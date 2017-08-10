Aren’t they afraid that Kim Jong Un also has the nuclear codes?

How to deal with the North Korean threat is the major international issue of our time. I was happy to see The Oz feature it this morning but this is hardly going along with the intensity of the Cuban Missile Crisis which you young ones out there may not have been around for. But it unfolded over a series of days as the top international news story everywhere even though other than Castro himself, no one was threatening to send nuclear missiles towards the US other than as an abstract possibility. With NK, we are dealing with a madman who is being used by others as a means to erode American power which is the counterweight to their increasing their own, and he really does have them and he really does threaten to attack someone, somewhere and possibly very soon. But where’s the focus – online right now the top story at The Oz has become, “ABC staff warned on same-sex marriage coverage” which is surely not the priority issue with all this going on to our north. The only story related at Drudge on NK at the moment is this one from the Washington Post: With ‘fire and fury,’ Trump revives fears about his possession of nuclear codes. From which:
When President Donald Trump went off script Tuesday to deliver a startling threat to North Korea – “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” – it was as if the nation relived the most lurid themes of the 2016 campaign in one chilling moment.
Last fall, Hillary Clinton’s campaign used as one of its final weapons a TV ad featuring a longtime nuclear missile launch officer who warned against voting for Trump: “I prayed that call would never come. Self-control may be all that keeps these missiles from firing.”
Then, quick-fire, a series of clips of Trump on the stump: “I would bomb the s— out of them.” “I want to be unpredictable.” “I love war.”
“The thought of Donald Trump with nuclear weapons scares me to death,” Bruce Blair, the retired launch officer, says in the ad. “It should scare everyone.
The Democrats are useless in any of this and you will get no insight into any of it by reading the views of graduate journalists with a three-year arts degree. Moreover, a nuclear standoff is not something any political leader in the world has had any experience with. But if you are scared of Trump, you should be even more frightened by this: Obama administration knew about North Korea’s miniaturized nukes.
Tuesday’s bombshell Washington Post story that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has determined North Korea is capable of constructing miniaturized nuclear weapons that could be used as warheads for missiles – possibly ICBMs – left out a crucial fact: DIA actually concluded this in 2013. The Post also failed to mention that the Obama administration tried to downplay and discredit this report at the time. . . .
Americans need to recognize as they ponder the increasingly dangerous North Korea situation that the Obama administration not only refused to do anything about this crisis but tried to downplay and conceal intelligence from the American people and Congress on how serious it was.
The reasons why you should never elect a government of the left are near endless, but this is the sort of thing that should sit near the top of the list. But when all is said and done, the question remains, what is to be done?
NK usually comes out sabre rattling after each US election chasing a smackeral of Danegold (food, loot, notoriety, whatever) which seems to have worked in recent times, the most unpleasant bit for the NK being having to put up with Jimmy Carter for a few days.
Problem this time is the new Prez didn’t follow the script and there is no Danegeld forthcoming, so… escalate.
Pretty shameful of the Chinese all the same, this nutter is in their border.
As pointed out on Instapundit, Trump’s language towards North Korea wasn’t at all ‘startling’ or unprecedented. For example:
The media are just making stuff up again.
A couple of comments:
1) Owning a weapon is useless, even harmful, if you are not prepared to use it.
2) if I recall correctly, the Cuban missile crisis was as much a US/Soviet embrinkmanship exercise rather than anything else.
I suspect Fat Kim learned from Saddam and Gaddafi why you don’t co-operate with the US.
also, for more nuance:
BAd link. Try this:
http://streetwiseprofessor.com/?p=10631
I wonder what China and India are up to at present – they seem to be having a slight border tete a tete in the Himalayas. Something about disputed territory.
Pretty shameful of the Chinese all the same, this nutter is in their border.
I think the. Chinese love this bloke.
A constant distraction for the USA.
Re the Cuban Missile exercise in 1962; there were many who listened all the day and night the Soviet ships approached the line. Robert Macnamara “In Retrospect” puts a very high risk on the situation because of the delegated authority to local commanders and the fact that weapons were already in place in Cuba. Macnamara also talks about the history in “The Fog Of War” using the phrase “we lucked out” regarding a number of near misses.
I cant recall my reaction but certainly all in my immediate circle at University were well aware.
This current situation has a very dangerous feel to me with no easy solution.
Trump in 1999: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/895072454984568832/video/1.
Entropy said, above: ‘Pretty shameful of the Chinese all the same, this nutter is in their border.’
Yes. NK is China’s rottweiler-on-a-leash. NK will not offend its owner, nor exceed the bounds of the leash. China feeds the dog with trade, and probably a lot more besides. Would China for one instant allow NK to develop nuclear weapons on its doorstep if it was not 100% certain they would not be flying in their direction? How can they be that certain? Only if they totally own NK. This issue is really about about China, by proxy. The problem is China, the answer is China.
I suspect Fat Kim learned from Saddam and Gaddafi why you don’t co-operate with the US.
And the Ukraine. Bill Clinton got them to give up their nukes in return for a guarantee of American protection, but Barry was busy on the golf course when Putin invaded.
Owning a weapon is useless, even harmful, if you are not prepared to use it.
Very true – and even more so if other people know you’re not prepared to use it.
