Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  1. Fisky
    #2466103, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Japan has no major problems that can’t be solved by a massive army of robots.

  2. Top Ender
    #2466104, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    They don’t want to be the soldiers that find out what men have always known

    True, Zulu, and what a strange lot we are as blokes to sign up for it.

  3. Rabz
    #2466105, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    The Japs problems could all be solved by a sudden surge in rooting.

    Cucked, autistic betas who’ve never left their parents unit discovering they have a microscopic todger?

    There’d be more chance of the moozleys existing in this cesspit deciding that “hey, having a jerb might bring some more meaning to my pointless existence and that by falsely claiming DSP I’m ripping off the kaffir that helped build this infidel citadel I’m commited to destroying.”

    It ain’t going to ‘appen.

  4. Top Ender
    #2466106, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    “Is that all you’ve got big boys?

    Puts me in mind of Bridesmaid Revisited with Anthony Blanche complaining they had not roughed him up enough in the Mercury fountain.

  6. twostix
    #2466108, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Both Korea and Japan are doing tremendously, largely by ignoring the advice of most “libertarians”. If they listened to Bryan Caplan, they would have imported half the population of Nigeria by now.

    If they listened to dot they would have imported half the population of North Korea and China by now.

    Think of the GDP boost to Japan’s economy if 250 million Chinese nationals moved in!

  7. Raymond Francis
    #2466111, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:02 am

    This is what we need for good manufacturing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GceGS-g8hbI

  8. twostix
    #2466112, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Japans problem is that they had US late 19th century sexual culture forced upon them literally at gun point.

    That married with their own ancient culture metastasized into the revolting suiciding, little gir’s panties sniffing, live abortion that is modern Japanese man.

  10. twostix
    #2466116, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:06 am

    “Having 250 million Han Chinese in Japans will mean nothing politically for the Japanese people!”.

    This is the exact equivalent to what open borders retards have been saying to the west for 30 years now.

  12. Rabz
    #2466121, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:09 am

    If you like pronouncing to yourself.

  13. Derp
    #2466223, posted on August 12, 2017 at 8:25 am

    That was the 1948 war

    I think Zulu is referring to the listening station that was overrun by Syrians in the first day of the Yom Kippur war. Very bad result for the women there who surrendered.

