Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2464610, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    To provide certainty we support the rapid implementation of the Finkel review recommendations in full, including the adoption of the clean energy target,” Mr Vesey said….

    only part copied but check the final para

    AGL will roll out as much vastly subsidised solar and wind as the government wants.

    Then they will build more gas-fuelled generation plants – but probably again as part of some tax-hoovering emergency incentive plan to support the grid.

    They are already assessing East Coast locales to import LNG. This will be the gas to support the grid that shrieking NIMBYies and eco-loons have successfully chased state governments away from permitting local extraction of. We will be spending foreign reserves and further worsening the balance of trade to import US shale-sourced LNG rather than despoil the untouchable sacred pastures of Australia. ( Not sure Qld can support more extraction – seems to be why the Gladstone LNG folk are buying in Cooper Basin gas ? )

    The really good rent seeking will be as the Labor States backed by Federal Labor force more wind and solar in to the grid.

    Notwithstanding the economic life of their coal plants, more intermittent electricity in to the grid will undermine the economics of the coal plants. Would not be surprised to see AGL threaten to close Liddell and Bayswater ahead of their use-by dates and demand either subsidies to keep them open and/or subsidies for a rapid build out of gas plants to replace the coal plants.

    In any event – AGL’s biggest business will become mining subsidies. At least until the next Chavez-inspired Federal Labor government decides to stop giving money to the crony capitalists and nationalises the grid.

  2. srr
    #2464611, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Ah, and here’s an example of that tribalism – my first response to OCO’s Damore/Molyneux posts –

    srr
    #2464029, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:41 am

    Oh come on
    #2463964, posted on August 10, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Don’t bother watching Molyneux’s interview with Damore. The explosive stuff is in the Peterson interview. And it’s shorter. You don’t have to listen to Molyneux and his dull observations. Molyneux spoke to Damore like a schoolteacher.

    This story is not about you, Stefan.

    Molyneux was worried that Damour was still not cured of his Leftist love of Google, and knowing that would bother his expanding InfoWars type audience; I’m surprised he controlled himself at all.

    The poor kid still love Google, and genuinely wrote what he did to try and help it become even better. That’s a hard thing for victims of Google going to bat for the lad, to handle … unless you’re a rare, saintly soul like Peterson 😉 🙂

    Oh, and if you haven’t found it yet, I posted Damore’s full 51 minute interview with Peterson. 🙂

    I was clearly pointing to Molyneux’s worrisome leaning towards InfoWars circles, and moved on from there to be grateful for Petersone taking up the issue, and helpfully reminded OCO that I posted the full interview, after they had only found the short, abruptly ended one. All in good faith and good humour.

    But then, OCO decides to ignore the Peterson interview, and go to work for Google declaring that Molyneux has basically lost Damore’s case for him, and harps on and on about, just like a Google troll would do.

    Then I get back from a happy day in good company to find OCO has moved from lying about the strength of Damore’s case, to lying about what I argued against –

    Holy crap I didn’t realise how much I’d massively triggered SRR by running down his shitty cult leader Stefan Molyneux! He had several colossal whines about each critical post I made about the creepy weirdo. Hahahahahaha

    No counter argument, no argument, just a desperate, childish, cackling lie; again putting Molyneux up as the strawman, and again acting like a Google Cultist.

    Yeah it was OCO’s being triggered by the highly respected and respectable Peterson’s strong case FOR Damore, sending them into a frenzy of trying to beat Damore with Molyneux, that I argued against, but who the cares about facts or justice … 🙄

  3. thefrolickingmole
    #2464612, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat

    Yesterday I was a patient. Today I am recovering at home, with many sutures in the upper abdomen and left shoulder. Painful last night and this morning, less so now.

    The perils and dangers of Grey Nurse seduction have never been more obvious.

    If only they had been free to marry

  4. Tom
    #2464614, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Hey, Kim.
    If you do unleash some missiles our way, Tasmania is our Guam.

    If range is a problem for the Norks’ 1950s Soviet missile system, the RAAF lads will be happy to supply air-to-air refuelling over the Top End to get the payload to Hobart.

  5. notafan
    #2464615, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Richard Di Natale

    BREAKING: A postal plebiscite would cost $122 million dollars… or Parliament could vote for love and equality. grns.mp/love

    Lovers and haters, that’s what it’s all about.

