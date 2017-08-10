Aren’t they afraid that Kim Jong Un also has the nuclear codes?

How to deal with the North Korean threat is the major international issue of our time. I was happy to see The Oz feature it this morning but this is hardly going along with the intensity of the Cuban Missile Crisis which you young ones out there may not have been around for. But it unfolded over a series of days as the top international news story everywhere even though other than Castro himself, no one was threatening to send nuclear missiles towards the US other than as an abstract possibility. With NK, we are dealing with a madman who is being used by others as a means to erode American power which is the counterweight to their increasing their own, and he really does have them and he really does threaten to attack someone, somewhere and possibly very soon. But where’s the focus – online right now the top story at The Oz has become, “ABC staff warned on same-sex marriage coverage” which is surely not the priority issue with all this going on to our north. The only story related at Drudge on NK at the moment is this one from the Washington Post: With ‘fire and fury,’ Trump revives fears about his possession of nuclear codes. From which:

When President Donald Trump went off script Tuesday to deliver a startling threat to North Korea – “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” – it was as if the nation relived the most lurid themes of the 2016 campaign in one chilling moment. Last fall, Hillary Clinton’s campaign used as one of its final weapons a TV ad featuring a longtime nuclear missile launch officer who warned against voting for Trump: “I prayed that call would never come. Self-control may be all that keeps these missiles from firing.” Then, quick-fire, a series of clips of Trump on the stump: “I would bomb the s— out of them.” “I want to be unpredictable.” “I love war.” “The thought of Donald Trump with nuclear weapons scares me to death,” Bruce Blair, the retired launch officer, says in the ad. “It should scare everyone.

The Democrats are useless in any of this and you will get no insight into any of it by reading the views of graduate journalists with a three-year arts degree. Moreover, a nuclear standoff is not something any political leader in the world has had any experience with. But if you are scared of Trump, you should be even more frightened by this: Obama administration knew about North Korea’s miniaturized nukes.

Tuesday’s bombshell Washington Post story that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has determined North Korea is capable of constructing miniaturized nuclear weapons that could be used as warheads for missiles – possibly ICBMs – left out a crucial fact: DIA actually concluded this in 2013. The Post also failed to mention that the Obama administration tried to downplay and discredit this report at the time. . . . Americans need to recognize as they ponder the increasingly dangerous North Korea situation that the Obama administration not only refused to do anything about this crisis but tried to downplay and conceal intelligence from the American people and Congress on how serious it was.

The reasons why you should never elect a government of the left are near endless, but this is the sort of thing that should sit near the top of the list. But when all is said and done, the question remains, what is to be done?