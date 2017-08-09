Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
280 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  1. Tintarella di Luna
    #2463768, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I wonder how they’d feel about veal with cheese?

    They’d love my recipe with escallopine of vitello cooked in a little butter and marsala and topped with fontina right at the end just to warm through and melt a little — though dinner tonight will be Thai

  2. Fleeced
    #2463769, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    That was the most rational and mainstream of my beliefs.
    I was f$cking insane.
    Completely and utterly insane for about 5 months.

    Down the rabbit hole, eh?

    Fun times! (or not)

  3. Rabz
    #2463770, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    One day I will be filthy rich.

    MV – have you consulted the Underpants Gnomes? Now there’s a bunch of canny li’l bastards.

  4. Haidee
    #2463772, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Robert McIver, you’re in trouble again!

    Paging Baldrick?
    Baldrick is still wiping up.
    When he’s finished maryanning in the kitchen, he’s got a stack of envelopes to
    lick, stick down and post.

  5. Habib
    #2463773, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Julie Bishop says tonight that North Korea is an “existential threat” to Australia.
    So what are we going to do about it?
    Is our sensitivity-trained, castrated, dress-wearing military ready to rumble?

    Seeing as Stabby and her politburo are far more of an existential threat than the Malignant Marxist Midget (who will get fucked up by the 7th Fleet if he tries tipping over Guam) and there’s no coup on the horizon, doubtful.

  6. Boambee John
    #2463774, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Robert Mc at 2104

    Because the mail came from the south, therefore there was no need to swim to the north bank to collect it, so the song is based on an event that had no basis in necessity.

    Sorry, some words of more that one syllable here, but do try to comprehend!

  7. memoryvault
    #2463775, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    I was at school with Ernie Dingo, and some of what was written in his biography, differed quite markedly from what I recall…

    Now I find that hard to believe, Zulu. Snork.

    I see our resident village idiot hasn’t yet figured out why one wouldn’t risk life and limb to swim across a raging river from south to north, to collect mail that wouldn’t be there. Earlier, people were claiming some people were too dumb to post a letter. I was sceptical at first, but now I’m not so sure.

  8. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2463776, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    How ought the banking industry be improved according to fibbertarian principles?

  9. C.L.
    #2463777, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Yeah, that’s true.
    It wasn’t North Korea that took out our electricity grid. It was The Turnbull Team.

  10. Rabz
    #2463778, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    some words of more that one syllable here, but do try to comprehend

    Guys, give it a rest. You might as well tell it to a fence post.

  11. Mark A
    #2463779, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Haidee
    #2463772, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Same Baldrick message to you too, although I’m sure it’s a waste of electrons, as both recipients are the same.

  12. .
    #2463781, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Peter Stuyvestant
    #2463776, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:18 pm
    How ought the banking industry be improved according to fibbertarian principles?

    We use your precious bodily fluids to print some worthless paper polymer currency and grind up your bones to make calcium based circuitry to make an endless supply of bank credit based on cloud computing.

    We use your liver to poison anyone who objects and calls fractional lending as fraud.

    *NADT

  13. John Constantine
    #2463783, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Among their msn chosen headlines, one reads

    Trump, mystic predicts world war three

    http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/mystic-who-foretold-donald-trump-presidency-predicts-exact-date-world-war-3-will-start/ar-AApKOSH?li=AAgfYrC&ocid=AARDHP

    They are starting to make the russians election claims look clear eyed in comparison.

  14. Marcus Classis
    #2463785, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    I’m quietly thinking about the biggest heist of all. Tonight we steal the very core of the Earth. Who is with me?

    (rummage, rummage, rummage)

    Found me shovel!

    I’m in!

  15. Gab
    #2463786, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Julie Bishop says tonight that North Korea is an “existential threat” to Australia.
    So what are we going to do about it?

    Argue about marriage “equality” of course!

  16. Shelley
    #2463787, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Been watching the Glen Campbell clips…and thinking of my darling old dad. Sniff.

  17. memoryvault
    #2463788, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    It wasn’t North Korea that took out our electricity grid. It was The Turnbull Team.

    Interesting comparison, C.L. If terrorists had managed to inflict just one tenth of the damage done to our national grid supply system as the politicians have done in the last two years, we would be living in a state of war, under military martial law.

    Compared to our own governments, Islamic terrorists are a bunch of pansies.

  18. Armadillo
    #2463789, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    That Price/Clennell duo tonight was really cringeworthy. They were basically operating on the premise that Trump is going to “nuke” the Norks. LOL. That ain’t going to happen.

  19. Delta A
    #2463791, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    If terrorists had managed to inflict just one tenth of the damage done to our national grid supply system as the politicians have done in the last two years, we would be living in a state of war, under military martial law.

    An excellent point, MV.

    It just shows what we have been conditioned to accept.

  20. Marcus Classis
    #2463792, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Hang on Tel. All the gold ever mined is about 170,000 tons, and the planet’s mantle and core are guessed to have about 1.6 quadrillion tons of the crap.

    How about we nick enough of that to do something entertaining? Like mile-high solid gold letters spelling out ‘Turnbull’s a wanker’ to amuse passing Martians?

    Hmm… might need a better shovel.

  21. John Constantine
    #2463793, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    If we were living under martial law, wouldn’t there be total surveillance of all communications, cameras covering all public places and bollards everywhere?.

    With harsh penalties for thoughtcrimes?.

  22. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2463795, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    So how do fibbertarians want banking to be? All the funds going to consumer durables that get dearer?

  23. dopey
    #2463796, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I paint my gun . . . . dream of Galveston.

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2463797, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    (rummage, rummage, rummage)

    Found me shovel!

    I’m in!

    Don’t go pinching Evolution gold…You’ll have an irate shareholder looking for your scalp…

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2463798, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I’m quietly thinking about the biggest heist of all.

    Grigsies Favorite Aldi Catalogue?
    Even I am not that crazy.
    Count me out.

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2463800, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I paint my gun . . . . dream of Galveston.

    “And I need you more then want you

    And I want you for all time”

    resulted in a rather interesting leave, indeed – the lady, with the divine gift of lechery, wasn’t a Glenn Campbell fan…

  28. cohenite
    #2463801, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Marcus Classis

    #2463792, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Hang on Tel. All the gold ever mined is about 170,000 tons, and the planet’s mantle and core are guessed to have about 1.6 quadrillion tons of the crap.

    Have you got a map? Finding gold in the wild is better than sex.

  29. memoryvault
    #2463804, posted on August 9, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Have you got a map? Finding gold in the wild is better than sex.

    Here you go.
    All the directions you need.

