Warty – The Conservative Voice

There is a lot of underlying anger (some not so underlying) in Subetei Gur’s article on the xyz site (a conservative alternative to the ABC) along with a similar level of indignation in some of the responses. Lashing out on the left and then on the right produces an endless succession of backlashes, without any accompanying coherent philosophy. And this is the problem with a no holds barred debate, if you can call invective part of a debate.
The article examines the underlying dynamics that bind and separate men and women, and the ability of the latter to manipulate their opposites. It introduces the term Cultural Marxism, which so influences politics today. The whole civil rights movement which invited in the fellow traveller, Women’s Liberation, was based on the neo Marxist philosophy (cultural Marxism) coming out of the Frankfurt School of the early 1930s. The Emile Pankhurst and the suffragettes of twenty to thirty years earlier, though militant, was primarily concerned about obtaining voting rights for women.
People like Herbert Marcuse popularised Cultural Marxism, creating the foundations of the modern leftist narrative, which extended far beyond a single issue cause like feminism.
Picking up a head of steam, it became infused with the far broader state of mind (I suppose you could call it) of political correctness, a strain of utopian oxycodone designed to soothe away even the faintest grasp on reality. Those meaningless slogans ‘freedom’ and ‘equality’ have spawned a swamp full of human rights designed to usurp any sense of national autonomy, any sense of personal responsibility, creating a false sense of personal identity. This was never the intent of women’s suffrage, though it was implicit in the civil rights movement.
As a result our education system and our MSM and our bureaucracies and our churches have dedicated themselves to the slow-burn process of social engineering, otherwise known as indoctrination, to the extent that our thoughts are not our own; are actions work in concert with the introduced loopy ideas and we become too befuddled to generate an effective counter narrative.
A conservative counter narrative is desperately needed. Nevertheless it requires perseverance, an effort to become well informed and a readiness to respond to conservative articles, and even an incentive to engage in a bit of blogging oneself: the conservative voice has to be heard to survive.
‘A conservative counter narrative is desperately needed.’
Any opposing narrative is required, be it conservative or liberal (libertarian).
Unfair. Bible believing Christian churches are not pushing the Green-Left religion.
My impression from the names that I’ve seen is that no ‘Sydney Anglican’ signed that 500 signature letter. Nor as far as I’m aware did any from the conservative arms of the other denominations.
You are mistaking loudness for reality. That is the same mistake commentators make about the Left in general, which is why they’re continually surprised when the quiet ordinary people fail to follow the Left’s latest lunacy.
Which presumably is why lefties are preventing the people from exercising their democratic right to a proper plebiscite into SSM. But then the Left has never been into democracy other than as a vehicle to achieve totalitarian control.
I was only saying to my husband last night that I despaired of my own female sex. I despaired of the fact that many of the middle aged women I know and the majority of the younger ones are literally off with the fairies, with scarcely a logical or rational thought in their heads, believing all kinds of social justice lunacy. I don’t know if it is because many have gone through the university system and thus been indoctrinated in Marxist ideology, or because they read brain-dead women’s magazines, or reality television shows – all I know is that I feel that I’ve taken up residence on Mars whilst the majority of my sex have remained on Venus.
As for a Conservative voice? The only way to push back is to challenge the lies and the deceit wherever you find it. People have to be woken up, roused from their apathetic stupor because if they don’t wake up, they’re going to one day soon find themselves in a place that they won’t like or recognise.
Conservatives are generally not ideologues.
Secondly, the established media outlets are losing their grip.
Shouldn’t be too hard to ignore diversions like SSM though, and introduce productivity and responsibility into the “Fairness” equation.
“quiet ordinary people” is how I would describe myself and many, many others I know.
Let us hope that in this latest avenue of a postal vote, it’ll show those who are denied a voice in the media.
While I am generally despondent about the state of political discourse in western democracies there are some heartening signs.
The extreme trajectory of the neo-Marxists is instigating the inevitable pushback – as is seen in the response to the dismissal of the Google employee for his memo on “gender diversity” politics within Google.
Its also apparent that the Canadian professor Jordan Peterson, who has taken a stand against gender politics , is attracting widespread interest (& support) from university undergrads everywhere.
The whole civil rights movement…was based on the neo Marxist philosophy (cultural Marxism) coming out of the Frankfurt School of the early 1930s.
That’s quite a statement.
Cultural Marxists may have latched on to the civil rights movement in the US, but at heart it was concerned with extending the rights enshrined in the American Declaration of Independence to blacks.
I’ll grant that women’s liberation was always a more revolutionary movement; Betty Friedan announced its intentions in 1963: to dethrone God the Father.