Liberty Quote
So far as Feminism seeks to adjust the legal position of woman to that of man, so far as it seeks to offer her legal and economic freedom to develop and act in accordance with her inclinations, desires, and economic circumstancesso far it is nothing more than a branch of the great liberal movement, which advocates peaceful and free evolution.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- dopey on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Peter Stuyvestant on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- . on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- duncanm on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- memoryvault on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Shelley on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Marcus Classis on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Andrew on Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- duncanm on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- . on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- duncanm on How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Mark A on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Peter Stuyvestant on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Value subtracting
- The Land of Other People’s Milk and Honey
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Q&A Forum: August 7, 2017
- John Constantine – Fifty percent electricity penalty-tax-fine rate
- Peter O’Brien – On the ABC Charter
- Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- And then there’s that other leaked transcript
- I’m going to have to find a better class of fish wrap
- Which one is it? No snow or record snow
- Compare and contrast
- What is the end game here?
- Peter O’Brien – Another gay parliamentarian sees the light
- Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash
- Falling real wages and the stimulus
- He says and does in private what he says and does in public
- Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Interesting US development. Dem governor jumps ship!
- Stephen Dawson – How to conduct the Same Sex Marriage Plebiscite without new legislation
- Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog
- Shorten Attacks Business Class
- Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
- David Leyonhjelm. The sharing economy
- Seminar on what’s wrong with modern economics this Tuesday
- Today you lose freedom of speech, tomorrow freedom of religion …
- Stabilizing the grid in South Australia
- Company tax cuts versus personal income tax cuts
- Safe Schools Unit Guide Goes ‘Missing’
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
280 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
They’d love my recipe with escallopine of vitello cooked in a little butter and marsala and topped with fontina right at the end just to warm through and melt a little — though dinner tonight will be Thai
Down the rabbit hole, eh?
Fun times! (or not)
MV – have you consulted the Underpants Gnomes? Now there’s a bunch of canny li’l bastards.
Robert McIver, you’re in trouble again!
Paging Baldrick?
Baldrick is still wiping up.
When he’s finished maryanning in the kitchen, he’s got a stack of envelopes to
lick, stick down and post.
Julie Bishop says tonight that North Korea is an “existential threat” to Australia.
So what are we going to do about it?
Is our sensitivity-trained, castrated, dress-wearing military ready to rumble?
Seeing as Stabby and her politburo are far more of an existential threat than the Malignant Marxist Midget (who will get fucked up by the 7th Fleet if he tries tipping over Guam) and there’s no coup on the horizon, doubtful.
Robert Mc at 2104
Because the mail came from the south, therefore there was no need to swim to the north bank to collect it, so the song is based on an event that had no basis in necessity.
Sorry, some words of more that one syllable here, but do try to comprehend!
Now I find that hard to believe, Zulu. Snork.
I see our resident village idiot hasn’t yet figured out why one wouldn’t risk life and limb to swim across a raging river from south to north, to collect mail that wouldn’t be there. Earlier, people were claiming some people were too dumb to post a letter. I was sceptical at first, but now I’m not so sure.
How ought the banking industry be improved according to fibbertarian principles?
Yeah, that’s true.
It wasn’t North Korea that took out our electricity grid. It was The Turnbull Team.
Guys, give it a rest. You might as well tell it to a fence post.
Haidee
#2463772, posted on August 9, 2017 at 9:16 pm
Same Baldrick message to you too, although I’m sure it’s a waste of electrons, as both recipients are the same.
We use your precious bodily fluids to print some worthless paper polymer currency and grind up your bones to make calcium based circuitry to make an endless supply of bank credit based on cloud computing.
We use your liver to poison anyone who objects and calls fractional lending as fraud.
*NADT
Among their msn chosen headlines, one reads
Trump, mystic predicts world war three
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/mystic-who-foretold-donald-trump-presidency-predicts-exact-date-world-war-3-will-start/ar-AApKOSH?li=AAgfYrC&ocid=AARDHP
They are starting to make the russians election claims look clear eyed in comparison.
(rummage, rummage, rummage)
Found me shovel!
I’m in!
Argue about marriage “equality” of course!
Been watching the Glen Campbell clips…and thinking of my darling old dad. Sniff.
Interesting comparison, C.L. If terrorists had managed to inflict just one tenth of the damage done to our national grid supply system as the politicians have done in the last two years, we would be living in a state of war, under military martial law.
Compared to our own governments, Islamic terrorists are a bunch of pansies.
That Price/Clennell duo tonight was really cringeworthy. They were basically operating on the premise that Trump is going to “nuke” the Norks. LOL. That ain’t going to happen.
An excellent point, MV.
It just shows what we have been conditioned to accept.
Hang on Tel. All the gold ever mined is about 170,000 tons, and the planet’s mantle and core are guessed to have about 1.6 quadrillion tons of the crap.
How about we nick enough of that to do something entertaining? Like mile-high solid gold letters spelling out ‘Turnbull’s a wanker’ to amuse passing Martians?
Hmm… might need a better shovel.
If we were living under martial law, wouldn’t there be total surveillance of all communications, cameras covering all public places and bollards everywhere?.
With harsh penalties for thoughtcrimes?.
So how do fibbertarians want banking to be? All the funds going to consumer durables that get dearer?
I paint my gun . . . . dream of Galveston.
Don’t go pinching Evolution gold…You’ll have an irate shareholder looking for your scalp…
I’m quietly thinking about the biggest heist of all.
Grigsies Favorite Aldi Catalogue?
Even I am not that crazy.
Count me out.
Something like this, Marcus?
“And I need you more then want you
And I want you for all time”
resulted in a rather interesting leave, indeed – the lady, with the divine gift of lechery, wasn’t a Glenn Campbell fan…
Have you got a map? Finding gold in the wild is better than sex.
Here you go.
All the directions you need.
While our idiot pollies yoke us to renewable fart power India shows the way with fast breeder reactors:
http://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/nuclear-plant-at-kalpakkam-india-ready-to-commission-safer-locally-designed-reactors/story-BskbTh9xE6TeYOflGxRGZP.html