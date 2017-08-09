Liberty Quote
-
Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
1,276 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
You always do learn something on the Cat – the Monte Bello’s were the site of three tests.
professional hypnotist Scott Adams
Ask yourself.
Why does one become a professional hypnotist?
Watch the video and then scroll past, if you can.
Senator Penny Wong was lionised by the media for her speech describing the hateful nature of the same-sex marraige debate. I understand the press gallery was impressed.
Perhaps the press gallery should report that Penny Wong is a member of Emily’s List, an organisation that has successfully convinced the Victorian and Tasmanian Governments to permit late and full term abortions.
Senator Wong, there is nothing anyone could say, nor few acts they could commit, that would be worse than late and full term abortions. But let’s not descend into debate, let’s watch what you would like to see happen in every Australian state, in the name of all Australian women.
It is not possible to watch this video and still believe abortion is a “women’s health issue”.
Is there not one current affairs journalist who will watch this video and report it in their program?
‘You always do learn something on the Cat – the Monte Bello’s were the site of three tests.’
Kiddies’ joke c.1956: have you heard Monty Bellow?
I wonder if Penny Wong sees it necessary to put any legal structures in place to ensure that all children of ‘gay’ marriages have adequate access to details about their biological parents. Or does she go for Parent One and Parent Two and forget completely about the real parent/s? Adult adoptees from past ‘secret’ adoptions have some very strong views on that, and they might find her dismissal (if that is what she does) of biological origins very, very hurtful; and legally actionable given that governments now insist adoptees have access to these details. What does she think about adoptees’ rights? Also, is she a ‘mother’ to her adopted children, or a ‘father’? Or doesn’t it matter? Obviously fully-formed children in utero don’t matter at all, and how hurtful is that to anyone civilised?
I’m sorry if this has already been posted. If it has, a sanction I deserve.
But this guy is brilliant!
He is rather good !
I wonder if Penny Wong sees it necessary to put any legal structures in place to ensure that all children of ‘gay’ marriages have adequate access to details about their biological parents.
To set out to engineer a situation where a child will not have a mother and a father is monstrous.
There should be no ability for gays to adopt children, there should be no ability for lesbians to access IVF. If women decide to become pregnant by some other means, then that’s up to them, but at least the stupidity is by there hand alone, society has not facilitated it.
P.S. I’d be interested as to how many Cats watched the video.
Could you please indicate if you did.
Thanks.
Quite common, here on the Cat. It usually means he’s stepped on another rake.
Riccardo, Yes, Watched,. Sickened.
We regress as a species.
It is not possible to watch this video and still believe abortion is a “women’s health issue”.
Abortion is the most vile and evil thing.
Yes. Pedro is right.
in case you missed it at the Oz
Only watched a few seconds and then had to turn it off.
There is not one way that ANY f*king person that is a Senator nor House of Representatives has ANY brains whatsoever.
They are ALL f*king dumb shits.
I got to about the 35 second mark before the red rage overtook me.
I’m not going to watch. I follow lifesite news on Facebook and have seen enough, not to mention when the Gosnells story broke, I was a lurker at Catholic Answers and every grisly detail of that case is embedded in my mind, the shoe box, the collection of little feet…
Putting someone to death, who just happens to be conceived at the wrong time and place is acceptable, but putting someone to death someone who may have committed the most revolting crimes is not?
Riccardo, the video didn’t load for me. After reading the description of the process on that page, I’m glad it didn’t load. I can’t watch the life being crushed out of a baby.
Pity the unthinking, unfeeling monsters who voted for late term abortion won’t ever see it.
In what universe is this “late term abortion” not considered the cold blooded murder of an innocent child.
I wish I had never seen this atrocity., but it needs to be put in the public arena.
Offering a prayer for the repose of the soul of that poor little mite.
Riccardo I watched it mate.
Murder pure and simple.
Riccardo,
I watched it.
Murdered before you were even born.
Murdered in cold blood.
Murdered and no one cares.
Murdered by a supposed doctor.
Murdered.
Uh huh. Sure. Mmmm.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/laurettabrown/2017/08/09/hillary-clinton-now-wants-to-be-a-methodist-preacher-n2366554
Hi guys, I’m also thinking about becoming the Pope.
Wow. Tracey Flick.
Sure. Jesus walks with me.
She’s a veritable mother Theresa.
Heh.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/ouch-even-church-satan-not-want-hillary-clinton-preacher/
Gutless I know but I couldn’t bring myself to watch it Riccardo.
notafan at 2147
Likewise.
Riccardo
I don’t have to watch to accept your argument, but thanks for making it available to those who might need convincing, or their convictions of the horrors that “people” can inflict on others reinforced.
May those who support this share Hell with Mengele.
Sorry, Riccardo.
The body is willing but the spirit is weak.
Pencil me in as one of the cowards.