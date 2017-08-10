Government drives up prices – you heard it here first

This morning The Australian had a wonderful story about government and price increases.
Here’s a startling contrast: the cost of goods and services with prices set by the private sector has increased by just 5 per cent during the past five years.
But where prices are set or substantially influenced by the government, costs have escalated by 27 per cent, more than five times that pace.
In the private sector, competition has never been more intense under the onslaught of cheap Asian-manufactured goods, the entry of new global retailers and the ever-greater ability of technology to put goods and services from around the world at a consumer’s fingertips.
Nice graph too (via the IPA).
But we here at the Cat were onto that nearly ten years ago. Here is a short piece I wrote for the IPA Review in 2008.
Also the rate of increase in the private sector is turning down – approximately 0.25% pa over the past four years, trending to zero. On the other hand Government-orbit prices are running away at an impressively steady 5.25% pa.
Baumol’s ‘cost disease’.
Did this only start happen since 2008 ?
The reason I ask is because the basic theory of the Cantillon effect would predict that as government dumps new money into the economy the areas closest to the point of monetary injection would show the highest price increases. 2008 was roughly the year when government in Australia turned from making a surplus (i.e. subtracting money out of the economy) over to massive deficit (i.e. injecting money into the economy).
This little bit of reality is why the Katter party and PHON are so keen for big government to control the price of milk and vegetables. It is always the easiest path to profitability to just get the Government to command commodity prices at a comfortable margin.
You can even claim rises in the CPI, coincidently goosed by the last round of price setting, to help justify further price rises. A virtuous circle for those with a quota (which also becomes necessary as people flock to supply for the guaranteed income).
see 1950s to late 1990s.
Tel,
“….the basic theory of the Cantillon effect would predict that as government dumps new money into the economy the areas closest to the point of monetary injection would show the highest price increases. “
That seems to have a ring of truth to it. Some bank stocks maybe indicative.