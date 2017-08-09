Liberty Quote
… thou shall not steal, even by majority vote …— Gary North
Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
518 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
🙄 –
Yeah, I prefered you when you played the role of expert in all things China, to this one of laying a foundation for Google’s legal case against a young man who they greatly wronged.
“Molyneux shits all over diversity (which Damore claimed in his memo to value)”.
Yes, Molyneux, NOT Damore, and NOT only “claimed” and not only “in his memo”, but still now, in his public interviews, after Google’s very public attack attack against him.
” and Damore laughs along nervously”.
Yes, nervously laughs, not knowing how to handle the interviewer trashing the company Damore still loves and only wants to make even better.
I sure hope Google are only paying you basic troll rates.
Reading last night’s comments, this steaming pile came to notice.
Lest it be said that everyone here is just fine with that, I am not.
Piss off, you foul-mouthed bigot.
Deadman publishes at the link.
There is a lot of stuff already there.
Women make shit employees. They generally don’t work hard or long hours, they bitch, whinge, gossip and have little cats fights. Maternity leaves are a pain in the ass and expensive for everyone concerned.
Women are generally shockingly bad leaders, their ability to logically work through problems is generally underwhelming. Contrary to popular belief they tend to have poor emotional intelligence and lag behind men in general intelligence.
There are outliers but they are just that, outliers, rare and far and few between.
More importantly pushing women into the workforce is unsustainable and counterproductive by its negative impact on fertility rates.
Hey, Oh come on, how about you not call someone a, “dumb shit”, because you were too stupid to see they were mocking your target, Molyneux 🙄
And there you are, trying to make Google’s case, with tripe!
Your, sarcastic, “sarcastic white male privilege stuff“, is arguing what?
That white males are not grossly discriminated against in the modern workplace for their mere existence being so offensive to the FemiStasi Nasties? Just as Damore was so cruelly libelled and discriminated against by the Feminist Agenda pandering Google!
And, you condemn a clearly nervous person, in a situation he is not experienced in, for being too nervous to do more than laugh at the person in control of the situation, for insulting the company the young man still loves.
Wow, I really do hope all of Google’s legal team is of your caliber.
johanna
#2464040, posted on August 10, 2017 at 6:26 am
Deadman publishes at the link.
There is a lot of stuff already there.
OK just noticed how it works, unfortunately I like to read my books on my reader at my convenience, not on the net.
Thanks for the link.
Cost of public services balloons, analysis finds
Inflation in the cost of public-sector services is rising at more than five times the pace of the private sector, and is equivalent to a tax of more than $800 a year on the average household.
With consumer confidence suffering its longest run of weakness since 2008, the Turnbull government has declared rising living costs are a central economic issue.
Following a meeting yesterday to broker a deal with electricity retailers to make it easier for consumers to compare prices, Scott Morrison said: “The government understands the flat incomes that Australians have been dealing with now over some years put real pressure on those family budgets.”
The Treasurer said the meeting stemmed from a key pledge in the budget to put “downward pressure on the rising cost of living”.
Deutsche Group analysis of inflation data shows the problem is much more widespread than electricity. Over the past five years, private-sector goods and services have risen in price by just 5 per cent, while prices set or influenced by the public sector have soared by 27 per cent.
The spiralling cost of essential services including childcare, utilities, health and education is cutting living standards at a time of record low wages growth.
Deutsche Group chief economist Adam Boyton said the rise in government-influenced prices was equivalent to a tax.
“Unlike other types of inflation that are the result of a strong economy, this is a form of inflation that entrenches the weakness in household disposable income,” Mr Boyton said.
“If the government wants to ease cost-of-living pressures on households, these numbers would suggest it should look at the impact of government decisions on the whole range of prices that consumers pay.”
Mr Boyton noted that, during the 1980s and 1990s, governments made concerted efforts to improve the efficiency of those parts of the economy dominated by the public sector in a drive to lower costs. The last time that private-sector and public-sector prices were rising at the same pace was in 2007-08, before the global financial crisis.