    Di Natale mades it so very simple even a deplorable could understand it.

    Funny it is the ‘lovers’ that are demanding that anyone that is a ‘hater’ unfriend them on Facebook.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464616, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    What will the future hold for ‘Mum and Dad’? I read it’ll be No. 1 Parent and No. 2 Parent.

    And No. 3 Beagle and No. 4 Sexrobot and No. 5 Chanel and No. 6 Grey Nurse.

  7. Boambee John
    #2464617, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Fergus
    #2464583, posted on August 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm
    Backing off, now will only aim for the ocean around Guam.

    Until this, Guam was looking safe, but if the Norks are aiming to miss, all bets are off!

  8. Robert Mc
    #2464618, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Because you ignorant hermaphrodite slut,

    Whoa.
    Watch out, we got a Badass over here.

    No, just frolickingmole, Supreme All-time World Champion Face-planter.

    [memoryvault coulda bin a minor contender but ran away instead]

  9. johanna
    #2464619, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    The chief executive of $3.3 billion packaging giant Orora says the North American economy has better prospects over the next year than the Australian economy largely because of substantially cheaper energy prices and lower cost pressures on households.

    Well, he’s got that right.

    Earlier, I watched an episode of the admirable House Hunters. The couple in question were in Cincinnati, Ohio, not exactly New York, but not Bumfuck, Hicksville either.

    For their budget of US$150,000, they could get a three bedroom house on a decent block which had been renovated. Read it and weep, young Australian families.

    I love these shows. Of course, they are primped and edited, but in the end we learn a lot about how people all over the world actually live, and, why we should be spewing about the crappy artificial barriers to young families in this nation of almost unlimited land.

  10. Mother Lode
    #2464620, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Oh, Lordy!

    srr has been nursing grudges all day and her rage has finally built up a sufficient head of steam that it is escaping noisily in jets from proliferating ruptures in her brain case.

    Hold on to your butts, boys and girls. This could get messy.

  11. P
    #2464621, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Yesterday I was a patient. Today I am recovering at home, with many sutures in the upper abdomen and left shoulder. Painful last night and this morning, less so now.

    To whomever this above quote refers, I wish them well and would advise, particularly in regard to the shoulder, that physio after I believe is as important as the op itself.

  12. JC
    #2464622, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Aussie stocks appear really sluggish. Just a hunch, but I think the Aussie Dollar has gotten too far ahead of itself and could go for a quickish spike down. So I shorted the Aussie for the first time in a long while. Wish myself lots of luck. Stop loss is around 79.50ish.

  13. .
    #2464623, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Did you get any RAP action JC?

  14. thefrolickingmole
    #2464624, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    “Strong leaders lead, they do not stand by and allow children of same-sex couples to be treated as pawns.”

    Same sex couples…
    Making babies..
    Well I never.
    The things they can do nowadays.

  17. Delta A
    #2464628, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    But where prices are set or substantially influenced by the government, costs have escalated by 27 per cent…

    Wow! There’s a surprise.

    BTW, thanks, val, for your frequent, interesting posts. We have limited Internet time per month so it’s good to get all this information at the Cat.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464630, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Richard Di Natale
    BREAKING: A postal plebiscite would cost $122 million dollars… or Parliament could vote for love and equality. grns.mp/love

    Don’t your Senators owe us some money?
    You Commie Muppet.

  19. Winston Smith's
    #2464631, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Helen, Lizzie,
    Don’t be conned.
    The thing is, in Aboriginal society, if you speak of the problem, you OWN the problem. That’s why their mum wouldn’t speak of the problem – she would have to deal with it, and she wanted someone else to do it.
    White man has spoken of the child abuse problem so he owns the problem and it is up to him to deal with it.
    Until whitey wakes up to this, nothing will happen. Oh yes, the Aboriginal Industry will take all the money being shoveled out, but things will only get worse.
    It’s all Kabuki Theatre – $30 Billion worth a year and how many tens of thousands of lives ruined?
    Take the sugar off the table and only put it back on with harshly enforced conditions.

  20. Baldrick
    #2464632, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    ‘I hold you responsible for every hurtful bit of filth this debate will unleash’: Bill Shorten puts Malcolm Turnbull on notice.

