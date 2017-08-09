Liberty Quote
I seem to smell the stench of appeasement in the air.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- stackja on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Snoopy on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- . on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- P on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Woolfe on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- P on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- JC on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Art Vandelay on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Chris on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- rickw on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- rickw on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Chris on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Value subtracting
- The Land of Other People’s Milk and Honey
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Q&A Forum: August 7, 2017
- John Constantine – Fifty percent electricity penalty-tax-fine rate
- Peter O’Brien – On the ABC Charter
- Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- And then there’s that other leaked transcript
- I’m going to have to find a better class of fish wrap
- Which one is it? No snow or record snow
- Compare and contrast
- What is the end game here?
- Peter O’Brien – Another gay parliamentarian sees the light
- Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash
- Falling real wages and the stimulus
- He says and does in private what he says and does in public
- Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Interesting US development. Dem governor jumps ship!
- Stephen Dawson – How to conduct the Same Sex Marriage Plebiscite without new legislation
- Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog
- Shorten Attacks Business Class
- Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- David Leyonhjelm. The sharing economy
- Seminar on what’s wrong with modern economics this Tuesday
- Today you lose freedom of speech, tomorrow freedom of religion …
- Stabilizing the grid in South Australia
- Company tax cuts versus personal income tax cuts
- Safe Schools Unit Guide Goes ‘Missing’
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
All aboard!!
I am always impressed by Gab’s clout.
First!
How curious these queer muzzies didn’t put their name to the letter?
I note that not one of the signatories is any way shape or form a church or religious leader. All are however nutters.
FIRST!
Numbers are fluid. First, second, female…
DAMN!
siete
What’s the point of identifying as first when you’ve got all these deplorables making fun of you?
First 11!
Top Twenty!!
Top 10
Fresh!
Fixed.
Quite a few of that sort on the list. Lots of laity, female pastors and the usual suspects.
Leaders? No. More like false shepherds.
I find myself lurking around the Cat. First 15?
Thank you Doomlord. After last night’s flatearthers, this was sorely needed.
With all Pongy Wong’s impassioned whining today about the need for a parliamentary vote on SSM, how come no one has the guts to mention she has done so number of times, and voted no, each time !
I have no clout, Mother Lode, but my timing is perfect, 🙂
May want to re-think that reference, Chris.
Gab says ‘new fred’ and Sinkers immediately complies.
She makes the world with her typed words.
She is not a being such as we.
Sorry, my comment referred to this list. H/t Stacks
Stupidest time to be alive update:
Gab has an excellent negative collection.
“Goolag” – Exporting Censorship, one Search at a Time
250 is mean for a professor!
I’m hoping that one bloke has destroyed all Georgia graduates’ chances of employment.
First…………………
You can’t tell me I’m not.
That would be bigotty sexist racism and hetronormativeaphobiatic….ism.
Hetronormative , yep that’s still not a word on spell check either.
Somebody in silicon valley should be sacked.
Fatherhood has given Wong a new perspective.
How Penny Wong voted compared to someone who believes that the Federal Government should amend the Marriage Act 1961 so that same-sex couples can marry under Australian law
Out of 12 voting opportunities, Wong voted ‘yes’ 4 times and voted absent on 8 occasions.
https://theyvoteforyou.org.au/people/senate/sa/penny_wong/policies/1
Lol, Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2017/08/03/new-hong-kong-bishop-says-forced-removal-crosses-china-may-building-safety/
Ooooh – new thread.
It still has that new car smell too.
Thanks Gab, corrected.
AS USUAL, THE SIMPSONS WAS THERE FIRST
The Simpsons anticipated the gender difference/sameness nonsense at Google in an episode from six years ago (3.40 long):
I’m good with that. Business degrees are a fraud anyway.
All hail the Doomlord, and Gab who intercedes on our behalf.
It is a valid concern. Apparently.
One for Sinc:
NSW Police snatch 6 million cigarettes in Sydney tobacco bust
Surprise, surprise.
Lucrative business.
