t see male clothes or female clothes. They’re all the same.

    Edna Krabappel: Are you saying that men and women are identical?

    Skinner: Oh, no, of course not! Women are unique in every way.

    Lindsey Naegle: Now he’s saying men and women aren’t equal!

    Skinner: No, no, no! It’s the differences of which there are none that makes the sameness exceptional. Just tell me what to say! (he starts to breathe heavily then pass out)

    Chalmers: Oh dear. Um, attention students. Due to nervous exhaustion and diarrhea of the mouth… (the students start laughing) Yes, yes, yes. I said diarrhea.

  41. Snoopy
    #2463530, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    “Cats are the Crabgrass in the Lawn of Life”

    OldOzzie, the cat by name, cat by nature, Rev Dr Peter Catt certainly is.

  42. Oh come on
    #2463532, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    If the ALPGreenLeft are so worried about a ‘skewed postal plebiscite’ because they think their younger supporters lack the ability to use the mail service (not an unreasonable concern – they should probably be fretting about their older supporters, too), then they can simply instruct their senators to vote for a plebiscite via a conventional ballot.

  43. Oh come on
    #2463533, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    OTOH, I’d rather Malcolm “I am a strong leader!” Trumble doesn’t get that win.

  44. Oh come on
    #2463535, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I was at a train station recently and saw a couple of deroes rolling ciggies from their bag of chop-chop. The country’s awash with the stuff, I’ll bet. People want to smoke. They don’t want to pay $30 a pack for the privilege. Consequence…?

    That being said, I bet law enforcement cracks down on illegal tobacco (and booze) far harder than, say, street drugs. Street drugs are bad mmkay but untaxed booze and tobacco??? That’s an entirely unacceptable diversion from the river of gold!

  45. Nick
    #2463537, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    The dissonance is making my eyes pop, ‘Australians want SSM/a plebiscite is bad’. Why would they worry about asking Australians if ‘they all want it’? Oh wait…

  46. JC
    #2463538, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Even the terminal brain cancer hasn’t stopped McCain from being an evil, dishonest little bastard. He’s now a “peacenik”, as someone suggested.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa67MbwI5P4

    He has a go at Trump for talking tough about the Norks.

    What a poisonous arsehole.

  47. P
    #2463539, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Sorry, my comment referred to this list. H/t Stacks

    Thanks stack, and calli for alerting me to the names on the list.

    Only name I recognized was Dr Paul Collins (Catholic).

    Here is a clip from a couple of years ago with Tony Jones, Gerald Henderson and Dr Paul Collins.

  48. Roger
    #2463541, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.

    Yes, yes, because we all know how concerned the Chinese authorities are about building materials complying with safety regulations.

  50. .
    #2463543, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Oh come on
    #2463535, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    I was at a train station recently and saw a couple of deroes rolling ciggies from their bag of chop-chop. The country’s awash with the stuff, I’ll bet. People want to smoke. They don’t want to pay $30 a pack for the privilege. Consequence…?

    That being said, I bet law enforcement cracks down on illegal tobacco (and booze) far harder than, say, street drugs. Street drugs are bad mmkay but untaxed booze and tobacco??? That’s an entirely unacceptable diversion from the river of gold!

    The government does not like competition.

  51. test pattern
    #2463545, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    ‘Northern Star Resources executive chairman Bill Beament said flying the Aboriginal flag at Centennial Park was a fitting acknowledgement to the Goldfields’ traditional owners and their enduring connection and historical contribution to the region.’

    https://thewest.com.au/news/kalgoorlie-miner/aboriginal-flag-to-fly-at-park-ng-b88559952z

  52. notafan
    #2463546, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    ah yes ex priest Paul Collins, as much a ‘Catholic leader’ as Paul Bongiorno


    Paul Collins is also a patron of ‘Sustainable Population Australia’

  53. Winston Smith
    #2463548, posted on August 9, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Oh, look! Elle has finally managed to unsnag herself from the batsmans gate at the MCG…
    🙂

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *