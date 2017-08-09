Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  1. srr
    #2465208, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:32 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2465009, posted on August 10, 2017 at 11:02 pm
    That is the level of debate the proponents want.

    Facebook has been swamped by all manner of silliness.

    Pointing out slippery slope arguments apparently makes you a Nutter.

    Pointing out that you’ve been pointing out slippery slope arguments since long before the pits of hell at the bottom became commonplace and normal, makes you the worst and most hated of ‘nutters’.

  2. Mark A
    #2465209, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:40 am

    Just when you think you know it all.
    The inner core of the Sun rotates 4 times faster than it’s surface.

    This time of day the forum used to be abuzz with witty and smiting comments, looks like we reached the zimmerframe and sleep as long as you can, hope to wake up but not essential stage for most.

    /attempt of trying to be funny off
    PS Hope I’m not at testes’ level, I’d hate that

  3. srr
    #2465210, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:45 am

    . [Dot]
    #2465025, posted on August 10, 2017 at 11:26 pm
    You know that Google owns 55% of Gab . Ai , don’t you, SRR?

    They also own significant amounts of Periscope and Twitter.

    I’m not sure how you “boycott Google” by posting more You Tube vids than anyone else.

    You know you’re just posting like a Google Bot again, don’t you Dot.

    You know you’re just gathering random words that have nothing to do with the content of my posts, such as the arguments being made by the likes of Jordan Peterson, and tossing them around like some stinking, insulting (to all readers), word compost.

    Of course you do.

    But you aren’t the problem.

    The problem is everyone who joins you in your bullshit just to stay off your, Very Google-esque, Very Stasi-esque, “Unpersoned” List.

  4. notafan
    #2465211, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:46 am

    I’ll head to Europe, at the end of the year I hope Mark and keep you company on the overnight shift.


    New York is booming, in a third world kind of way.

  5. dover_beach
    #2465212, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:49 am

    When Kerryn Phelps and Jackie Stricker-Phelps tied the knot in New York, they joked they would become grandparents before same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia.

    And fast forward nearly 20 years, the inside joke is no longer a laughing matter after the couple recently welcomed their first grandson baby Billy, The Australian Women’s Weekly magazine reported…

    Despite tying the knot in New York in 1998, their marriage is still not recognised in Australia

    There is another problem with this claim beyond the obvious equivocation. There was no same-sex ‘marriage’ in NY in 1998. Marriage was redefined by legislative fiat in NY in 2011. So, are they lying here or is there some innocent misunderstanding? I tweeted the reporter at femail. I wonder what her response will be.

  6. Mark A
    #2465213, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:51 am

    notafan
    #2465211, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:46 am

    I’ll head to Europe, at the end of the year I hope Mark and keep you company on the overnight shift.

    Loved to meet you here, my stint ends 12/12/2017 going home then.

  7. srr
    #2465214, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:57 am

    dover_beach
    #2465031, posted on August 10, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Pointing out slippery slope arguments apparently makes you a Nutter.

    This is the typical response of someone that has never reasoned to a conclusion.

    It’s also the sarcastic reponse of those who have calmly argued to a conclusion, and then met with the last, bitterly angry rejoinder, “I don’t care! I hate you! You’re fucking crazy! Shut Up!!!”.

  8. rickw
    #2465215, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:01 am

    France Under Martial Law

    http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/08/france-under-martial-law.php

    Well, at least they’re not screwed like Japan!!

    (Monty is a vile fuckwit)

  9. notafan
    #2465216, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:02 am

    Incidentally, my shopping strip has had a couple of new tenants, from the ME, as it happens, who continually left food scraps out in thin garbage bags for the crows to rip open, it took polite advise from me, then numerous visits from council for them to finally keep their rubbish in locked skips.

    Every morning there was crap every where, and other tenants had had rat visits.

    I don’t understand why they even needed to be told in the first place, or why they didn’t get fined the first time. Thirty forty crows made a hell of a mess.

    On the other hand woe betide any customer who is ten minutes over in a parking spot, they have those little senser things and the parking officer is there nearly every day so the gouging council can pay for all its diversity programmes.

    Australian Conversatives are looking better and better.

    Our country, our rules.

  10. Tel
    #2465217, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:05 am

    Despite tying the knot in New York in 1998, their marriage is still not recognised in Australia

    I’m pretty sure Australian law does recognize foreign gay marriage as a “civil union” so they aren’t being exactly honest about that either.

  11. notafan
    #2465219, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:07 am

    End December Mark. You probably won’t miss the European winter.

    I’ll probably hit my three favourite s again where it is a little milder.

    Phelps had some sort of ceremony from a reform rabbi back then, I don’t know how legal it was but they have crowed about it ever since.

