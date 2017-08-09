Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,791 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

  1. dover_beach
    #2465497, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Blackstone might have been right,

    Earlier, you were saying you’d never heard of this natural right of parent and child.

  2. Winston Smith
    #2465498, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    SoG;

    The Australian Army has “put a ban” on male recruits in a bid to increase female ranks — and new fitness tests have been slashed to four push-ups and 20 sit-ups.

    F*ck me. I’m retirement age, and asthmatic, with more than a few health issues, but I could do that! Utterly absurd.

    Bloody ‘ell!
    Just went to the bedroom, and tried it myself. Amid much puffing and groaning, did the sit ups, and was three quarters of the way through the push ups, and the Child Bride walks in and says, “Your girlfriends gone home, Winston.”
    Fail.

  3. calli
    #2465499, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    A good summary of Damore and Google over at Sultan Knish.

    Google is approaching the ecological dead end of its technological niche. There’s not much else to do except make fringe investments that are little more than disguised advertising and build more free apps to feed into its own ad business while driving traffic to them through its search and Android leverage.

    If the business model ever fails or the government takes a closer look at its abuses, then it’s all over.

    Apologies already linked.

  4. Snoopy
    #2465501, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Monty have you found that link to Trump threatening the Norks with a nuclear attack yet?

  5. herodotus
    #2465502, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Women in the military are just more walking grenades sent by the left to help the military disintegrate and become even more ineffective than the PC rules of engagement already make it.

  6. Snoopy
    #2465503, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Everyone knows sexually active high school students get better results.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2465504, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    The Australian Army has “put a ban” on male recruits in a bid to increase female ranks — and new fitness tests have been slashed to four push-ups and 20 sit-ups.

    I take it they’ve cut out the old “nine miler?”

  8. herodotus
    #2465505, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Bank bashing is still the most important story of the day … after SSM anyway. Strange that if you want to read about the money trail from various Uncle George funds to leftists, you don’t find those details in the MSM.

  9. cohenite
    #2465506, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Economically literate friends – my nephew is doing VCE economics and sent me this:
    I am doing an economics assignment based on the macroeconomic policies that impact the future sustainability of the National electricity market (NEM) in Australia and was wondering if you had any examples or knowledge of policies between 2015-17 As I can’t seem to find any.
    Any ideas?

    Energy policies in Australia begin and end with subsidies to renewables and penalties on fossils. Turnbull became PM in 2015 and the move by Abbott to end subsidies to renewables effectively ceased. Turnbull’s RET and energy policies generally are described here:

    http://carbon-sense.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/open-letter-to-dr-alan-finkel.pdf

  10. mh
    #2465507, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Headline in the Tele: ‘We’ll fight alongside Trump:Turnbull’. So I wonder what President Trump would think of the Australian Army putting a ban on male recruits in a bid to increase female ranks, and new fitness tests reduced to four push-ups and 20 sit-ups.

  11. Tom
    #2465508, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Must read for politics junkies on why Obambi Deep Stater H.R. McMaster is on the way out:
    The Memo That Blew Up the NSC.

    Though not called out by name, McMaster was among those described in the document as working against Trump …

    The result is an even wider rift between the president and his national security advisor, marking what may be the beginning of the end of the general’s tenure, and a radical shift of power on the NSC.

    Trump later learned from Sean Hannity, the Fox News host and close friend of the president, that the memo’s author had been fired. Trump was “furious,” the senior administration official said. “He is still furious.”

  12. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2465509, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Monty if you slow monetary growth and increase interest rates it’s like chemo. You know that. And yet our current system of “no banker left behind” hardwires this outcome. Adjustment processes to monetary collapse is a two decades of pain process due to usury overhang. We know this going right back to the Middle Ages. You have things completely wrong since debt problems are worse than ever. They are unprecedented.

    If you cap interest retrospectively at 3% and it’s not high enough then monetary growth is too fast. Are you confused with the interest rate subsidy to the banks and what the rest of us pay? The problem does not go away when you subsidise the banks?

  13. .
    #2465510, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    macroeconomic policies

    I’m not sure the teacher knows what this means. Maybe some more Wayne Swan directed stimulus will help South Australia have an effective pinwheel based power grid?

    Tax policy isn’t strictly macroeconomics, fiscal policy is.

  14. C.L.
    #2465511, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Fairfax issues apology to the wrong ethnic:

    Apology to Ali Jomaa.

    Layers and layers of fact-checkers.

  15. .
    #2465512, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Tom

    You don’t like Mc Master. I think Jim Clapper is worse. What do you think about Clapper?

