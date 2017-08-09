Liberty Quote
The only difference between a tax man and a taxidermist is that the taxidermist leaves the skin.— Mark Twain
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Roger on Warty – The Conservative Voice
- Haidee on Chronology of Agenda 21 in Australia Part 2
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- . on Chronology of Agenda 21 in Australia Part 2
- calli on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- . on Cross Post: Jeffrey A. Tucker Millennials Are Obsessed with Cryptoassets
- Fergus on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Fergus on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- val majkus on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Cross Post: Jeffrey A. Tucker Millennials Are Obsessed with Cryptoassets
- True Aussie on Chronology of Agenda 21 in Australia Part 2
- Faye on Australia Surrenders its Democracy, Sovereignty & Independence Part 1
- calli on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Harlequin Decline on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- val majkus on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Faye on Australia Surrenders its Democracy, Sovereignty & Independence Part 1
- vicki on Warty – The Conservative Voice
- Empire on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- Peter Stuyvestant on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- johanna on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Cross Post: Jeffrey A. Tucker Millennials Are Obsessed with Cryptoassets
- Warty – The Conservative Voice
- Aren’t they afraid that Kim Jong Un also has the nuclear codes?
- AGL’s profits from coal likely to attract special taxes
- Australia Surrenders its Democracy, Sovereignty & Independence Part 1
- Chronology of Agenda 21 in Australia Part 2
- Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
- How long does it take to go from prosperity to despotism
- Value subtracting
- The Land of Other People’s Milk and Honey
- Australia’s Workplace Relations Framework: the Case for Reform
- Q&A Forum: August 7, 2017
- John Constantine – Fifty percent electricity penalty-tax-fine rate
- Peter O’Brien – On the ABC Charter
- Monday Forum: August 7, 2017
- And then there’s that other leaked transcript
- I’m going to have to find a better class of fish wrap
- Which one is it? No snow or record snow
- Compare and contrast
- What is the end game here?
- Peter O’Brien – Another gay parliamentarian sees the light
- Warty – The demented logic underlying backlash after backlash
- Falling real wages and the stimulus
- He says and does in private what he says and does in public
- Open Forum: August 5, 2017
- Interesting US development. Dem governor jumps ship!
- Stephen Dawson – How to conduct the Same Sex Marriage Plebiscite without new legislation
- Gerard Henderson’s Media Watchdog
- Shorten Attacks Business Class
- Liberal MPs favouring “marriage equality” undermine their government
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,074 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
only part copied but check the final para
AGL will roll out as much vastly subsidised solar and wind as the government wants.
Then they will build more gas-fuelled generation plants – but probably again as part of some tax-hoovering emergency incentive plan to support the grid.
They are already assessing East Coast locales to import LNG. This will be the gas to support the grid that shrieking NIMBYies and eco-loons have successfully chased state governments away from permitting local extraction of. We will be spending foreign reserves and further worsening the balance of trade to import US shale-sourced LNG rather than despoil the untouchable sacred pastures of Australia. ( Not sure Qld can support more extraction – seems to be why the Gladstone LNG folk are buying in Cooper Basin gas ? )
The really good rent seeking will be as the Labor States backed by Federal Labor force more wind and solar in to the grid.
Notwithstanding the economic life of their coal plants, more intermittent electricity in to the grid will undermine the economics of the coal plants. Would not be surprised to see AGL threaten to close Liddell and Bayswater ahead of their use-by dates and demand either subsidies to keep them open and/or subsidies for a rapid build out of gas plants to replace the coal plants.
In any event – AGL’s biggest business will become mining subsidies. At least until the next Chavez-inspired Federal Labor government decides to stop giving money to the crony capitalists and nationalises the grid.
Ah, and here’s an example of that tribalism – my first response to OCO’s Damore/Molyneux posts –
I was clearly pointing to Molyneux’s worrisome leaning towards InfoWars circles, and moved on from there to be grateful for Petersone taking up the issue, and helpfully reminded OCO that I posted the full interview, after they had only found the short, abruptly ended one. All in good faith and good humour.
But then, OCO decides to ignore the Peterson interview, and go to work for Google declaring that Molyneux has basically lost Damore’s case for him, and harps on and on about, just like a Google troll would do.
Then I get back from a happy day in good company to find OCO has moved from lying about the strength of Damore’s case, to lying about what I argued against –
No counter argument, no argument, just a desperate, childish, cackling lie; again putting Molyneux up as the strawman, and again acting like a Google Cultist.
Yeah it was OCO’s being triggered by the highly respected and respectable Peterson’s strong case FOR Damore, sending them into a frenzy of trying to beat Damore with Molyneux, that I argued against, but who the cares about facts or justice … 🙄
Stimpson J. Cat
Yesterday I was a patient. Today I am recovering at home, with many sutures in the upper abdomen and left shoulder. Painful last night and this morning, less so now.
The perils and dangers of Grey Nurse seduction have never been more obvious.
If only they had been free to marry
If range is a problem for the Norks’ 1950s Soviet missile system, the RAAF lads will be happy to supply air-to-air refuelling over the Top End to get the payload to Hobart.
Richard Di Natale
Lovers and haters, that’s what it’s all about.
Di Natale mades it so very simple even a deplorable could understand it.
Funny it is the ‘lovers’ that are demanding that anyone that is a ‘hater’ unfriend them on Facebook.
What will the future hold for ‘Mum and Dad’? I read it’ll be No. 1 Parent and No. 2 Parent.
And No. 3 Beagle and No. 4 Sexrobot and No. 5 Chanel and No. 6 Grey Nurse.
Fergus
#2464583, posted on August 10, 2017 at 3:46 pm
Backing off, now will only aim for the ocean around Guam.
Until this, Guam was looking safe, but if the Norks are aiming to miss, all bets are off!
No, just frolickingmole, Supreme All-time World Champion Face-planter.
[memoryvault coulda bin a minor contender but ran away instead]
Well, he’s got that right.
Earlier, I watched an episode of the admirable House Hunters. The couple in question were in Cincinnati, Ohio, not exactly New York, but not Bumfuck, Hicksville either.
For their budget of US$150,000, they could get a three bedroom house on a decent block which had been renovated. Read it and weep, young Australian families.
I love these shows. Of course, they are primped and edited, but in the end we learn a lot about how people all over the world actually live, and, why we should be spewing about the crappy artificial barriers to young families in this nation of almost unlimited land.
Oh, Lordy!
srr has been nursing grudges all day and her rage has finally built up a sufficient head of steam that it is escaping noisily in jets from proliferating ruptures in her brain case.
Hold on to your butts, boys and girls. This could get messy.
To whomever this above quote refers, I wish them well and would advise, particularly in regard to the shoulder, that physio after I believe is as important as the op itself.
Aussie stocks appear really sluggish. Just a hunch, but I think the Aussie Dollar has gotten too far ahead of itself and could go for a quickish spike down. So I shorted the Aussie for the first time in a long while. Wish myself lots of luck. Stop loss is around 79.50ish.
Did you get any RAP action JC?
“Strong leaders lead, they do not stand by and allow children of same-sex couples to be treated as pawns.”
Same sex couples…
Making babies..
Well I never.
The things they can do nowadays.
“devastating news of again being let down by the justice system ‘
https://thewest.com.au/news/wa/dpp-wont-appeal-verdict-or-sentence-in-case-of-man-convicted-of-killing-kalgoorlie-teenager-elijah-doughty-ng-b88563638z
Dot
RAP? what’s that?
Wow! There’s a surprise.
BTW, thanks, val, for your frequent, interesting posts. We have limited Internet time per month so it’s good to get all this information at the Cat.
Richard Di Natale
BREAKING: A postal plebiscite would cost $122 million dollars… or Parliament could vote for love and equality. grns.mp/love
Don’t your Senators owe us some money?
You Commie Muppet.
Helen, Lizzie,
Don’t be conned.
The thing is, in Aboriginal society, if you speak of the problem, you OWN the problem. That’s why their mum wouldn’t speak of the problem – she would have to deal with it, and she wanted someone else to do it.
White man has spoken of the child abuse problem so he owns the problem and it is up to him to deal with it.
Until whitey wakes up to this, nothing will happen. Oh yes, the Aboriginal Industry will take all the money being shoveled out, but things will only get worse.
It’s all Kabuki Theatre – $30 Billion worth a year and how many tens of thousands of lives ruined?
Take the sugar off the table and only put it back on with harshly enforced conditions.
I’m no friend of Turnbull, but holding him accountable for what the Gaystapo will say is a bit much.
Best of luck JC.
If I shorted as much as a Spiderman comic, there would be a worldwide shortage for the following decade.
“But the shiny HR qualified people – are being augmented daily by the many young things I see shelling out for psych and HR degrees in the hope of a nice Corporate Headquarters HR role, ”
In my experience, the crazies of both gender tend to flourish in white collar, hierarchical bureaucracies where individual performance is difficult to measure and where at least some of the work doesn’t actually need to be done, so it doesn’t matter whether it is done well or badly.
The worst bosses I ever had were men, ranging from the cloddishly stupid – one SES Band 2 I worked for was almost certainly of less than average intelligence – to the psychopathic. The two far and away best managers I ever had were women.
One of the interesting things about the APS – presumable it also applies to the public and private bureaucracies – it that no one in top management gives a shit about how well you manage your staff. So long as you seem to be getting work out of them and so long as they are not embarrassing the organisation with actual suicide attempts, no one up the line cares. Even high levels of compo claims don’t move them.
It is probably no longer fashionable to say – as a manager said to me some years ago – ‘X cant be any good, because her staff all like her’ but the attitude persists.
The Spanish, of course, are responsible for the immigrant hordes, pull factors, yeah right.
Definitely not an army trying to invade either.
That is one heck of a fence the Spanish have built in Ceuta, still might need a few more embellishments.
Well the dollars goin’ down
And the folks begin to frown
Down da big ass end ‘a town
Ugh……..
But I’m a’ feelin’ rich
‘Cos I got my big ol’ bitch
And mah groin begins to itch
With the news coming from Fitch
wiki-wiki-wiki
ResApp. They’re trying to diagnose respiratory diseases through computer aided analysis of the acoustics of various coughs.
https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT02973282
https://www.resapphealth.com.au/
LOL!, Mother Lode. 😀
Compare and contrast
Last Saturday’s OZ on the Police working for bettering Aboriginal lives
No, just frolickingmole, Supreme All-time World Champion Face-planter.
Shouldn’t you be resting that shoulder?
Typings not helping your recovery.
Take some personal time to recuperate and meander meaningfully through the latest Aldi catalog cornucopia of delicious delights.
Breaking news, from the Oz. Strangely enough, I’m with Noel Pearson. Bring on the referendum, the sooner the better.
Gruinaid reports on North Korea..
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/aug/10/hope-pride-fear-how-north-koreans-feel-about-their-homeland
There are critical bits in it, but overall its all Trumps fault.
We do know that North Koreans have good reason to be afraid of American military might. The country was flattened by US airstrikes in the Korean war. It is structured around the idea that it is still at war (technically true: no peace treaty was signed at the end of the conflict, only an armistice).
..
The country was once one of the most prosperous and industrialised in the region. The state gave its people jobs, food and healthcare and promised there was “nothing to envy” in the outside world.
…
But in North Korea, as elsewhere, it is possible for people to hold more than one idea: to blame the government for the grievous economic conditions, to hate its cruelty, to understand that life is much better elsewhere – and simultaneously to feel a certain pride in their country’s military achievements and ability to stand up to the Americans. This latter sentiment is, indeed, a key part of the regime’s calculus in pursuing nuclear weapons so devotedly. In that sense, Donald Trump’s bluster may, if anything, help to rally the population behind the regime.
Using children as pawns.
This is exactly what gillard/yin-yeng wong and shorten did when they refused to pass gay marriage when they had control of both houses, saving it up as a weapon to use now.
Imagine if their abc had have attacked gillard over same sex marriage as hard as they are charging now?.
In Their Own Words
Aboriginal children and being raped and beaten to death.
They commit suicide at unprecedented rates.
And yet these despicable individuals push Constitutional recognition of Aborigines as a priority issue for the Government:
Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, 2014
Recognise joint campaign director Tanya Hosch, 2015
Indigenous leader Patrick Dodson, 2012
Indigenous activist Lowitja O’Donoghue, 2011
Yothu Yindi Foundation deputy chairman Djawa Yunupingu, 2015
Lawyer, activist and Cape York Institute for Policy and Leadership founder Noel Pearson, 2015
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander social justice commissioner Mick Gooda, 2015
Please watch the link and send it to your State and Federal MP and demand action.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4773776/Confront-footage-shows-Aboriginal-man-stomping-child.html
Let it not be said I was silent when they needed me.
William Wilberforce
English politician,
philanthropist, and a
leader of the movement to stop the slave trade.
RAP? what’s that?
N$gga please.
Y’all down with that latest Ballers yet?
Some good sh$zzle homie.
‘I wouldn’t buy debt from ANYWHERE’ JPMorgan chief airs fears of ANOTHER financial crisis
THE CEO of JPMorgan has said he will not be buying government debt from anywhere in the world due to fears the “reversing” of Quantitative Easing (QE) could spark another financial crisis.
Jamie Dimon played down the possibility of a “bubble” forming in the bond market but said he would not purchase sovereign debt himself because “there’s a chance this will not go well”.
However, the bank boss insisted the US Federal Reserve was “doing the right things” by raising interest rates and attempting to reverse QE.
He told CNBC: “I’m not concerned for JPMorgan, we’ll be fine whatever the environment is… I do think that bond prices are high, spreads are low – I’m not going to call it a bubble.
“I wouldn’t personally buy a 10-year sovereign debt anywhere around the world because we went to QE1, 2 and 3 and now we’re reversing it.
“My view is the Fed is doing the right things, raising rates, telling people they’re going to start reducing the balance sheet, the likely outcome is that they’ll be fine.
“If the Fed is doing those things in the face of a strong economy I don’t think it’s going to be that destructive.”
But he warned the Federal Reserve “could be disrupted” and that “you can’t make something certain which is not certain”.
Mr Dimon said: “All I’ve ever pointed out is there’s a chance they could be disrupted, there’s a possibility because we’ve never had the reverse of QE1, 2 and 3 before and if you see the ECB [European Central Bank] doing it, the United States doing it and maybe the environment is not the environment the people expect.
“People cannot predict the future, so my own view is you can’t make something certain which is not certain and there’s a chance this will not go well.
“But you know what, we’ll figure it out, the Fed will respond appropriately if things are not going the way they saw fit.”
The comments come after Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan warned the bond market could collapse and threaten stock prices.
He told the news channel: “The current level of interest rates is abnormally low and there’s only one direction in which they can go, and when they start they will be rather rapid.”
Ex-CFMEU official Halafihi Kivalu given suspended jail term for blackmail
That’s one out of the way. Wonder what became of that other barely articulate hulk from the Islands, to whom Dyson J. gave that dictation and writing test. That was a day in the TURC to remember.
No. Clearly that would be discriminating against weirdbeardfruitrollers.
No, never heard of it. I prefer bigger market caps, as the small shit is too obscure for me.
I’ve been a very serious long term investor over the past few months. 🙂 I’ve sold and currently in the process of selling all my mother’s real estate residential holdings and sticking it into a 1/3 commercial real estate and ETFs. I’ve bought a few office suites in the inner-city area and looking for another investment in that sector. I also bought a bunch of IHD for her, another ETF which holds the top 50 global consumer brands. I also bought Boeing, Qantas, US Steel along with the Dow 30 ETF and a decent swag of the Euro top 50& 200 ETF.
She’s 93 years old with a swinging brokerage account at one of the global houses where I park my shit. Lucky, she isn’t coherent anymore, or she would die of a heart attack because nothing but real estate ever made sense to her. Not even making sense, but she couldn’t put her head around what stocks were.
I can’t fathom residential real estate. I sold this block of units for her that were yielding around .9%. This loon bought it who failed the first attempt at settlement because value of the purchase was … get this.. was $60,000 below the banks LVR. In other words, he bought a leveraged investment yielding below 1% with perhaps 50% debt. It’s fucking madness.
My aunts… her sisters….are giving me a hard time because I’m selling the lot. How could I do this to her? LOl.
$150,000 is a lot for a dating service
At one shag a week for $500 each she could be in man ho’ heaven for nearly 6 years.
Better value, variety and a guaranteed root. No need for the chocolates and flowers routine.
Shoulder is not too bad now, typing is a moderate form of physio. Thanks for your concern.
The Aldi stuff you can keep for yourself and whoever you think you’re typing to.
Your aunts think your mum might end up on the streets JC?
Dot,
I love this passive investment strategy I am doing for her. It’s like wake up in the morning put on the smoking jacket and crocodile slippers, read the news causally… see what Trump is up and then figure out who’s around for lunch. Later on figure out where to invest some loot 🙂
Germany continues apace towards failed state status as Merkel doubles down on the lies.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/germany/germany-government-trying-to-cover-up-continuing-refugee-crisis-before-election/
For all the WW historians, etc
A short clip of less than 60 seconds.