  12. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2465220, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:08 am

    It was said that the Japanese population is shrinking and aging, so there is no need for perpetual growth.

    When you have a shrinking population you have shrinking markets, companies do it tough. They fail, they merge and otherwise find it difficult to even hang onto revenues. This deflationary trend will manifest itself throughout the parts of the world in population decline. High valuations depend on company growth and we are already seeing companies getting caught out, fudging the books to appear to be growing. Failing companies can have domino effects, causing other dependent companies to fail. There is no balance that is going to be struck with a declining population, it’s a downward cycle of doom and gloom.

    Fewer companies means fewer jobs and taxes on an ageing population. The only places with above replacement birth rates are africa and the arab world. Welcome to the start of the next dark age.

  13. Mark A
    #2465221, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:09 am

    notafan
    #2465216, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:02 am

    On the other hand woe betide any customer who is ten minutes over in a parking spot, they have those little senser things and the parking officer is there nearly every day so the gouging

    Tell me about it, just received the fine for $150 from the Oakleigh council, parked there just before we left for Europe to buy a few plants and apparently we were in a pick up zone and overstayed by 3 minutes. 3 frigging minutes?

  14. Mark A
    #2465222, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:11 am

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2465220, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:08 am

    You wouldn’t be directly related to Hanrahan would you?

  15. srr
    #2465224, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:15 am

    . [Dot]
    #2465051, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:07 am

    There is actually nothing immoral with buying and selling children.

    At least we know it is as only as morally as dubious as enslaving others to pay for them, it cannot be any worse.

    This is the creature that ‘moral‘, ‘lady‘ cats like to be seen Listed with.

    Honest humans understand that’s why I’m happy to be known to be on those ‘moral‘, ‘lady‘ cats shit List.

  16. Mark A
    #2465225, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:18 am

    notafan
    #2465219, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:07 am

    End December Mark. You probably won’t miss the European winter.

    Didn’t mind it too much, the cold don’t bother me but the slippery footpaths can be a worry.
    Take short steps I was advised.

    My sojourn back home looks to be short lived though, either back to Vienna by March or hopefully to St Petersburg by April, have a strong and nearly unbeatable competition for that post but.
    Sometimes I wish I were gender fluid and claim female status

  17. notafan
    #2465226, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Incidentally France has had soldiers deployed on the streets for years, we first saw them in Paris in twelve years ago, a few months after the London attacks, there are just more now, approximately half of the total at any one time are on the street.

    Italy is the same, highest numbers in 2016, down a little, I saw in 2017, in Rome, anyhow, Spain has some, but not as many iirc.

    Both Italy and France adding security at railway stations, but not yet the sort of security Spain introduced after the Atocha bombing.

    Muslim tax system.

  18. notafan
    #2465227, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Both sound great.

    When I finally close the shop I’m going to visit eastern Europe in the milder months.

    Might be two years away.

    Decision s, decisions.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2465228, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:23 am

    On the other hand woe betide any customer who is ten minutes over in a parking spot

    I saw this one yesterday:

    Driver’s shock as he gets hit with parking fine while filling up his car at petrol station

    Erkan Ozpembe, 42, was targeted as he forked out £40 on diesel at the Shell Garage in Ley Street, Ilford, Essex.

    Mr Ozpembe went to the cash machine on the forecourt to take out money to pay after filling up his tank.

    The cash machine was out of order so he used the ATM of the shop next door before returning to the garage to settle up.

    But Mr Ozpembe was stunned to receive a parking ticket totally out of the blue in the post.

    “I was only away for two or three minutes,” the local cafe manager said.

    Ouch!

  20. johanna
    #2465229, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:23 am

    New hospital debacles in Perth and Adelaide. FFS, there is nothing particularly new or difficult about building a hospital. There is a long history, and hundreds of thousands of current examples, to learn from. Why do governments keep getting these very expensive, but not unusual, projects wrong?

    Nearly half of the new Royal Adelaide Hospital’s operating theatres will not be available for surgery when it opens to patients in about four weeks.

    Hanging pendant lights are too low and would make surgical procedures dangerous for surgeons and their patients, doctors said.

    David Pope from the Salaried Medical Officers Association said the theatres could not be used until the lighting issue was rectified.

    “They have to fix it, there’s no possible way certain operations can be done until those things are addressed,” he said.

    There are 40 operating suites and SA Health conceded 30 had lighting issues.

    Proper lighting in operating theatres is an issue that was solved decades ago. How did this happen?

    Based on past experience, we will never know, but will be obliged to foot the bill.

