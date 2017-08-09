Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,276 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2464930, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    No doubt about it, you can always learn something new at the Cat. I had never heard of those islands before tonight

    You always do learn something on the Cat – the Monte Bello’s were the site of three tests.

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2464931, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    professional hypnotist Scott Adams

    Ask yourself.
    Why does one become a professional hypnotist?

  3. Riccardo Bosi
    #2464932, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Watch the video and then scroll past, if you can.

    Senator Penny Wong was lionised by the media for her speech describing the hateful nature of the same-sex marraige debate. I understand the press gallery was impressed.

    Perhaps the press gallery should report that Penny Wong is a member of Emily’s List, an organisation that has successfully convinced the Victorian and Tasmanian Governments to permit late and full term abortions.

    Senator Wong, there is nothing anyone could say, nor few acts they could commit, that would be worse than late and full term abortions. But let’s not descend into debate, let’s watch what you would like to see happen in every Australian state, in the name of all Australian women.

    It is not possible to watch this video and still believe abortion is a “women’s health issue”.

    Is there not one current affairs journalist who will watch this video and report it in their program?

  4. Des Deskperson
    #2464933, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    ‘You always do learn something on the Cat – the Monte Bello’s were the site of three tests.’

    Kiddies’ joke c.1956: have you heard Monty Bellow?

  5. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2464934, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    I wonder if Penny Wong sees it necessary to put any legal structures in place to ensure that all children of ‘gay’ marriages have adequate access to details about their biological parents. Or does she go for Parent One and Parent Two and forget completely about the real parent/s? Adult adoptees from past ‘secret’ adoptions have some very strong views on that, and they might find her dismissal (if that is what she does) of biological origins very, very hurtful; and legally actionable given that governments now insist adoptees have access to these details. What does she think about adoptees’ rights? Also, is she a ‘mother’ to her adopted children, or a ‘father’? Or doesn’t it matter? Obviously fully-formed children in utero don’t matter at all, and how hurtful is that to anyone civilised?

  6. rickw
    #2464935, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    I’m sorry if this has already been posted. If it has, a sanction I deserve.

    But this guy is brilliant!

    He is rather good !

  7. rickw
    #2464936, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I wonder if Penny Wong sees it necessary to put any legal structures in place to ensure that all children of ‘gay’ marriages have adequate access to details about their biological parents.

    To set out to engineer a situation where a child will not have a mother and a father is monstrous.

    There should be no ability for gays to adopt children, there should be no ability for lesbians to access IVF. If women decide to become pregnant by some other means, then that’s up to them, but at least the stupidity is by there hand alone, society has not facilitated it.

  8. Riccardo Bosi
    #2464937, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    P.S. I’d be interested as to how many Cats watched the video.
    Could you please indicate if you did.
    Thanks.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2464938, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Kiddies’ joke c.1956: have you heard Monty Bellow?

    Quite common, here on the Cat. It usually means he’s stepped on another rake.

  10. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2464939, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Riccardo, Yes, Watched,. Sickened.
    We regress as a species.

  11. rickw
    #2464940, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    It is not possible to watch this video and still believe abortion is a “women’s health issue”.

    Abortion is the most vile and evil thing.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2464941, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    P.S. I’d be interested as to how many Cats watched the video.

    Yes. Pedro is right.

  13. val majkus
    #2464942, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    in case you missed it at the Oz

    The Recognise campaign for indigenous constitutional recognition is being quietly abandoned after five years and tens of millions of dollars in funding, despite calls for a concerted publicity drive to capitalise on the reform model ­delivered by the Referendum Council.

    Recognise, launched by Julia Gillard in 2012 in response to recommendations from an expert panel, claimed to have won the support of more than 300,000 Australians during a nationwide awareness drive.

    It has had major financial and in-kind backing, including from the AFL, NRL and Cricket Australia, as well as millions of dollars annually from the federal government and support from some of the country’s biggest corporations.

    Qantas plastered the campaign’s distinctive purple “R” logo on many of its planes but recently removed this marketing after Reconciliation Australia, which has responsibility for Recognise, advised the airline it was canning the body.