Looks like they’ve cottoned on to the new business opportunity afforded by that nice Ms Roxon.
Amen
Snoopy
since someone on the forum today mentioned that 8th August 2017 was International Cat Day
I hope you follow your namesake, that World War 1 Flying Ace, who said
“Cats are the Crabgrass in the Lawn of Life”
What effect will the seizure have on GDP?
I hear ya, Old Ozzie:
Skinner: Today, we celebrate the first of many, many, many, many diversity forums. Why is it that women ‘appear’ to be worse at math than men? What is the source of this ‘illusion’ or as I call it, the biggest lie ever told.
Lindsey Naegle: You’re a worse version of Hitler!
Skinner: Please believe me. I-I understand the problem of women. (he moves from behind the podium revealing he’s wearing a purple dress and purple heels) See. (the audience gasps)
Nelson: Haw, haw! The principal’s a tranny.
Skinner: Am I wearing women’s clothes? I didn’t notice. When I look in my closet, I don’t see male clothes or female clothes. They’re all the same.
Edna Krabappel: Are you saying that men and women are identical?
Skinner: Oh, no, of course not! Women are unique in every way.
Lindsey Naegle: Now he’s saying men and women aren’t equal!
Skinner: No, no, no! It’s the differences of which there are none that makes the sameness exceptional. Just tell me what to say! (he starts to breathe heavily then pass out)
Chalmers: Oh dear. Um, attention students. Due to nervous exhaustion and diarrhea of the mouth… (the students start laughing) Yes, yes, yes. I said diarrhea.
OldOzzie, the cat by name, cat by nature, Rev Dr Peter Catt certainly is.
If the ALPGreenLeft are so worried about a ‘skewed postal plebiscite’ because they think their younger supporters lack the ability to use the mail service (not an unreasonable concern – they should probably be fretting about their older supporters, too), then they can simply instruct their senators to vote for a plebiscite via a conventional ballot.
OTOH, I’d rather Malcolm “I am a strong leader!” Trumble doesn’t get that win.
I was at a train station recently and saw a couple of deroes rolling ciggies from their bag of chop-chop. The country’s awash with the stuff, I’ll bet. People want to smoke. They don’t want to pay $30 a pack for the privilege. Consequence…?
That being said, I bet law enforcement cracks down on illegal tobacco (and booze) far harder than, say, street drugs. Street drugs are bad mmkay but untaxed booze and tobacco??? That’s an entirely unacceptable diversion from the river of gold!
The dissonance is making my eyes pop, ‘Australians want SSM/a plebiscite is bad’. Why would they worry about asking Australians if ‘they all want it’? Oh wait…
Even the terminal brain cancer hasn’t stopped McCain from being an evil, dishonest little bastard. He’s now a “peacenik”, as someone suggested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa67MbwI5P4
He has a go at Trump for talking tough about the Norks.
What a poisonous arsehole.
Thanks stack, and calli for alerting me to the names on the list.
Only name I recognized was Dr Paul Collins (Catholic).
Here is a clip from a couple of years ago with Tony Jones, Gerald Henderson and Dr Paul Collins.
Pope’s new HK appointee as Bishop, says that forced removal of crosses from churches in China, may be due to safety reasons.
Yes, yes, because we all know how concerned the Chinese authorities are about building materials complying with safety regulations.
Gerard Henderson
The government does not like competition.
‘Northern Star Resources executive chairman Bill Beament said flying the Aboriginal flag at Centennial Park was a fitting acknowledgement to the Goldfields’ traditional owners and their enduring connection and historical contribution to the region.’
https://thewest.com.au/news/kalgoorlie-miner/aboriginal-flag-to-fly-at-park-ng-b88559952z
ah yes ex priest Paul Collins, as much a ‘Catholic leader’ as Paul Bongiorno
Paul Collins is also a patron of ‘Sustainable Population Australia’
Oh, look! Elle has finally managed to unsnag herself from the batsmans gate at the MCG…
🙂