Since then, private-sector prices have risen by just 10 per cent against a 60 per cent increase for prices driven by government.
Labor energy spokesman Mark Butler said yesterday the key driver of rising energy prices was “the policy paralysis that has bedevilled this nation in energy under the four years of Abbott and Turnbull”.
Mr Butler said that yesterday’s discussion between the government and energy retailers would bring little relief to consumers.
The rise of public-sector inflation partly reflects federal, state and local governments pushing their financing problems onto consumers while rising costs for services such as childcare, energy and health are the result of poor policy at all levels of government.
Childcare has recorded some of the biggest cost increases, up by 44.5 per cent over the past five years, while there have been big price rises for medical and hospital services (38.5 per cent), property rates (31.8 per cent), gas (30.6 per cent), electricity (25.2 per cent), and education (25.1 per cent). The biggest increase has been 76.1 per cent in tobacco prices, reflecting higher taxes. Government has succeeded in containing costs in a few areas, including pharmaceuticals (1.5 per cent), and public transport fares (4.3 per cent).
The last detailed Australian Bureau of Statistics survey of household spending in 2009-10 showed that government-influenced services took about 20 per cent of household budgets. Based on inflation since then, that would have risen to about 25 per cent.
The cost of government-influenced services would have risen by about $800 a year, reaching $19,000 for the average household in the 12 months to June, compared with private-sector costs of about $55,000, which have been rising at $550 a year.
A majority of consumers have been pessimistic about the economy and their finances for the past nine months, according to the Westpac/Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey for August. It is the longest run of negative responses since 2008, during the global financial crisis.
The index dropped 1.2 per cent to 96.6 points this month, with a measure of 100 marking the point at which equal numbers are optimistic and pessimistic about the outlook.
The number of people who say their family finances have deteriorated over the past year exceeded those recording an improvement by 21.9 percentage points, the largest margin since 2014, in the wake of the Abbott government’s controversial first budget.
Down the hatch
As we could all do with a little extra sweetness in our lives, Strewth likes to pay periodic attention to the legendary lolly drawer of Coalition MP Ross Vasta. For those fearing this is some sort of unhappy euphemism, fear not — sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. Behold the multicoloured splendour of Vasta’s House of Representatives lolly drawer, which is attended to with the regularity of a man keeping his blood-sugar levels at cruising altitude. Yesterday the top menu item was musk sticks (pictured). He is a purist and our admiration for him creeps ever higher
Either I’m getting dotty late at night here or ssr is howling at the moon.
What the hell are you on about? Totally mad ranting and raving.
What are you trying to say? In a few concise words and in English if possible.
Are you defending Molyneux? If so, just say so.
🙂 Yeay!
Yes Arma, Damore clearly wasn’t hiding some big play against Google behind expert guile, in fact anyone would see him guileless and genuinely well intentioned towards Google.
In fact, unlike everyone who isn’t trapped in The Google Cult, and want to see the company finally collapses from this, he’s still in their corner, hoping for their healing to greater strength … he’s still young … 😉
The part-time homeless “mayor” of the tent city in Sydney’s Martin Place has a long criminal history of serious assaults against young women and police, as well as theft, threat and driving offences.
Lanz Priestly has crafted a web of misdirection about almost every part of his life, refusing to answer questions about a business of which he was a director and using a list of aliases across the country. While Mr Priestly says he is 72 years old, police and company records, and a former close friend, say he is 59.
The New Zealand activist, born in May 1958 with the name Rutene Lanceforde Priestly, racked up a criminal record in his home country in the 1970s for theft and attempted burglary before he moved to Australia permanently in the 1980s.
Court documents lodged in Queensland for his prior offences describe serious assault of police and a further two counts of assaulting police in October 1994 before his behaviour escalated and he almost killed a man with a boat anchor in 1997.