    I’m no friend of Turnbull, but holding him accountable for what the Gaystapo will say is a bit much.

  21. Chris
    #2464633, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Best of luck JC.
    If I shorted as much as a Spiderman comic, there would be a worldwide shortage for the following decade.

  22. Des Deskperson
    #2464634, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    “But the shiny HR qualified people – are being augmented daily by the many young things I see shelling out for psych and HR degrees in the hope of a nice Corporate Headquarters HR role, ”

    In my experience, the crazies of both gender tend to flourish in white collar, hierarchical bureaucracies where individual performance is difficult to measure and where at least some of the work doesn’t actually need to be done, so it doesn’t matter whether it is done well or badly.

    The worst bosses I ever had were men, ranging from the cloddishly stupid – one SES Band 2 I worked for was almost certainly of less than average intelligence – to the psychopathic. The two far and away best managers I ever had were women.

    One of the interesting things about the APS – presumable it also applies to the public and private bureaucracies – it that no one in top management gives a shit about how well you manage your staff. So long as you seem to be getting work out of them and so long as they are not embarrassing the organisation with actual suicide attempts, no one up the line cares. Even high levels of compo claims don’t move them.

    It is probably no longer fashionable to say – as a manager said to me some years ago – ‘X cant be any good, because her staff all like her’ but the attitude persists.

  23. notafan
    #2464635, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    The Spanish, of course, are responsible for the immigrant hordes, pull factors, yeah right.

    Definitely not an army trying to invade either.

    A reported 1,000 African migrants armed with makeshift weapons tried to storm the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday morning.
    According to Ceuta’s Civil Guard Command, at least three Spanish officers and 10 Moroccans were injured as authorities managed to push back the “extremely violent” mob of African migrants brandishing sticks, hand-made spears, and sharp objects, some of whom were throwing stones at police.

    The fresh attempt to enter European Union (EU) territory from Morocco came just a day after a policeman’s leg was broken as 300 sub-Saharan Africans stormed the Tarajal crossing, 187 of them succeeding in their quest to break into the Spanish enclave.


    That is one heck of a fence the Spanish have built in Ceuta, still might need a few more embellishments.

  24. Mother Lode
    #2464636, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    RAP? what’s that?

    Well the dollars goin’ down
    And the folks begin to frown
    Down da big ass end ‘a town
    Ugh……..

    But I’m a’ feelin’ rich
    ‘Cos I got my big ol’ bitch
    And mah groin begins to itch
    With the news coming from Fitch
    wiki-wiki-wiki

  25. .
    #2464637, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    ResApp. They’re trying to diagnose respiratory diseases through computer aided analysis of the acoustics of various coughs.

    https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT02973282

    https://www.resapphealth.com.au/

  27. Chris
    #2464640, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    “devastating news of again being let down by the justice system ‘

    Compare and contrast


    Last Saturday’s OZ on the Police working for bettering Aboriginal lives

  28. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464641, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    No, just frolickingmole, Supreme All-time World Champion Face-planter.

    Shouldn’t you be resting that shoulder?
    Typings not helping your recovery.
    Take some personal time to recuperate and meander meaningfully through the latest Aldi catalog cornucopia of delicious delights.

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2464643, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    Recognition must come first: Pearson

    Sonia Kohlbacher
    Australian Associated Press
    3:59PM August 10, 2017
    Cape York figure Noel Pearson is urging Australia’s leaders to prioritise a national vote on indigenous recognition above other proposals to become a republic and extend parliamentary terms.

    While he does not believe efforts to legalise same sex marriage would set back a push to recognise indigenous Australians in the nation’s founding document, Mr Pearson says additional referendum proposals could get in the way.

    “If there’s not a commitment to running a referendum in the life of this parliament, we will lose this opportunity,” he told the Queensland Media Club on Thursday.

    “Yes, a number of constitutional reform propositions have been floated by the leader of the opposition: a republic, four-year parliamentary terms and so on.

    “I would just urge that those issues be definitely pushed back to another term. It would be grossly unfair if the indigenous recognition referendum is not first cab off the rank.”

    Opposition leader Bill Shorten renewed his promise for a referendum on Australia becoming a republic last month and has also sought coalition support for extending parliamentary terms from three years to four.

    Debate over indigenous recognition in the nation’s founding document has dragged on for a decade.

    “I only make the observation that, you know, if we don’t deal with a referendum in the life of this parliament, we will definitely be kicking this can down the road,” Mr Pearson added.

    The Referendum Council, of which he is a member, has advised Mr Shorten and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to hold a national vote for a representative body that gives indigenous Australians a voice in federal parliament.

    It also recommended legislating a Declaration of Recognition in all Australian parliaments, containing “inspiring and unifying words” articulating the nation’s shared history, heritage and aspirations.

    Breaking news, from the Oz. Strangely enough, I’m with Noel Pearson. Bring on the referendum, the sooner the better.

  30. thefrolickingmole
    #2464644, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Gruinaid reports on North Korea..
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/10/hope-pride-fear-how-north-koreans-feel-about-their-homeland

    There are critical bits in it, but overall its all Trumps fault.

    We do know that North Koreans have good reason to be afraid of American military might. The country was flattened by US airstrikes in the Korean war. It is structured around the idea that it is still at war (technically true: no peace treaty was signed at the end of the conflict, only an armistice).

    ..
    The country was once one of the most prosperous and industrialised in the region. The state gave its people jobs, food and healthcare and promised there was “nothing to envy” in the outside world.

    But in North Korea, as elsewhere, it is possible for people to hold more than one idea: to blame the government for the grievous economic conditions, to hate its cruelty, to understand that life is much better elsewhere – and simultaneously to feel a certain pride in their country’s military achievements and ability to stand up to the Americans. This latter sentiment is, indeed, a key part of the regime’s calculus in pursuing nuclear weapons so devotedly. In that sense, Donald Trump’s bluster may, if anything, help to rally the population behind the regime.

  31. John Constantine
    #2464645, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Using children as pawns.

    This is exactly what gillard/yin-yeng wong and shorten did when they refused to pass gay marriage when they had control of both houses, saving it up as a weapon to use now.

    Imagine if their abc had have attacked gillard over same sex marriage as hard as they are charging now?.

  32. Riccardo Bosi
    #2464646, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    In Their Own Words

    Aboriginal children and being raped and beaten to death.

    They commit suicide at unprecedented rates.

    And yet these despicable individuals push Constitutional recognition of Aborigines as a priority issue for the Government:

    Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, 2014

    The exclusion of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from our Commonwealth’s foundation document is a constitutional fault line we must mend, an historical injustice we must address, a national test that we for too long have failed to pass.

    Recognise joint campaign director Tanya Hosch, 2015

    This is a significant step forward for the country, the fact that everyday Australians, one Saturday, will go out to acknowledge that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have always been here and that counts and that our cultures and our history matters is very meaningful to many, many people.

    Indigenous leader Patrick Dodson, 2012

    As a nation, have we done all we can to displace the myth of Terra Nullius? While we have acknowledged the native title rights of traditional owners, our nation’s founding legal document — the constitution of Australia — still fails to recognise the presence of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people prior to British settlement.

    Indigenous activist Lowitja O’Donoghue, 2011

    It also pains me to know that the constitution still contains a potentially discriminatory power, which can be used by the Commonwealth against our people or, indeed, any other race. And that it still lacks any explicit recognition of us or our place as the first Australians.

    Yothu Yindi Foundation deputy chairman Djawa Yunupingu, 2015

    We will listen carefully to the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, but the recognition we seek must be truthful about the past and real in the way it addresses the future.

    Lawyer, activist and Cape York Institute for Policy and Leadership founder Noel Pearson, 2015

    There are four hurdles: the first hurdle is the Prime Minister and what he’s prepared to run with, secondly the party room, thirdly the Parliament … and the fourth hurdle is the people. In my view, the people are the lowest hurdle, they are a profoundly difficult hurdle to overcome and get onside. It’s not easy to get a majority of voters in a majority of states, but compared to these other hurdles, I just detect the Australian people want this to happen.

    Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice commissioner Mick Gooda, 2015

    If we don’t hurry up and move on this … we’ll get caught in a state of drift where nothing will happen and the whole thing will fall from the public consciousness, and I don’t think we can allow that to happen.