  21. Spider
    #2465230, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:28 am

    Dover Beach
    Senators Derryn Hinch and Sam Dastyari cut a wedding cake and kiss outside Parliament to show their support for same-sex marriage

    That is the level of debate the proponents want.

    +1000

    Nailed it. This is what I have always thought. It’s the infantile fatuous nature of the so-called debate ” they love each other” which I find most annoying.

    My only real issue I have with same sex marriage is the issue of children and the roll on effect of further sanctioning some poor sod in India carrying some unrelated woman’s baby. I know effectively they already have that right but to me this is the final confirmation.

    Otherwise, I don’t give a toss but I’m not certain if I can take wall to wall gay marriage promotion and special events on TV and my Facebook feed for the next 4 months. And let’s be clear it runs about 100 to 1 in favour of SSM.

    Still waiting to see this avalanche of hateful speech. Must be on a channel in an alternative universe somewhere. All. I see are folk calling people homophobes and religious nut jobs and 3 minutes of Lyle Shelton once a week

  22. Mark A
    #2465231, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:29 am

    notafan
    #2465227, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Both sound great.

    When I finally close the shop I’m going to visit eastern Europe in the milder months

    Beware of what milder months are. Do it April to Jun or September on.
    I’m working in central Europe and it is stifling hot a the mo. Not too bad in Vienna which is always cooler.

  23. rickw
    #2465232, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Every morning there was crap every where, and other tenants had had rat visits.

    You should try going to a park that they use.

  24. notafan
    #2465233, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Dot’s position on the buying and selling children as chattel possessions is appalling.

    Even if its intention is altruistic.

    Even Catholics can be responsible about how many children they have, it just requires a modicum of self control.

    Parents as breeding pairs, selling off surplus to requirements.

    What’s next, quality control?

    Auction to the highest bidder?

  26. notafan
    #2465236, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:36 am

    Spring or Autumn, not summer, for sure.

  27. Mark A
    #2465237, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:36 am

    notafan
    #2465233, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Dot’s position on the buying and selling children as chattel possessions is appalling.

    Spot on.
    I know we disagree on the current pope and his actions but on this, we are comrades in arms.

  28. struth
    #2465239, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:41 am

    The problem with gay marriage is the power it will give cultural Marxists to continue their attack on our civilization.
    That’s why it’s being pushed so hard by cultural Marxists.
    Say bye bye to the terms Mum and Dad.

  30. OldOzzie
    #2465241, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:48 am

    Xmas card OK, but don’t mention Jesus

    Queensland schoolchildren will be permitted to hand out Christmas cards in the playground without fear of disciplinary action, but inviting school friends to church-run events would likely be discouraged, under the state’s latest religious instruction advice.

    A controversial education departmental edict, suggesting that schools would be required to take action against students found to be “evangelising” to their peers, has been scrapped following a backlash from religious groups and parents.

    The department has instead turned its focus to students ­“recruiting” at school, a move that has left religious groups and their lawyers confused over the Queensland government’s official policy towards religious ­instruction in public schools.

    Released yesterday, the ­Department of Education and Training’s revised reviews of several religious instruction providers warns that religious instruc­tors should not direct students to recruit other students to religious instruction classes.

    “Children come from diverse backgrounds and it is important that RI instructors encourage ­respectful relationships,” the ­reviews say. “However, examples were found of students being ­encouraged to recruit others.

    “RI instructors should be reminded in the notes that students should not be encouraged to recruit other students at the school.”

    While the backdown on “evangelising” — described in the ­reviews as acts such as sharing Christmas cards that referred to Jesus’s birth, creating Christmas tree decorations to give away or making beaded bracelets to give to friends “as a way of sharing the good news about Jesus” — has been welcomed, Education Minister Kate Jones has been asked to further clarify what is meant by “recruiting” in the new advice.

    Following reports in The Australian last month, Ms Jones ­ordered a meeting of the state’s Religious Instruction Quality ­Assurance taskforce, “in which it was made clear there has been no change — and will be no change — to religious instruction policy in Queensland”.

    “The department has now amended its previous advice that caused confusion,” she said yesterday. “The changes have unanimous support from RIQA.”

    In question time in parliament on Wednesday, Ms Jones gave “an absolute rolled-gold guarantee” that children would not be prevented from talking about their faith, or exchanging Christmas cards, in the playground.

    However, lawyer Mark Fowler, who represents several ­religious groups and charities, said the new advice, coupled with the undefined notion of recruitment, gave rise to several uncertainties. “What conduct would it encompass? Is ‘recruitment’ meant to cover such innocuous statements as ‘my church youth group is fun, come along’?” he told The Australian.