Priestly remained at large for almost 15 years and faced a Queensland court in 2014 where he was convicted and sentenced to prison. In an application for bail in 2014, prosecutors alleged the count of grievous bodily harm happened after a man tried to break up a fight.
“After the complainant intervened in a fight between others, the complainant was struck to the head with an instrument described as a boat anchor by the defendant,” the document says.
“The complainant sustained a skull fracture that had the potential to endanger his life due to bleeding, swelling and consequential pressure effects on the brain. The assault was witnessed by a number of persons and the applicant (Priestly) was living in units nearby. The complainant knew the applicant by his first name. The applicant participated in an interview, but made no admissions.”
While Priestly claims he spends about half the year living on the streets, beginning in 2014, he spent three-quarters of that year in prison.
In the boat-anchor case, Priestly served nine months of a two years and three months sentence for the lesser charge of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while armed. He served a separate four-month term at the same time for a conviction on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm for an offence on January 30, 1999.
In a victim impact statement tendered to the court, Gloria Jean Orr said Priestly grabbed her arm and pushed her head into a wall after an argument about possessions at Kingston in Queensland. The woman had been living with Priestly and the pair were being evicted by a landlord.
Two days earlier, in Brisbane’s nightclub district Fortitude Valley, a 17-year-old waitress said a man she later identified as Priestly grabbed her by the shoulders, pulling her backwards while she was walking along Warner Street.
Her friends intervened and told police immediately.
When The Australian asked Priestly about the convictions yesterday he asked if reporters had also “come across the fact that the government is still working out how to compensate and pay me for that”.
When asked to explain this in more detail he said: “Not right now but I will. I’ve just got a bit of stuff to tell the (homeless) guys.”
Priestly served jail time in NSW for assault occasioning bodily harm in 2007. After failing to appear in court, he eventually faced a judge in 2011 when he was ordered to spend six months behind bars. He was also convicted of affray in NSW in June 2007 and was fined for another charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in March 2004.
Earlier yesterday, Priestly told The Australian he was 72 years old, had 12 children and that one of his sons ran a 5000ha farm in New Zealand built up by his own father, who he says was a former military officer.
“At the moment I virtually don’t (fund my life),” he said.
“I actually go out and plan the odd furniture removal and do the odd bit of consulting, just little things, I probably, I do get way, way less money than the average guy who is on the dole.
“I just make sure, I live very simply, I don’t even have a tent, I don’t need one. I’ve got one little backpack and that’s everything I own. I spend a lot of my time criticising government and policy and I just think it’s hypocritical to take their money. I don’t get family tax benefits, I don’t get the dole, I don’t get any of that. I don’t even apply for it.”
Between 2006 and 2009, Priestly was listed as a director of Assistors Pty Ltd, registered to a Woolloomooloo address owned by the state government and used as public housing. When asked about the company, Priestly said: “You’ve missed a few things as well. It did a multiplicity of things, um, that had nothing to do with this (homeless camp), the name was chosen for other reasons.”
A former friend of Priestly, who has known the activist since 2012 and has asked to remain anonymous, challenged several of his claims. The one-time friend said Priestly had struggled with gambling since his early 20s.
“He gets a lot of cash donations from the public,” the source said.
The source independently confirmed Priestly’s Queensland convictions and prison sentence, his real name and age and believes that the tent city protest is a publicity stunt. “For him it’s all about the shock factor … It’s just about getting attention,” they said.
Link – in the Oz, no comments
Yeah, not laughing. There is a God and no one is “consequence free”, especially those happy to anonymously work at publicly skinning innocent young men for Google.
Especially when they got their very critical critique so right 😉
I do, as I showed, but then, it’s so important to so many that I remain on, The, ‘they’re no one’ List (that I ironically inspired them to draw up and keep updating 😆 ), that I suppose you’re right 😉
Bullshit!
Your massive ego was just too busy digging for material for Google to use against Damore, and failing at it, badly 🙂