    Please watch the link and send it to your State and Federal MP and demand action.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4773776/Confront-footage-shows-Aboriginal-man-stomping-child.html

    Let it not be said I was silent when they needed me.
    William Wilberforce
    English politician,
    philanthropist, and a
    leader of the movement to stop the slave trade.

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464647, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    RAP? what’s that?

    N$gga please.
    Y’all down with that latest Ballers yet?
    Some good sh$zzle homie.

  34. OldOzzie
    #2464648, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    ‘I wouldn’t buy debt from ANYWHERE’ JPMorgan chief airs fears of ANOTHER financial crisis


    THE CEO of JPMorgan has said he will not be buying government debt from anywhere in the world due to fears the “reversing” of Quantitative Easing (QE) could spark another financial crisis.

    Jamie Dimon played down the possibility of a “bubble” forming in the bond market but said he would not purchase sovereign debt himself because “there’s a chance this will not go well”.

    However, the bank boss insisted the US Federal Reserve was “doing the right things” by raising interest rates and attempting to reverse QE.

    He told CNBC: “I’m not concerned for JPMorgan, we’ll be fine whatever the environment is… I do think that bond prices are high, spreads are low – I’m not going to call it a bubble.

    “I wouldn’t personally buy a 10-year sovereign debt anywhere around the world because we went to QE1, 2 and 3 and now we’re reversing it.

    “My view is the Fed is doing the right things, raising rates, telling people they’re going to start reducing the balance sheet, the likely outcome is that they’ll be fine.

    “If the Fed is doing those things in the face of a strong economy I don’t think it’s going to be that destructive.”

    But he warned the Federal Reserve “could be disrupted” and that “you can’t make something certain which is not certain”.

    Mr Dimon said: “All I’ve ever pointed out is there’s a chance they could be disrupted, there’s a possibility because we’ve never had the reverse of QE1, 2 and 3 before and if you see the ECB [European Central Bank] doing it, the United States doing it and maybe the environment is not the environment the people expect.

    “People cannot predict the future, so my own view is you can’t make something certain which is not certain and there’s a chance this will not go well.

    “But you know what, we’ll figure it out, the Fed will respond appropriately if things are not going the way they saw fit.”

    The comments come after Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan warned the bond market could collapse and threaten stock prices.

    He told the news channel: “The current level of interest rates is abnormally low and there’s only one direction in which they can go, and when they start they will be rather rapid.”

  35. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2464649, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Ex-CFMEU official Halafihi Kivalu given suspended jail term for blackmail

    That’s one out of the way. Wonder what became of that other barely articulate hulk from the Islands, to whom Dyson J. gave that dictation and writing test. That was a day in the TURC to remember.

  36. Empire
    #2464651, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Harlequin Decline
    #2464603, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:05 pm
    About the SSM change. Will the consanguinity provisions still apply since the reason that they are there in the first place would no longer be valid if the marriage is between 2 people of the same sex?

    No. Clearly that would be discriminating against weirdbeardfruitrollers.

  37. JC
    #2464652, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    ResApp. They’re trying to diagnose respiratory diseases through computer aided analysis of the acoustics of various coughs.

    No, never heard of it. I prefer bigger market caps, as the small shit is too obscure for me.

    I’ve been a very serious long term investor over the past few months. 🙂 I’ve sold and currently in the process of selling all my mother’s real estate residential holdings and sticking it into a 1/3 commercial real estate and ETFs. I’ve bought a few office suites in the inner-city area and looking for another investment in that sector. I also bought a bunch of IHD for her, another ETF which holds the top 50 global consumer brands. I also bought Boeing, Qantas, US Steel along with the Dow 30 ETF and a decent swag of the Euro top 50& 200 ETF.

    She’s 93 years old with a swinging brokerage account at one of the global houses where I park my shit. Lucky, she isn’t coherent anymore, or she would die of a heart attack because nothing but real estate ever made sense to her. Not even making sense, but she couldn’t put her head around what stocks were.

    I can’t fathom residential real estate. I sold this block of units for her that were yielding around .9%. This loon bought it who failed the first attempt at settlement because value of the purchase was … get this.. was $60,000 below the banks LVR. In other words, he bought a leveraged investment yielding below 1% with perhaps 50% debt. It’s fucking madness.