    The Australian Christian Lobby’s Wendy Francis welcomed the minister’s intervention but also called for further clarification. “What is meant by children not being allowed to recruit other children? Can they not ­invite them to a kids club being run at their church?” she said.

    “Principals, teachers, parents and children deserve a full explanation of what exactly the minister means by this.”

    The Queensland Christian Religious Instruction Network commended Ms Jones for reaffirming that Labor would continue to support religious instruction in state schools. “We are pleased students can now freely talk about whatever they like in the playground, including their faith,” spokeswoman Karen Grenning said.

    arlys

    Welcome to our beautiful state. Beautiful one day, poisoned the next.

  31. dover_beach
    #2465242, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:49 am

    The problem with gay marriage is the power it will give cultural Marxists to continue their attack on our civilization.
    That’s why it’s being pushed so hard by cultural Marxists.
    Say bye bye to the terms Mum and Dad.

    We should be clear. The problem with gay ‘marriage’ is that is an erroneous idea. An erroneous idea at the beginning spreads like wildfire through related ideas to do with the family, etc. It is to be avoided in the first instance because it is an error, not only because of the confusion and error it creates in its wake.

  33. rickw
    #2465244, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:51 am

    Senators Derryn Hinch and Sam Dastyari cut a wedding cake and kiss outside Parliament to show their support for same-sex marriage

    How long till The Persian Dwarfs muzzie mates give him a free gliding lesson?

  34. srr
    #2465245, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:54 am

    dover_beach
    #2465146, posted on August 11, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Better than being taught to steal before you’re ten, never getting breakfast before school and molested by your Mum’s boyfriends.

    Have you already forgotten the two ‘dads’ that had sex with and pimped their ‘bought and paid for’ toddler to the highest bidder?

    Or that they aren’t the only such evil filth to have legally bought children?

    Of course Dot hasn’t.

    . [Dot]
    #2465147, posted on August 11, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2465128, posted on August 11, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Dot, hypothetically how much are my kids worth?
    Colors shouldn’t matter.
    No discounts and no refunds incidentally.
    Subtitles not included.
    Asking for a friend.

    Your children to you are priceless and irreplaceable.

    Here’s the thing. If I pay for *your* kids, why can’t I have a say in how they are raised?

    You’re bought and paid for commodity is your property to do whatever you will with, right Dot?

    Isn’t this about when you and those who clamored to be On Your List With You, also deny the multibillion dollar international child p0rn industry (that includes producing and trading in babies to be raped live to order), by arrogantly screeching, ‘Pizza!’?

  35. rickw
    #2465247, posted on August 11, 2017 at 6:57 am

    A controversial education departmental edict, suggesting that schools would be required to take action against students found to be “evangelising” to their peers, has been scrapped following a backlash from religious groups and parents.

    Surprisingly, our fuckwit politicians and bureaucrats don’t understand separation of church and state.

    The right of religions and the religious to not be interfered with.

    Of course when islam breaks actual laws, promoting murder and war, they do nothing.

    Complete moral bankruptcy.

  36. .
    #2465248, posted on August 11, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Mark A
    #2465198, posted on August 11, 2017 at 4:26 am

    What is the size of Japan’s workforce to its total population?

    What is the size of Japan’s private sector workforce as a proportion of the total workforce?

    Are you starting to see a problem?

    In the 2015 fiscal year, here is a breakdown in the national government spending by category:

    Debt servicing: 24.3%
    Health and long term care: 14.3%
    Pensions and other social spending: 17.9%
    [Transfers to local government 16.1%]
    [Other 26.9%]

    Note that they have a very pronounced bulge in the population pyramid. They have very serious problems.

    The trend for GDP growth and debt growth is that they will never be able to pay their debt back and their debt servicing will consume so much of their national output they will suffer.

    National government debt is over 250% of GDP. Private sector debt is 230% of GDP.

    Their banks already suffer from massive structural problems and they’ve inflated the Yen into a Lira.

    This is the ultimate price for years of Keynesian policy and not paying back your debts. Japan has not balanced its budget since at least 1974 – see the OECD survey of Japan from April 2015.

    The shocking thing is the Keynesians have convinced them that deflation is bad and so they’ve engineering inflation with monetary policy. The only thing not killing Japan is low real interest rates. (This is where the demographics are a saving grace).

  37. Top Ender
    #2465249, posted on August 11, 2017 at 7:01 am

    Electric vehicles to cost the same as conventional cars by 2018

    Hilarious when the green crowd get this one fired up as their argument.

    They all seem to think the power to charge it comes from, well, somewhere.

    When you point out that an enormous fleet of electric vehicles will have to be powered by massive electricity feed-ins which can’t be met by renewables they get all quiet….

