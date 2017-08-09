Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 9, 2017
783 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464325, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    There’s a good lad, don’t let it upset you.

    Genderfluid Confirmed!!!

  2. dover_beach
    #2464327, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Dear oh dear, Monty thinks he’s Kissinger.

  3. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464328, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Nota, your confusion comes from a lack of comprehension of nuance in international politics.

    A nuanced appreciation of the many different types of rake and it’s various applications is also necessary in this fast paced modern world.

  4. notafan
    #2464329, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Whereas you Malmonty, who didn’t even know where Malmo was, exactly, does.

    Very amusing

    Neocon, is that like covfefe, only better?

  5. John Constantine
    #2464331, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pong_Su_incident

    The North Koreans had days to scour the ship of all incriminating evidence.

    The ship was converted so it was capable of sailing around the world without needing to make a call into any port before it reached its destination.

    North Korea has proved itself capable of landing hundreds of kilos heroin onto Victorian beaches from a ship.

    Foot and Mouth virus or weaponised influenza is a lot smaller.

    Just to cheer your day up.

    Who needs a ballistic missile when you have a fleet of Pong Su converted container ships?.

  6. Nick
    #2464332, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Nota, your confusion comes from a lack of comprehension of nuance in international politics. You don’t need it to survive in the wingnut world, so it’s understandable. There’s a good lad, don’t let it upset you.

    I’m pretty sure Nota is female.
    Rake of comprehension.

  7. thefrolickingmole
    #2464333, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Monty can you please cease embracing the arakening long enough to google and make sure you arent strapping your clown shoes on again??

    President Obama visits Korean DMZ

    (skip to about .40 seconds on the clip)

  9. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2464335, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Ah, Jane & D’Arcy. Thanks for the link there. Enjoy it, Helen.
    When I have time I’ll read it – I did read a review of it now, I recall.
    All very speculative, that relationship.

    So much to read and I have so much to do. Common enough complaint though.
    Hairy yelling at me to get off dat blog, get dressed, and come and have some lunch.
    I must obey, although I never promised to do that and mostly I don’t. 🙂

  10. .
    #2464336, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    srr
    #2464038, posted on August 10, 2017 at 6:20 am
    🙄 –

    Oh come on
    #2463971, posted on August 10, 2017 at 1:12 am

    I sure hope Google are only paying you basic troll rates.

    Yes, everyone who disagrees with you is an agent of the cabal of Sergey Brin. He commands that you be crucified on the tree of woe.

  11. Oh come on
    #2464337, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Trump: fire and fury etc etc

    Maddis: “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people

    Meaning: identical.

    Reaction to Trump: pants shitting, what about our children reeeeeeeeee

    Reaction to Maddis: thank goodness there are cooler heads at the Pentagon

  12. Oh come on
    #2464338, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Oh, shut up SRR. You’re as dopey as your pseudo intellectual quack therapist Molyneux.

  13. Mother Lode
    #2464339, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    If Trump does end up going to war against North Korea then upset decades of American military strategy: He will be going in to win.

    This will require a major re-think at higher levels.

    And a great relief to everyone else.

  14. C.L.
    #2464341, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    17 black Muslims have been convicted of systematically raping white girls in Newcastle, UK.
    The trial went for two years but reporting on it was banned.
    ABC Online.

    The trials have been underway for two years but there were reporting restrictions to prevent any of the cases falling through.

    Total bullshit.

  15. notafan
    #2464342, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Intersting link CL the likely Johayna Merhi named in the article’s linkedin profile has her/him as a speaker of Arabic

    Fancy that

    Employing native speakers in government agencies and banks always seems such a good idea, at first.

  17. Raymond Francis
    #2464344, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    It won’t be a relief to anyone. It will just be more slaughter, and unjust enrichment. Can Kims minions replace heart medicines that work, with Statins that make old buggers go stupid and dissolve right before our eyes? None of his poorly guided nukes could do anything comparable to that, so he’s so far down the list of priorities he doesn’t so much as warrant the effort needed to maintain dual sex toilets.

  18. C.L.
    #2464345, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I don’t see any crime in importing tobacco.
    Good on them.

  19. notafan
    #2464347, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Raymond Francis

    be careful

    you are making as much sense as srr

  20. C.L.
    #2464348, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    “No change in threat level”

    Don’t forget that the US is still legally at war with North Korea.

  21. m0nty
    #2464349, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Ah yes mole, but did Obama say this?

    “I thought it was important that we went outside. I thought it was important that people on the other side of the DMZ see our resolve in my face.”

    No, that was Pence, the blithering idiot. He thinks his grimace was a blow for democracy.

  22. C.L.
    #2464350, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Still waiting for Obama to strike Iran, like he promised.
    LOL.

  23. Baldrick
    #2464351, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    ABC staff have been warned to “be circumspect” on social media and remember that “approximately 40 per cent of the population” opposes same-sex marriage in an email sent this morning after Liberal frontbencher Zed Seselja accused the national broadcaster of campaigning for the “yes” case ahead of possible postal plebiscite.

    … and another ABC luvvie today:

    Charlie Pickering ✔ @charliepick
    So @ABSStats-tried to register for (ridiculous) plebiscite from OS. Issue with site-I’m meant to call from OS in the middle of the night?
    10:10 AM · Aug 10, 2017

  24. m0nty
    #2464352, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    It’s as if you lot can’t quite recall how much the Republicans stuffed up the Iraq War. Consigned to the forgettery, I suppose.

    I suspect the South Koreans wouldn’t be too pleased about a nuclear-backed war on their doorstep. Not to mention whoever is downwind.

  25. C.L.
    #2464354, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Kangaroo Court’s Shane Dowling jailed.

    A rogue blogger who named two women accused of having affairs with Network Seven boss Tim Worner has been jailed for four months for contempt of court, after a court found his conduct “borders on obsession”.

    In a judgment delivered on Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison said Shane Dowling “flagrantly” and “enthusiastically” breached non-publication orders in naming the women on his website.

  26. Raymond Francis
    #2464355, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    The Americans have to keep honing their capacity to intercept and close down artillery pieces and knock out ICBM’s. They also need to get better at moving and setting up these things at fast speed. But there is no need to fret about North Korea since if you go around fighting fires the oligarchy will just start lighting more of them. After all North Koreans didn’t develop the technology from scratch. They were given it.

    If Trump wants to protect Americans he would be better off removing restrictions to pastured eggs and herbal tinctures.

  27. notafan
    #2464356, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Neither do I but it wasn’t just tobacco

    Documents obtained by the ABC suggest Eakin and Merhi are allegedly the latest in a line of Sydney-based Customs officers suspected of passing information to members of the Jomaa family and its associates for years, which police allege allowed the smuggling of cigarettes and drugs into Australia.

    On the other hand I have a problem with ME stand over gangs and terror funding.

    It is like 1920s prohibition times eleventy in unintended consequences.

  28. Mother Lode
    #2464357, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    thefrolickingmole,

    Thanks for that link.

    One thing it highlights is the meticulous professionalism and unsurpassed training of the US military, that any of them could talk to that yammering, bumbling, aphasic, self-fellating socialist cluster-fuck as if he had a clue or gave a shit.

  29. C.L.
    #2464358, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    It’s as if you lot can’t quite recall how much the Republicans stuffed up the Iraq War.

    The Democrats said Saddam was acquiring nukes.
    Not any more, he’s not.
    Mission accomplished.

  30. Sparkx
    #2464359, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Where did this “approximately 40 per cent of the population” come from. Seems to me that their ABC are just making things up (as usual).

  31. thefrolickingmole
    #2464360, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    m0nty monty monty….
    https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/09/09/statement-president-north-koreas-nuclear-test
    To be clear, the United States does not, and never will, accept North Korea as a nuclear state. Far from achieving its stated national security and economic development goals, North Korea’s provocative and destabilizing actions have instead served to isolate and impoverish its people through its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities. Today’s nuclear test, a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, makes clear North Korea’s disregard for international norms and standards for behavior and demonstrates it has no interest in being a responsible member of the international community.

    ending with this…

    I restated to President Park and Prime Minister Abe the unshakable U.S. commitment to take necessary steps to defend our allies in the region, including through our deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to the ROK, and the commitment to provide extended deterrence, guaranteed by the full spectrum of U.S. defense capabilities

    So slightly more diplomatic language, same threat.

  32. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464361, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    He commands that you be crucified on the tree of woe.

    That’s Thulsa Doom not Sergei Dot you idiot.
    Get it right.

  33. m0nty
    #2464363, posted on August 10, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    mole is right though, the most likely resolution of this is that Trump cedes yet more power to China, which might have been the plan all along. Trump gets played like a fiddle by Russia and China, nice return on investment there. If it were up to him he’d withdraw altogether, Ron Paul style, and let them rule the world as long as he can lord it over his subjects. Congress has more backbone, thankfully.