    Recognise suffered from frequent criticism that, without an ­actual model to promote, its message was skewed and that it spoke primarily to white Australia without taking account of the aspirations of most indigenous Australians.

    READ MORE
    CHANEY‘Time for action on recognition’
    The Prime Minister’s Referendum Council report released last month came down squarely against “minimalist” reform, an approach that would have ­involved changing or deleting ­references to race in the Constitution, but little more.

    Recognise was originally co-­directed by former Kevin Rudd campaign manager Tim Gartrell and long-time indigenous advocate Tanya Hosch, although both have since left.

  14. gingerbeer
    #2464944, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Only watched a few seconds and then had to turn it off.

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2464945, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    There is not one way that ANY f*king person that is a Senator nor House of Representatives has ANY brains whatsoever.

    They are ALL f*king dumb shits.

  16. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2464946, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I got to about the 35 second mark before the red rage overtook me.

  17. notafan
    #2464947, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I’m not going to watch. I follow lifesite news on Facebook and have seen enough, not to mention when the Gosnells story broke, I was a lurker at Catholic Answers and every grisly detail of that case is embedded in my mind, the shoe box, the collection of little feet…

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2464949, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I got to about the 35 second mark before the red rage overtook me.

    Putting someone to death, who just happens to be conceived at the wrong time and place is acceptable, but putting someone to death someone who may have committed the most revolting crimes is not?

  19. Gab
    #2464950, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Riccardo, the video didn’t load for me. After reading the description of the process on that page, I’m glad it didn’t load. I can’t watch the life being crushed out of a baby.

    Pity the unthinking, unfeeling monsters who voted for late term abortion won’t ever see it.

  20. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2464951, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    In what universe is this “late term abortion” not considered the cold blooded murder of an innocent child.

    I wish I had never seen this atrocity., but it needs to be put in the public arena.

    Offering a prayer for the repose of the soul of that poor little mite.

  21. jupes
    #2464952, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Riccardo I watched it mate.

    Murder pure and simple.

  22. rickw
    #2464953, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Riccardo,

    I watched it.

    Murdered before you were even born.

    Murdered in cold blood.

    Murdered and no one cares.

    Murdered by a supposed doctor.

    Murdered.

  23. .
    #2464956, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Uh huh. Sure. Mmmm.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/laurettabrown/2017/08/09/hillary-clinton-now-wants-to-be-a-methodist-preacher-n2366554

    Hi guys, I’m also thinking about becoming the Pope.

    “Hillary Rodham grew up attending First United Methodist Church in the conservative suburb of Park Ridge, Illinois, often taking field trips into Chicago with her youth pastor to see figures like Martin Luther King Jr.,” Green notes. “While other girls were flipping through beauty mags, she was reading about Vietnam and poverty in a now-defunct magazine for Methodist students called motive.”

    Wow. Tracey Flick.

    Clinton “doesn’t wear her religion on her sleeve,” according to Shillady, “she just practices it. She follows the edict of what’s attributed to St. Francis: ‘Preach the gospel always, and if you need to, use words.’”

    Sure. Jesus walks with me.

    “Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,” Shillady told Green.

    She’s a veritable mother Theresa.

    Heh.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/ouch-even-church-satan-not-want-hillary-clinton-preacher/

  24. Old School Conservative
    #2464957, posted on August 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Gutless I know but I couldn’t bring myself to watch it Riccardo.

  25. Boambee John
    #2464958, posted on August 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    notafan at 2147

    Likewise.

    Riccardo

    I don’t have to watch to accept your argument, but thanks for making it available to those who might need convincing, or their convictions of the horrors that “people” can inflict on others reinforced.

    May those who support this share Hell with Mengele.

  26. memoryvault
    #2464959, posted on August 10, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    P.S. I’d be interested as to how many Cats watched the video.

    Sorry, Riccardo.
    The body is willing but the spirit is weak.
    Pencil me in as one of the cowards.