  16. Lysander
    #2465513, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I am doing an economics assignment based on the macroeconomic policies that impact the future sustainability of the National electricity market (NEM) in Australia and was wondering if you had any examples or knowledge of policies between 2015-17 As I can’t seem to find any.

    Sinc, I know it’s an economics essay that your nephew is looking to write, but I cant help but post this link:

    https://greens.org.au/policies/climate-change-energy

    These lunatic policies have “bled” into mainstream politics. It’d prolly be a good start to show how all other energy/economic policies have been derived from this (madness). IMHO.

  17. Anne
    #2465514, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Sam Dastyari kissing Derry Hunch over the Rainbow Homosexual Love Cake.

    Sheesh! What a nauseating display.

    They’re all pod people now.

  18. stackja
    #2465515, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    The “Golden Stairs” on the Kokoda Track

    AWM 026821 (Australian War Memorial)
    The “Golden Stairs” on the Kokoda Track between Uberi and Imita Ridge. These stairs marked the beginning of the steepest parts of the track. For those Australian troops moving along it for the first time these stairs gave them the first real indication of the degree of physical hardship they were about to undergo.

    Not all men could handle the climb. How many women?

  19. H B Bear
    #2465516, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Fairfax issues apology to the wrong ethnic:

    Well they do all look the same.

  21. thefrolickingmole
    #2465519, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Part of the rationale of immigration is to fill jobs that existing Australians don’t want to fill, with fruit picking being the usual example.

    An extremely bad one.
    Theres other options, some linked to things like losing dole payments if you dont work, increasing wages or even temporary workers (the benefit which would bypass most of the costs)

    Mass migration benefits those who have property and established low wage businesses.

  22. C.L.
    #2465520, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Bill Shorten said the SS”M” survey would cause “filth,” bigotry and hate to pour forth … and he was right:

    Tim Minchin mocks ‘homophobic’ politicians in reimagined Aussie classic.

    Tim Minchin has mocked the Turnbull government’s decision to hold a non-binding postal vote on same-sex marriage in a pithy music video uploaded to his social media channels.

    The Australian composer and comedian has reworked Peter Allen’s classic song I Still Call Australia Home into a tune called I Still Call Australia Homophobic.

    The lyrics:

    “It’s bad enough these pollie arseholes pass discriminatory laws, now we’re forced to dance the plebiscite jig. But on the upside, this plebiscite might enlighten us. At least we’ll know exactly how many Aussies are bigoted c—-.”

    The song then encourages politicians to “do their bloody jobs”.

    “Then Carrie can marry Sally, and Ben can bone Tone in the marriage bed in their Aussie home. So you can shove your cherry picked Bible passage up your puckered bottom. Your attempt to keep Australia in the past will be a failure because most of Australia aren’t homophobic.”

    Brave Tim didn’t mention the Koran.

  24. woolfe
    #2465522, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    How and when would you know that a Nork is an attack not a test?

  25. .
    #2465523, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Stop paying foreigners welfare. If we’re going to be hard on welfare to work stuff we should get rid of wage regulation and a lot of unnecessary occupational licensing.

  26. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2465525, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I think people get confused between low interest rates for banks; which is a gargantuan stealing racket, and interest rates more generally.

  27. C.L.
    #2465526, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Chinese paper says China should stay neutral if North Korea attacks first

    Interesting.

  28. Lysander
    #2465528, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I don’t know why the Libs cop so much flack from the Left about a plebiscite; none of their arguments stack up. What’s wrong with an election promise of a plebiscite? Nothing.

    Remember after KRudd got elected (with no real policies different to Howard’s) he held a 20/20 Summit with Cate Blanchette and 1001 other “ordinary Australians” in order to determine his government’s priorities and policies for the future. This was a mini-plebiscite (or “stacked” plebiscite). He was called “visionary.”

    And then in WA you’ve got Sneakers McGowan who is going to hold a Parliamentary Inquiry into Euthanasia’s possible use in the State (noting this was never mentioned by Sneakers, any ALP member, not on the ALP website, policy platform… nowhere.)

  29. incoherent rambler
    #2465529, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    How and when would you know that a Nork is an attack not a test?

    When you and everything around you is melting or burning, it is fair indication that it is not a test.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2465530, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    James
    9 minutes ago

    The Australian Army is rejecting male recruits and encouraging women to serve in armoured cavalry units, which means service in Abrams main battle tanks. Do women realise what this means?

    Some ten years ago an American female senator demanded to know why women were not allowed to serve in the US Army’s Abrams main battle tanks. When told that tanks were not designed for female needs, she insisted on riding in an Abrams on a field exercise over at least two days. The usual tank commander had been replaced by a captain because she was a senator. After two hours on the move, she asked the commander where the tank’s “restroom” was located. He replied that there were no “restrooms” in any American tanks, but they had been continuously passing “restrooms”. When she asked to see one, he pointed to the shrubs that the tank was passing. He explained that when the need arose, the tank stopped, and the men relieved themselves behind a shrub.

    She was furious with the tank commander, and demanded to know why American tanks were not designed with “restrooms” and showers to cater for the needs of female soldiers. He tried to explain that such a tank would need to be as big as a small barn, and with the weight of armour protection, it would travel at a speed less than normal walking pace and be a very large slow target for enemy gunners. The livid senator told the tank commander that she would tell Congress that American tanks were deliberately designed to discourage female participation in tank warfare and that tank design must change to make them more attractive for female soldiers. The Australian Army needs to check whether the Americans have come up with female-friendly tank designs.

    Comment, over on the Daily Telegraph site, about wymmynses in the Army. Any Cats heard this one before?

  31. Snoopy
    #2465531, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Monty, please tell us again how Trump is too stupid to realise that nuking Kim Jong-un might annoy China and South Korea. I never get tired of that one.

  32. C.L.
    #2465532, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    How and when would you know that a Nork is an attack not a test?

    There’s the rub, Woolfe.
    I notice North Korea is now talking about launching missiles “near” Guam, not on Guam.

  33. Lysander
    #2465533, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    CL…

    http://www.korea-dpr.com/

    Hahahaha….

    “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a genuine workers’ state in which all the people are completely liberated from exploitation and oppression. The workers, peasants, soldiers and intellectuals are the true masters of their destiny and are in a unique position to defend their interests.”

  34. Baldrick
    #2465534, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    So what do you do when nobody talks to you? Why, talk to yourself of course:

    Robert Mc
    #2465420, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:01 am
    Peter Stuyvesant
    __________________
    Haidee
    #2465450, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:35 am
    That link for Peter S.
    A water bottle parked up on the piano .. no no

    Good one Googlery M

  35. Baldrick
    #2465538, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Sam Dastyari kissing Derry Hunch over the Rainbow Homosexual Love Cake.

    The optics aren’t real good. It’s a bit like an old derro kissing a kid.
    Oh hang on …

  36. Tintarella di Luna
    #2465540, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Sir William Blackstone (1765-9) recognized three parental duties to the child: maintenance, protection, and education.[10] In modern language, the child has a right to receive these from the parent.

    An obligation on parents does not oblige others to pay.

    When it comes to all three yes it does why else would be have departments of health, community/social/human services and education — in fact we signed up to exactly that back in 1924 then again in 1948, then again in 1959/60 then again in 1990

  37. Ivan Denisovich
    #2465541, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Brave Tim didn’t mention the Koran.

    Get him onto The Project. Will Waleed Aly agree with him that anyone opposed to same-sex marriage is a bigoted c—? Or will Aly do his disappearing act?

  39. Rabz
    #2465544, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Tim Minchin has mocked the Turnbull government’s decision to hold a non-binding postal vote on same-sex marriage

    Leak had the preposterous posturing pansy pegged.

  40. Oh come on
    #2465545, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Australian comedian and musician Tim Minchin has entered the same-sex marriage plebiscite debate with his typical comedic flair.

    Doesn’t a comedian usually have to do comedy? Or at the very least, be funny? This guy is about as funny as a colonoscopy.

    In a video posted to his Facebook page, Michin reworks the lyrics to the Peter Allen classic I Still Call Australia Home.

    Minchin sings:

    I’m always travelling, but wherever I stay

    People love Aussies, and they generally say

    They think we’re kind, fun and funny

    Tall, tanned and toned

    And a little bit racist, and a little bit home-ophobic

    Ha. Ha.

    Ha.

    Tim needs to pull his head out of his arse and stop being so provincial. Much of the rest of the world has virtually no knowledge of the typical Australian character. The only people who view Australians as racists and homophobes are Australian leftists.

    (quotes from ABC news app)

  41. dover_beach
    #2465546, posted on August 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    This is hilarious:

    Airline botches pro-gay ad, proves marriage is only between man and woman: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has produced a Twitter ad meant to pay tribute to Gay Pride events now taking place in Amsterdam. The only thing is, the tweet serves to do the exact opposite.

    The ad shows three sets of seat belts. The first consists of two “female” ends. The second pairs two “male” ends. The third depicts a male with a female end and is clearly the only seat belt pairing that actually works.

    This is the inevitable result of only being able to mouth idiotic slogans like “Love is love”.

