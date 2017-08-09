Liberty Quote
In the long run even the most despotic governments with all their brutality and cruelty are no match for ideas. Eventually the ideology that has won the support of the majority will prevail and cut the ground from under the tyrants feet. Then the oppressed many will rise in rebellion and overthrow their masters.— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017
Earlier, you were saying you’d never heard of this natural right of parent and child.
SoG;
Bloody ‘ell!
Just went to the bedroom, and tried it myself. Amid much puffing and groaning, did the sit ups, and was three quarters of the way through the push ups, and the Child Bride walks in and says, “Your girlfriends gone home, Winston.”
Fail.
A good summary of Damore and Google over at Sultan Knish.
Apologies already linked.
Monty have you found that link to Trump threatening the Norks with a nuclear attack yet?
Women in the military are just more walking grenades sent by the left to help the military disintegrate and become even more ineffective than the PC rules of engagement already make it.
Everyone knows sexually active high school students get better results.
I take it they’ve cut out the old “nine miler?”
Bank bashing is still the most important story of the day … after SSM anyway. Strange that if you want to read about the money trail from various Uncle George funds to leftists, you don’t find those details in the MSM.
Energy policies in Australia begin and end with subsidies to renewables and penalties on fossils. Turnbull became PM in 2015 and the move by Abbott to end subsidies to renewables effectively ceased. Turnbull’s RET and energy policies generally are described here:
http://carbon-sense.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/open-letter-to-dr-alan-finkel.pdf
Headline in the Tele: ‘We’ll fight alongside Trump:Turnbull’. So I wonder what President Trump would think of the Australian Army putting a ban on male recruits in a bid to increase female ranks, and new fitness tests reduced to four push-ups and 20 sit-ups.
Must read for politics junkies on why Obambi Deep Stater H.R. McMaster is on the way out:
The Memo That Blew Up the NSC.
Monty if you slow monetary growth and increase interest rates it’s like chemo. You know that. And yet our current system of “no banker left behind” hardwires this outcome. Adjustment processes to monetary collapse is a two decades of pain process due to usury overhang. We know this going right back to the Middle Ages. You have things completely wrong since debt problems are worse than ever. They are unprecedented.
If you cap interest retrospectively at 3% and it’s not high enough then monetary growth is too fast. Are you confused with the interest rate subsidy to the banks and what the rest of us pay? The problem does not go away when you subsidise the banks?
macroeconomic policies
I’m not sure the teacher knows what this means. Maybe some more Wayne Swan directed stimulus will help South Australia have an effective pinwheel based power grid?
Tax policy isn’t strictly macroeconomics, fiscal policy is.
Fairfax issues apology to the wrong ethnic:
Apology to Ali Jomaa.
Layers and layers of fact-checkers.
Tom
You don’t like Mc Master. I think Jim Clapper is worse. What do you think about Clapper?
Sinc, I know it’s an economics essay that your nephew is looking to write, but I cant help but post this link:
https://greens.org.au/policies/climate-change-energy
These lunatic policies have “bled” into mainstream politics. It’d prolly be a good start to show how all other energy/economic policies have been derived from this (madness). IMHO.
Sam Dastyari kissing Derry Hunch over the Rainbow Homosexual Love Cake.
Sheesh! What a nauseating display.
They’re all pod people now.
Not all men could handle the climb. How many women?
Well they do all look the same.
And here is a more “sensible” link:
https://www.aer.gov.au/publications/state-of-the-energy-market-reports/state-of-the-energy-market-may-2017
Part of the rationale of immigration is to fill jobs that existing Australians don’t want to fill, with fruit picking being the usual example.
An extremely bad one.
Theres other options, some linked to things like losing dole payments if you dont work, increasing wages or even temporary workers (the benefit which would bypass most of the costs)
Mass migration benefits those who have property and established low wage businesses.
Bill Shorten said the SS”M” survey would cause “filth,” bigotry and hate to pour forth … and he was right:
Tim Minchin mocks ‘homophobic’ politicians in reimagined Aussie classic.
The lyrics:
Brave Tim didn’t mention the Koran.
Chinese paper says China should stay neutral if North Korea attacks first
How and when would you know that a Nork is an attack not a test?
Stop paying foreigners welfare. If we’re going to be hard on welfare to work stuff we should get rid of wage regulation and a lot of unnecessary occupational licensing.
I think people get confused between low interest rates for banks; which is a gargantuan stealing racket, and interest rates more generally.
Interesting.
I don’t know why the Libs cop so much flack from the Left about a plebiscite; none of their arguments stack up. What’s wrong with an election promise of a plebiscite? Nothing.
Remember after KRudd got elected (with no real policies different to Howard’s) he held a 20/20 Summit with Cate Blanchette and 1001 other “ordinary Australians” in order to determine his government’s priorities and policies for the future. This was a mini-plebiscite (or “stacked” plebiscite). He was called “visionary.”
And then in WA you’ve got Sneakers McGowan who is going to hold a Parliamentary Inquiry into Euthanasia’s possible use in the State (noting this was never mentioned by Sneakers, any ALP member, not on the ALP website, policy platform… nowhere.)
When you and everything around you is melting or burning, it is fair indication that it is not a test.
Comment, over on the Daily Telegraph site, about wymmynses in the Army. Any Cats heard this one before?
Monty, please tell us again how Trump is too stupid to realise that nuking Kim Jong-un might annoy China and South Korea. I never get tired of that one.
There’s the rub, Woolfe.
I notice North Korea is now talking about launching missiles “near” Guam, not on Guam.
CL…
http://www.korea-dpr.com/
Hahahaha….
“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a genuine workers’ state in which all the people are completely liberated from exploitation and oppression. The workers, peasants, soldiers and intellectuals are the true masters of their destiny and are in a unique position to defend their interests.”
So what do you do when nobody talks to you? Why, talk to yourself of course:
Good one Googlery M
The optics aren’t real good. It’s a bit like an old derro kissing a kid.
Oh hang on …
When it comes to all three yes it does why else would be have departments of health, community/social/human services and education — in fact we signed up to exactly that back in 1924 then again in 1948, then again in 1959/60 then again in 1990
Brave Tim didn’t mention the Koran.
Get him onto The Project. Will Waleed Aly agree with him that anyone opposed to same-sex marriage is a bigoted c—? Or will Aly do his disappearing act?
Very droll, Tinta.
Leak had the preposterous posturing pansy pegged.
Doesn’t a comedian usually have to do comedy? Or at the very least, be funny? This guy is about as funny as a colonoscopy.
Ha. Ha.
Ha.
Tim needs to pull his head out of his arse and stop being so provincial. Much of the rest of the world has virtually no knowledge of the typical Australian character. The only people who view Australians as racists and homophobes are Australian leftists.
(quotes from ABC news app)
This is hilarious:
This is the inevitable result of only being able to mouth idiotic slogans like “Love is love”.