A V12 wound up full bore!!!
JC, always appreciate your advice re the dollar (as upthread).
I hope all goes well for your mother. How many of us will reach 93? How many of us will have then family with expertise doing the best they are able. I pray God will bless you, JC, and your mum. May God be with her.
Doing God’s work, Baldrick.
My aunts… her sisters….are giving me a hard time because I’m selling the lot. How could I do this to her? LOl.
They are wamens.
They wouldn’t understand.
Don’t trouble them with complexities, take them shoe shopping.
LOl , yea more or less. And have they got a mouth on them too! It’s like they’re not considering the fact that she’s bed ridden and 93. One told me I should think about her future! Look, I’d love to see ma go to 100 plus and more, but you also have to be realistic. Funny lot these older Italians.. nothing makes sense to them unless it’s real estate. I guess they grew up in a high inflation currency zone, which means the only protection they were taught was in real estate.
Incredible though, they were right because Australian real estate has seen the largest ROI in the western world. I think I read that in the past 40 years it’s seen a compound return of around 8% pa, or close to, which is seriously mind boggling when you think about it.
Thanks for your concern.
You should be thanking me.
Always and often and with humility.
Remember that for future reference.
Dreadful stats, Riccardo. https://www.creativespirits.info/aboriginalculture/people/domestic-and-family-violence#toc2
and some myth telling of their own.
Thanks P.. that’s really nice of you. Really appreciate the kind thoughts. I love her to death and see her every second day at the nursing home and make sure her medical treatment etc is the best she can get.
They used to say Melbourne Italians all had two children and five houses.
May not be 100% accurate.
Those that did have done very well.
So, domestic violence in Aboriginal communities came with the whitefellas, did it?
“You should be thanking me”
No, people should be laughing more . . please send more lolz to Stimpson
Much more applause please!
I looked. It’s Italian Week. Mmmmm…
And lawnmowers.
Really-old Aged Pension. You’d qualify, old man.
Stop trolling.
It’s not going to work.
“Malcolm Turnbull says Australia is totally prepared for war with North Korea.
LOL.”
Quislings everywhere.
The explosion in the size of government in Australia (fed/state/local) is driving up the cost of living — not the private sector:
Graph
H/T IPA
Lovely, but that aint no stock Packard-Merlin.
For those with more money than sense, there’s a highly modified pylon racing Yak available for about half a million US.
MS totally agree, AGL is one of the rent seekers now
Night shift avian sock reporting for duty, suh!
JC
About 30 odd years ago i read a book by a lady on real estate that claimed its long term growth was around the 10% mark. (cities and inner areas
Prices were flat around then so after a decade I wrote her book off as crank stuff.
Just before the boom hit I brought houses for my brother and sister (on the agreement they would buy them off me for what I had paid for them later on)
My brother got a house for $140,000 which was valued at $400,000 by the time it was built. My sister got a duplex pair for about the same in Wickham which was worth a touch under a mill at the height of the boom.
Sadly both places squandered, one in private school fees and a divorce, the other in a divorce with a lot of fraud attached (multiple maxed out credit cards).
Kicking myself i didnt follow her advice then properly. (but I did buy some nice HIH shares…)
If so then a parent could potentially marry his/her offspring or siblings could marry. Could be tax implications for deductions,income splitting etc if say a single parent had an 18yo son/daughter living at home.
That price level graph pretty much mirrors my own business. Margins remain the same and have done for around ten years, the slow creep upwards is the inputs, especially steel and equipment because AUD.
A shocking graph, Tom.
Cut spending and lower the monetary growth rate and we’d be rewarding people for work.
JC good luck with your mom and with your investments
For the country boys and gals
Sorry, that was only supposed to be a link.
On margins, there was a humungous drop when the GST started, because customers weren’t going to wear it, and I had to absorb some of it or go out of business. It’s been a slow and tortuous recovery ever since. Had my best year last year and paid myself a wee dividend plus a pay rise.
Now I’m paid only slighly less than my supervisor. 🙂
Much more applause please!
I do it to raise awareness,
you pompous ponderous pendulous pestilent putrescent excrescence.
Now thank me.
And applaud.
Stimpy! I’ve only just taken delivery of a load of adjectives. Go easy.
King Trumble will, of course, lead his troopers into battle.
Now is the winter of our discontent, made glorious summer by this sun of Wentworth…