    My aunts… her sisters….are giving me a hard time because I’m selling the lot. How could I do this to her? LOl.

  38. Zyconoclast
    #2464654, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    $150,000 is a lot for a dating service

    At one shag a week for $500 each she could be in man ho’ heaven for nearly 6 years.
    Better value, variety and a guaranteed root. No need for the chocolates and flowers routine.

  39. Robert Mc
    #2464655, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Shouldn’t you be resting that shoulder?
    Typings not helping your recovery.

    Shoulder is not too bad now, typing is a moderate form of physio. Thanks for your concern.
    The Aldi stuff you can keep for yourself and whoever you think you’re typing to.

  40. notafan
    #2464657, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Your aunts think your mum might end up on the streets JC?

  41. JC
    #2464658, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Dot,

    I love this passive investment strategy I am doing for her. It’s like wake up in the morning put on the smoking jacket and crocodile slippers, read the news causally… see what Trump is up and then figure out who’s around for lunch. Later on figure out where to invest some loot 🙂

  43. Mike of Marion
    #2464661, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    For all the WW historians, etc
    A short clip of less than 60 seconds.
    A V12 wound up full bore!!!

  44. P
    #2464663, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    JC, always appreciate your advice re the dollar (as upthread).

    I hope all goes well for your mother. How many of us will reach 93? How many of us will have then family with expertise doing the best they are able. I pray God will bless you, JC, and your mum. May God be with her.

  45. Mark from Melbourne
    #2464664, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Baldrick
    #2464165, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Robert Mc
    #2464109, posted on August 10, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Fuck off GrigoryM you troll

    Doing God’s work, Baldrick.

  46. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464665, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    My aunts… her sisters….are giving me a hard time because I’m selling the lot. How could I do this to her? LOl.

    They are wamens.
    They wouldn’t understand.
    Don’t trouble them with complexities, take them shoe shopping.

  47. JC
    #2464666, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    notafan
    #2464657, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Your aunts think your mum might end up on the streets JC?

    LOl , yea more or less. And have they got a mouth on them too! It’s like they’re not considering the fact that she’s bed ridden and 93. One told me I should think about her future! Look, I’d love to see ma go to 100 plus and more, but you also have to be realistic. Funny lot these older Italians.. nothing makes sense to them unless it’s real estate. I guess they grew up in a high inflation currency zone, which means the only protection they were taught was in real estate.

    Incredible though, they were right because Australian real estate has seen the largest ROI in the western world. I think I read that in the past 40 years it’s seen a compound return of around 8% pa, or close to, which is seriously mind boggling when you think about it.

  48. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464667, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Thanks for your concern.

    You should be thanking me.
    Always and often and with humility.
    Remember that for future reference.

  50. JC
    #2464669, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Thanks P.. that’s really nice of you. Really appreciate the kind thoughts. I love her to death and see her every second day at the nursing home and make sure her medical treatment etc is the best she can get.

  51. notafan
    #2464672, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    They used to say Melbourne Italians all had two children and five houses.

    May not be 100% accurate.

    Those that did have done very well.

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2464673, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    https://www.creativespirits.info/aboriginalculture/people/domestic-and-family-violence#toc2

    So, domestic violence in Aboriginal communities came with the whitefellas, did it?

  53. Haidee
    #2464674, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    “You should be thanking me”

    No, people should be laughing more . . please send more lolz to Stimpson
    Much more applause please!

  54. calli
    #2464675, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Take some personal time to recuperate and meander meaningfully through the latest Aldi catalog cornucopia of delicious delights.

    I looked. It’s Italian Week. Mmmmm…

    And lawnmowers.

  55. m0nty
    #2464676, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    RAP? what’s that?

    Really-old Aged Pension. You’d qualify, old man.

  56. johanna
    #2464677, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    C.L.
    #2464578, posted on August 10, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Women would be happier being boss of a home and some children, that’s the important thing to remember.

    Stop trolling.

    It’s not going to work.

  57. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2464678, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    “Malcolm Turnbull says Australia is totally prepared for war with North Korea.
    LOL.”

    Quislings everywhere.

