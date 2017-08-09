Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

Posted on 4:30 pm, August 9, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

2,007 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 9, 2017

1 7 8 9
  1. Snoopy
    #2465814, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Ethnic cleansing. What Monty’s wife makes him do on spag bol night.

  3. DrBeauGan
    #2465816, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Has anything been heard from Bwana Beaugy since the pants shop disappeared mysteriously?

    I’m starting to worry.

    Fear not. Bwana Beaugy has collected his pants. He has moved from cockroach (and centipede) ridden squalor to a cheap hotel, which is just opposite the mysterious vanishing shop. The lady who made the black pants saw him and waved as she opened for business on the first day in a week.

    The hotel charges $35 a day instead of $30, and provides breakfast, so works out cheaper. I was kept awake by the sound of the ocean crashing on Hikkaduwa reef last night. I went outside from eleven to midnight on to my balcony, where I can see the lines of surf a hundred metres away. If I look down, I can see the waves breaking three metres below. It is breathtakingly beautiful.

    I have Aircon and they keep my bottles of diet coke in the hotel fridge for me.

    The room is very old fashioned and has a big four poster bed. The doors are all warped and need to be forced and I have a Yale lock which takes skill to open, and an old fashioned key with a metal plate chained to it. Five stars it is not, but the staff are friendly and obliging. Breakfast was tea, toast and an omelette. The bath has a hole in it. But it has h/c water and a shower with four times the pressure of the one in the house. I have moved up many steps in terms of gracious living, even if it reminds me of my student days. Only it’s warm and beautiful, while wasn’t true of anywhere I lived then.

    Falling to sleep to the sound of the sea is wonderful. I don’t want to go home.

    I miss the dogs. Even having them sneak up on me in the dark and lick my toes. But being shot of the evil landlady is worth it. I paid the old bat 5,000 rupees just to cut her loose, allegedly for electricity and water, but actually tribute to her grasping misery. She lacks the imagination to demand more.

    I gave the microwave oven and surplus odds and ends to my guide and his friends. If I’d known what I know now I’d have taken Mama’s hotel and restaurant first off, but the aim of life is to make as many mistakes as possible, all of them different.

    I’m doing a good job.

  5. Robert Mc
    #2465818, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Hinch admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old female

    NZedder isn’t he? That’s old for a ewe.

  6. Snoopy
    #2465819, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    .Fucking a 15 year old child when you’re 18 is wrong; let alone him being over 30. He should’ve been charged.

    Jackie Weaver. Explained.

  7. calli
    #2465821, posted on August 11, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    He lives!

    Now I can go back to my knotting.

1 7 8 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *