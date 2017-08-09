Liberty Quote
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.— Lord Acton

-
Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
There’s a good lad, don’t let it upset you.
Genderfluid Confirmed!!!
Dear oh dear, Monty thinks he’s Kissinger.
Nota, your confusion comes from a lack of comprehension of nuance in international politics.
A nuanced appreciation of the many different types of rake and it’s various applications is also necessary in this fast paced modern world.
Whereas you Malmonty, who didn’t even know where Malmo was, exactly, does.
Very amusing
Neocon, is that like covfefe, only better?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pong_Su_incident
The North Koreans had days to scour the ship of all incriminating evidence.
The ship was converted so it was capable of sailing around the world without needing to make a call into any port before it reached its destination.
North Korea has proved itself capable of landing hundreds of kilos heroin onto Victorian beaches from a ship.
Foot and Mouth virus or weaponised influenza is a lot smaller.
Just to cheer your day up.
Who needs a ballistic missile when you have a fleet of Pong Su converted container ships?.
I’m pretty sure Nota is female.
Rake of comprehension.
Monty can you please cease embracing the arakening long enough to google and make sure you arent strapping your clown shoes on again??
President Obama visits Korean DMZ
(skip to about .40 seconds on the clip)
“Tobacco smuggling …”
LOL.
Customs officers charged over alleged tobacco smuggling ring.
Ah, Jane & D’Arcy. Thanks for the link there. Enjoy it, Helen.
When I have time I’ll read it – I did read a review of it now, I recall.
All very speculative, that relationship.
So much to read and I have so much to do. Common enough complaint though.
Hairy yelling at me to get off dat blog, get dressed, and come and have some lunch.
I must obey, although I never promised to do that and mostly I don’t. 🙂
Yes, everyone who disagrees with you is an agent of the cabal of Sergey Brin. He commands that you be crucified on the tree of woe.
Trump: fire and fury etc etc
Maddis: “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people”
Meaning: identical.
Reaction to Trump: pants shitting, what about our children reeeeeeeeee
Reaction to Maddis: thank goodness there are cooler heads at the Pentagon
Oh, shut up SRR. You’re as dopey as your pseudo intellectual quack therapist Molyneux.
If Trump does end up going to war against North Korea then upset decades of American military strategy: He will be going in to win.
This will require a major re-think at higher levels.
And a great relief to everyone else.
17 black Muslims have been convicted of systematically raping white girls in Newcastle, UK.
The trial went for two years but reporting on it was banned.
ABC Online.
Total bullshit.
Intersting link CL the likely Johayna Merhi named in the article’s linkedin profile has her/him as a speaker of Arabic
Fancy that
Employing native speakers in government agencies and banks always seems such a good idea, at first.
“No change in threat level”
http://www.debka.com/newsupdatepopup/21224/North-Korea-is-examining-missile-strike-on-Guam
It won’t be a relief to anyone. It will just be more slaughter, and unjust enrichment. Can Kims minions replace heart medicines that work, with Statins that make old buggers go stupid and dissolve right before our eyes? None of his poorly guided nukes could do anything comparable to that, so he’s so far down the list of priorities he doesn’t so much as warrant the effort needed to maintain dual sex toilets.
I don’t see any crime in importing tobacco.
Good on them.
Raymond Francis
be careful
you are making as much sense as srr
Don’t forget that the US is still legally at war with North Korea.
Ah yes mole, but did Obama say this?
“I thought it was important that we went outside. I thought it was important that people on the other side of the DMZ see our resolve in my face.”
No, that was Pence, the blithering idiot. He thinks his grimace was a blow for democracy.
Still waiting for Obama to strike Iran, like he promised.
LOL.
… and another ABC luvvie today:
It’s as if you lot can’t quite recall how much the Republicans stuffed up the Iraq War. Consigned to the forgettery, I suppose.
I suspect the South Koreans wouldn’t be too pleased about a nuclear-backed war on their doorstep. Not to mention whoever is downwind.
Kangaroo Court’s Shane Dowling jailed.
The Americans have to keep honing their capacity to intercept and close down artillery pieces and knock out ICBM’s. They also need to get better at moving and setting up these things at fast speed. But there is no need to fret about North Korea since if you go around fighting fires the oligarchy will just start lighting more of them. After all North Koreans didn’t develop the technology from scratch. They were given it.
If Trump wants to protect Americans he would be better off removing restrictions to pastured eggs and herbal tinctures.
Neither do I but it wasn’t just tobacco
On the other hand I have a problem with ME stand over gangs and terror funding.
It is like 1920s prohibition times eleventy in unintended consequences.
thefrolickingmole,
Thanks for that link.
One thing it highlights is the meticulous professionalism and unsurpassed training of the US military, that any of them could talk to that yammering, bumbling, aphasic, self-fellating socialist cluster-fuck as if he had a clue or gave a shit.
The Democrats said Saddam was acquiring nukes.
Not any more, he’s not.
Mission accomplished.
Where did this “approximately 40 per cent of the population” come from. Seems to me that their ABC are just making things up (as usual).
m0nty monty monty….
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/09/09/statement-president-north-koreas-nuclear-test
To be clear, the United States does not, and never will, accept North Korea as a nuclear state. Far from achieving its stated national security and economic development goals, North Korea’s provocative and destabilizing actions have instead served to isolate and impoverish its people through its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities. Today’s nuclear test, a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, makes clear North Korea’s disregard for international norms and standards for behavior and demonstrates it has no interest in being a responsible member of the international community.
ending with this…
I restated to President Park and Prime Minister Abe the unshakable U.S. commitment to take necessary steps to defend our allies in the region, including through our deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to the ROK, and the commitment to provide extended deterrence, guaranteed by the full spectrum of U.S. defense capabilities
So slightly more diplomatic language, same threat.
He commands that you be crucified on the tree of woe.
That’s Thulsa Doom not Sergei Dot you idiot.
Get it right.
mole is right though, the most likely resolution of this is that Trump cedes yet more power to China, which might have been the plan all along. Trump gets played like a fiddle by Russia and China, nice return on investment there. If it were up to him he’d withdraw altogether, Ron Paul style, and let them rule the world as long as he can lord it over his subjects. Congress has more backbone, thankfully.