Government drives up prices – you heard it here first

This morning The Australian had a wonderful story about government and price increases.
Here’s a startling contrast: the cost of goods and services with prices set by the private sector has increased by just 5 per cent during the past five years.
But where prices are set or substantially influenced by the government, costs have escalated by 27 per cent, more than five times that pace.
In the private sector, competition has never been more intense under the onslaught of cheap Asian-manufactured goods, the entry of new global retailers and the ever-greater ability of technology to put goods and services from around the world at a consumer’s fingertips.
But we here at the Cat were onto that nearly ten years ago. Here is a short piece I wrote for the IPA Review in 2008.
Also the rate of increase in the private sector is turning down – approximately 0.25% pa over the past four years, trending to zero. On the other hand Government-orbit prices are running away at an impressively steady 5.25% pa.
Baumol’s ‘cost disease’.
Did this only start happen since 2008 ?
The reason I ask is because the basic theory of the Cantillon effect would predict that as government dumps new money into the economy the areas closest to the point of monetary injection would show the highest price increases. 2008 was roughly the year when government in Australia turned from making a surplus (i.e. subtracting money out of the economy) over to massive deficit (i.e. injecting money into the economy).
This little bit of reality is why the Katter party and PHON are so keen for big government to control the price of milk and vegetables. It is always the easiest path to profitability to just get the Government to command commodity prices at a comfortable margin.
You can even claim rises in the CPI, coincidently goosed by the last round of price setting, to help justify further price rises. A virtuous circle for those with a quota (which also becomes necessary as people flock to supply for the guaranteed income).
see 1950s to late 1990s.
Tel,
“….the basic theory of the Cantillon effect would predict that as government dumps new money into the economy the areas closest to the point of monetary injection would show the highest price increases. “
That seems to have a ring of truth to it. Some bank stocks maybe indicative.
In the public sector, competition has never been more intense for votes.
Neither of us would be the first people to think along those lines.
https://mises.org/library/richard-cantillon-founding-father-modern-economics
LOL alcopops – another government crisis that disappeared into the ether.
A lot easier to put your prices up when you can just legislate them instead of having to do so in the marketplace.
You are all missing a most important point which is that the government has for years been encouraging people to vote for their money rather than work for it, and all governments are actively unleashing the ACC and ASIC on all private enterprises to suppress their margins to give mendicant voters the highest possible living standards, and you do not need to go much past the public self-service to find the greatest concentration of mendicants. So their charges are unrestrained while everyone trying to employ workers is milked and raped by statute. This cannot go on in perpetuity!
IMO all Govs are somewhat still dimly aware that their primary mission is to provide the facilitation of the smooth running of civil society and protection of the citizens. Taxes of the lower and middle class once made a contribution with the intent of mutual obligation without skinning the good folk alive.
The current orthodoxy of the ‘business model’ and gouging at any opportunity rather than spending generously to churn taxes into amenities and strong institutions makes an ignoramus like me wonder what is the point. People that work are annoyed because they are constantly shafted without lube at every given opportunity, the bludgers and drones have never had it so good and say they feel more deprived and marginalised than ever are told by their enablers to complain and demand more, services have gone to shit and the place is broke. I don’t think I will come to grips with economics gov style.
Their ABC have the answer, just move everybody to a government run services economy, and everybody can get a pay rise when the cost of living goes up.
Pay for it by taxing the robots.
The boom in government services is the first purposely designed profitless boom in history, because the State doesn’t need to run at a profit when it can print money.
Who else is going to employ all the diverse social services uni graduates except the government and those forced to by government quotas?.
Luckily I have 2 wheelbarrows in case I need to buy a loaf of bread
We’re from the government, and we’re here to help.