Which is why Trump’s comment that he wants to be unpredictable is simply common sense in situations like this.
I think Trump has very skillfully manipulated his bargaining position against NK.
But we need to remember that North Korea has nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them because of a total failure of US and international diplomacy. Everyone recognised the dangers of the North Korean’s weapons programs for years. Trump inherited a bipartisan and international diplomatic failure. North Korea enhanced its position because the of the international community’s preference for patient diplomacy, talks and concessions.
Throughout the previous failed approach, North Korea has patiently and persistently pushed its nuclear weapons and missile program. So the most stupid approach to this crisis would be to continue with the failed approach of the past.
I would imagine Kim, and China, wanted to test Trump once he came into office. I assume they wanted him to become another failed talker like all his predecessors going back at least to Bill Clinton, if not earlier. So Trump wanted to try a new approach, which is the only rational approach to this problem.
The fog of war mostly envelopes the side without the initiative. It is up to that side to try to work out what their adversary will do? what options he has? how he might use those options? and then what counters and responses do you have for the range of possibilities you assess your opponent has?
Initially Trump politely asked China to reign in Kim who has used diplomacy to buy himself time to develop a nuclear weapons and missile program. With every the US pursued a failing diplomatic approach, Kim’s weapons and missiles program progressed.
Every day the program is not dismantled it becomes more difficult to detect, defeat and destroy. So Trump is right to say the period of strategic patience is over. North Korea has used the USA’s strategic patience to grow stronger.
China rebuffed Trump early showing it had no intention of reigning in North Korea. So Trump moved to phase two, increased the economic pressure and used that leverage to totally isolate North Korea. For the first time in a long time Russia and China supported a US initiated resolution in the UN security council.
North Korea is formally isolated and China will need to breach the UN resolution to economically assist North Korea – which it will probably covertly try to do. Now that North Korea is isolated economically and diplomatically Trump has taken the initiative by introducing significant uncertainty into North Korea’s and Chinese strategic equation.
Trump has clearly boxed China and North Korea into a difficult position by now refusing to negotiate. The North Koreans and Chinese have no experience of dealing with a Western negotiator who has set out a very clear objective – dismantle the weapons and missile program – and who is not prepared to trade anything away to achieve that objective.
So now the fog of war has descended on China and North Korea. What do they want to do? What do they think Trump might do? Is he really prepared to use overwhelming military force? and if he does will he really not put any boots on the ground to rebuild North Korea? Will he really leave a smoking ruin for China and maybe Russia to clean up?
How frightening for China and North Korea to have to contemplate this range of possibilities. They have never had to serious contemplate these possibilities before leaving them with significant freedom of action.
Trump has skillfully changed the strategic calculus by seizing the initiative and he is in no mood to relinquish it.
The next move belongs to China and North Korea. Trump has signaled he wont make anymore useless concessions to diplomacy which will only be used by North Korea and China to further develop a more sophisticated, resilient and effective weapons program. China and North Korea better not fuck this up.
By one means or another this program needs to be destroyed soon before it becomes too powerful. Trump seems to get this. China will more slowly realise that any Korean War impact will fall more heavily on it than the USA. China better think very carefully and force North Korea to back down.
The US could pressure China by imposing trade cuts for lack of support in curtailing their fellow fascist norks ,this would help the u,s,balance of trade and create u.s.jobs . It would cut Chinese industry. creating un employment and the last thing the Chinese fascists want is a large mob of angry unemployed starving people ,eager for change , any change its a win win for the u.s.a. and a lose lose for the fascists .
If the u.n.communistsdont like it cut off funding confiscate the u.n.bulilding and deport the red bastards .
I think some people are too excited about Korth Koreas technical competence. They may have one or two missiles which can go up into the air but it is very unlikely they can lsnd one on any target. Then even if they get close the USA can shoot it down. The Israellies can do that and can one doubt the US is more sdvsnced. The N Koreas may have a nuclear device but then there is great doibt that they can set it off in a missile away from thrir coast. The US can send in many at a time to wipe them out and Kim knows that. A nuclear device going off in N K will not do anything for the rest of the world. The effect will be les thsn the recrnt eruption of Mt Etna.
Trump should announce that if NK takes any aggressive action against US territory, citizens, allies or economic interests, his administration will launch a top secret response, the details of which are totally classified and never to be revealed publicly, which goes under the completely opaque code name “Operation Vapourise Fat Boy”.
John Comnenus,
I agree with the general thrust of your argument re China. If however Newsweek is correct in that most of the China trade with the DPRK is carried out by 10 companies large & influential , then a suggestion made by Scott Adams, that the US releasing the names of these 10 companies and products sold world wide might be able to achieve what the Chinese Govt can’t/won’t do.
Cementafriend,
the norks are saying they will fire a missile towards Guam in the next few weeks. with the plan being that they land within 20-30km of the island. Should they succeed that would rather make your argument moot.
Cementafriend, the norks are saying they will fire a missile towards Guam in the next few weeks. with the plan being that they land within 20-30km of the island. Should they succeed that would rather make your argument moot.
The Norks have been consistently underestimated to date; now is not the time to gamble on their competency.
And thanks China for doing nothing; why, one might even think they were in cahoots.