  58. Tom
    #2464679, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    The explosion in the size of government in Australia (fed/state/local) is driving up the cost of living — not the private sector:

    Graph

    H/T IPA

  59. Empire
    #2464680, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Mike of Marion
    #2464661, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:55 pm
    For all the WW historians, etc
    A short clip of less than 60 seconds.
    A V12 wound up full bore!!!

    Lovely, but that aint no stock Packard-Merlin.

    For those with more money than sense, there’s a highly modified pylon racing Yak available for about half a million US.

  60. val majkus
    #2464683, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    In any event – AGL’s biggest business will become mining subsidies. At least until the next Chavez-inspired Federal Labor government decides to stop giving money to the crony capitalists and nationalises the grid.

    MS totally agree, AGL is one of the rent seekers now

  61. Tom
    #2464684, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Night shift avian sock reporting for duty, suh!

  62. thefrolickingmole
    #2464685, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    JC

    About 30 odd years ago i read a book by a lady on real estate that claimed its long term growth was around the 10% mark. (cities and inner areas
    Prices were flat around then so after a decade I wrote her book off as crank stuff.

    Just before the boom hit I brought houses for my brother and sister (on the agreement they would buy them off me for what I had paid for them later on)
    My brother got a house for $140,000 which was valued at $400,000 by the time it was built. My sister got a duplex pair for about the same in Wickham which was worth a touch under a mill at the height of the boom.

    Sadly both places squandered, one in private school fees and a divorce, the other in a divorce with a lot of fraud attached (multiple maxed out credit cards).

    Kicking myself i didnt follow her advice then properly. (but I did buy some nice HIH shares…)

  63. Harlequin Decline
    #2464686, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Empire
    #2464651, posted on August 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    About the SSM change. Will the consanguinity provisions still apply since the reason that they are there in the first place would no longer be valid if the marriage is between 2 people of the same sex?

    No. Clearly that would be discriminating against weirdbeardfruitrollers.

    If so then a parent could potentially marry his/her offspring or siblings could marry. Could be tax implications for deductions,income splitting etc if say a single parent had an 18yo son/daughter living at home.

  64. calli
    #2464687, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    That price level graph pretty much mirrors my own business. Margins remain the same and have done for around ten years, the slow creep upwards is the inputs, especially steel and equipment because AUD.

  65. .
    #2464691, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    A shocking graph, Tom.

    Cut spending and lower the monetary growth rate and we’d be rewarding people for work.

  66. val majkus
    #2464692, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    JC good luck with your mom and with your investments

  67. Fergus
    #2464693, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    For the country boys and gals

  68. Fergus
    #2464694, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Sorry, that was only supposed to be a link.

  69. calli
    #2464696, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    On margins, there was a humungous drop when the GST started, because customers weren’t going to wear it, and I had to absorb some of it or go out of business. It’s been a slow and tortuous recovery ever since. Had my best year last year and paid myself a wee dividend plus a pay rise.

    Now I’m paid only slighly less than my supervisor. 🙂

  70. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464697, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Much more applause please!

    I do it to raise awareness,
    you pompous ponderous pendulous pestilent putrescent excrescence.

    Now thank me.
    And applaud.

  71. calli
    #2464698, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Stimpy! I’ve only just taken delivery of a load of adjectives. Go easy.

  72. incoherent rambler
    #2464701, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull says Australia is totally prepared for war with North Korea.

    King Trumble will, of course, lead his troopers into battle.

  73. .
    #2464704, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Now is the winter of our discontent, made glorious summer by this sun of Wentworth…

  74. stackja
    #2464705, posted on August 10, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Blogger jailed for naming two women falsely accused of having affairs with Tim Worner
    The Daily Telegraph
    August 10, 2017 3:28pm

    AN unrepentant blogger has been jailed for four months after “enthusiastically” defying orders banning the naming of two women falsely accused of having affairs with Seven West Media boss Tim Worner.

    The self-described journalist, who cannot be named for legal reasons, “remains ferociously committed to the righteousness of his conduct”, seeing himself as a “fierce proponent of free speech”, said Justice Ian Harrison in the NSW Supreme Court today.

    “Even if on one view (the blogger’s) enthusiasm for the cause as he perceives it borders on obsession, (he) is nonetheless to my observation a man of some intelligence who doubtless appreciates the proper legal foundation for his contempt.”

